Dia Foundation Expands Its Collection of Asian Art

POSTED July 10, 2017

Dia Art Foundation announced today that it has expanded its collection of Asian art from the 1960s and 1970s by adding works by two new artists—Lee Ufan and Kishio Suga. Previously, the only Asian artist represented in the collection was On Kawara.

The newly-acquired works will introduce the materials and techniques of Mono-ha (School of Things)—a 1960s movement, originating in Japan, that emphasizes natural and man-made materials. Mono-ha artists’ interests align with the Arte Povera, Land art, and Minimalist art movements, which form the foundation of Dia’s collection.

“Since arriving at Dia, I have had a strong desire to deepen the institution’s commitment to reflect a greater understanding of the seminal work that was being made internationally during the period that Dia has championed,” said Jessica Morgan, director of the Dia Art Foundation. “The addition of Lee Ufan and Kishio Suga to Dia’s collection was a natural progression for our foundation. Both artists were contributing to parallel conversations around Minimalism and Postminimalism in the 1960s and 1970s, and are still developing their resonant and influential practices today.”

The three works by Ufan that are entering the collection include one of Lee’s earliest Mono-ha sculptures, Relatum (formerly System), 1969, which is composed of six steel plates that are bent at ninety-degree angles; Relatum (formerly Language), 1971, which juxtaposes two diametrically opposite materials, pairing seven thick soft cushions with large boulders; and Relatum, 1974, a long wooden beam that hangs from the ceiling by a rope. These works will be presented at Dia:Beacon in spring 2018. The five acquired works by Suga include Diagonal Phase, 1969/2012, and Abandoned Situation, 1971, which represent Suga’s earliest Mono-ha works; Placement of Condition, 1973/2016; Separating Dependence, 1973/2013; and Perimeter, 1985. Two of the works—Diagonal Phase and Placement of Condition—are currently on view in the exhibition Kishio Suga at Dia:Chelsea through July 29. LESS

July 10, 2017

The Eleventh Kaunas Biennial, “There And Not There,” scheduled to open on September 15, has announced its list of participating artists. Curator Paulina Pukytė has invited artists from Lithuania, Germany, Slovenia, Great Britain, Japan, the Netherlands, South Africa, and Poland to make site-specific installations that grapple with the history of public art in Lithuania.

The artists participating in “There and Not There” include Adina, Manca Bajec, Sophie Calle, Karolina Freino, Allard van Hoorn, Jenny Kagan, Horst Hoheisel & Andreas Knitz, Jonas Oškinis & Raimundas Krukonis, Juozas Laivys, Dainius Liškevičius, Anton Lukoszevieze, Philip Miller, Tatzu Nishi, Paulina Pukytė, Juozas Zikaras. Highlights of the biennial include a special project by conceptual artist Sophie Calle and several talks on monuments and commemoration featuring speakers James E. Young, Jochen Gerz, and Horst Hoheisel, among others.

Two supporting exhibitions, “Coming Or Going” and “What Are Monuments Made Of,” will be held at the Kaunas Picture gallery. Laima Kreivytė, curator of “Coming Or Going” will showcase artists whose works engage with the existing, and former, monuments in Lithuania over the past two decades. Udi Edelman, curator of “What Are Monuments Made Of,” will present a collection of videos by international artists, including Yochai Avrahami, Mark Clare, Karolina Freino, Christian Jankowski, Kamila Szejnoch, and Artur Żmijewski, who feature monuments in their works.

July 10, 2017

A report commissioned by the board of the Mexican Museum in San Francisco concludes that almost all of the artifacts from the institution’s pre-Hispanic, or pre-Columbian era, collection are forgeries or could not be authenticated, Sam Whiting of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Only eighty-three out of two thousand objects that were examined for the study could be certified as museum quality. The 1,917 other artifacts, including figurines, jars, bowls, vases, and ornamental jewelry, were called “decorative” by the independent team of museum curators from Mexico City, who conducted the test.

“I was surprised,” said Andrew Kluger, chair of the board of trustees. “I thought we’d have more that are of museum quality.” Since the “decorative” items cannot be exhibited at the institution, they will most likely be given away to schools or smaller museums.

The fourteen-page report submitted in late June by Eduardo Pérez de Heredia Puente, an associate of the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico City, was a requirement of the Smithsonian Institution, which accepted the Mexican Museum as an affiliate in 2012. The study cost the museum $80,000. According to Kluger, many of the items that may be fakes could have been given to the museum during its early years, when accepting a donation didn’t require authentication. While the tally of fakes and decorative pieces may increase since more authentication studies on the museum’s holdings of 16,500 objects will be completed, Kluger is confident that the items from the museum’s later collections are museum-quality artifacts. The Mexican Museum plans to relocate to a forty-seven-story building between the Contemporary Jewish Museum and SF MoMA by 2019. It will occupy four floors, sixty-thousand-square feet, of its new home. The $86 million cost of the move was raised during a four-year capital campaign. LESS

July 7, 2017

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has announced that Los Angeles–based artist and archivist Guadalupe Rosales was selected as its first-ever Instagram artist in residence.

