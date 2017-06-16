Artist Sheba Chhachhi Wins 2017 Prix Thun for Art and Ethics Award

POSTED June 22, 2017

Indian artist and women’s rights activist Sheba Chhachhi has been awarded this year’s Prix Thun for Art and Ethics Award, which recognizes artists who promote sustainability in their work. As the second recipient of the prize, which was established by artist George Steinmann who grew up in Thun, Switzerland, Chhachhi will receive $25,000.

Chhachhi’s career launched in the 1980s with her documentary photographs of the women’s movement in India. In the 1990s, Chhachhi began making the large-scale multimedia installations for which she is well known. Based in New Delhi, the artist works with other female artists to bring about awareness of the challenges faced by women at all levels of society. She also often investigates questions of gender, eco-philosophy, violence, and cultural memory in her practice. Chhachhi’s works have been featured in a number of solos shows over the years, including “Sheba Chhachhi” (2008-2009) at Walsh Gallery in Chicago; “Winged Pilgrims: A Chronicle from Asia” (2007-2008) at Nature Morte in New Delhi; “Women of the Cloth: Photographic Conversations” (2007) at Nature Morte; and “Ganga’s Daughters, Nellkanth: Poison/Nectar, When the Gun is Raised, Dialogue Stops” (2005) at the Townsend Centre at the University of California, Berkley.

The jury comprised Steinmann, Jürg Neuenschwander, a film director and producer based in Bern and Paris; Peter Schneemann, a professor at the Institute of Art History at the University of Bern; Jean Ziegler, a professor and sociologist based in Geneva; Helen Hirsch, director of Kunstmuseum Thun; and Marianne Flubacher, head of Thun’s cultural department. The prize will be presented to Chhachhi during a ceremony on August 25.

June 22, 2017

On Monday, June 19, Kassel’s city council voted in favor of building a $26.7 million research center dedicated to Documenta at a site adjacent to the University of Kassel, HNA reports. After hosting the contemporary art exhibition every five years since 1955, Kassel will “keep alive the concept and experience of Documenta in the years between exhibitions,” the city council said in a statement.

Documenta Institute will be managed by the organizers of the exhibition, the city of Kassel, and the Fridericianum museum. The 50,000 square foot building will employ around twenty-five staff members and will host talks, conferences, and other events. The German government will contribute $13.4 million to the project, the state of Hesse will provide $6.7 million, and the remaining $6.7 million will be fundraised by the city.

June 21, 2017

The Hyde Collection’s board of trustees announced that director Erin B. Coe will step down from her position at the helm of the institution at the end of July and a national search will be conducted for her replacement. Coe is leaving to join the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State University as director, according to a report by Maury Thompson at The Post Star. Anne Saile, founder of the Saile Group LLC, a business development and leadership consulting firm, has been named interim director at the Hyde.

“This is a bittersweet moment for the Hyde,” board chair Karl Seitz said. “We are delighted to see Erin take the next big step in what is already a brilliant career. Her leadership of the Hyde, particularly the establishment of the new Feibes & Schmitt Gallery for modern and contemporary art, has been extraordinary. Erin has created a platform for future growth and opportunity for the Hyde. As her colleagues and friends, we will miss our daily contact with a vibrant, optimistic, visionary spirit and we wish her only the best.”

During her tenure, Coe helped the Hyde secure an $11 million gift, one of the largest in its history, and led a successful campaign to raise $500,000 to expand the museum and build a new gallery for modern art—the first new exhibition space at the institution in more than twenty-eight years.

June 21, 2017

The Barnes Foundation has announced that its chief curator Sylvie Patry will return to the Musée d’Orsay in Paris to become deputy director for curatorial affairs and collections. Patry will continue to collaborate as a consulting curator at the Barnes Foundation until 2019, during which time she will oversee a roster of exhibitions and complete a catalogue raisonné of the Barnes’s Cezanne collection.

“Sylvie has played an important role in building our dynamic special exhibition program, which brings living artists and new ideas into conversation with our permanent collection, and she has also expanded our relationship with leading arts institutions around the world,” said Thom Collins, executive director and president of the Barnes Foundation. “We are excited for Sylvie in her new role at the Musée d’Orsay, and are looking forward to collaborating with her in the years ahead.”

Prior to joining the Barnes in January 2016 as deputy director for collections and exhibitions and the Gund Family Chief Curator, Patry had served as chief curator of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist paintings at the Musée d’Orsay for more than a decade.

