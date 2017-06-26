Art Gallery of Ontario Appoints Four New Curators

POSTED June 27, 2017

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) has appointed four new curators: Julie Crooks, assistant curator of photography; Alexa Greist, assistant curator of prints and drawings; Wanda Nanibush, assistant curator of Canadian and Indigenous art; and Caroline Shields, assistant curator of European art.

Stephan Jost, the Michael and Sonja Koerner director and CEO of the museum, said, “The four areas in which Alexa, Caroline, Julie, and Wanda will work are all central to the vision for the future of the AGO. Whether they are cornerstone collections, such as European or Canadian art, or growing areas of focus such as Indigenous art or photography, each of them brings an exceptional and diverse range of experiences to their work here.”

Crooks received her Ph.D. from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies from its department of history of art and archaeology. She is a cocurator for the Of Africa project at Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum, where she was given a Rebanks Postdoctoral Fellowship to research the involvement of Black and African audiences with the museum’s African gallery, and the history of black people in Canada via photography.

Greist comes to AGO from the Yale University Art Gallery, where she helped to organize a number of exhibitions, such as “Francesco Vanni: Art in Late Renaissance Siena” (2013–14). Ross has also held positions at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Greist received her Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. Nanibush is an Anishinaabe-kwe curator and community organizer from the Beausoleil First Nation in Southern Ontario. She has a masters degree in visual studies from the University of Toronto. Nanibush has worked in a number of capacities (programmer, festival coordinator, executive director) with many organizations over the last twenty years, such as ImagineNATIVE, the Optic Nerve Film Festival, and the Reframe Film Festival. She has curated several exhibitions as well, including AGO’s “Toronto: Tributes + Tributaries, 1971-1989.” Shields has worked at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris; the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC; the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston; and the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut. At the National Gallery of Art, she worked on the exhibition “Gustave Caillebotte: The Painter’s Eye” (2015). She received her Ph.D. in art history from the University of Maryland this year. LESS

New York’s Museum of Modern Art announced today that the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation has made a gift of $50 million in support of the museum’s ongoing renovation and expansion project, which will add 50,000 square feet of gallery space, allowing the museum to reconceive the presentation of its collection and exhibitions.

In honor of the Cohens’ generosity the museum will create the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Center for Special Exhibitions, MoMA’s largest contiguous gallery. Located on the sixth floor, the Cohen Center will have an adaptable floor plan and will be used to regularly present large-scale exhibitions.

“Steven and Alex Cohen are incredible philanthropists, whose longtime generosity to the museum exemplifies their deep commitment to sharing the art of our time with the widest possible audience,” said MoMA director Glenn D. Lowry. “This gift will have an extraordinary impact on our ability to present exhibitions at a scale that is virtually unprecedented. I am also thrilled to have Steve as a new member of our board of trustees.”

Steve Cohen joined the museum’s board in June 2016. He and Alex are longtime supporters of the museum. Through the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, they have also contributed to organizations and initiatives relating to education, children’s health, veterans, the arts, community, and Lyme disease research. “Alex and I have always believed that the arts can, and should, enrich all people’s lives,” said Steve Cohen. “We are proud to support the Museum of Modern Art, its renovation, and its expansion. We are excited to see how this gift and the Cohen Center will allow the museum to bring new and even greater artistic experiences to visitors.” LESS

The Palais de Tokyo has announced the participating artists for “Singing Stones,” curated by the museum’s Katell Jaffrès, an offsite exhibition that will open in conjunction with the 2017 Expo Chicago art fair as part of the museum’s “Hors les Murs” (Outside the Walls) program, which organizes satellite exhibitions at various art events around the world. The show will be held at the Roundhouse, a former horse stable on the campus of the DuSable Museum of African American History in South Chicago, designed by Burnham and Root and erected in 1881. “Singing Stones” marks the museum’s first staging of a show on US soil. French and international artists will be creating new work for the exhibition through a residency partnership with Mana Contemporary Chicago.

The participating artists in “Singing Stones” are Wilfrid Almendra, Thomas Teurlai, the Floating Museum Collective, Florian Pugnaire, David Raffini, Raphaël Zarka, Dorian Gaudin, Guillaume Leblon, Daniel G. Baird, Bouchra Khalili, Cauleen Smith, Lola Gonzàlez, and Andrew Schachman. “Singing Stones” opens on September 12 and runs until October 29. The fair begins on September 13 and ends September 17.

Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that the shortlist for the 2017 Film London Jarman Award—which recognizes a filmmaker based in the UK—has been announced. One among the six selected artists will receive a cash prize of about $12,700. The recipient of the prize will be announced on November 20.

The artists on the list are Lawrence Abu Hamdan (who won the Nam June Paik award in 2016), Oreet Ashery, Adham Faramawy, Melanie Manchot, Charlotte Prodger, and Marianna Simnett.

