Shortlist Announced for 2017 Jarman Award

Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that the shortlist for the 2017 Film London Jarman Award—which recognizes a filmmaker based in the UK—has been announced. One among the six selected artists will receive a cash prize of about $12,700. The recipient of the prize will be announced on November 20.

The artists on the list are Lawrence Abu Hamdan (who won the Nam June Paik award in 2016), Oreet Ashery, Adham Faramawy, Melanie Manchot, Charlotte Prodger, and Marianna Simnett.

The Chief Executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, Adrian Wootton, said of the shortlist, “These artists work in a world that is fast-moving, innovative, and ever-changing, and their work reflects this. It challenges us to think differently about the world we see around us, and has the power to alter our very perception of what it means to be a contemporary filmmaker.”

An Arts Council England grant to the New Art Gallery Walsall, which opened in 2000, will keep it from shutting down, reports Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper. The council is giving the museum about $4.5 million, which will be distributed in the amount of $900,000 annually until the year 2022.

The museum, known for it collection of works from Picasso and Van Gogh gifted by the widow of sculptor Jacob Epstein, was in danger of closing after the Walsall Council proposed to reduce funding the museum last November from around $1.14 million a year to zero by 2020. People from the British art world—such as artist Cornelia Parker and Hans Ulrich Obrist, the Serpentine Gallery’s artistic director—wrote a letter to The Guardian protesting the museum’s closure, calling it “a devastating blow to the life of the community.” The museum is now trying to partner with the University of Wolverhampton in order to curtail its financial dependence on the Walsall Council.

Billionaire art collector François Pinault will be constructing a museum dedicated exclusively to contemporary art, writes the Art Newspaper’s Vincent Noce. The edifice, according to its architect Tadao Ando, will be the world’s “first completely circular museum” and located right between the Centre Pompidou and the Louvre, at the very center of Paris, inside of a building that was once used for wheat storage, then served as the base for the commodities stock market. The museum is scheduled to open in 2019 and will cost about $122 million to complete. It will have close to 9,850 square feet of exhibition space, a black box theater, and an auditorium below ground level that will be able to seat three hundred people.

“With the creation of this new museum, I am writing the next chapter of my cultural project, whose goal is to share my passion for contemporary art with as broad an audience as possible. This story began in Venice more than ten years ago, when I opened Palazzo Grassi, then the Punta della Dogana. These two spaces will maintain a close and constant contact with their Parisian sibling,” said Pinault at a press conference announcing the new museum. “As in Venice, the Paris museum will show works from the Pinault collection and present living artists.”

The museum will be funded entirely by Pinault’s family company, unlike the city’s Vuitton Foundation, which has been criticized for relying heavily on state support. “When I see how difficult conditions are for so many today, and in view of the many priorities the government has to deal with, I would have considered it scandalous to rely on public help,” Pinault said.

Bonhams has named Merryn Schriever as the company’s new director in Australia. She succeeds Mark Fraser, who recently left the auction house to pursue other opportunities in the art world.

“Merryn’s proven track record—as evidenced by the superb result for our June sale—makes her the perfect fit to assume the leadership for Bonhams in Australia,” Matthew Girling, global CEO of Bonhams, said. “Bonhams remains committed to holding sales in Sydney and I know that Merryn will continue to build upon our success.”

Schriever, who will be based in Sydney, joined Bonhams as a senior art specialist in 2013. She recently curated the $2.7 million sale of Australian and Aboriginal Art that included Brett Whiteley’s Hummingbird and Frangipani, 1986, which sold for $545,000. Prior to joining the auction house, Schriever worked for Deutscher and Hackett as an art specialist and was a member of the business development team at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

A judge in Madrid has ordered the exhumation of the body of Surrealist painter Salvador Dalí after a woman, who claims to be the artist’s daughter, filed a lawsuit in 2015 against the Spanish state and the Gala-Salvador Dalí foundation, Raphael Minder of the New York Times reports.

Born in 1956, Pilar Abel, a tarot card reader, says that Dalí had a “clandestine love affair” with her mother, Antonia Martínez de Haro in Port Lligat, the fishing village where Dalí and his wife Gala lived. Abel took legal action so that she could officially be recognized as the artist’s child and “after that, whatever corresponds to me.” Abel said that her mother, who worked as a maid at the time, told her as well as other people that Dalí was her father on several occasions. Commenting on her physical resemblance to the painter, Abel told El Mundo that “the only thing I’m missing is a mustache.”

According to the court, no other biological or personal effects of the artist remains, therefore Dalí’s corpse must be exhumed in order to obtain a sample of his DNA. Dalí was buried in a crypt below a theater and museum of his design in his hometown of Figueres. The artist’s foundation announced today that it will appeal the judge’s ruling. Dalí, who died in 1989, several years before Gala, had no children and left most of his works to the Spanish state.

