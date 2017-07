China Bans Online Portrayals of Homosexuality, Raising Questions for Artists

POSTED July 5, 2017

Fiona Keating of The Independent reports that the China Netcasting Services Association (CNSA) announced new rules on July 1 demanding that all portrayals of homosexuality, drug addiction, and prostitution online be removed. The organization is requesting that internet video platforms hire at least three “professional censors” to tackle these “abnormal” representations and remove any programming that does not adhere to the CNSA’s new set of “correct political and aesthetic standards.” Those who choose not to heed the new guidelines could be reported to the authorities for further investigation.

Li Yinhe, a famous LGBT rights activist, sexologist, and sociologist in China, said via Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging website, “First of all, from the perspective of an artist, very few countries in this world set up a censorship system that violates its citizens’ freedom to create arts. Second, it also violates the rights of sexual minorities to express their sexual preference.”

In 2016, the human rights organization Freedom House called China the “worst abuser of internet freedom” on the planet. The country’s record on LGBT rights is staggeringly poor: Homosexuality was taken off the list of official mental illnesses in 2001, only four years after it was officially decriminalized. Last year the Chinese government mandated that all representations of queerness be taken off of television. In a statement, the government said “No television drama shall show abnormal sexual relationships and behaviors, such as incest, same-sex relationships, sexual perversion, sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual violence, and so on.”

July 5, 2017

Despite the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s recent troubles—namely an enervating budget deficit, which has interrupted the building of a $600 million wing for modern and contemporary art, scheduled to open in 2020, the year of the Met’s 150th anniversary—wealthy businessman and arts patron Leonard Lauder is still planning on giving his collection of Cubist art to the museum, which was promised to the institution four years ago, writes Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times.

“There is no issue with my gift,” said Lauder, whose collection was valued at $1 billion in 2013. “We are aligned and I am confident that the Met will present the collection in a manner that is consistent with the excellence for which it is known.” The wing is supposed to house the seventy-eight artworks Lauder is giving to the museum, though the gift was never contingent on the building of the David Chipperfield–designed addition.

The Met is currently trying to secure $300 million in donations for construction of the wing. People with a net worth of at least $5 billion, such as Met trustee and conservative activist David H. Koch, who paid $65 million for the renovation of the museum’s plaza; and Wall Street businessman Stephen A. Schwarzman, who gave $100 million to the New York Public Library in 2008, were approached, but did not give money.

Lauder’s collection could go to the Met Breuer, but since the site costs $17 million a year to run and the lease ends in 2023, it’s unlikely that the financially troubled museum will go in that direction. Many agree that the Met’s current galleries for its modern and contemporary collection—the Lila Acheson Wallace Wing, built in 1987—are in need of a major facelift. Even the wing’s original architect, Kevin Roche, said that he was never happy with the way it turned out. Right now the museum is putting aside the plans for the wing to focus on its infrastructural needs. Nonetheless, Lauder thinks the Met is “the greatest museum in the world,” according to Daniel Brodsky, the chairman of the museum’s board. LESS

July 5, 2017

While artists and demonstrators opposed to Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro have been protesting for months, the mounting death toll—more than seventy people have been killed since April with thousands more injured—has led artists in Caracas, the country’s capital, to organize more peaceful acts of resistance.

According to Corina Pons of Reuters, cultural figures ranging from art historians to film directors have been secretly meeting in bookstores and other discreet locations since May in order to strategize about alternative ways to demonstrate.

“We don’t want to confront passersby but to encourage reflection,” said forty-six-year-old designer Teresa Mulet, who recently joined a flash protest on a boulevard in Caracas. The action involved two-dozen people who lay down on the ground before jumping up with signs that spelled out a phrase from a Venezuelan poem that read: “Those who kill in reality have not lived.”

