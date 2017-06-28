Naseem Khan (1939–2017)

POSTED July 7, 2017

Naseem Khan, a British cultural activist and journalist who founded the Minority Arts Advisory Service, has died of cancer at the age of seventy-seven, Usha Prashar of The Guardian reports.

Khan’s report, “The Arts Britain Ignores,” published in 1976, was an unprecedented study of the thriving arts activity among ethnic communities in Britain. It argued that the artistic output of British black and Asian artists was integral to the country’s cultural sector. The piece launched a debate about cultural diversity and the lack of institutional support for minority groups and led to the formation of the agency, Minority Arts Advisory Service, of which Khan served as the founding director. The agency operated from 1976 to 1995.

Born in Birmingham on August 11, 1939, to the Indian doctor Abdul Wasi Khan and German Gerda Kilbinger, the daughter of a trade unionist, who traveled to the UK to learn English, Khan studied at the Roedean School, near Brighton, before attending Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford. Khan worked as a journalist and became the theater editor at Time Out, but left the post to conduct research for her seminal report. She would later write for a number of publications including The Guardian, The Independent, and the New Statesman, covering stories on Asian arts.

Khan’s passion for dance led her to take lessons with Pandit Ram Gopal, who is largely credited with bringing Indian dance to Britain, and in 1982, she organized the Alternative Festival of India in Holland Park, which featured contemporary Indian artists, in protest of the government-led Festival of India, which focused on India’s past heritage. In 1985, she became a co-director of Akademi, the London-based academy of Indian dance. Khan also worked on a large number of local authority arts and cultural plans, for Bedford, Gravesend in Kent, and the London boroughs of Redbridge and Newham, as well as for institutions such as the Victoria and Albert Museum and Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery in Lancashire. She was a senior associate with the consultancy Comedia for many years, and team leader for sections of their influential studies Parks and Urban Open Space (1995), The Future of Public Libraries (1993), and The Social Impact of the Arts (1997). In addition, she served as head of diversity at the Arts Council of England from 1996 to 2003. Khan married the journalist John Torode in 1974 and had two children, Amelia and George. They lived in Hampstead until they separated in 2000. Khan then moved to the East End where she championed local community development and advocated for the restoration of the Arnold Circus, a nineteenth-century bandstand. After learning of her diagnosis, Khan traveled with a Buddhist group to France and wrote her memoirs, which will be published later this year. LESS

July 6, 2017

Turkey was angered after an artwork comprising a black Mercedes sports car and a banner portraying president Tayyip Erdoğan as a dictator appeared in front of the German Chancellery days before the Turkish leader is due at the G20 summit in Hamburg, The Telegraph reports.

Installed on the afternoon of Monday, July 3, by the activist art collective the Center for Political Beauty, the work shows Erdogan’s face on a banner alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz with the words, “Do you want this car? Kill dictatorship.”

In response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry demanded the removal of the work.“The wording on the banner is a direct call for violence targeting the lives of the leaders whose photos are depicted on it,” it said in a statement. “The fact that the German police did not intervene in the matter despite their presence at the venue makes this incident even more grave.”

The controversy may worsen the already strained relations between Turkey and Germany. In March, German Chancellor Angela Merkel questioned Turkey’s commitment to democracy following a failed coup last July, which resulted in the death of more than two hundred people and the arrest of hundreds more. The German government also urged Erdoğan to respect its request that he not address the Turks who are living in Germany when he attends this week’s summit. Turkey recently accused German politicians of “Nazi-era tactics” after they barred Turks from running for office ahead of a referendum on expanding the president’s powers, citing security concerns. “The message that we want to give is [that] dictatorship is not welcome in Germany,” Philipp Ruch, artistic director for the Center for Political Beauty, told CNN said. “We have a big past with autocracy and totalitarianism and we absolutely know from our own history that it shouldn’t be tolerated.” LESS

July 6, 2017

Roberto Polo, the Cuban-American collector, philanthropist, and art historian, is loaning more than seven thousand works of modern and contemporary art to two Spanish institutions for the next fifteen years, Borja Hermoso of El País reports. The holdings will then be gradually ceded to Spain.

“The fact that it is going to Spain is a dream,” said Polo. “I will keep buying and collecting but I want the current collection to remain where it is. In August, I will turn sixty-six and the time has come to lay down some roots and leave a legacy.”

Ranging from the late nineteenth century to the present day with a focus on central, eastern, and northern Europe, and the United States, the collection includes works by Max Ernst, Kurt Schwitters, László Moholy-Nagy, Larry Poons, Martin Kline, and Karen Gunderson, among others.

Spain will refurbish Toledo’s thirteenth-century Convento de Santa Fe and a former public records building in Cuenca, which was once a headquarters of the Spanish Inquisition, to house the works beginning in summer 2018. Polo, who began collecting at the age of nineteen, also announced plans to gift to Spain part of his famous library, comprised of thousands of art history books and first editions. LESS

July 6, 2017

The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) announced today that is has acquired ten works of art from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation through the foundation’s gift/purchase program designed to strengthen the representation of African American artists from the Southern United States in the collections of leading museums across the country.

The acquisition includes two works by Thornton Dial; pieces by Ronald Lockett, Joe Minter, and Mary Proctor; and five quilts created by the women of Gee’s Bend, Alabama. These works will be featured in upcoming permanent collection installations that will put them in dialogue with other exciting voices in modern and contemporary art.

“This acquisition builds upon the museum’s enduring commitment to championing emerging and underrepresented voices in American art, and marks the second time NOMA has had the opportunity to collaborate with the Souls Grown Deep Foundation,” said Susan Taylor, director of the New Orleans Museum of Art. “As NOMA looks toward New Orleans’s 2018 Tricentennial celebration—a moment when the eyes of the world will be on our city—there could be no better time to celebrate these unique artists and the resonance of their work for the city of New Orleans.”

The foundation previously gifted a piece by Dial commemorating Hurricane Katrina to the museum. Souls Grown Deep Foundation is the only non-profit organization dedicated to documenting, preserving, exhibiting, and promoting the work of contemporary African American artists from the American South. Its collection of works by contemporary African American artists from the Southern United States comprises more than 1,200 works by more than 160 artists, as well as a collection of archival photographs, videos, and documents relating to the artists in the collection. LESS

July 6, 2017

The Art Dealers Association of America announced today that four new member galleries, Andrew Kreps Gallery (New York), Di Donna Galleries (New York), Luxembourg & Dayan (New York and London), and McClain Gallery (Houston), are joining its ranks. The non-profit organization of fine art dealers now encompasses 176 members from twenty-five cities in the US, representing thousands of established and emerging artists internationally.

“We are delighted and proud to welcome these four renowned galleries as new members of the ADAA,” said Adam Sheffer, president of the ADAA and Cheim & Read partner and sales director. “Through the wide range of artists and estates with which they collaborate, their diverse specialties, and vital contributions to art historical scholarship, each of these galleries will make important additions to our association. These four galleries advance the unique expertise and best practices that the ADAA represents and upholds.”

In order to become part of the ADAA, a gallery has to be nominated by a member of the association, which ensures that the gallery upholds the ADAA’s standards of honesty, integrity, and professionalism. Candidates must have been in business for at least five years and possess a proven record of accomplishment. They must offer works of high aesthetic quality, present major exhibitions, produce scholarly publications, and actively work with museums. Through a yearlong application process, which includes candidate interviews by a selection committee composed of ADAA member dealers, the committee determines eligibility and votes on nominees, with final approval by the board of directors and the entire membership.

“I’ve been a longtime admirer of the ADAA, and the work it does with and for galleries, institutions and artists,” said dealer Andrew Kreps. “It feels very much long overdue for my gallery, and I’m honored to be a part of it. With the ways the art world is developing, collaboration between galleries seems more critical than ever.” LESS

July 6, 2017

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden has announced the election of its newest trustee, San Francisco–based entrepreneur and philanthropist Isaac “Yitz” Applbaum. Applbaum is the museum’s first board member from Silicon Valley, bringing the total number of trustees to thirty-one, a record.

“As our first board member from San Francisco, Isaac’s advisement will be instrumental as we work to champion artists from across the nation and throughout the world,” said Hirshhorn director Melissa Chiu. “We are delighted to welcome him as our newest trustee, and look forward to working together to expand the Hirshhorn’s global reach.”

Applbaum’s philanthropic work focuses on making an impact in the US, Israel, and Asia. He also sits on the board of directors for the Asia Society, an educational organization dedicated to promoting mutual understanding among leaders and institutions of Asia and the US.

July 6, 2017

More than sixty artists, actors, directors, and playwrights have signed an open letter demanding that New York’s Lincoln Center cancel performances of a play that is coproduced by two theaters in Israel—the Ha’bima National Theater and the Cameri Theater of Tel Aviv—which have been criticized for previously staging productions in the occupied territories and backed by the Israeli government.

According to the letter, the play, “To the End of the Land,” is part of “Brand Israel,” a public relations strategy, which aims to rebrand Israel by representing the country as “relevant and modern,” launched by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2006.

“It is deeply troubling that Lincoln Center, one of the world’s leading cultural institutions, is helping the Israeli government to implement its systematic ‘Brand Israel’ strategy of employing arts and culture to divert attention from the state’s decades of violent colonization, brutal military occupation, and denial of basic rights to the Palestinian people,” the letter reads. “We call on Lincoln Center to avoid complicity with Brand Israel by canceling these performances by Ha’bima and Cameri.”

The letter continues to clarify that the signees are not protesting the content of the play. They are opposed to the institutions’ structural complicity with “a repressive state agenda that repeatedly violates international law.” In 2016, the theaters held performances in the settlements of Kiryat Arba in Hebron and Ariel in the occupied West Bank. Since 2010, more than 150 theater professionals have rallied against the playhouses for holding these illegal performances and many artists have refused to appear in them. In response, Debora Spar, the president of Lincoln Center, told the New York Times, “While we acknowledge the feelings of those who would prefer that we not allow that performance to continue, we will not be canceling it. Lincoln Center receives requests from time to time, from a variety of advocacy organizations, taking issue with either some of the performers we bring to campus or the work itself. As a cultural and education organization, however, we are committed to presenting a wide variety of artistic voices and trust that the art we bring can stand on its own.” Artists for Palestine UK, the Palestine Performing Arts Network, director Mark Armstrong, playwright Alex Borinsky, writer Deborah Eisenberg, actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig, composer Gabriel Kahane, actor Niall Buggy, and Pulitzer Prize-winner Annie Baker, are among the signatories of the letter. Based on the 2008 novel by David Grossman, To the End of the Land is a story about a mother who goes on a hike in Galilee to assuage her fears sparked by her son’s military service. Performances at Lincoln Center will be held from July 24 to July 27. LESS

July 6, 2017

The Hepworth Wakefield was announced as this year’s Art Fund Museum of the Year, the largest museum prize in the world. The $130,000 award, which recognizes a museum that has shown imagination, innovation, and achievement across the preceding twelve months, was presented by broadcaster and member of the judging panel Jo Whiley at a ceremony in the Great Court at the British Museum in London, on Wednesday, July 5.

“The Hepworth Wakefield was a powerful force of energy from the moment it opened in 2011, but it has just kept growing in reach and impact ever since,” Stephen Deuchar, Art Fund director and chair of the judges, said. “David Chipperfield’s building has proved a perfect stage—both for the display of collections and as a stage for a breathtaking sequence of special exhibitions (including retrospectives of Stanley Spencer and Martin Parr in 2016), curated with determined originality by the talented curatorial team.”

Deuchar continued to praise the museum’s service to its local community and contribution to the region's tourism, bringing 210,275 visitors in 2016, which is up 21 percent from the previous year. He also commended the museum’s launch of the Hepworth Prize for Sculpture and its plans to complete the Riverside Gallery Garden, a nearly twenty-thousand-square-foot outdoor exhibition space designed by Tom Stuart-Smith. “It’s the museum everyone would dream of having on their doorstep,” Deuchar said.

The judges comprised Deuchar; Whiley; artist Richard Deacon; Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum; and Munira Mirza, an arts and philanthropy advisor. Attendees of the event included Maria Balshaw, director of the Tate; Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery; Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum; Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A; Nicholas Serota, chair of the Arts Council England; John Glen, MP & Parliamentary Under Secretary for Arts, Heritage, and Tourism; Lord Smith, chair of the Art Fund; Ed Vaizey, MP; and artists Mat Collishaw, Richard Deacon, Maggi Hambling, Christian Marclay, Polly Morgan, and Bill Woodrow. LESS

July 5, 2017

Mexican artist Jose Luis Cuevas, best known for disrupting the national art scene, which was dominated by mural painters, died on Monday, July 3, at the age of eighty-three, Alexandra Alper of Reuters reports. “[Cuevas] will always be remembered as a synonym of liberty, creation, and universality,” Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto said on Twitter.

Cuevas was born in Mexico City on February 26, 1934 and studied at the Escuela Nacional de Pintura, Escultura y Grabado. He organized his first exhibit at the age of fourteen, but had to drop out of the art school when he came down with rheumatic fever, which kept him bedridden for two years. Despite never finishing his studies, he enjoyed a successful career as a painter, sculptor, writer, draftsman, and engraver.

In 1959, he won the first prize for drawing at the São Paulo Bienal and would later exhibit his drawings inspired by the works of Francisco de Goya and Pablo Picasso—as well as his depictions of dark, deformed, and animal-like figures—in exhibitions across the globe.