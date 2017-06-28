Queer|Art Launches New Grant in Support of Lesbian Filmmakers

POSTED July 7, 2017

Queer|Art, the New York City–based nonprofit, has established the Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant, an annual $5,000 award that will recognize self-identified lesbians making visionary moving-image art. The honor is part of the organization’s new program Queer|Art|Awards, which will provide grants and prizes to LGBTQ artists and projects that support LGBTQ culture.

Named in honor of legendary lesbian experimental filmmaker Barbara Hammer, the grant is supported directly by funds provided by Hammer’s estate and is administered through Queer|Art’s rotating panel of judges. “It has been the goal of my life to put a lesbian lifestyle on the screen,” Hammer said, “Why? Because when I started I couldn’t find any!” She added, “Working as a lesbian filmmaker in the ’70s wasn’t easy. . . .and I want this grant to make it easier for the lesbians of today.”

Applications for the inaugural grant round will be accepted beginning August 1. Judges Cheryl Dunye, Dani Leventhal, and Hammer will announce the first-ever grantee on Monday, December 4, at the IFC during a special edition of Queer|Art|Film, which will feature an evening of short experimental films as well as conversations to honor Hammer and the women filmmakers who inspired her.

Hammer often showcases and celebrates marginalized peoples in her works. She is most well-known for making the first explicit lesbian film in 1974, Dyketactics, and for her trilogy of documentary film essays on queer history: Nitrate Kisses (1992), Tender Fictions (1995), and History Lessons (2000). Hammer will be featured in a retrospective, “Barbara Hammer: Evidentiary Bodies,” at New York’s Leslie-Lohman Museum this fall. LESS

July 7, 2017

Berlin’s Haus am Waldsee, an exhibition space for contemporary art, will undergo a $3.3 million renovation, Monopol reports. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday, July 4. The Haus am Waldsee will remain closed during construction and will reopen in June 2018.

The Haus am Waldsee’s board of trustees announced that a wing damaged during World War II will be rebuilt. In addition to the refurbishment of several administrative and exhibition areas, the project will also add a library, a space for events, and an external elevator to make the institution more accessible for people with disabilities.

Located in Berlin’s outlaying Zehlendorf neighborhood, the Haus am Waldsee was originally built as a private villa in 1923. Designed by architect Max Werner, the home changed hands several times—and was even bought by a former president of the Reichsfilmkammer (Film Chamber of the Reich), a public corporation that regulated the film industry in Nazi Germany between 1933 and 1945—before it became an exhibition space dedicated to contemporary art in 1946. A show featuring works by painter, printmaker, and sculptor Käthe Kollwitz and painter Ewald Vetter inaugurated the space. While it originally focused on exhibiting works of “Degenerate Art,” the villa soon began presenting a broad range of international artists, including Henry Moore, Leiko Ikemura, Niki de Saint Phalle, and Cindy Sherman.

July 7, 2017

Pakistani activist and abstractionist Lala Rukh, one of the founding members of the Women’s Action Forum, a women’s rights organization that has chapters in several cities in Pakistan, died on Friday, July 7, in Lahore, at the age of sixty-nine, Pakistan Today reports.

“My dearest friend and a lifelong crusader for justice, equality, women’s rights, and minority rights from a feminist perspective, as well as a renowned artist died peacefully after a month-long struggle with cancer,” author Rubina Saigol wrote on Facebook.

Born on June 29, 1948, Lala Rukh earned her master’s degree in fine arts from Punjab University in Lahore as well as from the University of Chicago. She later became a professor and taught at Punjab University for thirty years. In 2000, she established the National College of Arts’s MA Honors Visual Art Program, and served as the head of the school’s art history department for many years.

While working at the National College of Arts she learned calligraphy under a master practitioner. The art form inspired her “Hieroglyphics” series, which spans more than a decade. Reflecting on the series, curator Natasha Ginwala wrote: “[Her work] at times operates with the intuitive pull of a sonic grammar; one feels compelled to hold an ear to the painting as it translates the percussive system of taal and the tonal gradient of ragas into pictographs. Rhythm counts and melodic structures are expressed in unexpected symbolic gradients or scales.” Lala Rukh also often raised awareness for social and human rights issues through her works. At one point, she turned her backyard into a screen-printing workshop for circulating WAF materials, which inspired the manual “In Our Own Backyard,” including information on printing for activist organizations trying to mobilize in support of women’s causes. In the 1980s, Lala Rukh famously started the movement against the implementation of the Hudood Ordinances implemented by General Ziaul Haq, which replaced parts of the British-era Pakistan penal code with new criminal offenses of adultery and fornication, punishable by whipping, amputation, and stoning to death. After participating in the iconic women’s protest at Mall Road, Rukh was jailed for a short time. Recent exhibitions of the artist’s works include “Sagar” (2017) at Grey Noise, in Dubai; “For an Image, Faster Than Light” (2016) at the Yinchuan Biennale in Yinchuan, China; “But Even If I Cannot See the Sun” (2016) at Grey Noise; and “The Past, the Present, the Possible” (2015) at the Twelfth Sharjah Biennial in Sharjah, UAE. A newly commissioned piece of hers is currently on view at Documenta 14 in Athens, as well as a collection of older works in Kassel, Germany. In a Diary for artforum.com, Kaelen Wilson-Goldie called the artist’s installation one of the exhibition’s “most striking projects.” LESS

July 7, 2017

The New York Foundation for the Arts has announced the recipients and finalists of its annual NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowship program. The organization awarded a total of $644,000 to ninety-five New York–based artists, including three collaborations, who work in the following disciplines: Crafts/Sculpture, Digital/Electronic Arts, Nonfiction Literature, Poetry, and Printmaking/Drawing/Book Arts.

This year’s recipients and finalists were selected by discipline-specific peer panels from an applicant pool of 2,744. Each fellow will receive $7,000 in unrestricted funds. Since it was launched in 1985, the program has awarded over $31 million to more than 4,400 artists.

“Being an artist is hard work, and a struggle for many; a recent report by New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs found that 40 percent of the artists surveyed cannot afford art supplies and tools,” said Michael L. Royce, executive director of NYFA. “This sobering figure is one of the reasons why we are proud to support artists across New York State with unrestricted grants.”

A complete list of the fellows is as follows:

Crafts/Sculpture

Sharif Bey (Onondaga)

Robert Bittenbender (Kings)

Kathy Butterly (New York)

Jack Elliott (Tompkins)

Hiroyuki Hamada (Suffolk)

Dave Hardy (Kings)

Valerie Hegarty (Kings)

Sophie Hirsch (Kings)

Jerome Johnson (Kings)

Robin Kang (Nassau)

Zaq Landsberg (Kings)

China Marks (Queens)

Melanie McLain (Queens)

Shari Mendelson (Schoharie)

Toshiaki Noda (New York)

Kambui Olujimi (New York)

Peter Opheim (Kings)

Jim Osman (Kings)

Lina Puerta (New York)

Patrick Robideau (Niagara)

Diana Shpungin (Kings)

Elise Siegel (New York)

Kurt Steger (Kings)

Joanne Ungar (Kings) Digital/Electronic Arts

Merche Blasco (Kings)

Jeremy Couillard (Queens)

João Enxuto and Erica Love (New York)

LoVid (Suffolk)

Melinda Hunt (Westchester)

Zohar Kfir (Kings)

Jen Liu (Richmond)

Amelia Marzec (Kings)

Eva and Franco Mattes (New York)

Joseph Morris (Kings)

Ziv Schneider (Queens)

Pascual Sisto (Kings)

Christopher Woebken (New York) Nonfiction Literature

Humera Afridi (New York)

Jennifer Baker (Queens)

Ava Chin (New York)

Mitchell Jackson (New York)

T Kira Madden (New York)

Alia Malek (Kings)

Joseph Osmundson (New York)

Brice Particelli (New York)

Ross Perlin (Queens)

Hugh Ryan (Kings)

Aurvi Sharma (New York)

Neda Toloui-Semnani (Kings)

Kelly Tsai (Kings)

Alejandro Varela (Kings)

Katherine Zoepf (New York) Poetry

Desiree C. Bailey (Queens)

Jennifer Bartlett (Kings)

Wo Chan (Kings)

Alan Davies (New York)

Joey De Jesus (Queens)

Betsy Fagin (Kings)

Jameson Fitzpatrick (Kings)

Harmony Holiday (New York)

Jake Matkov (Kings)

Uche Nduka (Kings)

Allyson Paty (Kings)

Tommy Pico (Kings)

Jayson Smith (Kings)

Ann Stephenson (New York)

Bridget Talone (Queens)

Michelle Whittaker (Suffolk)

Samantha Zighelboim (New York) Printmaking/Drawing/Book Arts

Richard Barlow (Otsego)

Alex Barry (New York)

Natalie Beall (Dutchess)

Thalia Chantziara (New York)

Amanda Church (New York)

Amy Cutler (Kings)

Terry Conrad (Saratoga)

Donna Diamond (Bronx)

Mark Dion (New York)

Mark Ferguson (Kings)

Johanna Goodman (Rockland)

Ellen Grossman (New York)

Takuji Hamanaka (Kings)

Amir Hariri (Queens)

Carla Rae Johnson (Westchester)

Cotter Luppi (Columbia)

Kymia Nawabi (Kings)

Susan Rostow (New York)

Jennifer Schmidt (Kings)

Charlotte Schulz (Westchester)

Sean Sullivan (Ulster)

Dannielle Tegeder (New York)

Scott Teplin (Kings) LESS

July 7, 2017

Hobby Lobby, the privately owned chain of craft stores that won a landmark Supreme Court case in June 2014 by arguing that having to pay for insurance coverage for contraceptives for its employees was against its strict Christian principles, has been smuggling millions of dollars worth of antiquities from Iraq, Michael Hiltzik of the LA Times reports.

According to a civil complaint filed by federal prosecutors in New York on Wednesday, the Oklahoma City–based company bought more than 5,500 artifacts, including tablets, clay talismans, and cylinder seals, from an unnamed dealer for $1.6 million in December 2010, despite being warned by a cultural property law expert that many of the objects were most likely looted, and were therefore, illegal to purchase and ship to the United States.

Hobby Lobby said in a statement that it purchased the artifacts to honor “the company’s mission and passion for the Bible.” It said that it “did not fully appreciate the complexities of the acquisitions process,” which resulted in “some regrettable mistakes.”

The complaint requires the arts-and-craft-store giant to return all of the artifacts, to pay the government $3 million to cover all of the civil and legal fees accrued by the case, to adopt internal polices about importing cultural objects, and to submit quarterly reports to the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn detailing any purchases of antiquities over the next eighteen months. The Justice Department will then decide where all the objects should go. Hobby Lobby had bought the pieces without ever having met the dealer who owned them. They also agreed to wire money for the antiquities to seven separate personal accounts. Once shipped all of the items were falsely labeled. The country of origin was listed as Turkey, and all of the packages indicated that the contents within were tiles. The family-owned corporation claims that it intended to loan all of the smuggled antiquities to museums and public institutions. LESS

July 7, 2017

Naseem Khan, a British cultural activist and journalist who founded the Minority Arts Advisory Service, has died of cancer at the age of seventy-seven, Usha Prashar of The Guardian reports.

Khan’s report, “The Arts Britain Ignores,” published in 1976, was an unprecedented study of the thriving arts activity among ethnic communities in Britain. It argued that the artistic output of British black and Asian artists was integral to the country’s cultural sector. The piece launched a debate about cultural diversity and the lack of institutional support for minority groups and led to the formation of the agency, Minority Arts Advisory Service, of which Khan served as the founding director. The agency operated from 1976 to 1995.

Born in Birmingham on August 11, 1939, to the Indian doctor Abdul Wasi Khan and German Gerda Kilbinger, the daughter of a trade unionist, who traveled to the UK to learn English, Khan studied at the Roedean School, near Brighton, before attending Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford. Khan worked as a journalist and became the theater editor at Time Out, but left the post to conduct research for her seminal report. She would later write for a number of publications including The Guardian, The Independent, and the New Statesman, covering stories on Asian arts.

Khan’s passion for dance led her to take lessons with Pandit Ram Gopal, who is largely credited with bringing Indian dance to Britain, and in 1982, she organized the Alternative Festival of India in Holland Park, which featured contemporary Indian artists, in protest of the government-led Festival of India, which focused on India’s past heritage. In 1985, she became a co-director of Akademi, the London-based academy of Indian dance. Khan also worked on a large number of local authority arts and cultural plans, for Bedford, Gravesend in Kent, and the London boroughs of Redbridge and Newham, as well as for institutions such as the Victoria and Albert Museum and Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery in Lancashire. She was a senior associate with the consultancy Comedia for many years, and team leader for sections of their influential studies Parks and Urban Open Space (1995), The Future of Public Libraries (1993), and The Social Impact of the Arts (1997). In addition, she served as head of diversity at the Arts Council of England from 1996 to 2003. Khan married the journalist John Torode in 1974 and had two children, Amelia and George. They lived in Hampstead until they separated in 2000. Khan then moved to the East End where she championed local community development and advocated for the restoration of the Arnold Circus, a nineteenth-century bandstand. After learning of her diagnosis, Khan traveled with a Buddhist group to France and wrote her memoirs, which will be published later this year. LESS

July 6, 2017

Turkey was angered after an artwork comprising a black Mercedes sports car and a banner portraying president Tayyip Erdoğan as a dictator appeared in front of the German Chancellery days before the Turkish leader is due at the G20 summit in Hamburg, The Telegraph reports.

Installed on the afternoon of Monday, July 3, by the activist art collective the Center for Political Beauty, the work shows Erdogan’s face on a banner alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz with the words, “Do you want this car? Kill dictatorship.”

In response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry demanded the removal of the work.“The wording on the banner is a direct call for violence targeting the lives of the leaders whose photos are depicted on it,” it said in a statement. “The fact that the German police did not intervene in the matter despite their presence at the venue makes this incident even more grave.”

The controversy may worsen the already strained relations between Turkey and Germany. In March, German Chancellor Angela Merkel questioned Turkey’s commitment to democracy following a failed coup last July, which resulted in the death of more than two hundred people and the arrest of hundreds more. The German government also urged Erdoğan to respect its request that he not address the Turks who are living in Germany when he attends this week’s summit. Turkey recently accused German politicians of “Nazi-era tactics” after they barred Turks from running for office ahead of a referendum on expanding the president’s powers, citing security concerns. “The message that we want to give is [that] dictatorship is not welcome in Germany,” Philipp Ruch, artistic director for the Center for Political Beauty, told CNN said. “We have a big past with autocracy and totalitarianism and we absolutely know from our own history that it shouldn’t be tolerated.” LESS

July 6, 2017

Roberto Polo, the Cuban-American collector, philanthropist, and art historian, is loaning more than seven thousand works of modern and contemporary art to two Spanish institutions for the next fifteen years, Borja Hermoso of El País reports. The holdings will then be gradually ceded to Spain.

“The fact that it is going to Spain is a dream,” said Polo. “I will keep buying and collecting but I want the current collection to remain where it is. In August, I will turn sixty-six and the time has come to lay down some roots and leave a legacy.”

Ranging from the late nineteenth century to the present day with a focus on central, eastern, and northern Europe, and the United States, the collection includes works by Max Ernst, Kurt Schwitters, László Moholy-Nagy, Larry Poons, Martin Kline, and Karen Gunderson, among others.

Spain will refurbish Toledo’s thirteenth-century Convento de Santa Fe and a former public records building in Cuenca, which was once a headquarters of the Spanish Inquisition, to house the works beginning in summer 2018. Polo, who began collecting at the age of nineteen, also announced plans to gift to Spain part of his famous library, comprised of thousands of art history books and first editions. LESS

July 6, 2017

The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) announced today that is has acquired ten works of art from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation through the foundation’s gift/purchase program designed to strengthen the representation of African American artists from the Southern United States in the collections of leading museums across the country.

The acquisition includes two works by Thornton Dial; pieces by Ronald Lockett, Joe Minter, and Mary Proctor; and five quilts created by the women of Gee’s Bend, Alabama. These works will be featured in upcoming permanent collection installations that will put them in dialogue with other exciting voices in modern and contemporary art.

“This acquisition builds upon the museum’s enduring commitment to championing emerging and underrepresented voices in American art, and marks the second time NOMA has had the opportunity to collaborate with the Souls Grown Deep Foundation,” said Susan Taylor, director of the New Orleans Museum of Art. “As NOMA looks toward New Orleans’s 2018 Tricentennial celebration—a moment when the eyes of the world will be on our city—there could be no better time to celebrate these unique artists and the resonance of their work for the city of New Orleans.”