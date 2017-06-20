Congresswoman Wants to Forgive Arts Professionals’ Student Debt

POSTED June 22, 2017

Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez is working to help artists reduce their student loan debt by as much as $10,000. If the American Arts Revival Act is passed it will also extend federal public service loan forgiveness to cultural workers, museum professionals, and certain arts and humanities professors who work with children, adolescents, and seniors.

“Those working in the arts and related fields make invaluable contributions to New York City and to our entire nation,” Velázquez said. “Individuals that dedicate themselves to these professions enrich our culture and my bill would provide many of them with relief from mounting student loan debt.”

The average debt for a graduate specializing in art, music, and design averages at nearly $22,000. According to Occupy Museums—whose ongoing project Debtfair asks artists who are struggling to stay out of the red to share their experiences—artists today are grappling with a total running debt that exceeds $55 million.

In order to qualify for forgiveness, individuals must work full-time in the performing, visual, or musical arts fields, which provide services to seniors, children, or adolescents. The bill would also amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to state that professions offering these services are deemed to be in the public interest. More than one hundred organizations including major educational institutions like the Pratt Institute, Carnegie Hall, and the California Institute for the Arts have already endorsed the proposed legislation. “Educating artists and designers and providing them with the skill set to succeed in life as creative professionals is critical, and we are proud to support the American Arts Revival Act of 2017,” said Pratt Institute President Thomas F. Schutte. “We live in a fascinating time of great creative inspiration and pioneering work, all of which impacts our country in myriad ways, from contributing to our nation’s economy to shaping our diverse culture. By reducing student debt, we are encouraging our creative thinkers to dedicate themselves to their work and further expand the boundaries of innovation in this country.” LESS

June 22, 2017

The World Monuments Fund has secured $680,000 to train refugees from Syria and Jordan in conservation skills in order to rebuild cultural heritage sites devastated by ISIS and other conflicts. The award is part of the British Council and the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media, and Sport’s $38 million fund to safeguard heritage and the arts.

To launch the initiative, the World Monuments Fund and its British affiliate, World Monuments Fund Britain, will work with Petra National Trust in Jordan to open a training facility. The organizations will recruit a group of candidates who can then serve as mentors to other refugees taking part in the eighteen-month program.

“In recent years we’ve witnessed the devastating impacts of human conflict on the Syrian people and their treasured cultural sites, and we are eager to help renew community strength through this exciting new initiative,” Joshua David, president and CEO of the World Monuments Fund, said.

The program will also partner with a British institution in order to teach participating refugees a number of skills, such as stone cutting; mold, template, and maquette creation; masonry, arch stabilization, and quarrying. John Darlington, executive director of World Monuments Fund Britain, said, “This project addresses a significant need to assist displaced Syrians, many of them young and in search of a future, and provides valuable skills essential to heritage conservation.” LESS

June 22, 2017

Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that Sunday Painter gallery in London will move from the Peckham neighborhood to the Vauxhall district where Tate Britain as well as the galleries Cabinet, Greengrassi, and Corvi Mora are located. An exhibition by American painter Cynthia Daignault will inaugurate its new space.

Cofounded by artists Will Jarvis and Harry Beer in 2009, the gallery first started out as a project space, which evolved into a commercial gallery in 2013. The name of the gallery was inspired by an insult that was thrown at the gallerists when they were studying art at Camberwell University. Someone called them “Sunday painters” for pushing back against the school’s attempt to make studio practice fit a more academic format.

June 22, 2017

Eighteen artists from 750-plus applicants have been selected to join the 2017 class of Kresge Artist fellows, reports Ryan Patrick Hooper for the Detroit Free-Press. Each prize winner receives a cash award of twenty-five thousand dollars plus a year of professional support by Creative Many Michigan. This year’s fellows are Nicole Macdonald, Catie Newell, Jennifer Harge, David Philpot, Jeanne Bieri, Robert Sestock, Sydney G. James, Juan Martinez, and Matthew Angelo Harrison. In addition, two artists—Leah V. (creative nonfiction) and Austen Brantley (sculpture)—were selected for five thousand dollar Gilda Awards, commemorating late Detroit painter Gilda Snowden.

Since 2008, the Kresge Arts in Detroit program has given over $4.5 million to metro-Detroit-area cultural practitioners. According to Kresge Arts in Detroit director Christina deRoos, “This is not a judgment on the best artist in the city—this is a curated group of individuals representing literary and visual arts excellence in metro Detroit for 2017.”

June 22, 2017

Jimi Dams of Envoy Enterprises on the Lower East Side announced that the gallery will close its doors on August 4 after more than a decade, Artnews reports. Located at Eighty-Seven Rivington Street, the gallery will stage a final exhibition titled “So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Adieu.” The show will feature a number of artists who have exhibited at the space over the years.

In a letter addressed to the gallery’s friends, Dams said that his reason for closing “is simple. . . .It is not fun anymore.” The gallerist continued to bash the art world’s growing emphasis on fairs “where eyes have been replaced by dollar signs” and “an eagerness to experience and learn replaced by hiring personal shoppers.”

