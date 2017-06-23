Condo New York Opens Thursday

POSTED June 28, 2017

The inaugural edition of Condo New York, a large-scale collaborative exhibition, will kick off this Thursday, June 29. The experimental exhibition format, which involves sixteen Manhattan galleries hosting young galleries from across the globe, aims to create a support system among emerging galleries by helping them gain exposure in a new city. Featuring thirty-six galleries, Condo New York will run until July 28.

Vanessa Carlos, director of the Carlos/Ishikawa gallery in London, originally launched Condo in the UK in January 2016. Impressed with Condo’s pop-up gallery model and its emphasis on collaboration rather than competition, dealer Simone Subal approached Carlos about the initiative hoping to bring it to New York. Working with her friend and fellow gallerist Nicole Russo, the owner of Chapter NY, Subal managed to persuade sixteen New York galleries to participate by either sharing their spaces with visiting galleries or cocurating shows with them. “The initiative encourages the evaluation of existing models, pooling resources, and acting communally to propose an environment that is more conducive for experimental gallery exhibitions to take place internationally,” according to a statement issued by Condo.

In the past, the exhibition has involved over sixty galleries across twenty-three London spaces, including the Sunday Painter, Arcadia Missa, Southard Reid, and more. For New York’s first iteration of the initiative, the participants include Andrew Kreps Gallery hosting What Pipeline (Detroit), Metro Pictures hosting Leo Xu (Shanghai), Bodega hosting Croy Nielsen (Vienna), and Off Vendome hosting Freedman Fitzpatrick (Los Angeles).

Robbie Fitzpatrick, founder of Freedman Fitzpatrick, told Kiara Ventura of artforum.com that participating in art fairs can bankrupt many emerging galleries that are trying to gain visibility. He then praised Condo’s innovative format, which is “in many ways the future for young galleries to survive in this vicarious market.” LESS

June 28, 2017

Franz West’s young children have won the battle over their father’s estate, writes Rachel Corbett of the Art Newspaper. A Viennese court ruled that the paperwork for the creation of the Franz West Private Foundation, established only days before the artist’s death, was missing language that is usually standard in such agreements, including a “statement of dedication” from the foundation that would underline its acceptance of terms. “They were done in the hospital, just two days before he died and just hours before he had to receive medication,” said the West family’s lawyer, Christoph Kerres. Now monies from sales and any remaining works from the artist’s estate, “worth many millions of euros,” said Kerres, will go to West’s children and their legal guardian, Benedikt Ledebur—provided the foundation chooses not to appeal the decision.

After the artist signed the paperwork on his deathbed, the organization claimed all rights to West’s assets and royalties, which would have gone to his children and wife, the artist Tamuna Sirbiladze, who died in 2016. Since the foundation’s creation, there have been abuses: Last June the Oberlandesgericht Wien, the higher regional court of Vienna, removed three members from the board of the West foundation for paying themselves excessive salaries—$560,000 during a five-month period in 2012, the year the artist died, and more than $900,000 in 2013.

If the foundation gets dismantled after the ruling, the Franz West Archive, launched in 1997, could become the only authenticator of the artist’s works. In the past, the archive has sued the foundation, Gagosian Gallery (the artist’s US representative), and Galerie Eva Presenhuber for selling photographs and furniture that belonged to West, as the archive owns the sole license to those items.

June 28, 2017

After years of setbacks, the Norwegian government has decided to nix Swedish artist Jonas Dahlberg’s planned memorial to the seventy-seven victims of two terror attacks, which occurred on July 22, 2011. Residents of Utøya Island, where right-wing gunman Anders Behring Breivik killed sixty-nine adolescents attending a summer camp organized by the Norwegian Labor Party, launched a campaign against Dahlberg’s project shortly after it was selected through an international competition in 2014. They claimed his tribute, Memory Wound, which would cut away a roughly 131-foot-long and eleven-foot-wide section of land from the tip of Sørbråten peninsula, which faces Utøya Island, would hurt the environment as well as the community.

