Reluctance Surrounds Jeff Koons’s Memorial Sculpture for Terrorist Attack Victims in Paris

POSTED June 21, 2017

Last November, Jeff Koons announced that he wanted to gift the city of Paris with a memorial sculpture, Bouquet of Tulips—a giant human hand holding aloft balloon flowers—to honor the victims of the city’s terrorist attacks. The idea for the gift came from Jane D. Hartley, the former US ambassador to Paris and Monaco under the Obama administration. Sentiments around the work are complicated, however, writes Rachel Donadio of the New York Times. The funds needed to fabricate and install the sculpture—about $3.9 million—are not being provided by Koons (the artist only donated the idea for the piece, not the money for its construction). There will also be many logistical issues surrounding its installation, as it will weigh about thirty tons, which will require major structural reinforcement to the area where Tulips is expected to stand, a plaza that is shared by the Palais de Tokyo and the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris.

Isabel Pasquier, a French art critic, said, “They presented this bouquet as a symbolic present to Paris, but then we realized it wasn’t exactly a present, since France had to pay to install it. Whether you appreciate his art or not, Jeff Koons is a businessman, and we quickly understood that he was offering Paris to himself as a present.” Many within the Parisian art community, even those who find the work tasteless, are reluctant to be openly disdainful of the work for fear of offending Hartley, the city, or François Pinault, a major collector of Koons and a very wealthy businessman and art patron. Fabrice Hergott, the director of the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris, seems supportive of the project: “It speaks to our era. I think it will be much less kitsch in several years and people will find it very appropriate for the location.” Jean de Loisy, president of the Palais de Tokyo, “grew silent and smiled” when he was questioned about the work. He was then asked if his silence meant that he had no comment. “Just silence,” he said, and smiled once more. France’s ministry of culture is overseeing much of the planning around the work—they did not respond to requests for comments. The American Embassy in Paris said that it has no involvement in the affair, but “welcomes the mayor of Paris’s strong support expressed at the project’s unveiling at the ambassador’s residence last year. The project exemplifies the strong cross-cultural ties between our two nations and has not caused any strains between the US and France.”

Funds for Paris, an agency that locates private money for public works, says that it has raised $3.3 million for the Koons, and requires another $556,000 for construction work, which can begin once the permits are approved. A representative from the foundation says the piece could be installed this year or sometime in early 2018. And according to Emmanuelle de Noirmont, the artist’s French dealer, the money Funds for Paris raised for the Koons was brought in from companies in France and the United States. Hartley, who is now a private citizen, plans on financially supporting the project as well. Koons is thrilled—at a recent dinner, “He passed around his cellphone—he had the photo on his cellphone and people were so excited,” said Hartley.

“I’m not in a hurry,” responded Pasquier.

June 21, 2017

On June 15, Thai soldiers removed three political artworks from an exhibition at Ver Gallery in Bangkok, Teeranai Charuvastra of Khaosod reports. The three collages were part of photographer Harit Srikhao’s solo show “Whitewash,” which included images of Thailand’s government crackdown on the Redshirt protesters in 2010.

Organized by the National Front of Democracy Against Dictatorship, a number of demonstrations, which called for Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva to step down from his post and the election of new leadership, ended in violent confrontations with the military and around ninety people dead. Srikhao, who was not at the gallery when the soldiers arrived, was exhibiting photos of the bloodshed that occurred during the Redshirts’ riots contrasted with pictures of everyday life. “I’m not sure what the reasons were,” Srikhao said. The spots where the pieces were displayed have been left empty.

Around 1 PM, three or four soldiers and several police officers originally demanded entry to the Cartel Artspace Gallery, which is adjacent to Ver Gallery. They had been informed that the exhibition there was organized by Pronthip “Kolf” Mankong, a female playwright who was convicted of lèse-majesté, or insulting the monarchy, and spent two years in jail for her student production of “The Wolf Bride” in 2013. However, they were misinformed. A portrait of Mankong was included in photographer Tada Hengsapkul’s show “The Shards Would Shatter At Touch,” which featured images of political prisoners, but she did not stage the exhibition.

