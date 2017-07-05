French Police Destroy Art Installation After Mistaking It for a Cannabis Farm

POSTED July 10, 2017

Officers in France demolished a nearly forty-four-thousand-square-foot “agricultural eco-system,” consisting of barley, hemp, and flax, planted by artists, after mistaking it for a cannabis farm, Chris Baynes of The Independent reports.

Titled Aire D’attente (Waiting Area), the living work was being harvested for the first edition of the Lyon Architecture Biennial. Police constables spotted the work by artist Thierry Boutonnier and architectural firm ​Fabriques Architectures Paysages two weeks ago while on patrol in Lyon’s Confluence district and decided to tear up the crops.

According to the biennial’s website, the work was meant to “temporarily reactivate a place that in the future is going to undergo a profound change but which today is dormant.” The project aimed to transform a derelict industrial wasteland into a farm of eco-friendly building materials, helping La Confluence to become one of the first fully sustainable neighborhoods in France. Despite the destruction of the piece, the plot of land still served as the site for the festival’s closing party on Saturday, July 8.

Castello di Rivoli, the contemporary art museum housed in a newly renovated villa in Turin, announced that it has entered a special partnership with the Fondazine Francesco Federico Cerruti. The museum will absorb the $570 million Cerruti Collection—comprising around three hundred paintings and sculptures as well as several hundred rare books, spanning the Middle Ages to the twentieth century—allowing it to become the first contemporary art institution to support an encyclopedic collection.

“We are transforming what a museum of contemporary art can be, creating a new model that turns the paradigm of museums on its head,” said Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, director of the Castello di Rivoli. “Instead of a museum of the past adding a contemporary wing, we are a museum of today, looking at the art of the past from a contemporary perspective. We are offering artists and the broader public the opportunity to relate up-close to periods that came before.”

The Italian collector and recluse Francesco Federico Cerruti was born to a family of bookbinders who operated a factory in Turin, one of the first industrial book-bindery companies in Italy. Cerruti began amassing his extraordinary collection in the 1950s, eventually building a villa to house his prized works, including pieces by Francis Bacon, Umberto Boccioni, Paul Cézanne, Marc Chagall, Max Ernst, Lucio Fontana, Francisco Goya, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Franz Kline, Joan Miró, Amedeo Modigliani, Pablo Picasso, and Rembrandt van Rijn.

The Villa Cerruti, which is a five-minute walk from the Castello di Ravioli, will be renovated and is expected to open on January 2, 2019, marking the first time the public will have access to the collection. “The full scope of the Cerutti collection has always been a secret, but we can now see that his exceptional eye brought together an astonishing range of work of all periods, all of the highest quality,” Nicholas Serota said. “For the Castello, the proximity of this fine collection will provide inspiring histories and stimulating comparisons for the collection of Arte Povera and contemporary art.” LESS

Dia Art Foundation announced today that it has expanded its collection of Asian art from the 1960s and 1970s by adding works by two new artists—Lee Ufan and Kishio Suga. Previously, the only Asian artist represented in the collection was On Kawara.

The newly-acquired works will introduce the materials and techniques of Mono-ha (School of Things)—a 1960s movement, originating in Japan, that emphasizes natural and man-made materials. Mono-ha artists’ interests align with the Arte Povera, Land art, and Minimalist art movements, which form the foundation of Dia’s collection.

“Since arriving at Dia, I have had a strong desire to deepen the institution’s commitment to reflect a greater understanding of the seminal work that was being made internationally during the period that Dia has championed,” said Jessica Morgan, director of the Dia Art Foundation. “The addition of Lee Ufan and Kishio Suga to Dia’s collection was a natural progression for our foundation. Both artists were contributing to parallel conversations around Minimalism and post-Minimalism in the 1960s and 1970s, and are still developing their resonant and influential practices today.”

The three works by Ufan that are entering the collection include one of Lee’s earliest Mono-ha sculptures, Relatum (formerly System), 1969, which is composed of six steel plates that are bent at ninety-degree angles; Relatum (formerly Language), 1971, which juxtaposes two diametrically opposite materials, pairing seven thick soft cushions with large boulders; and Relatum, 1974, a long wooden beam that hangs from the ceiling by a rope. These works will be presented at Dia:Beacon in spring 2018. The five acquired works by Suga include Diagonal Phase, 1969/2012, and Abandoned Situation, 1971, which represent Suga’s earliest Mono-ha works; Placement of Condition, 1973/2016; Separating Dependence, 1973/2013; and Perimeter, 1985. Two of the works—Diagonal Phase and Placement of Condition—are currently on view in the exhibition “Kishio Suga” at Dia:Chelsea’s 541 West Twenty-Second Street location through July 29. LESS

The Eleventh Kaunas Biennial, “There And Not There,” scheduled to open on September 15, has announced its list of participating artists. Curator Paulina Pukytė has invited artists from Lithuania, Germany, Slovenia, Great Britain, Japan, the Netherlands, South Africa, and Poland to make site-specific installations that grapple with the history of public art in Lithuania.

