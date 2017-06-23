 

POSTED June 29, 2017

VIA Art Fund Announces 2017 Grant Recipients

Antigoni Tsagkaropoulou wandering and whispering in the streets of Athens, Greece, for Pope.L’s Whispering Campaign at Documenta 14. Photo: Pope.L

In its first round of grants for 2017, VIA Art Fund has awarded $310,000 to more than fifty artists, writers, and curators, and nine visual arts organizations. “The selected projects stand out for their generative spirit, meaningful impact, and pioneering vision beyond the confines of traditional exhibition environments,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to fund over $300,000 in grants to support new work by groundbreaking artists and independent organizations for projects that may not otherwise have come to fruition given the current state of public funding for the arts,” VIA president Bridgitt Evans, said. “Each of these innovative projects is exemplary of our guiding principles of artistic production, thought leadership, and public engagement; and represents the enterprising and visionary spirit we work tirelessly to champion.”

Among the spring 2017 grant recipients for Artistic Production were William Pope.L’s sound installation and performance for Documenta 14, taking place in both Athens and Kassel; a site-specific nomadic installation in Los Angeles by artist Jose Dávila for the Getty Foundation’s PST: LA/LA initiative presented by LAND; a residency and performance by artist Ann Carlson taking place in the Gallatin Valley, Montana, presented by Mountain Time Arts; and the first ever US retrospective exhibition of German artist Charlotte Posenenske opening in the fall of 2018 at Dia:Beacon.

Incubator grants totaling $45,000 were awarded to support the New York–based organizations Independent Curators International and Triple Canopy as well as New Orleans–based Antenna. The recently created Incubator grants category supports small to mid-size nonprofit organizations whose activities are rooted in programs, publications, and projects that encourage experimentation and embrace diverse artistic voices.

The complete list of VIA Art Fund’s spring 2017 grantees is as follows:

June 29, 2017

Chicago Launches $1 Million Initiative to Create Public Art

A faded mural in Casa Aztlan in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago. Photo: Antonio Perez for the Chicago Tribune

The city of Chicago has announced that it will commission artists to create murals, sculptures, and other works in all fifty city wards beginning this summer as part of its “Year of Public Art,” a new $1 million initiative to bring art to public spaces.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that the city is full of talented artists and this project will allow them to “share their work with the world.” The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is organizing a paid internship program that will provide young adults with the opportunity to work with community groups on the public art projects. All of the artworks produced will be dedicated during a Public Art Festival that will take place in October.

June 29, 2017

Arts Council England’s Grant Program Shifts Focus from London to Regions

Nicholas Serota. Photo: Pamela Raith

The Arts Council England’s first major grant program since former Tate director Nicholas Serota’s appointment as director of the organization in February indicates that more funding will be allocated in support of regions, Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper reports.

The National Portfolio has allocated $530 million a year, for the next four years, to 831 arts organizations—a 12 percent increase from the current fiscal year. Fifty-eight million dollars will support the visual arts, $48 million will support museums, and the remainder will be divided between theater, music, and dance.

In order to address concerns about overspending in London and the uneven distribution of funds in the regions, the Arts Council will increase the regions spending from 56 percent to 60 percent. It is also asking major cultural centers such as the Royal Opera House, Southbank Center, the Royal National Theater, and the Royal Shakespeare Company “to do more to support the rest of the sector”—all four organizations accepted a 3 percent reduction so that more monies can be allocated to smaller arts organizations outside of London.

June 28, 2017

Hammer Museum Names Erin Christovale Assistant Curator

Erin Christovale

The Hammer Museum announced today the appointment of Los Angeles-based curator and programmer Erin Christovale as assistant curator. As previously announced, Christovale will cocurate the Hammer’s biennial exhibition, “Made in L.A. 2018,” with Anne Ellegood.

“Erin Christovale is an exciting addition to the Hammer’s curatorial team,” director Ann Philbin said. “Her wide-ranging interests across film and other media will strengthen our ability to engage both new audiences and ideas. Erin has long advocated for under-recognized artists, and we’re pleased she will be working with us beyond ‘Made in L.A. 2018.’”

