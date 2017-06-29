London Launches Citywide Contest to Boost Cultural Initiatives

POSTED June 30, 2017

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Friday that the city is organizing a new cultural contest designed to bolster support for the arts and promote creativity across its thirty-two boroughs. The competition will name one of London’s communities its first-ever Borough of Culture. The winner will receive a $1.3 million grant. In addition, $780,000 will be dispersed among other notable projects.

During a press conference held on June 30, Khan remarked that the competition reflects the commitments outlined in his manifesto. “Not all Londoners are able to enjoy the full benefits of our cultural riches, and as mayor I am determined to change this,” Khan said. “It’s about helping to bring culture to all Londoners of every faith, ethnicity, and background, regardless of where you live and what you earn.”

Applicants will have five months to prepare their bids. Since the cultural sector in London rakes in $55 million each year, the incentives for entering the competition include boosting tourism to all the boroughs and growing their local economies.

June 30, 2017

Heidi Weber, a friend and collaborator of the Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, a pioneer of modernism and proponent of the international school of architecture, is suing Zurich’s culture minister for defamation after he allegedly made derogatory remarks about her while on a radio show, Henri Neuendorf of Artnet reports.

The legal dispute was sparked by the city’s decision to rename the museum Le Corbusier designed on Zurich’s lakefront in 1964. Originally christened, the Center Le Corbusier Heidi Weber Museum, the building was not completed until 1967, after his death.

After spearheading the project, Weber managed the institution for fifty years and then turned the building over to the city, which was one of the conditions that she had to agree to in order to get permission from Zurich’s city council to build the exhibition space. Two years after Weber handed the reigns over to the city, it rebranded the museum the Pavilion Le Corbusier.

Another stipulation of the city and Weber’s original agreement was that she had to sell the museum for only $1.5 million even though the artistic value of the building might be as high as $73 million. Her son, Bernard Weber, called the city’s decision to remove her name disrespectful. “My mother did hard work to bring Le Corbusier to Zurich in the first place,” he told |uerich/str|Limmattaler Zeitung|. “She was an impoverished single mother and she kept the museum going by herself for over fifty years.” The perceived slight prompted Weber to end the loan of her entire collection of Le Corbusier works and objects to the city in 2016. The dispute escalated when the culture minister said that ”over the course of her life, [Weber] has fallen out with very many people,” while speaking with a radio show host. After Weber’s responsibilities at the museum came to an end, she secured an agreement to replicate the building. Weber intends to build more Heidi Weber/Le Corbusier centers in China and Chile. LESS

June 30, 2017

Xavier Douroux, the founder of Les Presses du Réel and the Consortium in Dijon, died on June 28 at the age of sixty-one years old, Judicaël Lavrador of Libération reports.

Born in Dôle, in the Jura region of France, in 1956, Douroux studied art history at the University of Burgundy before becoming an associate lecturer of contemporary art at the institution. In 1977, Douroux and Franck Gautherot founded Le Coin de Miroir association, in Dijon, which in 1982 became Le Consortium, the first institution dedicated to contemporary art to be established outside of Paris. The arts space consists of an exhibition space, a publishing house, and a design studio. It also oversees the activities of a Paris-based film studio, Anna Sanders Film.

Since 1991, the arts space has been a mediator of the Fondation de France Nouveaux Commanditaires, which helps individuals and organizations commission works of art. In 2011, Le Consortium reopened after undergoing a redesign led by Shigeru Ban, that same year Douroux announced that Le Consortium planned to give its holdings of 350 works to the Musée des Beaux-Arts of Dijon. “We would like this collection, which came mostly from the artists’ generosity, to be publicly owned,” Douroux said. “For us a donation is the ultimate revolutionary gesture.”

Douroux has curated a number of major exhibitions including “This is Yesterday” at Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporaneo in Seville (1999); the French pavilion at the 2001 Venice Biennale; and “It Happened Tomorrow,” at the 2003 Lyon Biennale. LESS

June 30, 2017

The Philadelphia contemporary art space and artist collective Vox Populi has temporarily closed after a fire broke out in the stairwell of its building Tuesday morning, John Timpane of philly.com reports.

