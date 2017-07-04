Hepworth Wakefield Named Winner of UK’s Museum of the Year Award

POSTED July 6, 2017

The Hepworth Wakefield was announced as this year’s Art Fund Museum of the Year, the largest museum prize in the world. The $130,000 award, which recognizes a museum that has shown imagination, innovation, and achievement across the preceding twelve months, was presented by broadcaster and member of the judging panel Jo Whiley at a ceremony in the Great Court at the British Museum in London, on Wednesday, July 5.

“The Hepworth Wakefield was a powerful force of energy from the moment it opened in 2011, but it has just kept growing in reach and impact ever since,” Stephen Deuchar, Art Fund director and chair of the judges, said. “David Chipperfield’s building has proved a perfect stage—both for the display of collections and as a stage for a breathtaking sequence of special exhibitions (including retrospectives of Stanley Spencer and Martin Parr in 2016), curated with determined originality by the talented curatorial team.”

Deuchar continued to praise the museum’s service to its local community and contribution to the region's tourism, bringing 210,275 visitors in 2016, which is up 21 percent on the previous year, as well as its launch of the Hepworth Prize for Sculpture and its plans to complete its Riverside Gallery Garden, a nearly twenty-thousand-square-foot outdoor exhibition space designed by Tom Stuart-Smith. “It’s the museum everyone would dream of having on their doorstep, Deuchar said.”

The judges comprised Deuchar; Whiley; artist Richard Deacon; Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum; Munira Mirza, advisor on arts and philanthropy; Radio DJ and television presenter. Attendees of the event included Maria Balshaw, director of the Tate; Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery; Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum; John Glen, MP & Parliamentary Under Secretary for Arts, Heritage, and Tourism; Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A; Nicholas Serota, chair of the Arts Council England; Lord Smith, chair of the Art Fund; Ed Vaizey, MP; and artists Mat Collishaw, Richard Deacon, Tom Ellis, Maggi Hambling, Lubaina Himid, Chantal Joffe, Lawrence Lek, Peter Liversidge, Melanie Manchot, Christian Marclay, Polly Morgan, Bill Woodrow. LESS

July 5, 2017

Mexican artist Jose Luis Cuevas, best known for disrupting the national art scene, which was dominated by mural painters, died on Monday, July 3, at the age of eighty-three, Alexandra Alper of Reuters reports. “[Cuevas] will always be remembered as a synonym of liberty, creation, and universality,” Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto said on Twitter.

Cuevas was born in Mexico City on February 26, 1934 and studied at the Escuela Nacional de Pintura, Escultura y Grabado. He organized his first exhibit at the age of fourteen, but had to drop out of the art school when he came down with rheumatic fever, which kept him bedridden for two years. Despite never finishing his studies, he enjoyed a successful career as a painter, sculptor, writer, draftsman, and engraver.

In 1959, he won the first prize for drawing at the São Paulo Bienal and would later exhibit his drawings inspired by the works of Francisco de Goya and Pablo Picasso—as well as his depictions of dark, deformed, and animal-like figures—in exhibitions across the globe.

Known as a leader of a group of artists called La Ruptura, or The Breakaway, Cuevas criticized the popular twentieth-century muralists such as Diego Rivera and Jose Clemente Orozco for having close ties with the government and depicting scenes of Mexican life that weren’t authentic, or from behind a “cactus curtain,” as he called it. At times Cuevas’s works sparked controversy. He once displayed his semen in an exhibition and had an electrocardiogram taken while he was having sex for a show titled “Signs of Life.” For the same exhibition, Cuevas created a brochure in which he offered to impregnate women who desired to have his children, but the Mexican government forced him to desist or face prostitution charges. LESS

July 5, 2017

The German art dealers Monika Sprüth and Philomene Magers will relaunch their London space, located on Grafton Street in Mayfair, at the end of September, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports.

A Gary Hume exhibition displayed across all three floors of the expanded gallery will inaugurate the refurbished space. Opening on September 29, the show is the artist’s first exhibition in the UK since his retrospective at Tate Britain in 2013.

Sprüth Magers had planned to relocate to a townhouse at 29 Sackville Street, near Hauser & Wirth and the Royal Academy of Arts, after it closed with a final exhibition of Sterling Ruby works in April 2016, but were then given the opportunity to lease the entire eighteenth-century building on Grafton Street. “This is the perfect scenario for us,” Magers told the Art Newspaper. “We can now remain where we have been for the past decade in London and the extra space will provide our artists with different opportunities to exhibit their work.”

July 5, 2017

Despite the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s recent troubles—namely an enervating budget deficit, which has interrupted the building of a $600 million wing for modern and contemporary art, scheduled to open in 2020, the year of the Met’s 150th anniversary—wealthy businessman and arts patron Leonard Lauder is still planning on giving his collection of Cubist art to the museum, which was promised to the institution four years ago, writes Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times.