Hengsapkul believes the soldiers first learned of the show from an article, in which Mankong, an advocate for the rights of women prisoners, criticized the gallery’s inclusion of her image in the exhibition without her permission. “I already apologized to her. I thought the matter was over, but she wrote about it on Prachatai,” Hengsapkul said. He added that he suspected the article would attract unwanted attention for the show. “I knew it right away, soldiers would definitely come visit us.” After Hengsapkul explained to the soldiers that Mankong was not involved in the gallery’s exhibition programming, they left, and then entered Ver Gallery next door. According to Khaosod, since the 2014 military coup in Thailand, soldiers have been increasingly acting as law enforcement and security forces for the current military dictatorship and have blocked various cultural events and political activities. “I’m already used to this kind of thing in this country,” Hengsapkul said, adding that he is concerned that incidents such as their visit to the galleries will have a chilling effect and “scare off” the next generations of artists. LESS

June 20, 2017

On June 13, five full-time staffers, seven contract support staff and educators, and at least two part-time visitor-services workers resigned from the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, writes Ray Mark Rinaldi of the New York Times. The museum has hired some emergency help and will remain open, but it may have trouble maintaining its exhibitions and various programs.

Problems within the institution started on March 11, when five staff members delivered a letter to the board accusing the museum’s executive director, David Dadone, of being abusive, misapplying funds for educational programming, breaking labor laws, and unsuccessfully launching programs that were promised to donors. The board hired a lawyer to look into the allegations—Gwyneth Whalen, a former Boulder County District Court judge. After a series of interviews conducted over several months, Whalen submitted a report on June 6 stating that “there is no basis to the allegations concerning labor law violations and mistreatment of staff,” said the museum in a statement.

Ron McMahan, a board member, said the allegations in the letter were fabricated by “one or two disgruntled employees that started working underground to fan the flames.” Mardee Goff and Nicole Dial-Kay, two of the employees who resigned, say that Whalen did not talk to people who were familiar with recent museum protocols, and that the report avoided crucial facts. “Walking away from this has not been easy. I have a lot of emotional attachment to the people that we’re serving,” said Dial-Kay.

June 20, 2017

New York’s Village Voice, founded in 1955, is one of the few remaining alternative weekly newspapers in the United States, and has been unionized for forty years. The last union contract was signed in 2014, and expires on June 30, 2017. Earlier this month, the union, UAW Local 2110, began bargaining its new contract with the paper’s management—appointed by billionaire Peter Barbey, who purchased the Voice in 2015—reports Hamilton Nolan of Fusion. Management, however, has only offered up a number of severe and restrictive counter-proposals—among them being the elimination of the paper’s diversity and affirmative-action commitments; the termination of the union’s ability to bargain over healthcare (union members must accept whatever healthcare options management offers, without question); and a reduction on the amount of leave new parents can have.

Barbey is a self-proclaimed liberal who belongs to one of America’s wealthiest families—the clan owns the garment companies Nautica, Timberland, and North Face, in addition to another newspaper, Pennsylvania’s Reading Eagle. He also spent $26 million on a Greenwich Village apartment so that he could be more “hands on” with the paper. The union is upset by its management’s inflexibility and parsimoniousness.

On June 21, union members will meet outside the paper’s first-annual Voice Pride Awards gala—celebrating New York’s LGBTQ community—at the event space Capitale on 130 Bowery, starting at 5:30 PM, to peacefully protest, “not to disrupt the event or to oppose what it stands for” according to a statement released by the union (the Village Voice was the first private company in the country to offer domestic/same-sex partner benefits in 1982). As one employee said, “This paper was founded to serve as a voice of resistance—cultural, political—so the idea that management wants to roll back the rights and protections this proud union has fought for over four decades fundamentally misunderstands what the Village Voice stands for. So many of America’s great journalists and critics have written for the Voice: Hilton Als, J. Hoberman, Thulani Davis, Jill Johnston, Deborah Jowitt, Cynthia Carr, Peter Schjeldahl, Colson Whitehead, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jerry Saltz, B. Ruby Rich, Roberta Smith, Molly Haskell, Mark Schoofs, Manohla Dargis—and so many of them were union members.” Those interested in supporting the union may join tomorrow’s leafleting protest or contribute to the union’s strike fund here.