Other recent actions include protesters who unfurled an eighty-two-foot-long work made from more than three thousand bolívar currency notes, which are each worth less than $1, as they denounced the country’s inflation crisis, and impromptu exhibitions that are being held in public squares. Maythe Arrieta, the director of a Manifiesta Street exhibition, which featured the work of more than forty-five photographers, sculptors, and visual artists who strive to capture the daily clashes between people and authorities in their art, said, “This is a nonviolent, creative way to protest, in order to avoid confrontation and more deaths. . . .From people who sing, to those who draw, there are people like me who turn their talent into a form of protest.” Ramirez added that the outdoor shows are a way for people to participate in the action without having to fear being sprayed by tear gas, hit by rubber bullets, or beaten by security forces. Spectator Vanessa Henriquez said, “I have three children and I cannot go to the marches, but it is wonderful that I can be here today to participate and to echo what we are all living in this country.” One young artist, Oscar Olivares, a self-taught painter and friend of the slain volunteer paramedic Paul Moreno, who was crushed while attending to injured protesters, creates digital paintings that mix the faces of victims with images of national icons and religious figures. Protesters have been printing the works and using adhesive to affix them to shields that they use to protect themselves while marching. “All of us, with our gifts and talents, can build a better Venezuela,” said Olivares, who was one of the youngest exhibitors at Artexpo in New York this April. “I'm happy to know my art can provide hope and protection.” Venezuela has been in a state of constant chaos since April 1, when the Supreme Court dissolved the parliament, stating that the opposition-led national assembly could no longer legislate. The judges reversed the decision three days later, but protests had already erupted, and then escalated on April 7, when president Nicolás Maduro stripped the opposition leader, Henrique Capriles, of his right to run for public office for the next fifteen years. Henrique Montbrun, a doctor who runs a triage post in the municipality of Baruta, told The Guardian that Venezuelans are living “in a continuous state of emergency. It’s madness.” He added, “Violence doesn’t surprise me but the level of hatred security forces are showing towards average citizens and the use of non-conventional weapons like loading tear gas canisters with nails and marbles does take me aback.” LESS

July 4, 2017

Olu Oguibe, the Nigerian-born American-based artist, cultural scientist, and curator, has been named the winner of Documenta 14’s Arnold Bode Prize, awarded by the city of Kassel.

Oguibe’s works are featured in both of the exhibition’s host cities, Athens and Kassel. For Kassel, the artist erected a fifty-two-foot-and-a-half-tall obelisk inscribed with the words, “I was a stranger and you took me in,” in German, Turkish, Arabic, and English—a reference to the thousands of refugees that Germany has received since 2015— in central Königsplatz, and he is also exhibiting an installation comprising documents and archival objects from the Nigerian Civil War at Athens’s National Museum of Contemporary Art. A statement issued by the prize calls his Kassel work, titled Das Fremdlinge und Flüchtlinge Monument (Monument for Strangers and Refugees), “an affirmation of the timeless, universal principles of attention and care towards all those affected by flight and persecution.”

Born in 1964, Oguibe studied at the University of Nigeria before earning his doctorate in London. He has taught at Goldsmiths, the University of London, the University of Illinois in Chicago, and at the University of South Florida, where he held the Stuart Golding Endowed Chair in African art. Oguibe’s work has been exhibited at various institutions across the globe, including the Whitney Museum in New York, the Whitechapel Gallery and the Barbican Center in London, and the Migros Museum in Zurich. He also took part in the Venice Biennale in 2007—the first year in which Africa was first represented with a pavilion.

Oguibe will receive the approximately $11,000 honor at the Arnold Bode Prize ceremony, which takes place on Sunday, September 10, at Kassel’s Town Hall. Previous award winners include Hiwa K, Nairy Baghramian, and Thomas Bayrle. LESS

July 4, 2017

The Musée de l’Elysée, an institution in Lausanne dedicated entirely to photography, has announced that Swiss photographer Matthias Bruggmann was awarded the 2017 Prix Elysée at the museum’s Nuit des Images (Night of Images) on Saturday, June 24, for his politically-charged work, which explores the interface between documentary and art.