The Chief Executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, Adrian Wootton, said of the shortlist, “These artists work in a world that is fast-moving, innovative, and ever-changing, and their work reflects this. It challenges us to think differently about the world we see around us, and has the power to alter our very perception of what it means to be a contemporary filmmaker.”

An Arts Council England grant to the New Art Gallery Walsall, which opened in 2000, will keep it from shutting down, reports Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper. The council is giving the museum about $4.5 million, which will be distributed in the amount of $900,000 annually until the year 2022.

The museum, known for it collection of works from Picasso and Van Gogh gifted by the widow of sculptor Jacob Epstein, was in danger of closing after the Walsall Council proposed to reduce funding the museum last November from around $1.14 million a year to zero by 2020. People from the British art world—such as artist Cornelia Parker and Hans Ulrich Obrist, the Serpentine Gallery’s artistic director—wrote a letter to The Guardian protesting the museum’s closure, calling it “a devastating blow to the life of the community.” The museum is now trying to partner with the University of Wolverhampton in order to curtail its financial dependence on the Walsall Council.

Billionaire art collector François Pinault has revealed details of his plan to open a museum dedicated exclusively to contemporary art. The edifice, according to its architect Tadao Ando, will be a “completely circular museum” and located right between the Centre Pompidou and the Louvre, at the very center of Paris, inside of a building that was once used for wheat storage, then served as the base for the commodities stock market. The museum is scheduled to open in 2019 and will cost about $122 million to complete. It will have close to 9,850 square feet of exhibition space, a black box theater, and an auditorium below ground level that will be able to seat three hundred people.

“With the creation of this new museum, I am writing the next chapter of my cultural project, whose goal is to share my passion for contemporary art with as broad an audience as possible. This story began in Venice more than ten years ago, when I opened Palazzo Grassi, then the Punta della Dogana. These two spaces will maintain a close and constant contact with their Parisian sibling,” said Pinault at a press conference announcing the new museum. “As in Venice, the Paris museum will show works from the Pinault collection and present living artists.”

The museum will be funded entirely by Pinault’s family company, unlike the city’s Vuitton Foundation, which has been criticized for relying heavily on state support. “When I see how difficult conditions are for so many today, and in view of the many priorities the government has to deal with, I would have considered it scandalous to rely on public help,” Pinault said.

Bonhams has named Merryn Schriever as the company’s new director in Australia. She succeeds Mark Fraser, who recently left the auction house to pursue other opportunities in the art world.

“Merryn’s proven track record—as evidenced by the superb result for our June sale—makes her the perfect fit to assume the leadership for Bonhams in Australia,” Matthew Girling, global CEO of Bonhams, said. “Bonhams remains committed to holding sales in Sydney and I know that Merryn will continue to build upon our success.”

Schriever, who will be based in Sydney, joined Bonhams as a senior art specialist in 2013. She recently curated the $2.7 million sale of Australian and Aboriginal Art that included Brett Whiteley’s Hummingbird and Frangipani, 1986, which sold for $545,000. Prior to joining the auction house, Schriever worked for Deutscher and Hackett as an art specialist and was a member of the business development team at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

A judge in Madrid has ordered the exhumation of the body of Surrealist painter Salvador Dalí after a woman, who claims to be the artist’s daughter, filed a lawsuit in 2015 against the Spanish state and the Gala-Salvador Dalí foundation, Raphael Minder of the New York Times reports.

Born in 1956, Pilar Abel, a tarot card reader, says that Dalí had a “clandestine love affair” with her mother, Antonia Martínez de Haro in Port Lligat, the fishing village where Dalí and his wife Gala lived. Abel took legal action so that she could officially be recognized as the artist’s child and “after that, whatever corresponds to me.” Abel said that her mother, who worked as a maid at the time, told her as well as other people that Dalí was her father on several occasions. Commenting on her physical resemblance to the painter, Abel told El Mundo that “the only thing I’m missing is a mustache.”

According to the court, no other biological or personal effects of the artist remains, therefore Dalí’s corpse must be exhumed in order to obtain a sample of his DNA. Dalí was buried in a crypt below a theater and museum of his design in his hometown of Figueres. The artist’s foundation announced today that it will appeal the judge’s ruling. Dalí, who died in 1989, several years before Gala, had no children and left most of his works to the Spanish state.

German art collector Susanne Klatten, BMW’s major shareholder and the richest woman in Germany, has announced plans to establish a foundation in Nantesbuch near Bad Tölz in Bavaria, Germany, according to Monopol.

The foundation will eventually house Klatten’s private art collection, comprising over six hundred pieces by artists such as Michael Beutler, Olaf Holzapfel, Kaarina Kaikkonen, Alex Katz, Anselm Kiefer, Karin Kneffel, and Robert Longo. The new museum is designed to exist in harmony with nature. Visitors to the site “should find a little distance from the unrest of the city,” Klatten said, adding it is “like the entrance into another world.”

Klatten did not disclose the construction or operational costs of the foundation. Artist Mischa Kuball has been commissioned to create one of the first new works for the foundation’s site.