June 20, 2017

Last month, an Italian court, the Lazio Regional Administrative Tribunal, ousted five museum directors from a pool of twenty new hires after a lengthy search helmed by the culture ministry in 2015—the first-ever international search conducted by the Italian government. According to the court, the directors were suspended because their Skype interviews seemed insufficient, and there was some confusion as to how the ministry ranked the candidates. The Lazio magistrates also said that the entire search process was problematic and, according to a 2001 law, that non-Italians are barred from taking public positions.

Nonetheless, the five directors—Martina Bagnoli of the Galleria Estense in Modena; Peter Assmann of the Palazzo Ducale in Mantua; and Eva Degl’Innocenti, Paolo Giulierini, and Carmelo Malacrino of the National Archaeological Museums of Naples—have returned to work, writes Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper. This is because Italy’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, overruled the regional court’s decision. Also, the ministry managed to pass an amendment to the 2001 law that allows EU nationals who are not Italian to take public posts.

The Council of State is scheduled to have a final hearing on the matter come October 26. Bagnoli, speaking on behalf of the other directors, said that she was elated, “especially because our projects are moving forwards.” The group was also appreciative of the support shown to them by the local community and other institutions.

June 20, 2017

On Thursday, June 15, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new initiative that aims to combat economic inequality, grow the middle class, and adapt to ever-changing technology, by creating 100,000 good-paying jobs over the next decade. The new positions will be in industries ranging from cyber security to healthcare and will have salaries in the $50,000 range.

Called New York Works, the plan will add 10,000 jobs to the city’s cultural sector including positions in fashion, film, design, television, music, and the visual arts. “The city will make strategic investments in the jobs that come from the cultural and entertainment assets that define the New York City brand,” stated its 114-page guidelines. In addition, 30,000 jobs will be created in tech, 15,000 in life sciences and health care, 20,000 in industrial and manufacturing, and 25,000 jobs in emerging commercial centers and office districts.

“The creative sector is the soul of this city, providing hundreds of thousands of jobs in all five boroughs,” said cultural affairs commissioner Tom Finkelpearl. “To help creative New Yorkers thrive, we need a diverse set of jobs and affordable places to present and create art. This plan will strengthen the entire cultural ecosystem.”

The proposal states that the city will invest $136 million in Bush Terminal to create a creative campus, Made in NY, that will support the continued growth of the fashion, film, and television industries by adding 1,500 permanent new jobs. The city, Steiner Studios, and the State of New York also intend to transform the Brooklyn Navy Yard into the biggest film production space on the East coast. Among the other areas of focus are podcasting—the digital media platform is expected to grow 30 percent in the next year—theater, and animation. Programs such as a new $5 million Women’s Fund that provides grants to support film and theater projects by, for, and about women is also in the works. The city will invest $6 million in technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality. It plans to create the first publicly funded VR/AR lab in the country, which will provide entrepreneurs in this space with the technology, funding, and training needed to sustain growth. It will also create sixty-three artist workspaces at the Brooklyn Army Terminal through an agreement with Artopolis, a local artist workspace operator. In addition, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council is working on opening an arts center on Governor’s Island, which will provide studios for visual artists. More than $1.1 billion has already been committed to New York Works to date. Two hundred and fifty million in funds will be allocated to New York Works initiatives in November 2017 and January 2018, and additional investments toward creating the 100,000 jobs will be made over the next ten years. LESS

June 20, 2017

Sarah Glennie will be stepping down as director of the Irish Museum of Modern Art in order to lead the National College of Art and Design. She will begin her new directorship in January 2018. Glennie started at the IMMA in 2012. Under her purview, the museum hosted exhibitions by a broad range of artists, such as Etel Adnan, Stan Douglas, Karla Black, Nan Goldin, Hito Steyerl, Helio Oiticia, and Lucian Freud.

