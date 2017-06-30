Olu Oguibe Wins Documenta’s Arnold Bode Prize

POSTED July 4, 2017

Olu Oguibe, the Nigerian-born American-based artist, cultural scientist, and curator, has been named the winner of Documenta 14’s Arnold Bode Prize, awarded by the city of Kassel.

Oguibe’s works are featured in both of the exhibition’s host cities, Athens and Kassel. For Kassel, the artist erected a sixteen-meter-tall obelisk inscribed with the words, “I was a stranger and you took me in,” in German, Turkish, Arabic, and English—a reference to the thousands of refugees that Germany has received since 2015— in central Königsplatz, and he is also exhibiting an installation comprising documents and archival objects from the Nigerian Civil War at Athens’s National Museum of Contemporary Art. A statement issued by the prize calls his Kassel work, titled Das Fremdlinge und Flüchtlinge Monument (Monument for Strangers and Refugees), “an affirmation of the timeless, universal principles of attention and care towards all those affected by flight and persecution.”

Born in 1964, Oguibe studied at the University of Nigeria before earning his doctorate in London. He has taught at Goldsmiths, the University of London, the University of Illinois in Chicago, and at the University of South Florida, where he held the Stuart Golding Endowed Chair in African art. Oguibe’s work has been exhibited at various institutions across the globe, including the Whitney Museum in New York, the Whitechapel Gallery and the Barbican Center in London, and the Migros Museum in Zurich. He also took part in the Venice Biennale in 2007—the first year in which Africa was first represented with a pavilion.

Oguibe will receive the 10,000-euro honor at the Arnold Bode Prize ceremony, which takes place on Sunday, September 10, at Kassel's Town Hall. Previous award winners include Hiwa K, Nairy Baghramian, and Thomas Bayrle.

The Musée de l’Elysée, the Lausanne, Switzerland, institution dedicated entirely to photography, has announced that Swiss photographer Matthias Bruggmann has been awarded the 2017 Prix Elysée at the museum’s Nuit des Images (Night of Images) on Saturday, June 24, for his politically-charged work, which explores the interface between documentary and art.

Bruggmann received roughly $83,000 for his proposal, titled “A Haunted World Where It Never Shows,” which expands on his long-term photographic project of documenting the conflict in Syria that launched in 2012. The funds will also support an accompanying book, which will be released in June 2018.

Reflecting on his work, Bruggmann said, “Formally, my previous work put viewers in a position where they were asked to decide the nature of the work itself. A scientifically questionable analogy of this mechanism would be the observer effect in quantum physics, where the act of observing changes the nature of what is being observed. My Syrian work builds on this framework.” He added, “While perfectly conforming to accepted documentary norms, part of the work aims at eroding the viewer’s implicit faith in my own trustworthiness as a witness, and attempts to force a further reflection on the nature of what is presented.”

The international jury was composed of Mimi Chun, founder and director of the Blindspot Gallery in Hong Kong; Andrew Sanigar, commissioning editor of Thames & Hudson in London; Salvador Nadales, curator of collections and head of institutional relations at the Museo Reina Sofia in Madrid; Astrid Ullens de Schooten, founder and president of the A. Stichting Foundation in Brussels; and the founding partners of the prize, Tatyana Franck, director of the Musée de l'Elysée; Michel Parmigiani, founder of Parmigiani Fleurier in Fleurier, Switzerland; and Marina Vatchnadze, manager of cultural patronage at the Sandoz Family Foundation in Pully, Switzerland. "Matthias Bruggmann's project presented us with insights into the complexities and the lives on the line in the Syrian crisis," said Sanigar. "His work is brave, startling, compelling, raw, and sometimes bizarre."

Nicholas Forrest of Artinfo reports that Albanian-born French artist Anri Sala has been selected to create Sydney’s 2017 Kaldor Public Art Project, a sculptural sound piece called The Last Resort that will be installed in the Observatory Hill Rotunda, a century-old bandstand that overlooks the Sydney Harbor.

“We are proud to present the world-premiere of a major version of new work by internationally acclaimed artist Anri Sala,” said John Kaldor, director of Kaldor Public Art Projects. “This new work, one of the artist’s largest and most ambitious to-date, speaks to the Australian context and the extraordinary site of the Sydney Observatory.”

