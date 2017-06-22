German Collector Announces Plans for New Museum in Bavaria

POSTED June 26, 2017

The German art collector, BMW’s major shareholder, and the richest woman in Germany, Susanne Klatten, has announced her plans to establish a foundation in Nantesbuch near Bad Tölz in Bavaria, Germany, according to a report in Monopol. Her foundation will also eventually house her private art collection, comprising over 600 pieces by artists such as Michael Beutler, Olaf Holzapfel, Kaarina Kaikkonen, Alex Katz, Anselm Kiefer, Karin Kneffel, and Robert Longo. The new museum is designed to exist in harmony with the surrounding nature, and the site will provide guests the opportunity to sleep underneath the same roof as cows. Artist Mischa Kuball has been commissioned to create a new work for the foundation’s site.

June 26, 2017

Joshua Barone reports in the New York Times that New York’s governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced yesterday that the artist Anthony Goicolea has been chosen to design the state’s first official monument to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people. Cuomo created the LGBT Memorial Commission in the aftermath of the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida as a way of honoring the fight for equal rights and to remember victims of hate, intolerance, and violence. The commission sent out a request for designs for the new memorial last October. Goicolea’s design features nine boulders, some bisected with glass that acts as a prism and can refract a rainbow, and will be installed in Hudson River Park near the waterfront piers.

Goicolea is a mixed-media artist and noted in an interview that the boulders were inspired by sites like Stonehenge and Easter Island, as well as burial mounds and African stone circles.

June 26, 2017

Julia Joern, a partner at David Zwirner Gallery since 2014, has resigned after a decade there, due to health reasons. She joined the gallery as a consultant in 2004 after working on architecture and design publications at Rizzoli, Monacelli Press, Phaidon, and the office of Bruce Mau Design in Toronto. Zwirner was one of Joern’s first clients after she left Mau and started her own PR firm mainly focused on architects and photographers. She came in-house at Zwirner in 2008 to helm marketing and publicity for the gallery as well as work on their publications. Joern’s tenure there—overseeing marketing, publications, photography, research and archives, websites, media relations and social media, public outreach, and special events—was concurrent with the gallery’s expansion from a single venue in New York to multiple locations in the city, along with a space in London and plans for one in Hong Kong. David Zwirner noted in an all-staff email that Joern has been “a colleague and a friend, but also, to a large extent, the gallery’s moral compass.”

Before Joern decided to leave, she and the gallery hired two additional staff to be a part of Joern’s department, both of whom will begin work next month. Susan Cernek, who previously worked at Elle magazine and Paddle 8, will become director of marketing while Ashley Tickle, who most recently worked on communications for Hauser & Wirth and the High Line, will serve as director of communications.

June 26, 2017

William Grimes reports in the New York Times that the artist and educator Hans Breder died on June 18 in Iowa City. He is perhaps best known as the founder of an intermedia program, the first interdisciplinary art course of its kind, at the University of Iowa in 1968 where his students included artists such as Ana Mendieta and Charles Ray.

Breder was born in 1935 in Herford, Germany and after studying with the Surrealist artist Woldemar Winkler in his late teens, Breder enrolled in the University of Fine Arts in Hamburg, where he graduated in 1964. He came to New York on a foreign study grant and worked as an assistant to the kinetic sculptor George Rickey. Gallerist Richard Feigen organized a solo show of Breder’s early work—dominated by metal forms or plastic cubes placed over mirrors or stripes—in 1967 in Manhattan. A year prior to that, he began his lifelong association with the University of Iowa by teaching a drawing class in 1966. After moving to Iowa, Breder involved many major artists in his new education initiative, including Robert Wilson—who developed his mostly silent drama Deafman Glance (1970) at Iowa—Vito Acconci, Karen Finley, Hans Haacke, and Allan Kaprow, the latter of whom took up a position on the faculty at CalArts soon after his time at Iowa with Breder.

Breder was included in three Whitney Biennials, in 1987, 1989, and 1991, and served as the director of the intermedia program at Iowa until 2000. He was also a founder of the Center for the New Performing Arts at the university as well. An archive of the intermedia program is housed at the Museum Ostwall in Dortmund, Germany. For more on the artist and his work, see his contribution to the September 2012 issue of Artforum, which was part of the magazine’s focus on media for its fiftieth anniversary issue.

June 26, 2017

The Museum of Contemporary Art Yinchuan—the first contemporary art museum in northwest China—has announced that Marco Scotini, artistic director of FM Center for Contemporary Art in Milan, will curate the second edition of the Yinchuan Biennale.

“MOCA Yinchuan has been focusing both on the ecology issues and cultural crossroad between East and West, therefore it is a great honor for us to appoint Marco Scotini as the curator of the Second Yinchuan Biennale, [due to] his extensive international experience in the curatorial field and his particular research on these specific topics,” artistic director Suchen Hsieh said.

Over the course of his career, Scotini has curated more than two hundred solo exhibitions. Since 2004, Scotini has served as head of the Visual Arts and Curatorial Studies Department at NABA in Milan, and since 2014, he has led the exhibitions program at the Parco d’Arte Vivente in Turin. Scotini is the author of a number of books including Politics of Memory: Documentary and Archive (2014) and is the founder of the bookzine No Order: Art in a Post-Fordist Society, published by Archive Books in Berlin. His ongoing video project, Disobedience Archive, which examines the relationship between artistic practice and political action, toured the globe for more than ten years.

The upcoming Yinchuan Biennale will take place from June to September 2018. The inaugural exhibition, which was curated by Bose Krishnamachari, was criticized for asking Chinese artist Ai Weiwei to participate and then rescinding his invitation because of his political beliefs. LESS

June 23, 2017

American photographer, author, and professor Richard Benson has died. The former longtime Yale University professor and master printer authored a number of books on photography, including The Face of Lincoln (1979); all four volumes of The of Atget (1981–1985); and The Printed Picture (2008); as well as printed photographs for renowned artists such as Alfred Stieglitz, Paul Strand, and Lee Friedlander.

Born in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1943, Benson first discovered his passion for photography while working as a printer in 1966. Benson traveled extensively throughout the United States capturing photos with an 8 x 10 inch view camera, and later, a handheld high-end digital camera. The artist began teaching at Yale in 1979, and served as the dean of the School of Art, between 1996 and 2006. In 2008, he cocurated an exhibition at New York’s MoMA called “The Printed Picture,” which traced the changing technology of making and distributing pictures from the Renaissance to the present.

Benson is the recipient of numerous honors including two publication grants from the National Endowment of the Arts; two Guggenheim fellowships; the Rhode Island Governor’s Medal for the Arts; and a MacArthur Foundation fellowship. His work can be found in the permanent collections of the Metropolitan Museum; New York’s MoMA; the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri; and the Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven; among others.

June 23, 2017

Paulus Berensohn, a dancer, potter, and teacher, who is best known for his 1974 book Finding One’s Way with Clay, died on June 15 in Asheville, North Carolina, at the age of eighty-four, Jonathan Wolfe of the New York Times reports.

Born on May 14, 1933 in the Sheepshead Bay area of Brooklyn, Berensohn knew he wanted to be a dancer by the age of four. After only three professional dance classes he applied and was accepted into Juilliard. Berensohn joined the Juilliard Dance Division in 1954, but transferred the following year to attend Bennington College. He eventually left the school before earning his degree and moved to New York where he studied under Martha Graham. Berensohn also took classes at Yale University and Goddard College.

While his career in dance was accelerating, a short trip to the Gate Hill Cooperative, a haven for artists in Stony Point, New York, changed the course of his life. After watching ceramicist Karen Karnes using a kick wheel in her studio, Berensohn realized he wanted to work with clay. “What happened was a desire to de-professionalize my interest in art,” Berensohn explained. “As much as I admire the technical brilliance of my colleagues, I am very interested in the behavior of art rather than the achievement of art. I see all the arts as apprenticeships for the big art of our lives.”

Berensohn enrolled at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Maine and learned from his mentor the potter and poet M. C. Richards. He began teaching pottery at Pendle Hill, a Quaker retreat in Pennsylvania in the 1960s, and at Swarthmore College. In 1965, he bought a farm near Scranton, Pennsylvania, dubbed Endless Mountains Farm, and started an artists’ colony. His experiences led him to create and lead more than thirty workshops all over the world. An honorary fellow of the American Craft Council since 1998, Berensohn was the subject of the 2013 documentary To Spring From the Hand: the Life and Work of Paulus Berensohn. LESS

June 23, 2017

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) announced today that it has acquired 522 prints of photographs by Diane Arbus, the first works by the artist to enter its collection. Selected by AGO and purchased through the Fraenkel Gallery in San Francisco, the collection spans the breadth of Arbus’s career. The museum’s new holdings include 221 prints made by Arbus and 301 prints made by Neil Selkirk, the only person authorized by the artist’s estate to make posthumous prints of her work.

The institution purchased rarely published or exhibited works such as Arbus’s early photographs from the mid-1950s, including Female Impersonators in Mirrors, N.Y.C., 1958, as well as works from the second phase of Arbus’s career—portraits of celebrities and luminaries like James Brown, Mia Farrow, Coretta Scott King, Norman Mailer, Marcello Mastroianni, Eugene McCarthy, and Mae West, which she captured for magazines such as Esquire and Harper’s Bazaar. Among the square-format photographs the museum purchased are Child with A Toy Hand Grenade in Central Park, N.Y.C., 1962; Russian Midget Friends in A Living Room on 100th Street, N.Y.C., 1963; Puerto Rican Woman with a Beauty Mark, N.Y.C., 1965; and Identical Twins, Roselle, N.J., 1966.

“Diane Arbus is known for images that engage and entrance the viewer, revealing untold stories about her subjects but also making us think about ourselves,” said Stephan Jost, director, and CEO of AGO. “The expansion and development of our photography collection are a priority, and there is no better way to signal our intentions than with a transformational acquisition of this depth and breadth. We are incredibly grateful to our donors for their support, for a collection that is a gift to the AGO—and to the people of Ontario as well.”

June 23, 2017

Britain has launched an initiative to digitize all of its publicly owned sculptures by 2020, making it the first country to create an online catalogue of its entire national sculpture collection.

This three-year initiative will make images of 170,000 sculptures from public collections in arts institutions and parks and public squares available on the website of Art UK, the registered name for the Public Catalogue Foundation, which has been digitizing works in the country since 2002.

Art UK has partnered with the BBC, the Public Monuments and Sculpture Association, Culture Street, Factum Foundation, the Royal British Society of Sculptors, the Royal Photographic Society, and VocalEyes to take on the project, which will focus on sculpture from the last thousand years.