Rosales is the founder of Veteranas and Rucas (@veteranas_and_rucas) and Map Pointz (@map-pointz), both digital archives found on Instagram. She is also working on an ongoing project developing an archive of photographs, objects, and ephemera related to the ’90s Los Angeles Latinx party scene. Rosales has lectured at various institutions including, UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, the New Museum, the Vincent Price Art Museum, New York University, and the Graduate Center in New York, among others.

Rita Gonzalez, curator and acting head of contemporary art at LACMA, said, “What struck us about Rosales’s approach is her use of Instagram in an expanded sense. She thinks about the platform in the way that curators and artists use research to approach their work, and highlights the different ways of telling stories visually, drawing out people's experiences in a narrative way.”

Rosales said that she will be use LACMA’s Instagram platform to connect with people about art in Los Angeles. “I want to have conversations about art with people from different backgrounds, and Instagram is an ideal place for that,” she said. “It’s where we will all intersect and have dialogue around artworks inside and outside of museums.” According to the artist, LACMA director Michael Govan first discovered Rosales’s work at an exhibition at the Vincent Price Art Museum in Monterey Park, which led to brainstorming about how to use LACMA’s social media platforms for artists. “The piece I had in the exhibition was a silent video of screen grabs from Veteranas and Rucas,” Rosales said. “There were about fifty images looping. Each image stayed up for about one minute, long enough for the viewer to read the comments below the images. I added the comment sections as a way to give voice or humanize the photographs because I wanted the audience to understand that people’s stories and photos are important and I wanted to honor that.” LESS

July 7, 2017

The author, art critic, and longtime adjunct professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) Michael Bonesteel resigned last month after the school allegedly forced him to revise his courses and cut his hours following student complaints about his sexually explicit class materials, Chicago Reader reports.

Bonesteel left the school following two incidents that occurred last December. The first complaint was made by a transgender student who objected to Bonesteel’s lecture about Chicago artist Henry Darger. The professor said that the student argued against a theory proposing that the artist was sexually abused in his childhood, which is generally accepted by scholars. Bonesteel issued an apology for his “insensitivity” after he consulted with a diversity counselor. While Lisa Wainwright, the dean of faculty, found no violation of school policy, she determined Bonesteel needed training in how to teach the “identity-related material” in his curriculum.

Two days later, another student complained about the perceived anti-Semitic attitude of Gerard Jones, the author of the required reading Men of Tomorrow: Geeks, Gangsters and the Birth of the Comic Book (2004). The student was also upset after Bonesteel failed to warn the class that another assigned text implied that someone had been raped. Months later a third student filed a complaint over the incident.

According to Bonesteel, the school said his actions “constituted harassment based on gender-identity” and that he had violated the school’s policy against discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. After SAIC informed him that he had to select new readings for his outsider art and comic art courses, it reduced his hours for the 2017–2018 school year, which would cause him to lose his health insurance benefits. In response, Bonesteel declared the learning environment at the school “toxic” and compared it to a police state rather than an institution “where academic freedom and the open exchange of ideas is valued.” He also maintains that he had been “unfairly vilified and demonized by [a] small cadre of militant LBGT students with an authoritarian agenda.” LESS

July 7, 2017

Queer|Art, the New York City–based nonprofit, has established the Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant, an annual $5,000 award that will recognize self-identified lesbians making visionary moving-image art. The honor is part of the organization’s new program Queer|Art|Awards, which will provide grants and prizes to LGBTQ artists and projects that support LGBTQ culture.

Named in honor of legendary lesbian experimental filmmaker Barbara Hammer, the grant is supported directly by funds provided by Hammer’s estate and is administered through Queer|Art’s rotating panel of judges. “It has been the goal of my life to put a lesbian lifestyle on the screen,” Hammer said, “Why? Because when I started I couldn’t find any!” She added, “Working as a lesbian filmmaker in the ’70s wasn’t easy. . . .and I want this grant to make it easier for the lesbians of today.”

Applications for the inaugural grant round will be accepted beginning August 1. Judges Cheryl Dunye, Dani Leventhal, and Hammer will announce the first-ever grantee on Monday, December 4, at the IFC during a special edition of Queer|Art|Film, which will feature an evening of short experimental films as well as conversations to honor Hammer and the women filmmakers who inspired her.

Hammer often showcases and celebrates marginalized peoples in her works. She is most well-known for making the first explicit lesbian film in 1974, Dyketactics, and for her trilogy of documentary film essays on queer history: Nitrate Kisses (1992), Tender Fictions (1995), and History Lessons (2000). Hammer will be featured in a retrospective, “Barbara Hammer: Evidentiary Bodies,” at New York’s Leslie-Lohman Museum this fall. LESS

July 7, 2017

Berlin’s Haus am Waldsee, an exhibition space for contemporary art, will undergo a $3.3 million renovation, Monopol reports. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday, July 4. The Haus am Waldsee will remain closed during construction and will reopen in June 2018.