“There is no issue with my gift,” said Lauder, whose collection was valued at $1 billion in 2013. “We are aligned and I am confident that the Met will present the collection in a manner that is consistent with the excellence for which it is known.” The wing is supposed to house the seventy-eight artworks Lauder is giving to the museum, though the gift was never contingent on the building of the David Chipperfield–designed addition.

The Met is currently trying to secure $300 million in donations for construction of the wing. People with a net worth of at least $5 billion, such as Met trustee and conservative activist David H. Koch, who paid $65 million for the renovation of the museum’s plaza; and Wall Street businessman Stephen A. Schwarzman, who gave $100 million to the New York Public Library in 2008, were approached, but did not give money.

Lauder’s collection could go to the Met Breuer, but since the site costs $17 million a year to run and the lease ends in 2023, it’s unlikely that the financially troubled museum will go in that direction. Many agree that the Met’s current galleries for its modern and contemporary collection—the Lila Acheson Wallace Wing, built in 1987—are in need of a major facelift. Even the wing’s original architect, Kevin Roche, said that he was never happy with the way it turned out. Right now the museum is putting aside the plans for the wing to focus on its infrastructural needs. Nonetheless, Lauder thinks the Met is “the greatest museum in the world,” according to Daniel Brodsky, the chairman of the museum’s board. LESS

July 5, 2017

Fiona Keating of The Independent reports that the China Netcasting Services Association (CNSA) announced new rules on July 1 demanding that all portrayals of homosexuality, drug addiction, and prostitution online be removed. The organization is requesting that internet video platforms hire at least three “professional censors” to tackle these “abnormal” representations and remove any programming that does not adhere to the CNSA’s new set of “correct political and aesthetic standards.” Those who choose not to heed the new guidelines could be reported to the authorities for further investigation.

Li Yinhe, a famous LGBT rights activist, sexologist, and sociologist in China, said via Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging website, “First of all, from the perspective of an artist, very few countries in this world set up a censorship system that violates its citizens’ freedom to create arts. Second, it also violates the rights of sexual minorities to express their sexual preference.”

In 2016, the human rights organization Freedom House called China the “worst abuser of internet freedom” on the planet. The country’s record on LGBT rights is staggeringly poor: Homosexuality was taken off the list of official mental illnesses in 2001, only four years after it was officially decriminalized. Last year the Chinese government mandated that all representations of queerness be taken off of television. In a statement, the government said “No television drama shall show abnormal sexual relationships and behaviors, such as incest, same-sex relationships, sexual perversion, sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual violence, and so on.”

July 5, 2017

While artists and demonstrators opposed to Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro have been protesting for months, the mounting death toll—more than seventy people have been killed since April with thousands more injured—has led artists in Caracas, the country’s capital, to organize more peaceful acts of resistance.

According to Corina Pons of Reuters, cultural figures ranging from art historians to film directors have been secretly meeting in bookstores and other discreet locations since May in order to strategize about alternative ways to demonstrate.

“We don’t want to confront passersby but to encourage reflection,” said forty-six-year-old designer Teresa Mulet, who recently joined a flash protest on a boulevard in Caracas. The action involved two-dozen people who lay down on the ground before jumping up with signs that spelled out a phrase from a Venezuelan poem that read: “Those who kill in reality have not lived.”

Other recent actions include protesters who unfurled an eighty-two-foot-long work made from more than three thousand bolívar currency notes, which are each worth less than $1, as they denounced the country’s inflation crisis, and impromptu exhibitions that are being held in public squares. Maythe Arrieta, the director of a Manifiesta Street exhibition, which featured the work of more than forty-five photographers, sculptors, and visual artists who strive to capture the daily clashes between people and authorities in their art, said, “This is a nonviolent, creative way to protest, in order to avoid confrontation and more deaths. . . .From people who sing, to those who draw, there are people like me who turn their talent into a form of protest.” Ramirez added that the outdoor shows are a way for people to participate in the action without having to fear being sprayed by tear gas, hit by rubber bullets, or beaten by security forces. Spectator Vanessa Henriquez said, “I have three children and I cannot go to the marches, but it is wonderful that I can be here today to participate and to echo what we are all living in this country.” One young artist, Oscar Olivares, a self-taught painter and friend of the slain volunteer paramedic Paul Moreno, who was crushed while attending to injured protesters, creates digital paintings that mix the faces of victims with images of national icons and religious figures. Protesters have been printing the works and using adhesive to affix them to shields that they use to protect themselves while marching. “All of us, with our gifts and talents, can build a better Venezuela,” said Olivares, who was one of the youngest exhibitors at Artexpo in New York this April. “I'm happy to know my art can provide hope and protection.” Venezuela has been in a state of constant chaos since April 1, when the Supreme Court dissolved the parliament, stating that the opposition-led national assembly could no longer legislate. The judges reversed the decision three days later, but protests had already erupted, and then escalated on April 7, when president Nicolás Maduro stripped the opposition leader, Henrique Capriles, of his right to run for public office for the next fifteen years. Henrique Montbrun, a doctor who runs a triage post in the municipality of Baruta, told The Guardian that Venezuelans are living “in a continuous state of emergency. It’s madness.” He added, “Violence doesn’t surprise me but the level of hatred security forces are showing towards average citizens and the use of non-conventional weapons like loading tear gas canisters with nails and marbles does take me aback.” LESS

July 4, 2017

Olu Oguibe, the Nigerian-born American-based artist, cultural scientist, and curator, has been named the winner of Documenta 14’s Arnold Bode Prize, awarded by the city of Kassel.

Oguibe’s works are featured in both of the exhibition’s host cities, Athens and Kassel. For Kassel, the artist erected a fifty-two-foot-and-a-half-tall obelisk inscribed with the words, “I was a stranger and you took me in,” in German, Turkish, Arabic, and English—a reference to the thousands of refugees that Germany has received since 2015— in central Königsplatz, and he is also exhibiting an installation comprising documents and archival objects from the Nigerian Civil War at Athens’s National Museum of Contemporary Art. A statement issued by the prize calls his Kassel work, titled Das Fremdlinge und Flüchtlinge Monument (Monument for Strangers and Refugees), “an affirmation of the timeless, universal principles of attention and care towards all those affected by flight and persecution.”

Born in 1964, Oguibe studied at the University of Nigeria before earning his doctorate in London. He has taught at Goldsmiths, the University of London, the University of Illinois in Chicago, and at the University of South Florida, where he held the Stuart Golding Endowed Chair in African art. Oguibe’s work has been exhibited at various institutions across the globe, including the Whitney Museum in New York, the Whitechapel Gallery and the Barbican Center in London, and the Migros Museum in Zurich. He also took part in the Venice Biennale in 2007—the first year in which Africa was first represented with a pavilion.

Oguibe will receive the approximately $11,000 honor at the Arnold Bode Prize ceremony, which takes place on Sunday, September 10, at Kassel’s Town Hall. Previous award winners include Hiwa K, Nairy Baghramian, and Thomas Bayrle. LESS

July 4, 2017

The Musée de l’Elysée, an institution in Lausanne dedicated entirely to photography, has announced that Swiss photographer Matthias Bruggmann was awarded the 2017 Prix Elysée at the museum’s Nuit des Images (Night of Images) on Saturday, June 24, for his politically-charged work, which explores the interface between documentary and art.

Bruggmann received roughly $83,000 for his proposal, titled “A Haunted World Where It Never Shows,” which expands on his long-term photographic project, launched in 2012, of documenting the conflict in Syria.The funds will also support an accompanying book, which will be released in June 2018.

Reflecting on his work, Bruggmann said, “Formally, my previous work put viewers in a position where they were asked to decide the nature of the work itself. A scientifically questionable analogy of this mechanism would be the observer effect in quantum physics, where the act of observing changes the nature of what is being observed. My Syrian work builds on this framework.” He added, “While perfectly conforming to accepted documentary norms, part of the work aims at eroding the viewer’s implicit faith in my own trustworthiness as a witness, and attempts to force a further reflection on the nature of what is presented.”

The international jury was composed of Mimi Chun, founder and director of the Blindspot Gallery in Hong Kong; Andrew Sanigar, commissioning editor of Thames & Hudson in London; Salvador Nadales, curator of collections and head of institutional relations at the Museo Reina Sofia in Madrid; Astrid Ullens de Schooten, founder and president of the A. Stichting Foundation in Brussels; and the founding partners of the prize, Tatyana Franck, director of the Musée de l’Elysée; Michel Parmigiani, founder of Parmigiani Fleurier in Fleurier, Switzerland; and Marina Vatchnadze, manager of cultural patronage at the Sandoz Family Foundation in Pully, Switzerland. “Matthias Bruggmann’s project presented us with insights into the complexities and the lives on the line in the Syrian crisis,” said Sanigar. “His work is brave, startling, compelling, raw, and sometimes bizarre.” LESS

July 4, 2017

Nicholas Forrest of Artinfo reports that Albanian-born French artist Anri Sala has been selected to create Sydney’s 2017 Kaldor Public Art Project, a sculptural sound piece called The Last Resort that will be installed in the Observatory Hill Rotunda, a century-old bandstand that overlooks the Sydney Harbor.

“We are proud to present the world-premiere of a major version of new work by internationally acclaimed artist Anri Sala,” said John Kaldor, director of Kaldor Public Art Projects. “This new work, one of the artist’s largest and most ambitious to-date, speaks to the Australian context and the extraordinary site of the Sydney Observatory.”

Sala’s piece will feature thirty-eight specially made snare drums that will be suspended from the rotunda’s ceiling. When activated it will play a reimagined and augmented version of Mozart’s Clarinet concerto in A Major, K. 622. “I look at this work like a musical artifact that we have thrown in the ocean. . . .The winds, the waves, [and] the water currents take it one way and the other and it eventually reaches somewhere, though not as it originally started out as it is transformed by the journey,” said Sala.