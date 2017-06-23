VIA Art Fund Announces 2017 Grant Recipients

POSTED June 29, 2017

In its first round of grants for 2017, VIA Art Fund has awarded $310,000 to more than fifty artists, writers, and curators, and nine visual arts organizations. “The selected projects stand out for their generative spirit, meaningful impact, and pioneering vision beyond the confines of traditional exhibition environments,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to fund over $300,000 in grants to support new work by groundbreaking artists and independent organizations for projects that may not otherwise have come to fruition given the current state of public funding for the arts,” VIA president Bridgitt Evans, said. “Each of these innovative projects is exemplary of our guiding principles of artistic production, thought leadership, and public engagement; and represents the enterprising and visionary spirit we work tirelessly to champion.”

Among the spring 2017 grant recipients for Artistic Production were William Pope.L’s sound installation and performance for Documenta 14, taking place in both Athens and Kassel; a site-specific nomadic installation in Los Angeles by artist Jose Dávila for the Getty Foundation’s PST: LA/LA initiative presented by LAND; a residency and performance by artist Ann Carlson taking place in the Gallatin Valley, Montana, presented by Mountain Time Arts; and the first ever US retrospective exhibition of German artist Charlotte Posenenske opening in the fall of 2018 at Dia:Beacon.

Incubator grants totaling $45,000 were awarded to support the New York–based organizations Independent Curators International and Triple Canopy as well as New Orleans–based Antenna. The recently created Incubator grants category supports small to mid-size nonprofit organizations whose activities are rooted in programs, publications, and projects that encourage experimentation and embrace diverse artistic voices.

The complete list of VIA Art Fund’s spring 2017 grantees is as follows:

Incubator Grantees Antenna, New Orleans Independent Curators International, New York Triple Canopy, New York

June 29, 2017

The city of Chicago has announced that it will commission artists to create murals, sculptures, and other works in all fifty city wards beginning this summer as part of its “Year of Public Art,” a new $1 million initiative to bring art to public spaces.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that the city is full of talented artists and this project will allow them to “share their work with the world.” The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is organizing a paid internship program that will provide young adults with the opportunity to work with community groups on the public art projects. All of the artworks produced will be dedicated during a Public Art Festival that will take place in October.

June 29, 2017

The Arts Council England’s first major grant program since former Tate director Nicholas Serota’s appointment as director of the organization in February indicates that more funding will be allocated in support of regions, Martin Bailey of the Art Newspaper reports.

The National Portfolio has allocated $530 million a year, for the next four years, to 831 arts organizations—a 12 percent increase from the current fiscal year. Fifty-eight million dollars will support the visual arts, $48 million will support museums, and the remainder will be divided between theater, music, and dance.

In order to address concerns about overspending in London and the uneven distribution of funds in the regions, the Arts Council will increase the regions spending from 56 percent to 60 percent. It is also asking major cultural centers such as the Royal Opera House, Southbank Center, the Royal National Theater, and the Royal Shakespeare Company “to do more to support the rest of the sector”—all four organizations accepted a 3 percent reduction so that more monies can be allocated to smaller arts organizations outside of London.

The Arts Council also intends to tackle issues of diversity by working towards increasing the number of leadership roles filled by disabled people and BME (Black and Minority Ethnic) groups. LESS

June 28, 2017

The Hammer Museum announced today the appointment of Los Angeles-based curator and programmer Erin Christovale as assistant curator. As previously announced, Christovale will cocurate the Hammer’s biennial exhibition, “Made in L.A. 2018,” with Anne Ellegood.

“Erin Christovale is an exciting addition to the Hammer’s curatorial team,” director Ann Philbin said. “Her wide-ranging interests across film and other media will strengthen our ability to engage both new audiences and ideas. Erin has long advocated for under-recognized artists, and we’re pleased she will be working with us beyond ‘Made in L.A. 2018.’”

