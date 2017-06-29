Collector Pulls Works from Exhibition at Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

POSTED July 3, 2017

In response to the mass resignation of staff at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art a collector has pulled their works from a current exhibition at the museum, according to the Denver Post. The show, “Walk the Distance and Slow Down,” which opened this month, included work by twenty-nine artists from the collection of JoAnn Gonzalez Hickey and was supposed to be on view through September 10.

BMoCA executive director David Dadone said of the debacle: “It is unfortunate that staff issues BMoCA has recently experienced have encouraged one collector with art currently on exhibition to withdraw that collection from our galleries.” There are no plans to take down other exhibitions at the museum though, according to Dadone. Last March, five staff members delivered a letter to the museum’s board accusing the the executive director of being abusive, misapplying funds for educational programming, breaking labor laws, and unsuccessfully launching programs that were promised to donors. The board hired a lawyer to look into the allegations—Gwyneth Whalen, a former Boulder County District Court judge. After a series of interviews conducted over several months, Whalen submitted a report on June 6 stating, “there is no basis to the allegations concerning labor law violations and mistreatment of staff.”

Works by Jason Karolak will replace the removed display at BMoCA, and the show is expected to open to the public this Thursday.

Last month, a new cybersecurity law came into effect in China requiring companies to prohibit anonymity and to monitor and report on their employees’ activities online, according to a report by Lisa Movius in the Art Newspaper. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement that the intention is to protect “national security, the public interest, as well as the rights and interests of citizens.” While the law specifically targets corporate accounts on the social media platform WeChat, which allows users to send messages and make payments, among other functions, authorities have shut down sixty accounts on WeChat and Weibo in the first week of its implementation.

The New York- and Shanghai-based artist Miao Ying said of the situation: “The Chinese internet is such a unique and rich material, I am often inspired by it…For anyone who resides in China, you will be shaped by it, not just because of the firewall. China has its own internet environment and it is developing more rapidly than anywhere else.” She noted that she has already experienced censorship IRL: “I recently had a government official show up at a museum displaying my art and I had to censor my work that was about censorship in order to show it there.”

The so-called Great Firewall—an online surveillance structure that blocks data from foreign countries—is already in effect across the country’s internet and Virtual private networks (VPNS), which allow users in China to bypass the firewall, are used by only 1% of the population.

Estelle Berg, who along with her husband Paul Berg was one of the earliest and most influential collectors in South Florida, died last week in Miami according to a report by Elizabeth Koh in the Miami

Herald. The couple began collecting in the 1960s and many works they bought eventually made their way into museum exhibitions throughout the area. Bonnie Clearwater, the director of Nova Southeastern University’s Museum of Art in Fort Lauderdale, said of the pair: “They were the heart of the South Florida art scene…They were here at the beginning of most of the contemporary spaces around here, long before it was fashionable. It’s because of that dedication and love and support that there is a scene.”

Born Estelle Chevelier in the Bronx, New York City, in 1940, she moved with her family to Miami halfway through high school and studied English literature at the University of Miami, graduating in 1961. After meeting and marrying Paul, they bought their first pieces together on their honeymoon in New York City, after walking down Madison Avenue and spotting a gallery showing ceramics by Picasso.

Estelle taught at the University of Miami and a few local high schools while Paul worked as a graphic designer and, in 1964, started his own advertising and marketing company, Creative Directors, Inc. She joined as a copywriter and the flourishing business allowed them to pursue their passion for art. The Bergs specifically sought out emerging artists, which was unsual in the earlier days of their collecting. In addition to her husband, Estelle Berg is survived by a son, Andrew, daughter Karen and stepson Joseph, as well as six grandchildren.

Monopol reports that Lisa Marei Schmidt has been named the new director of the Brücke Museum in Berlin. She will succeeed Magdalena Moeller, who has been at the institution for almost thirty years, on October 1. Schmidt most recently served as a curator at the Hamburger Bahnhof, where she organized the Carl Andre exhibition “Sculpture as Place, 1958–2010,” last May. Schmidt studied art history and modern German literature in Marburg, Amsterdam, and Berlin, graduating from the Royal College of Art in London and then working at the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen and the Museum Folkwang.

The Brücke Museum, located in the Dahlem area of Berlin, specializes in works by the artists group Die Brücke, founded in 1905 in Dresden by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Fritz Bleyl, Erich Heckel, and Karl Schmidt-Rottluff. The museum will celebrate its fiftieth anniversary on September 15.

On June 20, South African photographer Guy Tillim was named the winner of the 2017 HCB Award, presented by the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation in Paris, for his “Museum of the Revolution” project, which documents residual signs of revolution and colonialism across cities in Africa. He will receive $40,000 in support of his proposal, and will use the funds to photograph the streets of Dakar, Accra, Kampala, and Lagos.

“The history of colonialism is especially apparent in the streets and the avenues, which were often arranged at the whims of colonial power and then renamed after the countries gained independence,” Tillim said. “This paradigm—that of post-colonial societies imitating certain aspects of colonial regimes—is not unique in Africa: it is the law of history. However, the hopes and aspirations of recent generations who do not have a colonial past provide opportunities for societies to overcome the mistakes of the past.”

Born in Johannesburg in 1962, Tillim started working in photography in 1986 and was a member of the Afrapix collective until 1990. During apartheid, in the late 1980s, Tillim served as a freelance photographer for local and foreign press. Tillim’s works have been presented at the Photographic Center of Ile-de-France, Paris; the Huis Marseille Museum of Photography, Amsterdam; the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation; the Museu Serralves, Porto; FOAM_Fotografiemuseum, Amsterdam; and the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago.

In a review of Tillim’s 2009 exhibition at Harvard University’s Peabody Museum on artforum.com, Leora Maltz-Leca writes: “Scraping away at the stereotypes of the postcolonial African city, Tillim mines the cryptic silence of peeling time to pose questions about the assumptions we make about blown-out windows, empty offices, and fallen monuments: Whether these abandoned structures gesture to the dissolution of the African city or a local rejection of the colonial past and its architecture; whether they reveal the failed utopianism of Lumumba’s generation or a cyclic repetition of the violent histories he sought to overcome, all remains uncomfortably ambiguous.” The HCB Award jury comprised Clément Chéroux, the director of the department of photography at SF MoMA; Pierre-Alexis Dumas, artistic director of Hermès; Lorenza Bravetta, an adviser to Italy’s Culture Minister Dario Franceschini; Florian Ebner, the director of the office of photography at the Center Pompidou; Nathalie Giraudeau, the director of Ile de France Photography Center in Paris; Thyago Nogueira, the director of the department of contemporary photography at Instituto Moreira Salles and publisher of ZUM magazine in São Paulo; and Agnès Sire, director of the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation. LESS

Mapping Paintings, a new open-source website spearheaded by Boston University professor Jodi Cranston, tracks artworks and allows users to map out provenance information, Claire Voon of Hyperallergic reports. The initiative aims to make researching histories of individual works, including details of owners and past transactions, easier for art historians.

The website was inspired by one of Cranston’s past projects, Mapping Titian. “Provenance information is in printed catalogues and on some museum websites, but visualizing the movement of these artworks allows users to recognize their objecthood and also not to get bogged down in concerns about authenticity and pedigree that often come with provenance information,” Cranston said.” Sometimes seeing that an artwork went somewhere unexpected is more impactful than reading it in a long list of text.”

Users will be able to make individual entries on the website as well as publish their own projects. These submissions will be reviewed for accuracy purposes and then added to the site by an administrator. The Kress Collection, comprising more than three thousand works of European art amassed by Samuel H. Kress between 1929 and 1961, will be added to the platform this fall.

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Friday that the city is organizing a new cultural contest designed to bolster support for the arts and promote creativity across its thirty-two boroughs. The competition will name one of London’s communities its first-ever Borough of Culture. The winner will receive a $1.3 million grant. In addition, $780,000 will be dispersed among other notable projects.

During a press conference held on June 30, Khan remarked that the competition reflects the commitments outlined in his manifesto. “Not all Londoners are able to enjoy the full benefits of our cultural riches, and as mayor I am determined to change this,” Khan said. “It’s about helping to bring culture to all Londoners of every faith, ethnicity, and background, regardless of where you live and what you earn.”

Applicants will have five months to prepare their bids. Since the cultural sector in London rakes in $55 million each year, the incentives for entering the competition include boosting tourism to all the boroughs and growing their local economies.

Heidi Weber, a friend and collaborator of the Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, a pioneer of modernism and proponent of the international school of architecture, is suing Zurich’s culture minister for defamation after he allegedly made derogatory remarks about her while on a radio show, Henri Neuendorf of Artnet reports.

The legal dispute was sparked by the city’s decision to rename the museum Le Corbusier designed on Zurich’s lakefront in 1964. Originally christened, the Center Le Corbusier Heidi Weber Museum, the building was not completed until 1967, after his death.

After spearheading the project, Weber managed the institution for fifty years and then turned the building over to the city, which was one of the conditions that she had to agree to in order to get permission from Zurich’s city council to build the exhibition space. Two years after Weber handed the reigns over to the city, it rebranded the museum the Pavilion Le Corbusier.

Another stipulation of the city and Weber’s original agreement was that she had to sell the museum for only $1.5 million even though the artistic value of the building might be as high as $73 million. Her son, Bernard Weber, called the city’s decision to remove her name disrespectful. “My mother did hard work to bring Le Corbusier to Zurich in the first place,” he told |uerich/str|Limmattaler Zeitung|. “She was an impoverished single mother and she kept the museum going by herself for over fifty years.” The perceived slight prompted Weber to end the loan of her entire collection of Le Corbusier works and objects to the city in 2016. The dispute escalated when the culture minister said that ”over the course of her life, [Weber] has fallen out with very many people,” while speaking with a radio show host. After Weber’s responsibilities at the museum came to an end, she secured an agreement to replicate the building. Weber intends to build more Heidi Weber/Le Corbusier centers in China and Chile. LESS

Xavier Douroux, the founder of Les Presses du Réel and the Consortium in Dijon, died on June 28 at the age of sixty-one years old, Judicaël Lavrador of Libération reports.

Born in Dôle, in the Jura region of France, in 1956, Douroux studied art history at the University of Burgundy before becoming an associate lecturer of contemporary art at the institution. In 1977, Douroux and Franck Gautherot founded Le Coin de Miroir association, in Dijon, which in 1982 became Le Consortium, the first institution dedicated to contemporary art to be established outside of Paris. The arts space consists of an exhibition space, a publishing house, and a design studio. It also oversees the activities of a Paris-based film studio, Anna Sanders Film.

Since 1991, the arts space has been a mediator of the Fondation de France Nouveaux Commanditaires, which helps individuals and organizations commission works of art. In 2011, Le Consortium reopened after undergoing a redesign led by Shigeru Ban, that same year Douroux announced that Le Consortium planned to give its holdings of 350 works to the Musée des Beaux-Arts of Dijon. “We would like this collection, which came mostly from the artists’ generosity, to be publicly owned,” Douroux said. “For us a donation is the ultimate revolutionary gesture.”