Dahlberg told Theodor Ringborg in a 500 Words for artforum.com in 2014 that “wounding” nature was the concept behind the work. The idea for the memorial was inspired by a trip to the site of the tragedy, where Dahlberg was taken on a tour of the facility and grounds where the camp was held. “Inside the buildings, there was evidence of what had taken place: bullet holes in the walls and floors stained with cleaning agents,” Dahlberg said. “Outside, however, nature had healed in a way that the building couldn’t. As if nature had moved on, what had once attested and bore witness had now been covered up. Considering the site for the memorial, I thought about possibilities of doing something that wounded nature to the point that it couldn’t heal—to do something that would obstruct its inevitable self-restoration, to do something which couldn’t be undone.”

Dahlberg also proposed taking the earth that would have been removed from the peninsula and using it to create a second memorial in Oslo, where Breivik had murdered eight other people after planting a car bomb earlier that same day. While the artist’s designs were widely well-received, local residents, who called the work “a rape of nature” and “a hideous monument” to the tragic events, filed a lawsuit against the state demanding that it shut down the project.

On June 21, the state caved to pressure from the community and announced that it was canceling the memorial. It then proceeded to end its contracts with Dahlberg and Public Art Norway (KORO), which commissioned the works. Minister Jan Tore Sanner said that the government planned to move the location of the memorial to Utøyakaia, where the terrorist boarded the ferry to Utøya. “Utøyakaia is well suited for the location of a national memorial. The site is close and connected to Utøya. A memorial there will be protected from noise, have less visibility than at Sørbråten and be close to water and green surroundings,” Sanner said. “We want the memorial at Utøyakaia to be respectful and low-key. Its aim should be to honor the victims, survivors, helpers, and volunteers.” While the government claims that relocating the site of the memorial is a reasonable compromise, Dahlberg pointed out that another art competition will not be held, and in fact, art will not be involved at all. He told Lauren Cavalli of artforum.com that “a work of art can contribute to keeping the conversation about traumatic events alive in a very specific way—at least I believe it can, and this belief guides my work. Visual art plays a special role in relation to these types of events, events that can seem nearly impossible to grasp and difficult to put into words…When the government decided that KORO should no longer be involved, they clearly demonstrated that they do not want art to play a significant role in the continued work, [which] clearly signals that they do not believe art has a role to play here at all. This is quite remarkable, not least from an international perspective.” Jonas Dahlberg’s full statement about Norway’s controversial decision to cut art out of the process of creating memorials to honor the terror attack victims is as follows: The government of Norway held a press conference on June 21, 2017 at which it was announced that the national memorial site at Sørbråten (a promontory on the mainland across from the island of Utøya) would be moved to Utøyakaia, the ferry pier for Utøya. Shortly after this announcement, I was notified that my contract to create the national memorials for the attacks on July 22, 2011, at both the Sørbråten site as well as the Government Quarter in Olso, would be canceled. Not only does this mean that Memory Wound will not be realized, it also means that the ongoing work on the memorial in the Government Quarter has ended – a project that I have be involved with via KORO since September 2016, in close dialogue with the affected parties as well as the departments of culture and local government. In the press statement, Minister of Local Government Jan Tore Sanner (of the Norwegian conservative political party Høyre) says that the Government Quarter project is no longer relevant given the cancellation of the memorial by Sørbråten. This, despite one of the basic conditions for the ongoing work with the memorials in the Government Quarter was that it should not be dependent on the result of the judicial process surrounding the memorial by Sørbråten, as was also made public by KORO on September 21, 2016. In the press release Jan Tore Sanner further states that the new memorial at Utøyakaia shall be “lævmelt”, or “respectful and low-key.” What does this mean? I believe that the purpose of a national memorial is to honor those who lost their lives by insisting on a continued common dialogue about the events in question. I also believe that the conversation in itself, even if occasionally unpleasant, is what will work to process the trauma in the long term. I agree that such a conversation should ideally be “respectful and low-key.” That has not always been the case over the course of this process, but is this really due to my form of expression – because of the art, as the government suggests? Is there not also a political responsibility? A work of art can contribute to keeping the conversation about traumatic events alive in a very specific way – at least I believe it can, and this belief guides my work. Visual art plays a special role in relation to these types of events, events that can seem nearly impossible to grasp and difficult to put into words. I do not mean to imply that art can replace other ways of relating, to the contrary, journalistic, scientific, and religious approaches are also very much needed here. What I mean is that art fills a different function, less dependent on language, than the others, but no less important. When the government decided that KORO should no longer be involved, they clearly demonstrated that they do not want art to play a significant role in the continued work. The most important thing here is not that the government is halting the work on the particular memorials that I have been entrusted with, but that the government so clearly signals that they do not believe art has a role to play here at all. This is quite remarkable, not least from an international perspective. I am convinced that the ongoing debate surrounding the memorials near Utøya and in Oslo’s government quarter is an important part of the grieving process that a society and its individual citizens go through. Time and how one relates to this time, is of the essence in this regard. Most comparable memorials installed around the world have taken longer to complete than the six years that have passed since the events in Norway in 2011 and have been similarly marked by difficult conversations. Creating optimal conditions for this conversation, leading it mindfully, should be the government's task. That responsibility can't fall to anyone else – certainly not to the families of the deceased, or a youth organization. I am very grateful that families and survivors trusted me with choosing the proposal for a memorial four years ago. And I sincerely hope that this statement will not cause them further upheaval, but rather contribute to the conversation - a respectful and dignified, and at least a relatively “low-key” conversation. LESS