Christovale cocurated with Amir George the touring program of short films, “Black Radical Imagination,” which has screened both nationally and internationally in spaces such as MoMA PS1; Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; and the Museo Taller Jose Clemente Orozco. Among the recent exhibitions she’s curated are “a/wake in the water: Meditations on Disaster” (2014) at the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts, as well as “Memoirs of A Watermelon Woman” (2016) and “A Subtle Likeness” (2016) at the ONE National Gay and Lesbian Archives. Christovale was previously a curator at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery and, with Vivian Crockett, is currently cocurating the twenty-eighth annual Visual AIDS Day With(Out) Art, titled “Alternate Endings, Radical Beginnings.”

June 28, 2017

Franz West’s young children have won the battle over their father’s estate, writes Rachel Corbett of the Art Newspaper. A Viennese court ruled that the paperwork for the creation of the Franz West Private Foundation, established only days before the artist’s death, was missing language that is usually standard in such agreements, including a “statement of dedication” from the foundation that would underline its acceptance of terms. “They were done in the hospital, just two days before he died and just hours before he had to receive medication,” said the West family’s lawyer, Christoph Kerres. Now monies from sales and any remaining works from the artist’s estate, “worth many millions of euros,” said Kerres, will go to West’s children and their legal guardian, Benedikt Ledebur—provided the foundation chooses not to appeal the decision.

After the artist signed the paperwork on his deathbed, the organization claimed all rights to West’s assets and royalties, which would have gone to his children and wife, the artist Tamuna Sirbiladze, who died in 2016. Since the foundation’s creation, there have been abuses: Last June the Oberlandesgericht Wien, the higher regional court of Vienna, removed three members from the board of the West foundation for paying themselves excessive salaries—$560,000 during a five-month period in 2012, the year the artist died, and more than $900,000 in 2013.

If the foundation gets dismantled after the ruling, the Franz West Archive, launched in 1997, could become the only authenticator of the artist’s works. In the past, the archive has sued the foundation, Gagosian Gallery (the artist’s US representative), and Galerie Eva Presenhuber for selling photographs and furniture that belonged to West, as the archive owns the sole license to those items.

June 28, 2017

After years of setbacks, the Norwegian government has decided to nix Swedish artist Jonas Dahlberg’s planned memorial to the seventy-seven victims of two terror attacks, which occurred on July 22, 2011. Residents of Utøya Island, where right-wing gunman Anders Behring Breivik killed sixty-nine adolescents attending a summer camp organized by the Norwegian Labor Party, launched a campaign against Dahlberg’s project shortly after it was selected through an international competition in 2014. They claimed his tribute, Memory Wound, which would cut away a roughly 131-foot-long and eleven-foot-wide section of land from the tip of Sørbråten peninsula, which faces Utøya Island, would hurt the environment as well as the community.

Dahlberg told Theodor Ringborg in a 500 Words for artforum.com in 2014 that “wounding” nature was the concept behind the work. The idea for the memorial was inspired by a trip to the site of the tragedy, where Dahlberg was taken on a tour of the facility and grounds where the camp was held. “Inside the buildings, there was evidence of what had taken place: bullet holes in the walls and floors stained with cleaning agents,” Dahlberg said. “Outside, however, nature had healed in a way that the building couldn’t. As if nature had moved on, what had once attested and bore witness had now been covered up. Considering the site for the memorial, I thought about possibilities of doing something that wounded nature to the point that it couldn’t heal—to do something that would obstruct its inevitable self-restoration, to do something which couldn’t be undone.”

Dahlberg also proposed taking the earth that would have been removed from the peninsula and using it to create a second memorial in Oslo, where Breivik had murdered eight other people after planting a car bomb earlier that same day. While the artist’s designs were widely well-received, local residents, who called the work “a rape of nature” and “a hideous monument” to the tragic events, filed a lawsuit against the state demanding that it shut down the project.

