ADAA Welcomes Four New Member Galleries

The Art Dealers Association of America announced today that four new member galleries, Andrew Kreps Gallery (New York), Di Donna Galleries (New York), Luxembourg & Dayan (New York and London), and McClain Gallery (Houston), are joining its ranks. The non-profit organization of fine art dealers now encompasses 176 members from twenty-five cities in the US, representing thousands of established and emerging artists internationally.

“We are delighted and proud to welcome these four renowned galleries as new members of the ADAA,” said Adam Sheffer, president of the ADAA and Cheim & Read partner and sales director. “Through the wide range of artists and estates with which they collaborate, their diverse specialties, and vital contributions to art historical scholarship, each of these galleries will make important additions to our association. These four galleries advance the unique expertise and best practices that the ADAA represents and upholds.”

In order to become part of the ADAA, a gallery has to be nominated by a member of the association, which ensures that the gallery upholds the ADAA’s standards of honesty, integrity, and professionalism. Candidates must have been in business for at least five years and possess a proven record of accomplishment of substantial contributions to the art community, by offering works of high aesthetic quality, presenting major exhibitions, producing scholarly publications, and actively working with museums. Through a yearlong application process, which includes candidate interviews by a selection committee composed of ADAA member dealers, the committee determines eligibility and votes on nominees, with final approval by the board of directors and the entire membership.

“I’ve been a longtime admirer of the ADAA, and the work it does with and for galleries, institutions and artists, said dealer Andrew Kreps. “It feels very much long overdue for my gallery, and I’m honored to be a part of it. With the ways the art world is developing, collaboration between galleries seems more critical than ever.” LESS

The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) announced today that is has acquired ten works of art from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation through the foundation’s gift/purchase program designed to strengthen the representation of African American artists from the Southern United States in the collections of leading museums across the country.

The acquisition includes two works by Thornton Dial, pieces by Ronald Lockett, Joe Minter, and Mary Proctor, and five quilts created by the women of Gee’s Bend, Alabama. These works will be featured in upcoming permanent collection installations that will place them into dialogue with other exciting voices in modern and contemporary art.

“This acquisition builds upon the museum’s enduring commitment to championing emerging and underrepresented voices in American art, and marks the second time NOMA has had the opportunity to collaborate with the Souls Grown Deep Foundation,” said Susan Taylor, director of the New Orleans Museum of Art. “As NOMA looks toward New Orleans’s 2018 Tricentennial celebration—a moment when the eyes of the world will be on our city—there could be no better time to celebrate these unique artists and the resonance of their work for the city of New Orleans.”

The foundation previously gifted a piece by Dial commemorating Hurricane Katrina to the museum. Souls Grown Deep Foundation is the only non-profit organization dedicated to documenting, preserving, exhibiting, and promoting the work of contemporary African American artists from the American South. Its collection of works by contemporary African American artists from the Southern United States comprises more than 1,200 works by more than 160 artists, as well as a collection of archival photographs, videos, and documents relating to the artists in the collection. LESS

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden has announced the election of its newest trustee, San Francisco-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Isaac “Yitz” Applbaum. Applbaum is the museum’s first board member from Silicon Valley, bringing the total number of trustees to a record thirty-one members.

“As our first board member from San Francisco, Isaac’s advisement will be instrumental as we work to champion artists from across the nation and throughout the world,” said Hirshhorn director Melissa Chiu. “We are delighted to welcome him as our newest trustee, and look forward to working together to expand the Hirshhorn’s global reach.”

Applbaum’s philanthropic work focuses on making an impact in the US, Israel, and Asia. He also sits on the board of directors for the Asia Society, an educational organization dedicated to promoting mutual understanding among leaders and institutions of Asia and the US.

More than sixty artists, actors, directors, and playwrights have signed an open letter demanding that New York’s Lincoln Center cancel performances of a play that is coproduced by two Israel theaters—which have been criticized for previously staging productions in the occupied territories—and backed by the Israeli government.

According to the letter, the play, “To the End of the Land,” is part of “Brand Israel,” a public relations strategy, which aims to rebrand Israel by representing the country as “relevant and modern,” launched by the Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2006.

“It is deeply troubling that Lincoln Center, one of the world’s leading cultural institutions, is helping the Israeli government to implement its systematic ‘Brand Israel’ strategy of employing arts and culture to divert attention from the state’s decades of violent colonization, brutal military occupation, and denial of basic rights to the Palestinian people,” the letter reads. “We call on Lincoln Center to avoid complicity with Brand Israel by cancelling these performances by Ha’bima and Cameri.”