The artists participating in “There and Not There” include Adina, Manca Bajec, Sophie Calle, Karolina Freino, Allard van Hoorn, Jenny Kagan, Horst Hoheisel & Andreas Knitz, Jonas Oškinis & Raimundas Krukonis, Juozas Laivys, Dainius Liškevičius, Anton Lukoszevieze, Philip Miller, Tatzu Nishi, Paulina Pukytė, and Juozas Zikaras. Highlights of the biennial include a special project by Conceptual artist Sophie Calle and several talks on monuments and commemoration featuring speakers James E. Young, Jochen Gerz, and Horst Hoheisel, among others.

Two supporting exhibitions, “Coming Or Going” and “What Are Monuments Made Of,” will be held at the Kaunas Picture gallery. Laima Kreivytė, curator of “Coming Or Going” will showcase artists whose works engage with both existing and former monuments in Lithuania over the past two decades. Udi Edelman, curator of “What Are Monuments Made Of,” will present a collection of videos by international artists, including Yochai Avrahami, Mark Clare, Karolina Freino, Christian Jankowski, Kamila Szejnoch, and Artur Żmijewski.

A report commissioned by the board of the Mexican Museum in San Francisco concludes that almost all of the artifacts from the institution’s pre-Hispanic, or pre-Columbian era, collection are forgeries or could not be authenticated, Sam Whiting of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Only eighty-three out of two thousand objects that were examined for the study could be certified as museum quality. The 1,917 other artifacts, including figurines, jars, bowls, vases, and ornamental jewelry, were called “decorative” by the independent team of museum curators from Mexico City, who conducted the test.

“I was surprised,” said Andrew Kluger, chair of the board of trustees. “I thought we’d have more that are of museum quality.” Since the “decorative” items cannot be exhibited at the institution, they will most likely be given away to schools or smaller museums.

The fourteen-page report submitted in late June by Eduardo Pérez de Heredia Puente, an associate of the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico City, was a requirement of the Smithsonian Institution, which accepted the Mexican Museum as an affiliate in 2012. The study cost the museum $80,000. According to Kluger, many of the items that may be fakes could have been given to the museum during its early years, when accepting a donation didn’t require authentication. While the tally of fakes and decorative pieces may increase since more authentication studies on the museum’s holdings of 16,500 objects will be completed, Kluger is confident that the items from the museum’s later collections are museum-quality artifacts. The Mexican Museum plans to relocate to a forty-seven-story building between the Contemporary Jewish Museum and SF MoMA by 2019. It will occupy four floors, sixty-thousand-square feet, of its new home. The $86 million cost of the move was raised during a four-year capital campaign. LESS

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has announced that Los Angeles–based artist and archivist Guadalupe Rosales was selected as its first-ever Instagram artist in residence.

Rosales is the founder of Veteranas and Rucas (@veteranas_and_rucas) and Map Pointz (@map-pointz), both digital archives found on Instagram. She is also working on an ongoing project developing an archive of photographs, objects, and ephemera related to the ’90s Los Angeles Latinx party scene. Rosales has lectured at various institutions including, UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, the New Museum, the Vincent Price Art Museum, New York University, and the Graduate Center in New York, among others.

Rita Gonzalez, curator and acting head of contemporary art at LACMA, said, “What struck us about Rosales’s approach is her use of Instagram in an expanded sense. She thinks about the platform in the way that curators and artists use research to approach their work, and highlights the different ways of telling stories visually, drawing out people's experiences in a narrative way.”

Rosales said that she will be use LACMA’s Instagram platform to connect with people about art in Los Angeles. “I want to have conversations about art with people from different backgrounds, and Instagram is an ideal place for that,” she said. “It’s where we will all intersect and have dialogue around artworks inside and outside of museums.” According to the artist, LACMA director Michael Govan first discovered Rosales’s work at an exhibition at the Vincent Price Art Museum in Monterey Park, which led to brainstorming about how to use LACMA’s social media platforms for artists. “The piece I had in the exhibition was a silent video of screen grabs from Veteranas and Rucas,” Rosales said. “There were about fifty images looping. Each image stayed up for about one minute, long enough for the viewer to read the comments below the images. I added the comment sections as a way to give voice or humanize the photographs because I wanted the audience to understand that people’s stories and photos are important and I wanted to honor that.” LESS

The author, art critic, and longtime adjunct professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) Michael Bonesteel resigned last month after the school allegedly forced him to revise his courses and cut his hours following student complaints about his sexually explicit class materials, Chicago Reader reports.