On June 21, the state caved to pressure from the community and announced that it was canceling the memorial. It then proceeded to end its contracts with Dahlberg and Public Art Norway (KORO), which commissioned the works. Minister Jan Tore Sanner said that the government planned to move the location of the memorial to Utøyakaia, where the terrorist boarded the ferry to Utøya. “Utøyakaia is well suited for the location of a national memorial. The site is close and connected to Utøya. A memorial there will be protected from noise, have less visibility than at Sørbråten and be close to water and green surroundings,” Sanner said. “We want the memorial at Utøyakaia to be respectful and low-key. Its aim should be to honor the victims, survivors, helpers, and volunteers.” While the government claims that relocating the site of the memorial is a reasonable compromise, Dahlberg pointed out that another art competition will not be held, and in fact, art will not be involved at all. He told Lauren Cavalli of artforum.com that “a work of art can contribute to keeping the conversation about traumatic events alive in a very specific way—at least I believe it can, and this belief guides my work. Visual art plays a special role in relation to these types of events, events that can seem nearly impossible to grasp and difficult to put into words…When the government decided that KORO should no longer be involved, they clearly demonstrated that they do not want art to play a significant role in the continued work, [which] clearly signals that they do not believe art has a role to play here at all. This is quite remarkable, not least from an international perspective.” Jonas Dahlberg’s full statement about Norway’s controversial decision to cut art out of the process of creating memorials to honor the terror attack victims is as follows: The government of Norway held a press conference on June 21, 2017 at which it was announced that the national memorial site at Sørbråten (a promontory on the mainland across from the island of Utøya) would be moved to Utøyakaia, the ferry pier for Utøya. Shortly after this announcement, I was notified that my contract to create the national memorials for the attacks on July 22, 2011, at both the Sørbråten site as well as the Government Quarter in Olso, would be canceled. Not only does this mean that Memory Wound will not be realized, it also means that the ongoing work on the memorial in the Government Quarter has ended – a project that I have be involved with via KORO since September 2016, in close dialogue with the affected parties as well as the departments of culture and local government. In the press statement, Minister of Local Government Jan Tore Sanner (of the Norwegian conservative political party Høyre) says that the Government Quarter project is no longer relevant given the cancellation of the memorial by Sørbråten. This, despite one of the basic conditions for the ongoing work with the memorials in the Government Quarter was that it should not be dependent on the result of the judicial process surrounding the memorial by Sørbråten, as was also made public by KORO on September 21, 2016. In the press release Jan Tore Sanner further states that the new memorial at Utøyakaia shall be “lævmelt”, or “respectful and low-key.” What does this mean? I believe that the purpose of a national memorial is to honor those who lost their lives by insisting on a continued common dialogue about the events in question. I also believe that the conversation in itself, even if occasionally unpleasant, is what will work to process the trauma in the long term. I agree that such a conversation should ideally be “respectful and low-key.” That has not always been the case over the course of this process, but is this really due to my form of expression – because of the art, as the government suggests? Is there not also a political responsibility? A work of art can contribute to keeping the conversation about traumatic events alive in a very specific way – at least I believe it can, and this belief guides my work. Visual art plays a special role in relation to these types of events, events that can seem nearly impossible to grasp and difficult to put into words. I do not mean to imply that art can replace other ways of relating, to the contrary, journalistic, scientific, and religious approaches are also very much needed here. What I mean is that art fills a different function, less dependent on language, than the others, but no less important. When the government decided that KORO should no longer be involved, they clearly demonstrated that they do not want art to play a significant role in the continued work. The most important thing here is not that the government is halting the work on the particular memorials that I have been entrusted with, but that the government so clearly signals that they do not believe art has a role to play here at all. This is quite remarkable, not least from an international perspective. I am convinced that the ongoing debate surrounding the memorials near Utøya and in Oslo’s government quarter is an important part of the grieving process that a society and its individual citizens go through. Time and how one relates to this time, is of the essence in this regard. Most comparable memorials installed around the world have taken longer to complete than the six years that have passed since the events in Norway in 2011 and have been similarly marked by difficult conversations. Creating optimal conditions for this conversation, leading it mindfully, should be the government's task. That responsibility can't fall to anyone else – certainly not to the families of the deceased, or a youth organization. I am very grateful that families and survivors trusted me with choosing the proposal for a memorial four years ago. And I sincerely hope that this statement will not cause them further upheaval, but rather contribute to the conversation - a respectful and dignified, and at least a relatively “low-key” conversation. LESS

June 28, 2017

Berlin’s Silberkuppe gallery has closed its doors. Founded in 2008 by Dominic Eichler and Michel Ziegler, Silberkuppe staged more than seventy exhibitions in its space on Keithstrasse 12. The gallery’s final exhibition was Win McCarthy’s “Mister,” which was chosen for a Critic’s Pick by artforum.com contributor Kristian Vistrup Madsen. In a statement, Eichler and Ziegler say they are “very grateful to everyone who has supported [us] in the last nine years” and “remain committed to art, in particular art [that] doesn’t shy from the political in all its guises.”