Bruggmann received roughly $83,000 for his proposal, titled “A Haunted World Where It Never Shows,” which expands on his long-term photographic project, launched in 2012, of documenting the conflict in Syria.The funds will also support an accompanying book, which will be released in June 2018.

Reflecting on his work, Bruggmann said, “Formally, my previous work put viewers in a position where they were asked to decide the nature of the work itself. A scientifically questionable analogy of this mechanism would be the observer effect in quantum physics, where the act of observing changes the nature of what is being observed. My Syrian work builds on this framework.” He added, “While perfectly conforming to accepted documentary norms, part of the work aims at eroding the viewer’s implicit faith in my own trustworthiness as a witness, and attempts to force a further reflection on the nature of what is presented.”

The international jury was composed of Mimi Chun, founder and director of the Blindspot Gallery in Hong Kong; Andrew Sanigar, commissioning editor of Thames & Hudson in London; Salvador Nadales, curator of collections and head of institutional relations at the Museo Reina Sofia in Madrid; Astrid Ullens de Schooten, founder and president of the A. Stichting Foundation in Brussels; and the founding partners of the prize, Tatyana Franck, director of the Musée de l’Elysée; Michel Parmigiani, founder of Parmigiani Fleurier in Fleurier, Switzerland; and Marina Vatchnadze, manager of cultural patronage at the Sandoz Family Foundation in Pully, Switzerland. “Matthias Bruggmann’s project presented us with insights into the complexities and the lives on the line in the Syrian crisis,” said Sanigar. “His work is brave, startling, compelling, raw, and sometimes bizarre.” LESS

July 4, 2017

Nicholas Forrest of Artinfo reports that Albanian-born French artist Anri Sala has been selected to create Sydney’s 2017 Kaldor Public Art Project, a sculptural sound piece called The Last Resort that will be installed in the Observatory Hill Rotunda, a century-old bandstand that overlooks the Sydney Harbor.

“We are proud to present the world-premiere of a major version of new work by internationally acclaimed artist Anri Sala,” said John Kaldor, director of Kaldor Public Art Projects. “This new work, one of the artist’s largest and most ambitious to-date, speaks to the Australian context and the extraordinary site of the Sydney Observatory.”

Sala’s piece will feature thirty-eight specially made snare drums that will be suspended from the rotunda’s ceiling. When activated it will play a reimagined and augmented version of Mozart’s Clarinet concerto in A Major, K. 622. “I look at this work like a musical artifact that we have thrown in the ocean. . . .The winds, the waves, [and] the water currents take it one way and the other and it eventually reaches somewhere, though not as it originally started out as it is transformed by the journey,” said Sala.

July 4, 2017

Last month, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE suspended diplomatic relations and trade with Qatar, as it has been accused of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization that the countries claim is a terrorist group. Yemen, the Maldives, and Libya have become part of the diplomatic boycott as well. Now many within the Middle East fear that cultural partnerships and institutions could be affected by the restrictions, report Gareth Harris and Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper.

For fifteen years, Qatar Museums have pushed to make Doha, the country’s capital, a major cultural hub. The Museum of Islamic Art and the Mathaf Arab Museum of Modern Art, both in Qatar, have historically had positive cultural relations with the neighboring countries. The director of Mathaf, Abdellah Karroum, has said that he is not allowed to comment on the situation on behalf of the Jean Nouvel–designed museum, which is scheduled to open in December of next year. Sultan Sooud al-Qassemi, the founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, based in an emirate of Sharjah, said to the Associated Press in June that “Doha is now completely isolated. Doha now needs to take serious steps very rapidly to placate not only its neighbors but also its allies around the world.” The foundation loaned a number of artworks to an exhibition featuring Iraqi artist Dia al-Azzawi at Doha’s Qatar Museums Gallery. An arts professional in Doha, speaking anonymously, said that family ties take precedence over politics: “If political relations were severed for any period of time, the close family connections across the region would act as a continued link. It is too early to predict the impact on cultural cooperation initiatives; at the moment, everything is continuing as normal,” she said.