June 21, 2017

Last November, Jeff Koons announced that he wanted to gift the city of Paris with a memorial sculpture, Bouquet of Tulips—a giant human hand holding aloft balloon flowers—to honor the victims of terrorist attacks in the city throughout 2015. The idea for the gift came from Jane D. Hartley, the former US ambassador to Paris and Monaco under the Obama administration. Sentiments around the work are complicated, however, writes Rachel Donadio of the New York Times. The funds needed to fabricate and install the sculpture—about $3.9 million—are not being provided by Koons (the artist only donated the idea for the piece, not the money for its construction). There will also be many logistical issues surrounding its installation, as it will weigh about thirty tons, which will require major structural reinforcement to the area where Tulips is expected to stand, a plaza that is shared by the Palais de Tokyo and the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris.

Isabel Pasquier, a French art critic, said, “They presented this bouquet as a symbolic present to Paris, but then we realized it wasn’t exactly a present, since France had to pay to install it. Whether you appreciate his art or not, Jeff Koons is a businessman, and we quickly understood that he was offering Paris to himself as a present.” Many within the Parisian art community, even those who find the work tasteless, are reluctant to be openly disdainful of the work for fear of offending Hartley, the city, or François Pinault, a major collector of Koons and a very wealthy businessman and art patron. Fabrice Hergott, the director of the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris, seems supportive of the project: “It speaks to our era. I think it will be much less kitsch in several years and people will find it very appropriate for the location.” Jean de Loisy, president of the Palais de Tokyo, “grew silent and smiled” when he was questioned about the work. He was then asked if his silence meant that he had no comment. “Just silence,” he said, and smiled once more. France’s ministry of culture is overseeing much of the planning around the work—they did not respond to requests for comments. The American Embassy in Paris said that it has no involvement in the affair, but “welcomes the mayor of Paris’s strong support expressed at the project’s unveiling at the ambassador’s residence last year. The project exemplifies the strong cross-cultural ties between our two nations and has not caused any strains between the US and France.”

Funds for Paris, an agency that locates private money for public works, says that it has raised $3.3 million for the Koons, and requires another $556,000 for construction work, which can begin once the permits are approved. According to Emmanuelle de Noirmont, the artist’s French dealer, the support Funds for Paris has drummed up for the Koons comes from companies in France and the United States. Hartley, who is now a private citizen, also plans on financing the project. A representative from the foundation says the piece could be installed as early as this year.

June 21, 2017

On June 15, Thai soldiers removed political artworks from an exhibition at Ver Gallery in Bangkok, Teeranai Charuvastra of Khaosod reports. The drawing, four photos, and seven diary pages were part of photographer Harit Srikhao’s solo show “Whitewash,” which included images of Thailand’s government crackdown on the Redshirt protesters in 2010.

Organized by the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), a number of demonstrations, which called for Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva to step down from his post and the election of new leadership, ended in violent confrontations with the military and around ninety people dead. Srikhao, who was not at the gallery when the soldiers arrived, was exhibiting photos of the bloodshed that occurred during the Redshirts’ riots contrasted with pictures of everyday life. “I’m not sure what the reasons were,” Srikhao said.

Three or four soldiers and several police officers originally demanded entry to the Cartel Artspace Gallery, which is adjacent to Ver Gallery. They had been under the impression that the exhibition there was organized by Pronthip “Kolf” Mankong, a female playwright who was convicted of lèse-majesté, insulting the monarchy, and spent two years in jail for her student production of “The Wolf Bride” in 2013. A portrait of Mankong was included in photographer Tada Hengsapkul’s show “The Shards Would Shatter At Touch,” which featured images of political prisoners, but she did not stage the exhibition.

Hengsapkul believes the soldiers first learned of the show from an article, in which Mankong, an advocate for the rights of women prisoners, criticized the gallery’s inclusion of her image in the exhibition without her permission. “I already apologized to her. I thought the matter was over, but she wrote about it on Prachatai,” Hengsapkul said. He added that he suspected the article would attract unwanted attention for the show. “I knew it right away, soldiers would definitely come visit us.” After Hengsapkul explained to the soldiers that Mankong was not involved in the gallery’s exhibition programming, they left, and then entered Ver Gallery next door. Gallery manager Jirat Ratthawongjirakul told artforum.com that the soldiers forced the staff to remove several works and threatened to come back every day to ensure that the spaces on the wall and on the table where they were displayed remain empty. According to Khaosod, since the 2014 military coup in Thailand, soldiers have been increasingly acting as law enforcement and security forces for the current military dictatorship and have blocked various cultural events and political activities. “I’m already used to this kind of thing in this country,” Hengsapkul said, adding that he is concerned that incidents such as their visit to the galleries will have a chilling effect and “scare off” the next generations of artists. LESS

June 20, 2017

On June 13, five full-time staffers, seven contract support staff and educators, and at least two part-time visitor-services workers resigned from the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, writes Ray Mark Rinaldi of the New York Times. The museum has hired some emergency help and will remain open, but it may have trouble maintaining its exhibitions and various programs.

Problems within the institution started on March 11, when five staff members delivered a letter to the board accusing the museum’s executive director, David Dadone, of being abusive, misapplying funds for educational programming, breaking labor laws, and unsuccessfully launching programs that were promised to donors. The board hired a lawyer to look into the allegations—Gwyneth Whalen, a former Boulder County District Court judge. After a series of interviews conducted over several months, Whalen submitted a report on June 6 stating that “there is no basis to the allegations concerning labor law violations and mistreatment of staff,” said the museum in a statement.

Ron McMahan, a board member, said the allegations in the letter were fabricated by “one or two disgruntled employees that started working underground to fan the flames.” Mardee Goff and Nicole Dial-Kay, two of the employees who resigned, say that Whalen did not talk to people who were familiar with recent museum protocols, and that the report avoided crucial facts. “Walking away from this has not been easy. I have a lot of emotional attachment to the people that we’re serving,” said Dial-Kay.

June 20, 2017

The staff of New York’s Village Voice, one of the few remaining alternative weekly newspapers in the United States, is battling the paper’s management to preserve its historic union, which was established forty years ago, Hamiliton Nolan of Fusion reports.

Since the last union contract, which was signed in 2014, will expire on June 30, its members began to negotiate its terms with the management team appointed by its new owner billionaire Peter Barbey—a self-proclaimed liberal who purchased the Voice in 2015. However, employees have found management to be inflexible and ignorant of the significance of the union’s history of being at the forefront of political and social change. Among the severe modifications to their contract that have been proposed are the elimination of the paper’s diversity and affirmative-action commitments; the termination of the union’s ability to bargain over healthcare (union members must accept whatever healthcare options management offers, without question); and a reduction on the amount of leave new parents can have.

Many Voice staffers had high expectations for Barbey, a member of one of America’s wealthiest families—the clan owns the garment companies Nautica, Timberland, and North Face, in addition to another newspaper, Pennsylvania’s Reading Eagle—who once declared, “I unequivocally believe there’s great value in the Village Voice brand.” He also spent $26 million on a Greenwich Village apartment so that he could be more “hands on” with the paper.

On June 21, union members will meet outside the paper’s first-annual Voice Pride Awards gala—celebrating New York’s LGBTQ community—at the event space Capitale on 130 Bowery, starting at 5:30 PM, to peacefully protest, “not to disrupt the event or to oppose what it stands for” according to a statement released by the union (the Village Voice was the first private company in the country to offer domestic/same-sex partner benefits in 1982). As one employee said, “This paper was founded to serve as a voice of resistance—cultural, political—so the idea that management wants to roll back the rights and protections this proud union has fought for over four decades fundamentally misunderstands what the Village Voice stands for. So many of America’s great journalists and critics have written for the Voice: Hilton Als, J. Hoberman, Thulani Davis, Jill Johnston, Deborah Jowitt, Cynthia Carr, Peter Schjeldahl, Colson Whitehead, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jerry Saltz, B. Ruby Rich, Roberta Smith, Molly Haskell, Mark Schoofs, Manohla Dargis—and so many of them were union members.” Those interested in supporting the union may contribute to its strike fund here. LESS

June 20, 2017

Last month, an Italian court, the Lazio Regional Administrative Tribunal, ousted five museum directors from a pool of twenty new hires after a lengthy search helmed by the culture ministry in 2015—the first-ever international search conducted by the Italian government. According to the court, the directors were suspended because their Skype interviews seemed insufficient, and there was some confusion as to how the ministry ranked the candidates. The Lazio magistrates also said that the entire search process was problematic and, according to a 2001 law, that non-Italians are barred from taking public positions.

Nonetheless, the five directors—Martina Bagnoli of the Galleria Estense in Modena; Peter Assmann of the Palazzo Ducale in Mantua; and Eva Degl’Innocenti, Paolo Giulierini, and Carmelo Malacrino of the National Archaeological Museums of Naples—have returned to work, writes Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper. This is because Italy’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, overruled the regional court’s decision. Also, the ministry managed to pass an amendment to the 2001 law that allows EU nationals who are not Italian to take public posts.

The Council of State is scheduled to have a final hearing on the matter come October 26. Bagnoli, speaking on behalf of the other directors, said that she was elated, “especially because our projects are moving forwards.” The group was also appreciative of the support shown to them by the local community and other institutions.