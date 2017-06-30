Jan Fontein (1927–2017)

POSTED July 4, 2017

Jan Fontein, a former director of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and a renowned scholar in Asian art, has died, writes William Grimes of the New York Times. He was born in Narden in 1927, about fifteen miles east of Amsterdam, to Leonardus Hendrikus Fontein, a Montessori teacher and the director of a rehabilitation center for prisoners, and Aaltje Brands. He earned his undergraduate degree from Leiden University, where he studied Chinese and Japanese literature. He became an assistant curator at the Museum of Asiatic Art (which later merged with the Rijksmuseum), and in 1962, was asked to catalogue the Avery Brundage Collection of Asian art and consult on the building of a new wing at San Francisco’s M.H. de Young Memorial Museum, which was going to house the collection.

Before becoming director of the Museum of Fine Arts, he worked for nearly ten years at the museum as a curator of Asian art. He was named acting director of the MFA in 1975, and in 1976, became director. Fontein started his directorship during a bleak period: The museum’s board had just dismissed its former director, Merrill C. Rueppel, who had a tumultuous relationship with the staff, and finances were unstable. Fontein brought the museum success and stability: He organized blockbuster exhibitions on Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir (which brought in more than 500,000 visitors, a record for the time), and Pompeii. He also managed to raise $60 million for the museum, which went to the construction of a new wing designed by I.M. Pei, the renovation of twenty-six galleries devoted to Asian art, and the refurbishment of the museum’s storage facilities. He also pushed to make the museum a very welcoming place. “Museums can be monumental structures. That can be intimidating,” he said to the Boston Globe in 1985. “Today people should be relaxed in a museum so that they are open to new impressions, new ideas. I believe guards who stand at museum doors should be nice.”

Fontein retired from his position in 1987. He was then appointed the museum’s Matsutaro Shoriki curator of Asiatic art, a position he held for the next five years. During this time he spent two years in Indonesia, where he organized “The Sculpture of Indonesia,” which came to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1991. He also consulted for the Rietberg Museum in Zurich and the Royal Ontario Museum. He also worked for the Nieuwe Kerk Foundation in Amsterdam, where he curated the traveling exhibition “The Dancing Demons of Mongolia.” He authored a number of books as well, such as The Law of Cause and Effect in Ancient Java (1989) and Entering the Dharmadhatu: A Study of the Gandavyuha Reliefs of Borobudur (2012).

July 3, 2017

Last month, a new cybersecurity law that requires companies to prohibit anonymity and to monitor and report on their employees’ online activities came into effect in China, Lisa Movius reports in the Art Newspaper. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement that the intention is to protect “national security, the public interest, as well as the rights and interests of citizens.” While the law specifically targets corporate accounts on the social media platform WeChat, which allows users to send messages and make payments, among other functions, authorities have shut down sixty accounts on WeChat and Weibo in the first week of its implementation.

The New York- and Shanghai-based artist Miao Ying said of the situation: “The Chinese internet is such a unique and rich material, I am often inspired by it. . . .For anyone who resides in China, you will be shaped by it, not just because of the firewall. China has its own internet environment and it is developing more rapidly than anywhere else.” She noted that she has already experienced censorship: “I recently had a government official show up at a museum displaying my art and I had to censor my work that was about censorship in order to show it there.”

The so-called Great Firewall—an online surveillance structure that blocks data from foreign countries—is already in effect across the country’s internet and virtual private networks (VPNS), which allow users in China to bypass the firewall, are used by only 1 percent of the population.

July 3, 2017

In response to the mass resignation of staff at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, a collector has pulled their works from a current exhibition at the museum, the Denver Post reports. The show, “Walk the Distance and Slow Down,” which opened this month, included work by twenty-nine artists from the collection of JoAnn Gonzalez Hickey and was supposed to be on view through September 10.