Christovale cocurated with Amir George the touring program of short films, “Black Radical Imagination,” which has screened both nationally and internationally in spaces such as MoMA PS1; Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; and the Museo Taller Jose Clemente Orozco. Among the recent exhibitions she’s curated are “a/wake in the water: Meditations on Disaster” (2014) at the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts, as well as “Memoirs of A Watermelon Woman” (2016) and “A Subtle Likeness” (2016) at the ONE National Gay and Lesbian Archives. Christovale was previously a curator at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery and, with Vivian Crockett, is currently cocurating the twenty-eighth annual Visual AIDS Day With(Out) Art, titled “Alternate Endings, Radical Beginnings.”

June 28, 2017

Family of Franz West Wins Court Battle Over Artist’s Estate

Franz West. Photo: Markus Roessle / Archive Peter Noever.

Franz West’s young children have won the battle over their father’s estate, writes Rachel Corbett of the Art Newspaper. A Viennese court ruled that the paperwork for the creation of the Franz West Private Foundation, established only days before the artist’s death, was missing language that is usually standard in such agreements, including a “statement of dedication” from the foundation that would underline its acceptance of terms. “They were done in the hospital, just two days before he died and just hours before he had to receive medication,” said the West family’s lawyer, Christoph Kerres. Now monies from sales and any remaining works from the artist’s estate, “worth many millions of euros,” said Kerres, will go to West’s children and their legal guardian, Benedikt Ledebur—provided the foundation chooses not to appeal the decision.

After the artist signed the paperwork on his deathbed, the organization claimed all rights to West’s assets and royalties, which would have gone to his children and wife, the artist Tamuna Sirbiladze, who died in 2016. Since the foundation’s creation, there have been abuses: Last June the Oberlandesgericht Wien, the higher regional court of Vienna, removed three members from the board of the West foundation for paying themselves excessive salaries—$560,000 during a five-month period in 2012, the year the artist died, and more than $900,000 in 2013.

If the foundation gets dismantled after the ruling, the Franz West Archive, launched in 1997, could become the only authenticator of the artist’s works. In the past, the archive has sued the foundation, Gagosian Gallery (the artist’s US representative), and Galerie Eva Presenhuber for selling photographs and furniture that belonged to West, as the archive owns the sole license to those items.

June 28, 2017

Norway Abandons Jonas Dahlberg’s Memorial to Victims of Utøya Massacre

Rendering of Jonas Dahlberg’s Memory Wound, a proposed memorial for the seventy-seven victims killed by gunman Anders Breivik in 2011.

After years of setbacks, the Norwegian government has decided to nix Swedish artist Jonas Dahlberg’s planned memorial to the seventy-seven victims of two terror attacks, which occurred on July 22, 2011. Residents of Utøya Island, where right-wing gunman Anders Behring Breivik killed sixty-nine adolescents attending a summer camp organized by the Norwegian Labor Party, launched a campaign against Dahlberg’s project shortly after it was selected through an international competition in 2014. They claimed his tribute, Memory Wound, which would cut away a roughly 131-foot-long and eleven-foot-wide section of land from the tip of Sørbråten peninsula, which faces Utøya Island, would hurt the environment as well as the community.

Dahlberg told Theodor Ringborg in a 500 Words for artforum.com in 2014 that “wounding” nature was the concept behind the work. The idea for the memorial was inspired by a trip to the site of the tragedy, where Dahlberg was taken on a tour of the facility and grounds where the camp was held. “Inside the buildings, there was evidence of what had taken place: bullet holes in the walls and floors stained with cleaning agents,” Dahlberg said. “Outside, however, nature had healed in a way that the building couldn’t. As if nature had moved on, what had once attested and bore witness had now been covered up. Considering the site for the memorial, I thought about possibilities of doing something that wounded nature to the point that it couldn’t heal—to do something that would obstruct its inevitable self-restoration, to do something which couldn’t be undone.”

Dahlberg also proposed taking the earth that would have been removed from the peninsula and using it to create a second memorial in Oslo, where Breivik had murdered eight other people after planting a car bomb earlier that same day. While the artist’s designs were widely well-received, local residents, who called the work “a rape of nature” and “a hideous monument” to the tragic events, filed a lawsuit against the state demanding that it shut down the project.