The gallery represented Gerry Bibby, Michaela Eichwald, Margaret Harrison, Tobias Kaspar, Heinz Peter Knes, Laura Lamiel, Janette Laverrière, Adam Linder, Thomas Locher, Fred Lonidier, Shahryar Nashat, Anna Ostoya, Anne Speier, and Phel Steinmetz.

June 28, 2017

Moscow-based artist and activist Ekaterina Nenasheva was arrested by authorities earlier this month for refusing to take off a virtual reality headset, which she was using to capture images of the city for her ongoing performance project “Between Here and There,” VR Scout reports.

Nenasheva has been wearing the VR goggles and walking around the city everyday since June 12 in order to document what daily life in Moscow looks like so that she can share the footage with psychiatric patients in clinics throughout the city. The artist had already visited Moscow’s subway, market, and old Arbat, Sadovy Ring Road, and the Crimean Bridge, among other places.

“‘In virtual reality one must not be in a public place. Here we have the real world,’ said police, grabbing me by the arms,” wrote Nenasheva on her Facebook page. She had been detained while exploring Red Square and was taken to a police precinct where she was interrogated about which reality she thought she was living in. The authorities accused her of being a danger to the public and then tried to force her to sign a form stating she was voluntarily admitting herself to a psychiatric hospital. When she refused, several people arrived to escort her to an institution where she explained her project to one of the doctors there. The psychiatrist told her that “he is also a creative person and writes poetry,” and does not see any reason to continue hospitalizing Nenasheva, but recommended that she should try “not to cross a certain line.”

Previously, Nenasheva and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of Pussy Riot, had raised a Russian flag, in solidarity with prisoners, in central Moscow’s Bolotnaya Square. She also shaved her hair in Red Square to raise awareness around the plight of women prisoners. “Russia has about 150,000 people in psychiatric clinics, which still use Soviet methods such as isolating patients from the outside world behind a concrete wall,” Nenasheva told Russia Beyond the Headlines. “What happens to a person who, because of his or her life circumstances, lives in isolation? What happens to their perception, body, and relation to surrounding spaces? Together with psychiatric patients we study these issues on the streets of Moscow.” LESS

June 28, 2017

The inaugural edition of Condo New York, a large-scale collaborative exhibition, will kick off this Thursday, June 29. Its experimental format, which involves sixteen Manhattan galleries hosting young galleries from across the globe, aims to create a support system among emerging galleries by helping them gain exposure in a new city. Condo New York will run until July 28.

Vanessa Carlos, director of the Carlos/Ishikawa gallery in London, originally launched Condo in the UK in January 2016. Impressed with Condo’s pop-up gallery model and its emphasis on collaboration rather than competition, dealer Simone Subal approached Carlos about the initiative hoping to bring it to New York. Working with her friend and fellow gallerist Nicole Russo, the owner of Chapter NY, Subal managed to persuade sixteen New York galleries to participate by either sharing their spaces with visiting galleries or cocurating shows with them. “The initiative encourages the evaluation of existing models, pooling resources, and acting communally to propose an environment that is more conducive for experimental gallery exhibitions to take place internationally,” according to a statement issued by Condo.

In the past, the exhibition has involved more than sixty galleries across twenty-three London spaces, including the Sunday Painter, Arcadia Missa, Southard Reid, and more. For New York’s first iteration of the initiative, the participants include Andrew Kreps Gallery hosting What Pipeline (Detroit), Metro Pictures hosting Leo Xu (Shanghai), Bodega hosting Croy Nielsen (Vienna), and Off Vendome hosting Freedman Fitzpatrick (Los Angeles).