Sala’s piece will feature thirty-eight specially made snare drums that will be suspended from the rotunda’s ceiling. When activated it will play a reimagined and augmented version of Mozart’s Clarinet concerto in A Major, K. 622. “I look at this work like a musical artifact that we have thrown in the ocean. . . .The winds, the waves, [and] the water currents take it one way and the other and it eventually reaches somewhere, though not as it originally started out as it is transformed by the journey,” said Sala.

Last month, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE suspended diplomatic relations and trade with Qatar, as it has been accused of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization that the countries claim is a terrorist group. Yemen, the Maldives, and Libya have become part of the diplomatic boycott as well. Now many within the Middle East fear that cultural partnerships and institutions could be affected by the restrictions, report Gareth Harris and Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper.

For fifteen years, Qatar Museums have pushed to make Doha, the country’s capital, a major cultural hub. The Museum of Islamic Art and the Mathaf Arab Museum of Modern Art, both in Qatar, have historically had positive cultural relations with the neighboring countries. The director of Mathaf, Abdellah Karroum, has said that he is not allowed to comment on the situation on behalf of the Jean Nouvel–designed museum, which is scheduled to open in December of next year. Sultan Sooud al-Qassemi, the founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, based in an emirate of Sharjah, said to the Associated Press in June that “Doha is now completely isolated. Doha now needs to take serious steps very rapidly to placate not only its neighbors but also its allies around the world.” The foundation loaned a number of artworks to an exhibition featuring Iraqi artist Dia al-Azzawi at Doha’s Qatar Museums Gallery. An arts professional in Doha, speaking anonymously, said that family ties take precedence over politics: “If political relations were severed for any period of time, the close family connections across the region would act as a continued link. It is too early to predict the impact on cultural cooperation initiatives; at the moment, everything is continuing as normal,” she said.

A commercial dealer, also speaking anonymously, said that even though flights between the Gulf countries and Qatar have been cut, artworks can still be flown into Qatar via London and other cities. The UAE, however, is threatening up to fifteen years imprisonment for anyone who expresses compassion for Qatar on social media, according to the dealer. The Gulf allies have asked Qatar to meet thirteen demands, among them being the shutdown of the Al Jazeera broadcast network. Qatar has until midnight today, July 4, to meet these demands.

Jan Fontein, a former director of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and a renowned scholar in Asian art, has died, writes William Grimes of the New York Times. He was born in Narden in 1927, about fifteen miles east of Amsterdam, to Leonardus Hendrikus Fontein, a Montessori teacher and the director of a rehabilitation center for prisoners, and Aaltje Brands. He earned his undergraduate degree from Leiden University, where he studied Chinese and Japanese literature. He became an assistant curator at the Museum of Asiatic Art (which later merged with the Rijksmuseum), and in 1962, was asked to catalogue the Avery Brundage Collection of Asian art and consult on the building of a new wing at San Francisco’s M.H. de Young Memorial Museum, which was going to house the collection.

Before becoming director of the Museum of Fine Arts, he worked for nearly ten years at the museum as a curator of Asian art. He was named acting director of the MFA in 1975, and in 1976, became director. Fontein started his directorship during a bleak period: The museum’s board had just dismissed its former director, Merrill C. Rueppel, who had a tumultuous relationship with the staff, and finances were unstable. Fontein brought the museum success and stability: He organized blockbuster exhibitions on Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir (which brought in more than 500,000 visitors, a record for the time), and Pompeii. He also managed to raise $60 million for the museum, which went to the construction of a new wing designed by I.M. Pei, the renovation of twenty-six galleries devoted to Asian art, and the refurbishment of the museum’s storage facilities. He also pushed to make the museum a very welcoming place. “Museums can be monumental structures. That can be intimidating,” he said to the Boston Globe in 1985. “Today people should be relaxed in a museum so that they are open to new impressions, new ideas. I believe guards who stand at museum doors should be nice.”

Fontein retired from his position in 1987. He was then appointed the museum’s Matsutaro Shoriki curator of Asiatic art, a position he held for the next five years. During this time he spent two years in Indonesia, where he organized “The Sculpture of Indonesia,” which came to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1991. He also consulted for the Rietberg Museum in Zurich and the Royal Ontario Museum. He also worked for the Nieuwe Kerk Foundation in Amsterdam, where he curated the traveling exhibition “The Dancing Demons of Mongolia.” He authored a number of books as well, such as The Law of Cause and Effect in Ancient Java (1989) and Entering the Dharmadhatu: A Study of the Gandavyuha Reliefs of Borobudur (2012).