The Haus am Waldsee’s board of trustees announced that a wing damaged during World War II will be rebuilt. In addition to the refurbishment of several administrative and exhibition areas, the project will also add a library, a space for events, and an external elevator to make the institution more accessible for people with disabilities.

Located in Berlin’s outlaying Zehlendorf neighborhood, the Haus am Waldsee was originally built as a private villa in 1923. Designed by architect Max Werner, the home changed hands several times—and was even bought by a former president of the Reichsfilmkammer (Film Chamber of the Reich), a public corporation that regulated the film industry in Nazi Germany between 1933 and 1945—before it became an exhibition space dedicated to contemporary art in 1946. A show featuring works by painter, printmaker, and sculptor Käthe Kollwitz and painter Ewald Vetter inaugurated the space. While it originally focused on exhibiting works of “Degenerate Art,” the villa soon began presenting a broad range of international artists, including Henry Moore, Leiko Ikemura, Niki de Saint Phalle, and Cindy Sherman.

July 7, 2017

Pakistani activist and abstractionist Lala Rukh, one of the founding members of the Women’s Action Forum, a women’s rights organization that has chapters in several cities in Pakistan, died on Friday, July 7, in Lahore, at the age of sixty-nine, Pakistan Today reports.

“My dearest friend and a lifelong crusader for justice, equality, women’s rights, and minority rights from a feminist perspective, as well as a renowned artist died peacefully after a month-long struggle with cancer,” author Rubina Saigol wrote on Facebook.

Born on June 29, 1948, Rukh earned her master’s degree in fine arts from Punjab University in Lahore as well as from the University of Chicago. She later became a professor and taught at Punjab University for thirty years. In 2000, she established the National College of Arts’s MA Honors Visual Art Program, and served as the head of the school’s art history department for many years.

While working at the National College of Arts, Rukh learned calligraphy under a master practitioner. The art form inspired her “Hieroglyphics” series, which spans more than a decade. Reflecting on the series, curator Natasha Ginwala wrote: “[Her work] at times operates with the intuitive pull of a sonic grammar; one feels compelled to hold an ear to the painting as it translates the percussive system of taal and the tonal gradient of ragas into pictographs. Rhythm counts and melodic structures are expressed in unexpected symbolic gradients or scales.” Rukh also often raised awareness for social and human rights issues through her practice. She even turned her backyard into a screen-printing workshop for circulating WAF materials, which inspired the manual “In Our Own Backyard.” The book includes information on printing for activist organizations trying to mobilize in support of women’s causes. In the 1980s, Rukh famously started the movement against the Hudood Ordinances implemented by General Ziaul Haq, which replaced parts of the British-era Pakistan penal code with new criminal offenses of adultery and fornication, punishable by whipping, amputation, and stoning to death. After participating in the iconic women’s protest at Mall Road, Rukh was jailed for a short time. Recent exhibitions of the artist’s works include “Sagar” (2017) at Grey Noise, in Dubai; “For an Image, Faster Than Light” (2016) at the Yinchuan Biennale in Yinchuan, China; “But Even If I Cannot See the Sun” (2016) at Grey Noise; and “The Past, the Present, the Possible” (2015) at the Twelfth Sharjah Biennial in Sharjah, UAE. A newly commissioned work by Rukh is currently on view at Documenta 14 in Athens, and a collection of her older works are on display in Kassel. In a Diary for artforum.com, Kaelen Wilson-Goldie called the artist’s installation one of the exhibition’s “most striking projects.” In a statement Grey Noise gallery said, “Lala Rukh holds great importance for us— not just for her historical contributions to South Asian art and feminist dialogue, but also for what she meant to us in a personal capacity. Grey Noise was founded in the living room of Lala Rukh’s house in December 2007 and in the seventeen years of knowing her we forged a relationship closer than blood. Her passing brings us great sorrow, but also a renewed sense of urgency to shed light on her largely unexamined practice and the story of the great woman she was.” LESS

July 7, 2017

The New York Foundation for the Arts has announced the recipients and finalists of its annual NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowship program. The organization awarded a total of $644,000 to ninety-five New York–based artists, including three collaborations, who work in the following disciplines: Crafts/Sculpture, Digital/Electronic Arts, Nonfiction Literature, Poetry, and Printmaking/Drawing/Book Arts.

This year’s recipients and finalists were selected by discipline-specific peer panels from an applicant pool of 2,744. Each fellow will receive $7,000 in unrestricted funds. Since it was launched in 1985, the program has awarded over $31 million to more than 4,400 artists.

“Being an artist is hard work, and a struggle for many; a recent report by New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs found that 40 percent of the artists surveyed cannot afford art supplies and tools,” said Michael L. Royce, executive director of NYFA. “This sobering figure is one of the reasons why we are proud to support artists across New York State with unrestricted grants.”

A complete list of the fellows is as follows: