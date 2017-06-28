 

POSTED July 7, 2017

Lala Rukh (1948–2017)

Lala Rukh

Pakistani activist and abstractionist Lala Rukh, one of the founding members of the Women’s Action Forum, a women’s rights organization that has chapters in several cities in Pakistan, died on Friday, July 7, in Lahore, at the age of sixty-nine, Pakistan Today reports.

“My dearest friend and a lifelong crusader for justice, equality, women’s rights, and minority rights from a feminist perspective, as well as a renowned artist died peacefully after a month-long struggle with cancer,” author Rubina Saigol wrote in a Facebook post.

Born on June 29, 1948, Lala Rukh earned her master’s degree in fine arts from Punjab University in Lahore as well as from the University of Chicago. She later became a professor and taught at Punjab University for thirty years. In 2000, she established the National College of Arts’s MA Honors Visual Art Program, and served as the head of the school’s art history department for many years.

July 7, 2017

NYFA Announces 2017 Fellows

Installation view of NYFA fellow Terry Conrad’s “Paper, Plastic and Concrete” exhibition at the Foundry for Art Design + Culture in New York, which was on view from February 22 to March 24, 2013.

The New York Foundation for the Arts has announced the recipients and finalists of its annual NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowship program. The organization awarded a total of $644,000 to ninety-five New York–based artists, including three collaborations, who work in the following disciplines: Crafts/Sculpture, Digital/Electronic Arts, Nonfiction Literature, Poetry, and Printmaking/Drawing/Book Arts.

This year’s recipients and finalists were selected by discipline-specific peer panels from an applicant pool of 2,744. Each fellow will receive $7,000 in unrestricted funds. Since it was launched in 1985, the program has awarded over $31 million to more than 4,400 artists.

“Being an artist is hard work, and a struggle for many; a recent report by New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs found that 40 percent of the artists surveyed cannot afford art supplies and tools,” said Michael L. Royce, executive director of NYFA. “This sobering figure is one of the reasons why we are proud to support artists across New York State with unrestricted grants.”

A complete list of the fellows is as follows:

July 7, 2017

Hobby Lobby Forfeits 5,500 Illicit Iraqi Antiquities and Agrees to Pay $3 Million Fine

A clay cuneiform tablet, one of the artifacts that the owners of Hobby Lobby illegally imported into the United States from Iraq. Photo: United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

Hobby Lobby, the privately owned chain of craft stores that won a landmark Supreme Court case in June 2014 by arguing that having to pay for insurance coverage for contraceptives for its employees was against its strict Christian principles, has been smuggling millions of dollars worth of antiquities from Iraq, Michael Hiltzik of the LA Times reports.

According to a civil complaint filed by federal prosecutors in New York on Wednesday, the Oklahoma City–based company bought more than 5,500 artifacts, including tablets, clay talismans, and cylinder seals, from an unnamed dealer for $1.6 million in December 2010, despite being warned by a cultural property law expert that many of the objects were most likely looted, and were therefore, illegal to purchase and ship to the United States.

Hobby Lobby said in a statement that it purchased the artifacts to honor “the company’s mission and passion for the Bible.” It said that it “did not fully appreciate the complexities of the acquisitions process,” which resulted in “some regrettable mistakes.”

July 7, 2017

Naseem Khan (1939–2017)

Naseem Khan. Photo: George Torode

Naseem Khan, a British cultural activist and journalist who founded the Minority Arts Advisory Service, has died of cancer at the age of seventy-seven, Usha Prashar of The Guardian reports.

Khan’s report, “The Arts Britain Ignores,” published in 1976, was an unprecedented study of the thriving arts activity among ethnic communities in Britain. It argued that the artistic output of British black and Asian artists was integral to the country’s cultural sector. The piece launched a debate about cultural diversity and the lack of institutional support for minority groups and led to the formation of the agency, Minority Arts Advisory Service, of which Khan served as the founding director. The agency operated from 1976 to 1995.

Born in Birmingham on August 11, 1939, to the Indian doctor Abdul Wasi Khan and German Gerda Kilbinger, the daughter of a trade unionist, who traveled to the UK to learn English, Khan studied at the Roedean School, near Brighton, before attending Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford. Khan worked as a journalist and became the theater editor at Time Out, but left the post to conduct research for her seminal report. She would later write for a number of publications including The Guardian, The Independent, and the New Statesman, covering stories on Asian arts.

July 6, 2017

Turkey Condemns German Art Installation Featuring President Erdoğan

An installation of a Mercedes car with a banner featuring Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian president Vladimir Putin, and Saudi king Salman bin Abdulaziz and the phrase, “Do you want this car? Kill dictatorship,” in front of the Chancellery in Berlin on July 3. Photo: AFP

Turkey was angered after an artwork comprising a black Mercedes sports car and a banner portraying president Tayyip Erdoğan as a dictator appeared in front of the German Chancellery days before the Turkish leader is due at the G20 summit in Hamburg, The Telegraph reports.

Installed on the afternoon of Monday, July 3, by the activist art collective the Center for Political Beauty, the work shows Erdogan’s face on a banner alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz with the words, “Do you want this car? Kill dictatorship.”

In response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry demanded the removal of the work.“The wording on the banner is a direct call for violence targeting the lives of the leaders whose photos are depicted on it,” it said in a statement. “The fact that the German police did not intervene in the matter despite their presence at the venue makes this incident even more grave.”

July 6, 2017

Roberto Polo to Donate His Seven-Thousand-Work Collection to Spain

A Max Ernst work from the Polo collection. Photo: El País

Roberto Polo, the Cuban-American collector, philanthropist, and art historian, is loaning more than seven thousand works of modern and contemporary art to two Spanish institutions for the next fifteen years, Borja Hermoso of El País reports. The holdings will then be gradually ceded to Spain.

“The fact that it is going to Spain is a dream,” said Polo. “I will keep buying and collecting but I want the current collection to remain where it is. In August, I will turn sixty-six and the time has come to lay down some roots and leave a legacy.”

Ranging from the late nineteenth century to the present day with a focus on central, eastern, and northern Europe, and the United States, the collection includes works by Max Ernst, Kurt Schwitters, László Moholy-Nagy, Larry Poons, Martin Kline, and Karen Gunderson, among others.

July 6, 2017

New Orleans Museum of Art Acquires Works from Souls Grown Deep Foundation

Qunnie Pettway, Bricklayer variation, 1975. Photo: Stephen Pitkin/Pitkin Studio.

The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) announced today that is has acquired ten works of art from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation through the foundation’s gift/purchase program designed to strengthen the representation of African American artists from the Southern United States in the collections of leading museums across the country.

The acquisition includes two works by Thornton Dial; pieces by Ronald Lockett, Joe Minter, and Mary Proctor; and five quilts created by the women of Gee’s Bend, Alabama. These works will be featured in upcoming permanent collection installations that will put them in dialogue with other exciting voices in modern and contemporary art.

“This acquisition builds upon the museum’s enduring commitment to championing emerging and underrepresented voices in American art, and marks the second time NOMA has had the opportunity to collaborate with the Souls Grown Deep Foundation,” said Susan Taylor, director of the New Orleans Museum of Art. “As NOMA looks toward New Orleans’s 2018 Tricentennial celebration—a moment when the eyes of the world will be on our city—there could be no better time to celebrate these unique artists and the resonance of their work for the city of New Orleans.”

July 6, 2017

ADAA Welcomes Four New Member Galleries

McClain Gallery in Houston, one of the newest members of the ADAA.

The Art Dealers Association of America announced today that four new member galleries, Andrew Kreps Gallery (New York), Di Donna Galleries (New York), Luxembourg & Dayan (New York and London), and McClain Gallery (Houston), are joining its ranks. The non-profit organization of fine art dealers now encompasses 176 members from twenty-five cities in the US, representing thousands of established and emerging artists internationally.

“We are delighted and proud to welcome these four renowned galleries as new members of the ADAA,” said Adam Sheffer, president of the ADAA and Cheim & Read partner and sales director. “Through the wide range of artists and estates with which they collaborate, their diverse specialties, and vital contributions to art historical scholarship, each of these galleries will make important additions to our association. These four galleries advance the unique expertise and best practices that the ADAA represents and upholds.”

In order to become part of the ADAA, a gallery has to be nominated by a member of the association, which ensures that the gallery upholds the ADAA’s standards of honesty, integrity, and professionalism. Candidates must have been in business for at least five years and possess a proven record of accomplishment. They must offer works of high aesthetic quality, present major exhibitions, produce scholarly publications, and actively work with museums. Through a yearlong application process, which includes candidate interviews by a selection committee composed of ADAA member dealers, the committee determines eligibility and votes on nominees, with final approval by the board of directors and the entire membership.

July 6, 2017

Hirshhorn Elects Isaac Applbaum as Newest Trustee

Isaac “Yitz” Applbaum. Photo: the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden has announced the election of its newest trustee, San Francisco–based entrepreneur and philanthropist Isaac “Yitz” Applbaum. Applbaum is the museum’s first board member from Silicon Valley, bringing the total number of trustees to thirty-one, a record.

“As our first board member from San Francisco, Isaac’s advisement will be instrumental as we work to champion artists from across the nation and throughout the world,” said Hirshhorn director Melissa Chiu. “We are delighted to welcome him as our newest trustee, and look forward to working together to expand the Hirshhorn’s global reach.”

Applbaum’s philanthropic work focuses on making an impact in the US, Israel, and Asia. He also sits on the board of directors for the Asia Society, an educational organization dedicated to promoting mutual understanding among leaders and institutions of Asia and the US.