The letter continues to clarify that the signees are not protesting the content of the play. They are opposed to the institutions’ structural complicity with “a repressive state agenda that repeatedly violates international law.” In 2016, Ha’bima National Theatre and the Cameri Theater held performances in the settlements of Kiryat Arba in Hebron and Ariel in the occupied West Bank. Since 2010, more than 150 theater professionals have rallied against the playhouses for holding these illegal performances and many artists have refused to appear in them. In response, Debora Spar, the president of Lincoln Center, told the New York Times, “While we acknowledge the feelings of those who would prefer that we not allow that performance to continue, we will not be canceling it. Lincoln Center receives requests from time to time, from a variety of advocacy organizations, taking issue with either some of the performers we bring to campus or the work itself. As a cultural and education organization, however, we are committed to presenting a wide variety of artistic voices and trust that the art we bring can stand on its own.” Artists for Palestine UK, the Palestine Performing Arts Network, director Mark Armstrong, playwright Alex Borinsky, writer Deborah Eisenberg, actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig, composer Gabriel Kahane, actor Niall Buggy, and Pulitzer Prize-winner Annie Baker, are among the signatories of the letter. Based on the 2008 novel by David Grossman, “To the End of the Land,” is a story about a mother who goes on a hike in the Galilee to assuage her fears sparked by her son’s military service. Performances at Lincoln Center will be held from July 24 to July 27. LESS

The Hepworth Wakefield was announced as this year’s Art Fund Museum of the Year, the largest museum prize in the world. The $130,000 award, which recognizes a museum that has shown imagination, innovation, and achievement across the preceding twelve months, was presented by broadcaster and member of the judging panel Jo Whiley at a ceremony in the Great Court at the British Museum in London, on Wednesday, July 5.

“The Hepworth Wakefield was a powerful force of energy from the moment it opened in 2011, but it has just kept growing in reach and impact ever since,” Stephen Deuchar, Art Fund director and chair of the judges, said. “David Chipperfield’s building has proved a perfect stage—both for the display of collections and as a stage for a breathtaking sequence of special exhibitions (including retrospectives of Stanley Spencer and Martin Parr in 2016), curated with determined originality by the talented curatorial team.”

Deuchar continued to praise the museum’s service to its local community and contribution to the region's tourism, bringing 210,275 visitors in 2016, which is up 21 percent on the previous year, as well as its launch of the Hepworth Prize for Sculpture and its plans to complete its Riverside Gallery Garden, a nearly twenty-thousand-square-foot outdoor exhibition space designed by Tom Stuart-Smith. “It’s the museum everyone would dream of having on their doorstep, Deuchar said.”

The judges comprised Deuchar; Whiley; artist Richard Deacon; Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum; Munira Mirza, advisor on arts and philanthropy; Radio DJ and television presenter. Attendees of the event included Maria Balshaw, director of the Tate; Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery; Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum; John Glen, MP & Parliamentary Under Secretary for Arts, Heritage, and Tourism; Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A; Nicholas Serota, chair of the Arts Council England; Lord Smith, chair of the Art Fund; Ed Vaizey, MP; and artists Mat Collishaw, Richard Deacon, Tom Ellis, Maggi Hambling, Lubaina Himid, Chantal Joffe, Lawrence Lek, Peter Liversidge, Melanie Manchot, Christian Marclay, Polly Morgan, Bill Woodrow. LESS

Mexican artist Jose Luis Cuevas, best known for disrupting the national art scene, which was dominated by mural painters, died on Monday, July 3, at the age of eighty-three, Alexandra Alper of Reuters reports. “[Cuevas] will always be remembered as a synonym of liberty, creation, and universality,” Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto said on Twitter.

Cuevas was born in Mexico City on February 26, 1934 and studied at the Escuela Nacional de Pintura, Escultura y Grabado. He organized his first exhibit at the age of fourteen, but had to drop out of the art school when he came down with rheumatic fever, which kept him bedridden for two years. Despite never finishing his studies, he enjoyed a successful career as a painter, sculptor, writer, draftsman, and engraver.

In 1959, he won the first prize for drawing at the São Paulo Bienal and would later exhibit his drawings inspired by the works of Francisco de Goya and Pablo Picasso—as well as his depictions of dark, deformed, and animal-like figures—in exhibitions across the globe.