June 28, 2017

Berlin’s Silberkuppe gallery has closed its doors. Founded in 2008 by Dominic Eichler and Michel Ziegler, Silberkuppe staged more than seventy exhibitions in its space on Keithstrasse 12. The gallery’s final exhibition was Win McCarthy’s “Mister,” which was chosen for a Critic’s Pick by artforum.com contributor Kristian Vistrup Madsen. In a statement, Eichler and Ziegler say they are “very grateful to everyone who has supported [us] in the last nine years” and “remain committed to art, in particular art [that] doesn’t shy from the political in all its guises.”

The gallery represented Gerry Bibby, Michaela Eichwald, Margaret Harrison, Tobias Kaspar, Heinz Peter Knes, Laura Lamiel, Janette Laverrière, Adam Linder, Thomas Locher, Fred Lonidier, Shahryar Nashat, Anna Ostoya, Anne Speier, and Phel Steinmetz.

June 28, 2017

Moscow-based artist and activist Ekaterina Nenasheva was arrested by authorities earlier this month for refusing to take off a virtual reality headset, which she was using to capture images of the city for her ongoing performance project “Between Here and There,” VR Scout reports.

Nenasheva has been wearing the VR goggles and walking around the city everyday since June 12 in order to document what daily life in Moscow looks like so that she can share the footage with psychiatric patients in clinics throughout the city. The artist had already visited Moscow’s subway, market, and old Arbat, Sadovy Ring Road, and the Crimean Bridge, among other places.

“‘In virtual reality one must not be in a public place. Here we have the real world,’ said police, grabbing me by the arms,” wrote Nenasheva on her Facebook page. She had been detained while exploring Red Square and was taken to a police precinct where she was interrogated about which reality she thought she was living in. The authorities accused her of being a danger to the public and then tried to force her to sign a form stating she was voluntarily admitting herself to a psychiatric hospital. When she refused, several people arrived to escort her to an institution where she explained her project to one of the doctors there. The psychiatrist told her that “he is also a creative person and writes poetry,” and does not see any reason to continue hospitalizing Nenasheva, but recommended that she should try “not to cross a certain line.”

Previously, Nenasheva and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of Pussy Riot, had raised a Russian flag, in solidarity with prisoners, in central Moscow’s Bolotnaya Square. She also shaved her hair in Red Square to raise awareness around the plight of women prisoners. “Russia has about 150,000 people in psychiatric clinics, which still use Soviet methods such as isolating patients from the outside world behind a concrete wall,” Nenasheva told Russia Beyond the Headlines. “What happens to a person who, because of his or her life circumstances, lives in isolation? What happens to their perception, body, and relation to surrounding spaces? Together with psychiatric patients we study these issues on the streets of Moscow.” LESS

June 27, 2017

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) has appointed four new curators: Julie Crooks, assistant curator of photography; Alexa Greist, assistant curator of prints and drawings; Wanda Nanibush, assistant curator of Canadian and Indigenous art; and Caroline Shields, assistant curator of European art.

Stephan Jost, the Michael and Sonja Koerner director and CEO of the museum, said, “The four areas in which Alexa, Caroline, Julie, and Wanda will work are all central to the vision for the future of the AGO. Whether they are cornerstone collections, such as European or Canadian art, or growing areas of focus such as Indigenous art or photography, each of them brings an exceptional and diverse range of experiences to their work here.”