Bonesteel left the school following two incidents that occurred last December. The first complaint was made by a transgender student who objected to Bonesteel’s lecture about Chicago artist Henry Darger. The professor said that the student argued against a theory proposing that the artist was sexually abused in his childhood, which is generally accepted by scholars. Bonesteel issued an apology for his “insensitivity” after he consulted with a diversity counselor. While Lisa Wainwright, the dean of faculty, found no violation of school policy, she determined Bonesteel needed training in how to teach the “identity-related material” in his curriculum.

Two days later, another student complained about the perceived anti-Semitic attitude of Gerard Jones, the author of the required reading Men of Tomorrow: Geeks, Gangsters and the Birth of the Comic Book (2004). The student was also upset after Bonesteel failed to warn the class that another assigned text implied that someone had been raped. Months later a third student filed a complaint over the incident.

According to Bonesteel, the school said his actions “constituted harassment based on gender-identity” and that he had violated the school’s policy against discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. After SAIC informed him that he had to select new readings for his outsider art and comic art courses, it reduced his hours for the 2017–2018 school year, which would cause him to lose his health insurance benefits. In response, Bonesteel declared the learning environment at the school “toxic” and compared it to a police state rather than an institution “where academic freedom and the open exchange of ideas is valued.” He also maintains that he had been “unfairly vilified and demonized by [a] small cadre of militant LBGT students with an authoritarian agenda.” LESS

Queer|Art, the New York City–based nonprofit, has established the Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant, an annual $5,000 award that will recognize self-identified lesbians making visionary moving-image art. The honor is part of the organization’s new program Queer|Art|Awards, which will provide grants and prizes to LGBTQ artists and projects that support LGBTQ culture.

Named in honor of legendary lesbian experimental filmmaker Barbara Hammer, the grant is supported directly by funds provided by Hammer’s estate and is administered through Queer|Art’s rotating panel of judges. “It has been the goal of my life to put a lesbian lifestyle on the screen,” Hammer said, “Why? Because when I started I couldn’t find any!” She added, “Working as a lesbian filmmaker in the ’70s wasn’t easy. . . .and I want this grant to make it easier for the lesbians of today.”

Applications for the inaugural grant round will be accepted beginning August 1. Judges Cheryl Dunye, Dani Leventhal, and Hammer will announce the first-ever grantee on Monday, December 4, at the IFC during a special edition of Queer|Art|Film, which will feature an evening of short experimental films as well as conversations to honor Hammer and the women filmmakers who inspired her.

Hammer often showcases and celebrates marginalized peoples in her works. She is most well-known for making the first explicit lesbian film in 1974, Dyketactics, and for her trilogy of documentary film essays on queer history: Nitrate Kisses (1992), Tender Fictions (1995), and History Lessons (2000). Hammer will be featured in a retrospective, “Barbara Hammer: Evidentiary Bodies,” at New York’s Leslie-Lohman Museum this fall. LESS

Berlin’s Haus am Waldsee, an exhibition space for contemporary art, will undergo a $3.3 million renovation, Monopol reports. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday, July 4. The Haus am Waldsee will remain closed during construction and will reopen in June 2018.

The Haus am Waldsee’s board of trustees announced that a wing damaged during World War II will be rebuilt. In addition to the refurbishment of several administrative and exhibition areas, the project will also add a library, a space for events, and an external elevator to make the institution more accessible for people with disabilities.

Located in Berlin’s outlaying Zehlendorf neighborhood, the Haus am Waldsee was originally built as a private villa in 1923. Designed by architect Max Werner, the home changed hands several times—and was even bought by a former president of the Reichsfilmkammer (Film Chamber of the Reich), a public corporation that regulated the film industry in Nazi Germany between 1933 and 1945—before it became an exhibition space dedicated to contemporary art in 1946. A show featuring works by painter, printmaker, and sculptor Käthe Kollwitz and painter Ewald Vetter inaugurated the space. While it originally focused on exhibiting works of “Degenerate Art,” the villa soon began presenting a broad range of international artists, including Henry Moore, Leiko Ikemura, Niki de Saint Phalle, and Cindy Sherman.