Last month, a new cybersecurity law that requires companies to prohibit anonymity and to monitor and report on their employees’ online activities came into effect in China, Lisa Movius reports in the Art Newspaper. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement that the intention is to protect “national security, the public interest, as well as the rights and interests of citizens.” While the law specifically targets corporate accounts on the social media platform WeChat, which allows users to send messages and make payments, among other functions, authorities have shut down sixty accounts on WeChat and Weibo in the first week of its implementation.

The New York- and Shanghai-based artist Miao Ying said of the situation: “The Chinese internet is such a unique and rich material, I am often inspired by it. . . .For anyone who resides in China, you will be shaped by it, not just because of the firewall. China has its own internet environment and it is developing more rapidly than anywhere else.” She noted that she has already experienced censorship: “I recently had a government official show up at a museum displaying my art and I had to censor my work that was about censorship in order to show it there.”

The so-called Great Firewall—an online surveillance structure that blocks data from foreign countries—is already in effect across the country’s internet and virtual private networks (VPNS), which allow users in China to bypass the firewall, are used by only 1 percent of the population.

In response to the mass resignation of staff at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, a collector has pulled their works from a current exhibition at the museum, the Denver Post reports. The show, “Walk the Distance and Slow Down,” which opened this month, included work by twenty-nine artists from the collection of JoAnn Gonzalez Hickey and was supposed to be on view through September 10.

BMoCA executive director David Dadone said of the debacle: “It is unfortunate that staff issues BMoCA has recently experienced have encouraged one collector with art currently on exhibition to withdraw that collection from our galleries.” There are no plans to take down other exhibitions at the museum though, according to Dadone.

Last March, in a letter that was delivered to the museum’s board, five staff members accused the executive director of being abusive, misapplying funds for educational programming, breaking labor laws, and unsuccessfully launching programs that were promised to donors. The board hired a lawyer, Gwyneth Whalen, a former Boulder County District Court judge, to look into the allegations. After a series of interviews conducted over several months, Whalen submitted a report on June 6 stating: “There is no basis to the allegations concerning labor law violations and mistreatment of staff.”

Works by Jason Karolak will replace the removed display at BMoCA, and the show is expected to open to the public this Thursday.

Estelle Berg, who along with her husband Paul Berg was one of the most influential collectors in South Florida, died last week in Miami according to a report by Elizabeth Koh in the Miami Herald.

The couple began collecting in the 1960s, and many of the works they bought eventually made their way into museum exhibitions throughout the area. Bonnie Clearwater, the director of Nova Southeastern University’s Museum of Art in Fort Lauderdale, said of the pair: “They were the heart of the South Florida art scene. . . .They were here at the beginning of most of the contemporary spaces around here, long before it was fashionable. It’s because of that dedication and love and support that there is a scene.”

Born Estelle Chevelier in the Bronx, New York City, in 1940, she moved with her family to Miami halfway through high school, and studied English literature at the University of Miami, graduating in 1961. Estelle bought her first pieces while on her honeymoon with Paul in New York City, after walking down Madison Avenue and spotting a gallery showing ceramics by Pablo Picasso.

Estelle taught at the University of Miami and a few local high schools while Paul worked as a graphic designer and, in 1964, he started his own advertising and marketing company, Creative Directors, Inc. She joined as a copywriter and the flourishing business allowed them to pursue their passion for art. The Bergs specifically sought out emerging artists, which was unusual in the earlier days of their collecting. In addition to her husband, Estelle Berg is survived by a son, Andrew, her daughter Karen, and a stepson, Joseph, as well as six grandchildren.

Monopol reports that Lisa Marei Schmidt has been named the new director of the Brücke Museum in Berlin. On October 1, she will succeed Magdalena Moeller, who has been at the institution for almost thirty years. Schmidt most recently served as a curator at the Hamburger Bahnhof, where she organized the Carl Andre exhibition “Sculpture as Place, 1958–2010,” last May. Schmidt studied art history and modern German literature in Marburg, Amsterdam, and Berlin, before graduating from the Royal College of Art in London. She then worked at the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen and the Museum Folkwang.

The Brücke Museum, located in the Dahlem area of Berlin, specializes in works by the artist group Die Brücke, founded in 1905 in Dresden by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Fritz Bleyl, Erich Heckel, and Karl Schmidt-Rottluff. The museum will celebrate its fiftieth anniversary on September 15.