A commercial dealer, also speaking anonymously, said that even though flights between the Gulf countries and Qatar have been cut, artworks can still be flown into Qatar via London and other cities. The UAE, however, is threatening up to fifteen years imprisonment for anyone who expresses compassion for Qatar on social media, according to the dealer. The Gulf allies have asked Qatar to meet thirteen demands, among them being the shutdown of the Al Jazeera broadcast network. Qatar has until midnight today, July 4, to meet these demands.

July 4, 2017

Jan Fontein, a former director of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and a renowned scholar in Asian art, has died, writes William Grimes of the New York Times. He was born in Narden in 1927, about fifteen miles east of Amsterdam, to Leonardus Hendrikus Fontein, a Montessori teacher and the director of a rehabilitation center for prisoners, and Aaltje Brands. He earned his undergraduate degree from Leiden University, where he studied Chinese and Japanese literature. He became an assistant curator at the Museum of Asiatic Art (which later merged with the Rijksmuseum), and in 1962, was asked to catalogue the Avery Brundage Collection of Asian art and consult on the building of a new wing at San Francisco’s M.H. de Young Memorial Museum, which was going to house the collection.

Before becoming director of the Museum of Fine Arts, he worked for nearly ten years at the museum as a curator of Asian art. He was named acting director of the MFA in 1975, and in 1976, became director. Fontein started his directorship during a bleak period: The museum’s board had just dismissed its former director, Merrill C. Rueppel, who had a tumultuous relationship with the staff, and finances were unstable. Fontein brought the museum success and stability: He organized blockbuster exhibitions on Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir (which brought in more than 500,000 visitors, a record for the time), and Pompeii. He also managed to raise $60 million for the museum, which went to the construction of a new wing designed by I.M. Pei, the renovation of twenty-six galleries devoted to Asian art, and the refurbishment of the museum’s storage facilities. He also pushed to make the museum a very welcoming place. “Museums can be monumental structures. That can be intimidating,” he said to the Boston Globe in 1985. “Today people should be relaxed in a museum so that they are open to new impressions, new ideas. I believe guards who stand at museum doors should be nice.”

Fontein retired from his position in 1987. He was then appointed the museum’s Matsutaro Shoriki curator of Asiatic art, a position he held for the next five years. During this time he spent two years in Indonesia, where he organized “The Sculpture of Indonesia,” which came to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1991. He also consulted for the Rietberg Museum in Zurich and the Royal Ontario Museum. He also worked for the Nieuwe Kerk Foundation in Amsterdam, where he curated the traveling exhibition “The Dancing Demons of Mongolia.” He authored a number of books as well, such as The Law of Cause and Effect in Ancient Java (1989) and Entering the Dharmadhatu: A Study of the Gandavyuha Reliefs of Borobudur (2012).

July 3, 2017

Last month, a new cybersecurity law that requires companies to prohibit anonymity and to monitor and report on their employees’ online activities came into effect in China, Lisa Movius reports in the Art Newspaper. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement that the intention is to protect “national security, the public interest, as well as the rights and interests of citizens.” While the law specifically targets corporate accounts on the social media platform WeChat, which allows users to send messages and make payments, among other functions, authorities have shut down sixty accounts on WeChat and Weibo in the first week of its implementation.

The New York- and Shanghai-based artist Miao Ying said of the situation: “The Chinese internet is such a unique and rich material, I am often inspired by it. . . .For anyone who resides in China, you will be shaped by it, not just because of the firewall. China has its own internet environment and it is developing more rapidly than anywhere else.” She noted that she has already experienced censorship: “I recently had a government official show up at a museum displaying my art and I had to censor my work that was about censorship in order to show it there.”

The so-called Great Firewall—an online surveillance structure that blocks data from foreign countries—is already in effect across the country’s internet and virtual private networks (VPNS), which allow users in China to bypass the firewall, are used by only 1 percent of the population.