Dams concludes his tirade by reflecting on the potential the arts have to make a difference. “We should be improving people’s lives through art, we should be trying to create a world where art is living on every level, indivisible from life and for everyone to experience.”

June 22, 2017

California Institute of the Arts has announced that Dimitri Chamblas, former artistic director of the Paris Opera’s creative digital platform 3rd Scene, has been chosen as the new Dean of the Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance. Chamblas will begin his tenure with the start of the fall semester.

“Dimitri has a worldwide reputation as both a performer and creative force in the world of dance,” said CalArts president Ravi Rajan. “He is a visionary who believes in innovation and collaboration. His ability to work across many genres makes him an ideal fit for CalArts. We are thrilled that Dimitri chose CalArts as the next step in his prolific career.”

Chamblas joined the Paris Opera’s celebrated dance school at age ten, which inspired him to become a professional dancer. During his career, he collaborated with performers, visual artists, and designers such as Regine Chopinot, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Richard Alston, Andy Goldsworthy, Christian Boltanski, William Forsythe, and composer Heiner Goebbels. He has taught widely, including at the Dance Institute of Beijing, the French Higher National Conservatory, and on the streets of Paris in the form of urban workshops. With choreographer Boris Charmatz, Chamblas cofounded the acclaimed dance company EDNA in 1992. Their duet À bras le Corps (Head On), 1993, has been performed on every continent in the world and, this year, entered the repertoire of the Paris Opera.

“For me, CalArts represents a significant opportunity to influence the future of American dance,” Chamblas said. “All of the ingredients are there—amazing teachers, talented dancers and choreographers, and a learning culture that truly celebrates collaboration and new ideas. That CalArts is located in Los Angeles, the creative capital of the US, positions it perfectly to be a major source of twenty-first century dance.” LESS

June 22, 2017

Indian artist and women’s rights activist Sheba Chhachhi has been awarded this year’s Prix Thun for Art and Ethics Award, which recognizes artists who promote sustainability in their work. As the second recipient of the prize, which was established by artist George Steinmann who grew up in Thun, Switzerland, Chhachhi will receive $25,000.

Chhachhi’s career launched in the 1980s with her documentary photographs of the women’s movement in India. In the 1990s, Chhachhi began making the large-scale multimedia installations for which she is well known. Based in New Delhi, the artist works with other female artists to bring about awareness of the challenges faced by women at all levels of society. She also often investigates questions of gender, eco-philosophy, violence, and cultural memory in her practice. Chhachhi’s works have been featured in a number of solos shows over the years, including “Sheba Chhachhi” (2008-2009) at Walsh Gallery in Chicago; “Women of the Cloth: Photographic Conversations” (2007) and “Winged Pilgrims: A Chronicle from Asia” (2007-2008) at Nature Morte in New Delhi; and “Ganga’s Daughters, Nellkanth: Poison/Nectar, When the Gun is Raised, Dialogue Stops” (2005) at the Townsend Centre at the University of California, Berkley.

The jury comprised Steinmann, Jürg Neuenschwander, a film director and producer based in Bern and Paris; Peter Schneemann, a professor at the Institute of Art History at the University of Bern; Jean Ziegler, a professor and sociologist based in Geneva; Helen Hirsch, director of Kunstmuseum Thun; and Marianne Flubacher, head of Thun’s cultural department. The prize will be presented to Chhachhi during a ceremony on August 25.

June 22, 2017

On Monday, June 19, Kassel’s city council voted in favor of building a $26.7 million research center dedicated to Documenta at a site adjacent to the University of Kassel, HNA reports. After hosting the contemporary art exhibition every five years since 1955, Kassel will “keep alive the concept and experience of Documenta in the years between exhibitions,” the city council said in a statement.

The Documenta Institute will be managed by the organizers of the exhibition, the city of Kassel, and the Fridericianum museum. The 50,000-square-foot building will employ around twenty-five staff members and will host talks, conferences, and other events. The German government will contribute $13.4 million to the project, the state of Hesse will provide $6.7 million, and the remaining $6.7 million will be fundraised by the city.

June 21, 2017

The Hyde Collection’s board of trustees announced that director Erin B. Coe will step down from her position at the helm of the institution at the end of July and a national search will be conducted for her replacement. Coe is leaving to join the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State University as director, according to a report by Maury Thompson at The Post Star. Anne Saile, founder of the Saile Group LLC, a business development and leadership consulting firm, has been named interim director at the Hyde.

“This is a bittersweet moment for the Hyde,” board chair Karl Seitz said. “We are delighted to see Erin take the next big step in what is already a brilliant career. Her leadership of the Hyde, particularly the establishment of the new Feibes & Schmitt Gallery for modern and contemporary art, has been extraordinary. Erin has created a platform for future growth and opportunity for the Hyde. As her colleagues and friends, we will miss our daily contact with a vibrant, optimistic, visionary spirit and we wish her only the best.”

During her tenure, Coe helped the Hyde secure an $11 million gift, one of the largest in its history, and led a successful campaign to raise $500,000 to expand the museum and build a new gallery for modern art—the first new exhibition space at the institution in more than twenty-eight years.