June 28, 2017

Berlin’s Silberkuppe Gallery Closes

View of “Win McCarthy: Mister,” 2017, at Silberkuppe.

Berlin’s Silberkuppe gallery has closed its doors. Founded in 2008 by Dominic Eichler and Michel Ziegler, Silberkuppe staged more than seventy exhibitions in its space on Keithstrasse 12. The gallery’s final exhibition was Win McCarthy’s “Mister,” which was chosen for a Critic’s Pick by artforum.com contributor Kristian Vistrup Madsen. In a statement, Eichler and Ziegler say they are “very grateful to everyone who has supported [us] in the last nine years” and “remain committed to art, in particular art [that] doesn’t shy from the political in all its guises.”

The gallery represented Gerry Bibby, Michaela Eichwald, Margaret Harrison, Tobias Kaspar, Heinz Peter Knes, Laura Lamiel, Janette Laverrière, Adam Linder, Thomas Locher, Fred Lonidier, Shahryar Nashat, Anna Ostoya, Anne Speier, and Phel Steinmetz.

June 28, 2017

Russian Artist Arrested for Wearing VR Headset in Moscow

Ekaterina Nenasheva being detained by police. Photo: Natalia Budantseva

Moscow-based artist and activist Ekaterina Nenasheva was arrested by authorities earlier this month for refusing to take off a virtual reality headset, which she was using to capture images of the city for her ongoing performance project “Between Here and There,” VR Scout reports.

Nenasheva has been wearing the VR goggles and walking around the city everyday since June 12 in order to document what daily life in Moscow looks like so that she can share the footage with psychiatric patients in clinics throughout the city. The artist had already visited Moscow’s subway, market, and old Arbat, Sadovy Ring Road, and the Crimean Bridge, among other places.

“‘In virtual reality one must not be in a public place. Here we have the real world,’ said police, grabbing me by the arms,” wrote Nenasheva on her Facebook page. She had been detained while exploring Red Square and was taken to a police precinct where she was interrogated about which reality she thought she was living in. The authorities accused her of being a danger to the public and then tried to force her to sign a form stating she was voluntarily admitting herself to a psychiatric hospital. When she refused, several people arrived to escort her to an institution where she explained her project to one of the doctors there. The psychiatrist told her that “he is also a creative person and writes poetry,” and does not see any reason to continue hospitalizing Nenasheva, but recommended that she should try “not to cross a certain line.”

June 28, 2017

Condo New York Opens Thursday

Cheng Ran’s The Bridge, 2016, will be on display in “A New Ballardian Vision” at Metro Pictures, which is hosting Shanghai's Leo Xu. Photo: Leo Xu

The inaugural edition of Condo New York, a large-scale collaborative exhibition, will kick off this Thursday, June 29. Its experimental format, which involves sixteen Manhattan galleries hosting young galleries from across the globe, aims to create a support system among emerging galleries by helping them gain exposure in a new city. Condo New York will run until July 28.

Vanessa Carlos, director of the Carlos/Ishikawa gallery in London, originally launched Condo in the UK in January 2016. Impressed with Condo’s pop-up gallery model and its emphasis on collaboration rather than competition, dealer Simone Subal approached Carlos about the initiative hoping to bring it to New York. Working with her friend and fellow gallerist Nicole Russo, the owner of Chapter NY, Subal managed to persuade sixteen New York galleries to participate by either sharing their spaces with visiting galleries or cocurating shows with them. “The initiative encourages the evaluation of existing models, pooling resources, and acting communally to propose an environment that is more conducive for experimental gallery exhibitions to take place internationally,” according to a statement issued by Condo.

In the past, the exhibition has involved more than sixty galleries across twenty-three London spaces, including the Sunday Painter, Arcadia Missa, Southard Reid, and more. For New York’s first iteration of the initiative, the participants include Andrew Kreps Gallery hosting What Pipeline (Detroit), Metro Pictures hosting Leo Xu (Shanghai), Bodega hosting Croy Nielsen (Vienna), and Off Vendome hosting Freedman Fitzpatrick (Los Angeles).