Heather Humphreys, the Irish minister of culture, said, “I want to wish Sarah Glennie every success in her new role and to thank her for her years of service. IMMA is in a very strong place as a result of her directorship, with significantly increased visitor numbers, greater opportunities for Irish artists, a strong International reputation . . . .While I am very sorry to see someone of Sarah’s caliber departing IMMA, she can go on to her new role secure in the knowledge that she is leaving the Irish Museum of Modern Art in a very positive place.”

“I have been honored to have led IMMA as Director since 2012 and I am extremely proud of the program and institutional change that has been achieved by the team at IMMA over that period, despite the challenging times faced by Irish cultural organizations. While I am very sad to be leaving IMMA I am excited by the great opportunity to contribute further to the development of creativity in Ireland as the director of such a significant institution as NCAD which is in a unique position to inspire and nurture creative talent in Ireland,” said Glennie. The search for a new director at the IMMA will begin in the coming weeks.

June 20, 2017

Only one week after the opening of the decennial, outdoor Skulptur Projekte Münster 2017, unknown perpetrators have damaged and stolen parts of Japanese-American artist Ei Arakawa’s installation Harsh Citation, Harsh Pastoral, Hash Münster.

Located on a meadow in front of Haus Kump, which houses part of the city’s Chamber of Crafts, Arakawa’s installation consists of seven digital paintings. The screened LED panels, on hand-dyed fabric, depict works by Joan Mitchell, Atsuko Tananka, Gustave Courbet, Nikolas Gambaroff, Amy Sillman, Reena Spaulings, and Jutta Koether. The piece also includes an audio component—songs, composed by two of the artist’s friends—that plays throughout the day. “They are texts about the public and the private space,” Arakawa explained, “whoever is listening to them in this rural environment experiences the meditation between the public and private and feels what this means for our time.”

A statement on the exhibition’s website reads: “One of seven LED panels for Ei Arakawa’s Harsh Citation, Harsh Pastoral, Hash Münster, was stolen on June 17. The artist is working on the replacement, and it might take until the beginning of July. Six other LED panels and all seven sound components are working normally, so please visit. The best viewing time for LED is on the cloudy day or closer to sunset time.”

According to police, the perpetrators opened one of the installation’s glass vitrines, severed the power cords, and stole the LED painting of the Jutta Koether work. Since the demand for Arakawa works on the art market has been steadily increasing, the exhibition’s organizers expressed confusion by the thieves’ motivation since they stole only the one painting. The authorities also pointed out the degree of professionalism of the crime, as the burglars “were particularly careful to not damage the work.” Staged every ten years, Skulptur-Projekte Münster displays works by thirty-five international artists, presented throughout the city. This year’s edition was organized by artistic director Kasper König, exhibition designer Britta Peters, and curator Marianne Wagner. To learn more about the exhibition, read artforum.com contributor Alex Fialho’s account of his trip to Münster here. LESS

June 20, 2017

Christian Viveros-Fauné of the Art Newspaper writes that Irish photographer Richard Mosse was arrested on the Greek island of Chios June 15 while observing an anti-refugee demonstration. Mosse, who won the 2017 Prix Pictet prize last month, is known for making work about the travails of Middle Eastern and North African refugees coming to Europe. The photographer was on the island taping an episode of Bloomberg’s “Brilliant Ideas” series.

Mosse was released several hours later after his arrest. Greek photographer Daphne Tolis helped with the discharge, as she told authorities at the jail that he was “a famous photographer who had recently been given an important award by Kofi Annan.” Tensions on Chios over the migrant situation are high—there have been a number of clashes, including a group of right-wingers trying to set fire to refugees at a Souda camp, as Helena Smith of The Guardian reported in April.

Via email, Mosse spoke about his poor treatment on Chios: “The police seemed to jump to the conclusion, based on me being a foreigner and wearing black, that I was an anarchist and must be arrested. I hurt no one; spoke to no one; bumped into no one; harassed nobody. If, as an EU citizen, I can be treated in this way by a European police force, how then are stateless and vulnerable refugees treated?”