While no one was injured by the small blaze, which started around 1:45 AM, the building has significant smoke and water damage. Karen Guss, a spokeswoman for the Department of Licenses and Inspections said that the building will remain closed until the damages and any code violations can be addressed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Located at 319 N. Eleventh Street, the building housed a number of artists, galleries, and other businesses. Several of the displaced tenants said they could not wait for a month or longer to for the building to reopen. Jeff Stockbridge, the owner of Stockbridge Fine Art Print on the fourth floor, said that he was concerned about not being able to deliver works to his clients. “We really rely on our creative spaces that we’ve cultivated here over many years,” he said. “Now we’re wondering where to go from here.”

Vox Populi was founded in 1988 by Ann Karlen, who served as director of the space from 1997 to 2000; Mark Forsythe; Jennie Shanker; Julie Marquart; Jennie Desnouee; Michael Frechette; and Beth Rhoades. According to the gallery’s website, the group of Philadelphia-based artists met for drinks at a bar called Dirty Franks where they discussed the non-existent artistic opportunities in the city and proposed to remedy this through self-organization. During the first meeting organized by the artists, Vox Populi was formed, and thirty members joined the new collective. The gallery aims to support the work of experimental and under-represented artists with a monthly exhibition program, gallery talks, performances, and other events. LESS

June 29, 2017

After four years of construction, Canada’s new modern and contemporary art museum, the Remai Modern, is set to open its doors on October 21. Named after the local philanthropist and its head patron, Ellen Remai, the nearly one-hundred-and-twenty-four-thousand-square-foot building is located along the river in the growing city of Saskatoon, a growing city in the Canadian Prairies, a western region of Canada comprising the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Designed by Canadian architect Bruce Kuwabara, the museum will boast of flexible galleries, spaces for public gatherings, and a 150-seat theater. Construction costs have amounted to $71 million, but the final cost of the institution has yet to be determined. The museum will house eight-thousand works that were inherited from the Mendel Art Gallery, which was established in 1964 by a collector who fled Nazi Germany. The extensive collection includes 406 of Pablo Picasso’s linocuts as well as works by other leading modern artists including Robert Rauschenberg, James Rosenquist, Dennis Oppenheim, and Nancy Spero.

The museum aims to be a leading center for contemporary indigenous art and discourse. “The art museum’s biggest challenge now is how to adapt to the massive changes resulting from the continuing aftershocks of colonization, climate change, globalization, and technological advances. The relevancy of the art museum depends on its response,” the executive director and CEO, Gregory Burke, said in a statement.

Its inaugural exhibition, “Field Guide,” will present select works from the museum’s collection alongside contemporary pieces by Canadian and international artists. Curated by Burke and the director of programs and chief curator, Sandra Guimarães, the exhibition will feature an on-site project by Thomas Hirschhorn and a collaboration between the Ontario-based indigenous artists Tanya Lukin-Linklater and Duane Linklater. According to Hannah McGivern of the Art Newspaper, Burke and Guimarães curated this exhibition in hopes of it being seen as “a primer to introduce the program’s direction.” LESS

June 29, 2017

The Terra Foundation for American Art announced today that it awarded $2.5 million in support of thirty-three grants for projects that are a part of Art Design Chicago, a year-long initiative that examines the contributions of Chicago's artists, designers, and creative producers to art and design movements.

Grant monies will go toward the creation of a diverse range of exhibitions, publications, projects, and academic and public programs. Individual grants ranged from approximately $5,000 to $200,000, depending on the format, scope, and scale of the project. The recipients include Chicago Design Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Chicago Parks Foundation, Art Institute of Chicago, South Side Community Art Center, Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, Video Game Art Gallery, the University of Chicago Center in Paris, and New York’s MoMA.

In total, the Terra Foundation is investing $6.5 million in bringing the initiative to fruition. This includes grants given to cultural partners as well as funds for promotional and administrative support. Organizations interested in developing public programming for Art Design Chicago currently have another opportunity to apply for funding through an application on the Terra Foundation’s website. The submission process will close in fall 2017, and the final round of Art Design Chicago grants will be announced in early 2018.