Crooks received her Ph.D. from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies from its department of history of art and archaeology. She is a cocurator for the Of Africa project at Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum, where she was given a Rebanks Postdoctoral Fellowship to research the involvement of Black and African audiences with the museum’s African gallery, and the history of black people in Canada via photography.

Greist comes to AGO from the Yale University Art Gallery, where she helped to organize a number of exhibitions, such as “Francesco Vanni: Art in Late Renaissance Siena” (2013–14). Ross has also held positions at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Greist received her Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. Nanibush is an Anishinaabe-kwe curator and community organizer from the Beausoleil First Nation in Southern Ontario. She has a masters degree in visual studies from the University of Toronto. Nanibush has worked in a number of capacities (programmer, festival coordinator, executive director) with many organizations over the last twenty years, such as ImagineNATIVE, the Optic Nerve Film Festival, and the Reframe Film Festival. She has curated several exhibitions as well, including AGO’s “Toronto: Tributes + Tributaries, 1971-1989.” Shields has worked at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris; the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC; the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston; and the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut. At the National Gallery of Art, she worked on the exhibition “Gustave Caillebotte: The Painter’s Eye” (2015). She received her Ph.D. in art history from the University of Maryland this year. LESS

June 27, 2017

New York’s Museum of Modern Art announced today that the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation has made a gift of $50 million in support of the museum’s ongoing renovation and expansion project, which will add 50,000 square feet of gallery space, allowing the museum to reconceive the presentation of its collection and exhibitions.

In honor of the Cohens’ generosity the museum will create the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Center for Special Exhibitions, MoMA’s largest contiguous gallery. Located on the sixth floor, the Cohen Center will have an adaptable floor plan and will be used to regularly present large-scale exhibitions.

“Steven and Alex Cohen are incredible philanthropists, whose longtime generosity to the museum exemplifies their deep commitment to sharing the art of our time with the widest possible audience,” said MoMA director Glenn D. Lowry. “This gift will have an extraordinary impact on our ability to present exhibitions at a scale that is virtually unprecedented. I am also thrilled to have Steve as a new member of our board of trustees.”

Steve Cohen joined the museum’s board in June 2016. He and Alex are longtime supporters of the museum. Through the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, they have also contributed to organizations and initiatives relating to education, children’s health, veterans, the arts, communities, and Lyme disease research. “Alex and I have always believed that the arts can, and should, enrich all people’s lives,” said Steve Cohen. “We are proud to support the Museum of Modern Art, its renovation, and its expansion. We are excited to see how this gift and the Cohen Center will allow the museum to bring new and even greater artistic experiences to visitors.” LESS

June 27, 2017

The Palais de Tokyo has announced the participating artists for “Singing Stones,” curated by the museum’s Katell Jaffrès, an offsite exhibition that will open in conjunction with the 2017 Expo Chicago art fair as part of the museum’s “Hors les Murs” (Outside the Walls) program, which organizes satellite exhibitions at various art events around the world. The show will be held at the Roundhouse, a former horse stable on the campus of the DuSable Museum of African American History in South Chicago, designed by Burnham and Root and erected in 1881. “Singing Stones” marks the museum’s first staging of a show on US soil. French and international artists will be creating new work for the exhibition through a residency partnership with Mana Contemporary Chicago.

The participating artists in “Singing Stones” are Wilfrid Almendra, Thomas Teurlai, the Floating Museum Collective, Florian Pugnaire, David Raffini, Raphaël Zarka, Dorian Gaudin, Guillaume Leblon, Daniel G. Baird, Bouchra Khalili, Cauleen Smith, Lola Gonzàlez, and Andrew Schachman. “Singing Stones” opens on September 12 and runs until October 29. The fair begins on September 13 and ends September 17.

June 27, 2017

Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that the shortlist for the 2017 Film London Jarman Award—which recognizes a filmmaker based in the UK—has been announced. One among the six selected artists will receive a cash prize of about $12,700. The recipient of the prize will be announced on November 20.

The artists on the list are Lawrence Abu Hamdan (who won the Nam June Paik award in 2016), Oreet Ashery, Adham Faramawy, Melanie Manchot, Charlotte Prodger, and Marianna Simnett.

The Chief Executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, Adrian Wootton, said of the shortlist, “These artists work in a world that is fast-moving, innovative, and ever-changing, and their work reflects this. It challenges us to think differently about the world we see around us, and has the power to alter our very perception of what it means to be a contemporary filmmaker.”