German art collector Susanne Klatten, BMW’s major shareholder and the richest woman in Germany, has announced plans to establish a foundation in Nantesbuch near Bad Tölz in Bavaria, Germany, according to Monopol.

The foundation will eventually house Klatten’s private art collection, comprising over six hundred pieces by artists such as Michael Beutler, Olaf Holzapfel, Kaarina Kaikkonen, Alex Katz, Anselm Kiefer, Karin Kneffel, and Robert Longo. The new museum is designed to exist in harmony with nature. Visitors to the site “should find a little distance from the unrest of the city,” Klatten said, adding it is “like the entrance into another world.”

Klatten did not disclose the construction or operational costs of the foundation. Artist Mischa Kuball has been commissioned to create one of the first new works for the foundation’s site.

New York’s governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced yesterday that the artist Anthony Goicolea has been chosen to design the state’s first official monument to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people. Cuomo created the LGBT Memorial Commission in the aftermath of the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida as a way of honoring the fight for equal rights and to remember victims of hate, intolerance, and violence.

The commission sent out a request for designs for the new memorial last October. Goicolea’s design, which features nine boulders, some bisected with glass that acts as a prism and can refract a rainbow, was inspired by sites like Stonehenge and Easter Island, as well as burial mounds and African stone circles. It will be installed in Hudson River Park near the waterfront piers.

The multimedia artist told the New York Times that his submission for the tribute was “a cathartic experience.” Having grown up in Georgia, Goicolea said that had “never seen his community reflected back at me” and called his first trip to the West Village “eye-opening.” Reflecting on his design, the artist said, “It feels like there are certain shapes and patterns that are encoded in our DNA as humans that transcend any particular culture and speak to how we are unified in the larger scheme. I wanted to create a space that feels familiar, even though it is new.”

Julia Joern, a partner at David Zwirner since 2014, has resigned after a decade of working at the gallery, due to health reasons. “[T]o a large extent, the way the gallery is perceived, both nationally and internationally, is a result of Julia’s immense talent and hard work,” David Zwirner wrote in an email that was sent to staff. “In a field where a great deal of business is still conducted in a very old-fashioned way, Julia has been a relentless innovator and pioneer, and in the process has created the very blueprint for all the marketing efforts that are now necessary to effectively run and grow a large-scale, international art gallery.”

Joern began working as a consultant for the gallery in 2004 after working on architecture and design publications at Rizzoli, Monacelli Press, Phaidon, and the office of Bruce Mau Design in Toronto. Zwirner was one of Joern’s first clients after she left Mau and started her own PR firm, mainly focused on architects and photographers. She joined Zwirner in 2008 to helm marketing and publicity for the gallery as well as work on their publications. Joern’s tenure there—overseeing marketing, publications, photography, research and archives, websites, media relations and social media, public outreach, and special events—was concurrent with the gallery’s expansion from a single venue in New York to multiple locations in the city, along with a space in London and plans for one in Hong Kong.

Before Joern announced her decision to leave, she and the gallery hired two additional staff to be a part of Joern’s department, both of whom will begin work next month. Susan Cernek, who previously worked at Elle magazine and Paddle 8, will become director of marketing while Ashley Tickle, who most recently worked on communications for Hauser & Wirth and the High Line, will serve as the new director of communications.

William Grimes reports in the New York Times that the artist and educator Hans Breder died on June 18 in Iowa City. He is perhaps best known as the founder of an intermedia program, the first interdisciplinary art course of its kind, at the University of Iowa in 1968 where his students included artists such as Ana Mendieta and Charles Ray.

Breder was born in 1935 in Herford, Germany, and after studying with the Surrealist artist Woldemar Winkler in his late teens, Breder enrolled in the University of Fine Arts in Hamburg, where he graduated in 1964. He came to New York on a foreign study grant and worked as an assistant to the kinetic sculptor George Rickey. Gallerist Richard Feigen organized a solo show of Breder’s early work—dominated by metal forms or plastic cubes placed over mirrors or stripes—in 1967 in Manhattan. A year prior to that, he began his lifelong association with the University of Iowa by teaching a drawing class in 1966. After moving to Iowa, Breder involved many major artists in his new education initiative, including Robert Wilson—who developed his mostly silent drama Deafman Glance (1970) at Iowa—Vito Acconci, Karen Finley, Hans Haacke, and Allan Kaprow, who joined the faculty at CalArts soon after his time at Iowa with Breder.

Breder was included in three Whitney Biennials, in 1987, 1989, and 1991, and served as the director of the intermedia program at Iowa until 2000. He was also a founder of the Center for the New Performing Arts at the university. An archive of the intermedia program is housed at the Museum Ostwall in Dortmund, Germany. For more on the artist and his work, see his contribution to the September 2012 issue of Artforum, which was part of the magazine’s focus on media for its fiftieth anniversary issue.