June 29, 2017

The recently released Association of Art Museum Directors’s (AAMD) 2017 salary survey reveals that employment in the museum field is strengthening. Based on responses from 219 museums in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as fifty different staff positions ranging from leadership and support positions in curatorial, education, advancement, communications, and security departments, the report states that the average median salary increased by 3 percent in 2016. The preceding year, the rate grew by 2.7 percent.

Highlights of the survey include a 4.6 percent increase rate in average median incomes within curatorial staffs between 2011 and 2016, a 1.6 percent growth rate in median salaries among museum directors between 2015 and 2016, and a 5.5 percent compound annual growth rate increase for chief operating manager salaries.

“The trends highlight an industry recognition of the increasing complexity of running a museum and making the arts available to the public, and the team you need to make it all happen,” said Rafi Musher, founder and CEO of Stax Inc., the company that partnered with AAMD to conduct the research.

The rising salaries may be the result of an increase in the number of people visiting museums. According to Judith H Dobrzynski of Scroll.in, 242 museums affiliated with the AAMD attracted more than sixty million visits annually in the past three years. To read the full report, visit AAMD’s website. LESS

June 29, 2017

In its first round of grants for 2017, VIA Art Fund has awarded $310,000 to more than fifty artists, writers, curators, and visual arts organizations. “The selected projects stand out for their generative spirit, meaningful impact, and pioneering vision beyond the confines of traditional exhibition environments,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to fund over $300,000 in grants to support new work by groundbreaking artists and independent organizations for projects that may not otherwise have come to fruition given the current state of public funding for the arts,” VIA president Bridgitt Evans, said. “Each of these innovative projects is exemplary of our guiding principles of artistic production, thought leadership, and public engagement; and represents the enterprising and visionary spirit we work tirelessly to champion.”

Among the spring 2017 grant recipients for Artistic Production were William Pope.L’s sound installation and performance for Documenta 14, taking place in both Athens and Kassel; a site-specific nomadic installation in Los Angeles by artist Jose Dávila for the Getty Foundation’s PST: LA/LA initiative presented by LAND; a residency and performance by artist Ann Carlson taking place in the Gallatin Valley, Montana, presented by Mountain Time Arts; and the first ever US retrospective exhibition of German artist Charlotte Posenenske opening in the fall of 2018 at Dia:Beacon.

Incubator grants totaling $45,000 were awarded to support the New York–based organizations Independent Curators International and Triple Canopy as well as New Orleans–based Antenna. The recently created Incubator grants category supports small to mid-size nonprofit organizations whose activities are rooted in programs, publications, and projects that encourage experimentation and embrace diverse artistic voices.

The complete list of VIA Art Fund’s spring 2017 grantees is as follows:

Artistic Production Grantees Dia Art Foundation, for the exhibition “Charlotte Posenenske: A Retrospective,” and the accession of the produced works into the Dia Art Foundation permanent collection. Documenta 14, for Whispering Campaign by William Pope.L, presented at both Athens, Greece, and Kassel, Germany. LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division), for a public outdoor installation by Jose Dávila as part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative. Mountain Time Arts, for a performative project and installation Symphonic Body / Water Work by Ann Carlson with participation of Gallatin Valley residents. Storm King Art Center, for the site-specific installation The Oracle of Lacuna by Heather Hart. The Walker Art Center, for a public performance and exhibition of Daniel Buren’s “Voile/Toile–Toile/Voile” and the accession of work into the Walker’s permanent collection. Incubator Grantees Antenna, New Orleans Independent Curators International, New York Triple Canopy, New York LESS

June 29, 2017

The city of Chicago has announced that it will commission artists to create murals, sculptures, and other works in all fifty city wards beginning this summer as part of its “Year of Public Art,” a new $1 million initiative to bring art to public spaces.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that the city is full of talented artists and this project will allow them to “share their work with the world.” The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is organizing a paid internship program that will provide young adults with the opportunity to work with community groups on the public art projects. All of the artworks produced will be dedicated during a Public Art Festival that will take place in October.