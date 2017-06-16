New York’s Envoy Enterprises to Close in August

POSTED June 22, 2017

Jimi Dams of Envoy Enterprises on the Lower East Side announced that the gallery will close its doors on August 4 after more than a decade, Artnews reports. Located at 87 Rivington Street, the gallery will stage a final exhibition titled “So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Adieu.” The show will feature a number of artists who have exhibited at the space over the years.

In a letter addressed to the gallery’s friends, Dams said that his reason for closing “is simple. . . .It is not fun anymore.” The gallerist continued to bash the art industry’s growing emphasis on fairs “where eyes have been replaced by dollar signs” and “an eagerness to experience and learn replaced by hiring personal shoppers.”

Dams concludes his tirade by reflecting on the potential the arts have to make a difference. “We should be improving people’s lives through art, we should be trying to create a world where art is living on every level, indivisible from life and for everyone to experience.”

June 22, 2017

From 750-plus applicants, eighteen total artists have been selected to join the 2017 class of Kresge Artist fellows, reports Ryan Patrick Hooper for the Detroit Free-Press. Each prize winner receives a cash award of twenty-five thousand dollars plus a year of professional support by Creative Many Michigan. This year’s fellows are Nicole Macdonald, Catie Newell, Jennifer Harge, David Philpot, Jeanne Bieri, Robert Sestock, Sydney G. James, Juan Martinez, and Matthew Angelo Harrison. In addition, two artists—Leah V. (creative nonfiction) and Austen Brantley (sculpture)—were selected for five-thousand-dollar Gilda Awards, commemorating late Detroit painter Gilda Snowden.

Since 2008, the Kresge Arts in Detroit program has given over $4.5 million to metro-Detroit-area cultural practitioners. According to Kresge Arts in Detroit director Christina deRoos, “This is not a judgment on the best artist in the city—this is a curated group of individuals representing literary and visual arts excellence in metro Detroit for 2017.”

June 22, 2017

California Institute of the Arts has announced that Dimitri Chamblas, former artistic director of the Paris Opera’s creative digital platform 3rd Scene, has been chosen as the new Dean of the Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance. Chamblas will begin his tenure with the start of the fall semester.

“Dimitri has a world-wide reputation as both a performer and creative force in the world of dance,” said CalArts president Ravi Rajan. “He is a visionary who believes in innovation and collaboration. His ability to work across many genres makes him an ideal fit for CalArts. We are thrilled that Dimitri chose CalArts as the next step in his prolific career.”

Chamblas joined the Paris Opera’s celebrated dance school at age ten, which inspired him to become a professional dancer. During his career, he collaborated with performers, visual artists, and designers such as Regine Chopinot, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Richard Alston, Andy Goldsworthy, Christian Boltanski, William Forsythe, and composer Heiner Goebbels. He has taught widely, including at the Dance Institute of Beijing, the French Higher National Conservatory, and on the streets of Paris in the form of urban workshops. With choreographer Boris Charmatz, Chamblas co-founded the acclaimed dance company EDNA in 1992. Their duet “A bras le Corps” has been performed on every continent in the world and, this year, entered the repertoire of the Paris Opera.

“For me, CalArts represents a significant opportunity to influence the future of American dance,” Chamblas said. “All of the ingredients are there—amazing teachers, talented dancers and choreographers, and a learning culture that truly celebrates collaboration and new ideas. That CalArts is located in Los Angeles, the creative capital of the US, positions it perfectly to be a major source of twenty-first century dance.” LESS

June 22, 2017

Indian artist and women’s rights activist Sheba Chhachhi has been awarded this year’s Prix Thun for Art and Ethics Award, which recognizes artists who promote sustainability in their work. As the second recipient of the prize, which was established by artist George Steinmann who grew up in Thun, Switzerland, Chhachhi will receive $25,000.

Chhachhi’s career launched in the 1980s with her documentary photographs of the women’s movement in India. In the 1990s, Chhachhi began making the large-scale multimedia installations for which she is well known. Based in New Delhi, the artist works with other female artists to bring about awareness of the challenges faced by women at all levels of society. She also often investigates questions of gender, eco-philosophy, violence, and cultural memory in her practice. Chhachhi’s works have been featured in a number of solos shows over the years, including “Sheba Chhachhi” (2008-2009) at Walsh Gallery in Chicago; “Winged Pilgrims: A Chronicle from Asia” (2007-2008) at Nature Morte in New Delhi; “Women of the Cloth: Photographic Conversations” (2007) at Nature Morte; and “Ganga’s Daughters, Nellkanth: Poison/Nectar, When the Gun is Raised, Dialogue Stops” (2005) at the Townsend Centre at the University of California, Berkley.

The jury comprised Steinmann, Jürg Neuenschwander, a film director and producer based in Bern and Paris; Peter Schneemann, a professor at the Institute of Art History at the University of Bern; Jean Ziegler, a professor and sociologist based in Geneva; Helen Hirsch, director of Kunstmuseum Thun; and Marianne Flubacher, head of Thun’s cultural department. The prize will be presented to Chhachhi during a ceremony on August 25.

June 22, 2017

On Monday, June 19, Kassel’s city council voted in favor of building a $26.7 million research center dedicated to Documenta at a site adjacent to the University of Kassel, HNA reports. After hosting the contemporary art exhibition every five years since 1955, Kassel will “keep alive the concept and experience of Documenta in the years between exhibitions,” the city council said in a statement.

Documenta Institute will be managed by the organizers of the exhibition, the city of Kassel, and the Fridericianum museum. The 50,000 square foot building will employ around twenty-five staff members and will host talks, conferences, and other events. The German government will contribute $13.4 million to the project, the state of Hesse will provide $6.7 million, and the remaining $6.7 million will be fundraised by the city.

June 21, 2017

The Hyde Collection’s board of trustees announced that director Erin B. Coe will step down from her position at the helm of the institution at the end of July and a national search will be conducted for her replacement. Coe is leaving to join the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State University as director, according to a report by Maury Thompson at The Post Star. Anne Saile, founder of the Saile Group LLC, a business development and leadership consulting firm, has been named interim director at the Hyde.

“This is a bittersweet moment for the Hyde,” board chair Karl Seitz said. “We are delighted to see Erin take the next big step in what is already a brilliant career. Her leadership of the Hyde, particularly the establishment of the new Feibes & Schmitt Gallery for modern and contemporary art, has been extraordinary. Erin has created a platform for future growth and opportunity for the Hyde. As her colleagues and friends, we will miss our daily contact with a vibrant, optimistic, visionary spirit and we wish her only the best.”

During her tenure, Coe helped the Hyde secure an $11 million gift, one of the largest in its history, and led a successful campaign to raise $500,000 to expand the museum and build a new gallery for modern art—the first new exhibition space at the institution in more than twenty-eight years.

June 21, 2017

The Barnes Foundation has announced that its chief curator Sylvie Patry will return to the Musée d’Orsay in Paris to become deputy director for curatorial affairs and collections. Patry will continue to collaborate as a consulting curator at the Barnes Foundation until 2019, during which time she will oversee a roster of exhibitions and complete a catalogue raisonné of the Barnes’s Cezanne collection.

“Sylvie has played an important role in building our dynamic special exhibition program, which brings living artists and new ideas into conversation with our permanent collection, and she has also expanded our relationship with leading arts institutions around the world,” said Thom Collins, executive director and president of the Barnes Foundation. “We are excited for Sylvie in her new role at the Musée d’Orsay, and are looking forward to collaborating with her in the years ahead.”

Prior to joining the Barnes in January 2016 as deputy director for collections and exhibitions and the Gund Family Chief Curator, Patry had served as chief curator of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist paintings at the Musée d’Orsay for more than a decade.

June 21, 2017

Last November, Jeff Koons announced that he wanted to gift the city of Paris with a memorial sculpture, Bouquet of Tulips—a giant human hand holding aloft balloon flowers—to honor the victims of terrorist attacks in the city throughout 2015. The idea for the gift came from Jane D. Hartley, the former US ambassador to Paris and Monaco under the Obama administration. Sentiments around the work are complicated, however, writes Rachel Donadio of the New York Times. The funds needed to fabricate and install the sculpture—about $3.9 million—are not being provided by Koons (the artist only donated the idea for the piece, not the money for its construction). There will also be many logistical issues surrounding its installation, as it will weigh about thirty tons, which will require major structural reinforcement to the area where Tulips is expected to stand, a plaza that is shared by the Palais de Tokyo and the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris.

Isabel Pasquier, a French art critic, said, “They presented this bouquet as a symbolic present to Paris, but then we realized it wasn’t exactly a present, since France had to pay to install it. Whether you appreciate his art or not, Jeff Koons is a businessman, and we quickly understood that he was offering Paris to himself as a present.” Many within the Parisian art community, even those who find the work tasteless, are reluctant to be openly disdainful of the work for fear of offending Hartley, the city, or François Pinault, a major collector of Koons and a very wealthy businessman and art patron. Fabrice Hergott, the director of the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris, seems supportive of the project: “It speaks to our era. I think it will be much less kitsch in several years and people will find it very appropriate for the location.” Jean de Loisy, president of the Palais de Tokyo, “grew silent and smiled” when he was questioned about the work. He was then asked if his silence meant that he had no comment. “Just silence,” he said, and smiled once more. France’s ministry of culture is overseeing much of the planning around the work—they did not respond to requests for comments. The American Embassy in Paris said that it has no involvement in the affair, but “welcomes the mayor of Paris’s strong support expressed at the project’s unveiling at the ambassador’s residence last year. The project exemplifies the strong cross-cultural ties between our two nations and has not caused any strains between the US and France.”

Funds for Paris, an agency that locates private money for public works, says that it has raised $3.3 million for the Koons, and requires another $556,000 for construction work, which can begin once the permits are approved. According to Emmanuelle de Noirmont, the artist’s French dealer, the support Funds for Paris has drummed up for the Koons comes from companies in France and the United States. Hartley, who is now a private citizen, also plans on financing the project. A representative from the foundation says the piece could be installed as early as this year.

June 21, 2017

On June 15, Thai soldiers removed political artworks from an exhibition at Ver Gallery in Bangkok, Teeranai Charuvastra of Khaosod reports. The drawing, four photos, and seven diary pages were part of photographer Harit Srikhao’s solo show “Whitewash,” which included images of Thailand’s government crackdown on the Redshirt protesters in 2010.

Organized by the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), a number of demonstrations, which called for Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva to step down from his post and the election of new leadership, ended in violent confrontations with the military and around ninety people dead. Srikhao, who was not at the gallery when the soldiers arrived, was exhibiting photos of the bloodshed that occurred during the Redshirts’ riots contrasted with pictures of everyday life. “I’m not sure what the reasons were,” Srikhao said.

Three or four soldiers and several police officers originally demanded entry to the Cartel Artspace Gallery, which is adjacent to Ver Gallery. They had been under the impression that the exhibition there was organized by Pronthip “Kolf” Mankong, a female playwright who was convicted of lèse-majesté, insulting the monarchy, and spent two years in jail for her student production of “The Wolf Bride” in 2013. A portrait of Mankong was included in photographer Tada Hengsapkul’s show “The Shards Would Shatter At Touch,” which featured images of political prisoners, but she did not stage the exhibition.