BMoCA executive director David Dadone said of the debacle: “It is unfortunate that staff issues BMoCA has recently experienced have encouraged one collector with art currently on exhibition to withdraw that collection from our galleries.” There are no plans to take down other exhibitions at the museum though, according to Dadone.

Last March, in a letter that was delivered to the museum’s board, five staff members accused the executive director of being abusive, misapplying funds for educational programming, breaking labor laws, and unsuccessfully launching programs that were promised to donors. The board hired a lawyer, Gwyneth Whalen, a former Boulder County District Court judge, to look into the allegations. After a series of interviews conducted over several months, Whalen submitted a report on June 6 stating: “There is no basis to the allegations concerning labor law violations and mistreatment of staff.”

Works by Jason Karolak will replace the removed display at BMoCA, and the show is expected to open to the public this Thursday. LESS

July 3, 2017

Estelle Berg, who along with her husband Paul Berg was one of the most influential collectors in South Florida, died last week in Miami according to a report by Elizabeth Koh in the Miami Herald.

The couple began collecting in the 1960s, and many of the works they bought eventually made their way into museum exhibitions throughout the area. Bonnie Clearwater, the director of Nova Southeastern University’s Museum of Art in Fort Lauderdale, said of the pair: “They were the heart of the South Florida art scene. . . .They were here at the beginning of most of the contemporary spaces around here, long before it was fashionable. It’s because of that dedication and love and support that there is a scene.”

Born Estelle Chevelier in the Bronx, New York City, in 1940, she moved with her family to Miami halfway through high school, and studied English literature at the University of Miami, graduating in 1961. Estelle bought her first pieces while on her honeymoon with Paul in New York City, after walking down Madison Avenue and spotting a gallery showing ceramics by Pablo Picasso.

Estelle taught at the University of Miami and a few local high schools while Paul worked as a graphic designer and, in 1964, he started his own advertising and marketing company, Creative Directors, Inc. She joined as a copywriter and the flourishing business allowed them to pursue their passion for art. The Bergs specifically sought out emerging artists, which was unusual in the earlier days of their collecting. In addition to her husband, Estelle Berg is survived by a son, Andrew, her daughter Karen, and a stepson, Joseph, as well as six grandchildren. LESS

July 3, 2017

Monopol reports that Lisa Marei Schmidt has been named the new director of the Brücke Museum in Berlin. On October 1, she will succeed Magdalena Moeller, who has been at the institution for almost thirty years. Schmidt most recently served as a curator at the Hamburger Bahnhof, where she organized the Carl Andre exhibition “Sculpture as Place, 1958–2010,” last May. Schmidt studied art history and modern German literature in Marburg, Amsterdam, and Berlin, before graduating from the Royal College of Art in London. She then worked at the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen and the Museum Folkwang.

The Brücke Museum, located in the Dahlem area of Berlin, specializes in works by the artist group Die Brücke, founded in 1905 in Dresden by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Fritz Bleyl, Erich Heckel, and Karl Schmidt-Rottluff. The museum will celebrate its fiftieth anniversary on September 15.

June 30, 2017

On June 20, South African photographer Guy Tillim was named the winner of the 2017 HCB Award, presented by the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation in Paris, for his “Museum of the Revolution” project, which documents residual signs of revolution and colonialism across cities in Africa. He will receive $40,000 in support of his proposal, and will use the funds to photograph the streets of Dakar, Accra, Kampala, and Lagos.

“The history of colonialism is especially apparent in the streets and the avenues, which were often arranged at the whims of colonial power and then renamed after the countries gained independence,” Tillim said. “This paradigm—that of post-colonial societies imitating certain aspects of colonial regimes—is not unique in Africa: it is the law of history. However, the hopes and aspirations of recent generations who do not have a colonial past provide opportunities for societies to overcome the mistakes of the past.”

Born in Johannesburg in 1962, Tillim started working in photography in 1986 and was a member of the Afrapix collective until 1990. During apartheid, in the late 1980s, Tillim served as a freelance photographer for local and foreign press. Tillim’s works have been presented at the Photographic Center of Ile-de-France, Paris; the Huis Marseille Museum of Photography, Amsterdam; the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation; the Museu Serralves, Porto; FOAM_Fotografiemuseum, Amsterdam; and the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago.

In a review of Tillim’s 2009 exhibition at Harvard University’s Peabody Museum on artforum.com, Leora Maltz-Leca writes: “Scraping away at the stereotypes of the postcolonial African city, Tillim mines the cryptic silence of peeling time to pose questions about the assumptions we make about blown-out windows, empty offices, and fallen monuments: Whether these abandoned structures gesture to the dissolution of the African city or a local rejection of the colonial past and its architecture; whether they reveal the failed utopianism of Lumumba’s generation or a cyclic repetition of the violent histories he sought to overcome, all remains uncomfortably ambiguous.” The HCB Award jury comprised Clément Chéroux, the director of the department of photography at SF MoMA; Pierre-Alexis Dumas, artistic director of Hermès; Lorenza Bravetta, an adviser to Italy’s Culture Minister Dario Franceschini; Florian Ebner, the director of the office of photography at the Center Pompidou; Nathalie Giraudeau, the director of Ile de France Photography Center in Paris; Thyago Nogueira, the director of the department of contemporary photography at Instituto Moreira Salles and publisher of ZUM magazine in São Paulo; and Agnès Sire, director of the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation. LESS

June 30, 2017

Mapping Paintings, a new open-source website spearheaded by Boston University professor Jodi Cranston, tracks artworks and allows users to map out provenance information, Claire Voon of Hyperallergic reports. The initiative aims to make researching histories of individual works, including details of owners and past transactions, easier for art historians.

The website was inspired by one of Cranston’s past projects, Mapping Titian. “Provenance information is in printed catalogues and on some museum websites, but visualizing the movement of these artworks allows users to recognize their objecthood and also not to get bogged down in concerns about authenticity and pedigree that often come with provenance information,” Cranston said.” Sometimes seeing that an artwork went somewhere unexpected is more impactful than reading it in a long list of text.”

Users will be able to make individual entries on the website as well as publish their own projects. These submissions will be reviewed for accuracy purposes and then added to the site by an administrator. The Kress Collection, comprising more than three thousand works of European art amassed by Samuel H. Kress between 1929 and 1961, will be added to the platform this fall.

June 30, 2017

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Friday that the city is organizing a new cultural contest designed to bolster support for the arts and promote creativity across its thirty-two boroughs. The competition will name one of London’s communities its first-ever Borough of Culture. The winner will receive a $1.3 million grant. In addition, $780,000 will be dispersed among other notable projects.

During a press conference held on June 30, Khan remarked that the competition reflects the commitments outlined in his manifesto. “Not all Londoners are able to enjoy the full benefits of our cultural riches, and as mayor I am determined to change this,” Khan said. “It’s about helping to bring culture to all Londoners of every faith, ethnicity, and background, regardless of where you live and what you earn.”

Applicants will have five months to prepare their bids. Since the cultural sector in London rakes in $55 million each year, the incentives for entering the competition include boosting tourism to all the boroughs and growing their local economies.

June 30, 2017

Heidi Weber, a friend and collaborator of the Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, a pioneer of modernism and proponent of the international school of architecture, is suing Zurich’s culture minister for defamation after he allegedly made derogatory remarks about her while on a radio show, Henri Neuendorf of Artnet reports.

The legal dispute was sparked by the city’s decision to rename the museum Le Corbusier designed on Zurich’s lakefront in 1964. Originally christened, the Center Le Corbusier Heidi Weber Museum, the building was not completed until 1967, after his death.

After spearheading the project, Weber managed the institution for fifty years and then turned the building over to the city, which was one of the conditions that she had to agree to in order to get permission from Zurich’s city council to build the exhibition space. Two years after Weber handed the reigns over to the city, it rebranded the museum the Pavilion Le Corbusier.