Known as a leader of a group of artists called La Ruptura, or The Breakaway, Cuevas criticized the popular twentieth-century muralists such as Diego Rivera and Jose Clemente Orozco for having close ties with the government and depicting scenes of Mexican life that weren’t authentic, or from behind a “cactus curtain,” as he called it. At times Cuevas’s works sparked controversy. He once displayed his semen in an exhibition and had an electrocardiogram taken while he was having sex for a show titled “Signs of Life.” For the same exhibition, Cuevas created a brochure in which he offered to impregnate women who desired to have his children, but the Mexican government forced him to desist or face prostitution charges. LESS

The German art dealers Monika Sprüth and Philomene Magers will relaunch their London space, located on Grafton Street in Mayfair, at the end of September, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports.

A Gary Hume exhibition displayed across all three floors of the expanded gallery will inaugurate the refurbished space. Opening on September 29, the show is the artist’s first exhibition in the UK since his retrospective at Tate Britain in 2013.

Sprüth Magers had planned to relocate to a townhouse at 29 Sackville Street, near Hauser & Wirth and the Royal Academy of Arts, after it closed with a final exhibition of Sterling Ruby works in April 2016, but were then given the opportunity to lease the entire eighteenth-century building on Grafton Street. “This is the perfect scenario for us,” Magers told the Art Newspaper. “We can now remain where we have been for the past decade in London and the extra space will provide our artists with different opportunities to exhibit their work.”

Despite the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s recent troubles—namely an enervating budget deficit, which has interrupted the building of a $600 million wing for modern and contemporary art, scheduled to open in 2020, the year of the Met’s 150th anniversary—wealthy businessman and arts patron Leonard Lauder is still planning on giving his collection of Cubist art to the museum, which was promised to the institution four years ago, writes Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times.

“There is no issue with my gift,” said Lauder, whose collection was valued at $1 billion in 2013. “We are aligned and I am confident that the Met will present the collection in a manner that is consistent with the excellence for which it is known.” The wing is supposed to house the seventy-eight artworks Lauder is giving to the museum, though the gift was never contingent on the building of the David Chipperfield–designed addition.

The Met is currently trying to secure $300 million in donations for construction of the wing. People with a net worth of at least $5 billion, such as Met trustee and conservative activist David H. Koch, who paid $65 million for the renovation of the museum’s plaza; and Wall Street businessman Stephen A. Schwarzman, who gave $100 million to the New York Public Library in 2008, were approached, but did not give money.

Lauder’s collection could go to the Met Breuer, but since the site costs $17 million a year to run and the lease ends in 2023, it’s unlikely that the financially troubled museum will go in that direction. Many agree that the Met’s current galleries for its modern and contemporary collection—the Lila Acheson Wallace Wing, built in 1987—are in need of a major facelift. Even the wing’s original architect, Kevin Roche, said that he was never happy with the way it turned out. Right now the museum is putting aside the plans for the wing to focus on its infrastructural needs. Nonetheless, Lauder thinks the Met is “the greatest museum in the world,” according to Daniel Brodsky, the chairman of the museum’s board. LESS

Fiona Keating of The Independent reports that the China Netcasting Services Association (CNSA) announced new rules on July 1 demanding that all portrayals of homosexuality, drug addiction, and prostitution online be removed. The organization is requesting that internet video platforms hire at least three “professional censors” to tackle these “abnormal” representations and remove any programming that does not adhere to the CNSA’s new set of “correct political and aesthetic standards.” Those who choose not to heed the new guidelines could be reported to the authorities for further investigation.

Li Yinhe, a famous LGBT rights activist, sexologist, and sociologist in China, said via Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging website, “First of all, from the perspective of an artist, very few countries in this world set up a censorship system that violates its citizens’ freedom to create arts. Second, it also violates the rights of sexual minorities to express their sexual preference.”

In 2016, the human rights organization Freedom House called China the “worst abuser of internet freedom” on the planet. The country’s record on LGBT rights is staggeringly poor: Homosexuality was taken off the list of official mental illnesses in 2001, only four years after it was officially decriminalized. Last year the Chinese government mandated that all representations of queerness be taken off of television. In a statement, the government said “No television drama shall show abnormal sexual relationships and behaviors, such as incest, same-sex relationships, sexual perversion, sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual violence, and so on.”