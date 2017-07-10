Robert Rauschenberg Foundation Names 2017 Artist as Activist Fellows

POSTED July 11, 2017

The Robert Rauschenberg Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2017 Artist as Activist Fellows. The program provides artists and art collectives who address social issues in their works with up to $100,000 for a period of two years, along with access to opportunities for professional advancement.

After the foundation received more than six hundred applications from forty-two states for its inaugural round of fellowships in 2015, it decided to narrow the focus of future open calls by inviting projects addressing a specific issue or theme. This year’s fellows were asked to address racial justice through the lens of mass incarceration.

The 2017 fellows are Eve Abrams, Chicago Torture Justice Memorial, Erika Cohn. Jesse Krimes, Jo Kreiter, Michelle Ortiz, Zoey Martinson, Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra, and Spirithouse. A detailed description of the artists’ projects can be found on the foundation’s website.

July 11, 2017

Vladimir G. Urin, the general director of Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater, announced that a new work about the life and times of dance icon Rudolf Nureyev has been postponed, reports Neil MacFarquhar of the New York Times. Nureyev, staged by Kirill S. Serebrennikov—the director of the Gogol Theater whose home was raided in May as he was accused of embezzling government funds—is being shut down because the piece is not considered up to snuff: “We were very depressed by what we saw,” said Urin.

In 2013 Russia passed a law forbidding anything that could be viewed as “gay propaganda.” Nureyev addresses the dancer’s homosexuality and how it might’ve influenced his work—Nureyev died in 1993 from AIDS. There was also leaked footage from a rehearsal showing male dancers performing in high heels. A nationalist website said, “The video of the rehearsal of the performance clearly testifies to the fact that this ‘creation’ is propaganda for sodomy, which is against current Russian law. People who have not lost their moral compass are concerned by the impending disgrace.” The group running the website asked Vladimir R. Medinsky, the conservative minister of culture, to stop the ballet. There is also a line in the work that criticizes Russia for ridding itself of its most talented citizens.

Many within the country’s cultural circles believe that these factors, not Nureyev’s quality, caused the government to halt the production (Serebrennikov is also a passionate opponent of Vladimir Putin). But Simon A. Morrison, a Princeton University music professor and author of a book on the recent history of the Bolshoi, saw video from the last rehearsals: “It looked hesitant, it was shaky, it was not there,” he said, while taking note of the ambiguities surrounding such a major cancelation. “If you do something controversial and it doesn’t come off, then it becomes a travesty.” A number of people who worked on Nureyev are comparing the situation to the time Joseph Stalin forced the Bolshoi stop the premiere of Dmitri Shostakovich’s The Bright Stream in 1935. Shostakovich’s piece did not see the light of day until 2003.

July 11, 2017

Phillips auction house has announced that worldwide co-head of twentieth-century and contemporary art, Jean-Paul Engelen, has been promoted to deputy chairman of the Americas.

Under the leadership of Engelen, in partnership with worldwide co-head Robert Manley, the department is up 105 percent from a year earlier. Both Engelen and Manley will continue to lead the department as Phillips works to strengthen its team of international specialists.

“Jean-Paul has built an extraordinary team in his two years with Phillips and played a leading role in establishing a world-class twentieth century and contemporary art department,” said Cheyenne Westphal, Phillips global chairman. “As a deputy chairman, Jean-Paul will be a key member of our global leadership team and will work to build our international twentieth-century and contemporary strategy.”

With more than two decades of market experience in the auction and private sectors, Engelen, joined Phillips in August of 2015. Previously, he served as director of public art programs at Qatar Museums and spent sixteen years at Christie’s, where he worked as the senior specialist and director of post-war and contemporary art for the last four years of this tenure. LESS

July 11, 2017

Andreas Achenbach’s 1861 painting Sicilian Landscape was removed from an exhibition at Düsseldorf’s Museum Kunstpalast because it is believed to have been once owned by Max Stern, a Jewish art dealer who was forced to liquidate his art collection and flee Nazi Germany, writes Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper. The painting was on loan to the museum from Wolfgang Peiffer, who purchased the Achenbach in 1999 at a Phillips auction. The collector owns three hundred pieces by the artist.

The Max Stern Art Restitution Project, formed in 2002 to locate the dealer’s collection, had registered the work as missing with the website lostart.de and Interpol (the painting was located earlier by a researcher who saw it in a show at L8A, a private museum in Baden-Baden). Peiffer, however, believes it was sold by Stern in a “perfectly normal gallery transaction.” The Holocaust Claims Processing Office (HCPO) in New York, on the Stern estate’s behalf, contacted Peiffer about the Achenbach last September, but the collector claims he never received the notice. He is also asking the estate to prove that Stern indeed owned the piece and did not part with it through unusual circumstances.

But records show that by 1935, Stern was no longer allowed to sell art under the Nazi regime. And in 1937, he was forced to sell the contents of his gallery via auction in Cologne. That year he sold the Achenbach privately. He moved to London in 1938 and eventually settled in Canada. After his death in 1987, the bulk of his estate went to three universities: Hebrew University in Jerusalem and Concordia and McGill in Montreal. The schools went on to form the Max Stern Art Restitution Project, which has thus far located sixteen works from a list of four hundred. Last December, two Dutch old master paintings were reclaimed by the Stern foundation.

In 2016, the project—in partnership with the German Friends of Hebrew University, a Berlin charity—announced that good-faith holders of Stern artworks who decide to relinquish them will be compensated through a tax-deductible donor’s certificate, worth as much as the work. LESS

July 11, 2017

South African filmmaker and writer Sibahle Nkumbi was injured after her Airbnb host violently pushed her down a flight of stairs in an alleged race-motivated attack, Sabelo Mkhabela of OkayAfrica reports. The man was arrested and now faces charges of manslaughter.

Nkumbi and her friend, photographer Zanele Muholi, were staying at an Airbnb apartment in Amsterdam while Muholi prepared for her debut solo museum exhibition at the Stedelijk Museum, which opened on July 8.

The woman who owns the apartment was angered when the two artists were late to check out of the Airbnb. According to Nkumbi, she told them that they needed to pack and leave immediately. The woman left after the filmmaker asked her if they could have a few minutes to gather their things. She then returned with her husband who began to bang on the door to their room. Nkumbi said he began to refer to them as “You people.” He said, “You need to leave now; this is not Africa.”

As the women were trying to exit the building, the man pushed Nkumbi down a flight of at least a dozen stairs. According to a video Muholi posted on Instagram, Nkumbi collapsed and was taken to the hospital where she was treated for bruises and internal injuries. Muholi wrote: “This is racism and can’t be justified . . . . violence on black bodies as you can see in this video.” In an interview following the altercation, Nkumbi, who suffered a concussion, asked, “What is the justice system going to do? It is my wish that justice is served somehow.” She added, “When will we wake up? People are people.” Commenting on the incident, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, told the South African entertainment website, “Appalling and unconscionable behavior against members of our community runs counter to everything Airbnb stands for.” LESS

July 10, 2017

Aurora, the Dallas biennial dedicated to the art of light, video, and sound, has announced that Dooeun Choi, Justine Ludwig, and Nadim Samman will curate its fifth edition, which kicks off in 2018.

The curators will invite artists to respond to the exhibition’s theme, “Future Worlds,” and to imagine a series of possible futures. For the first time, the biennial will be held in the I. M. Pei–designed city hall as well as a variety of other venues across Dallas.

“Our aim is to be a city-wide project that expands through and beyond the scope of downtown Dallas,” said Aurora cofounder Joshua King. “By shifting the central exhibition footprint, the artist will have a fresh canvas to work with, while bringing attention to an iconic public space in the city.”

July 10, 2017

Officers in France demolished a nearly forty-four-thousand-square-foot “agricultural eco-system,” consisting of barley, hemp, and flax, planted by artists, after mistaking it for a cannabis farm, Chris Baynes of The Independent reports.

Titled Aire D’attente (Waiting Area), the living work was being harvested for the first edition of the Lyon Architecture Biennial. Police constables spotted the work by artist Thierry Boutonnier and architectural firm ​Fabriques Architectures Paysages two weeks ago while on patrol in Lyon’s Confluence district and decided to tear up the crops.

According to the biennial’s website, the work was meant to “temporarily reactivate a place that in the future is going to undergo a profound change but which today is dormant.” The project aimed to transform a derelict industrial wasteland into a farm of eco-friendly building materials, helping La Confluence to become one of the first fully sustainable neighborhoods in France. Despite the destruction of the piece, the plot of land still served as the site for the festival’s closing party on Saturday, July 8.

July 10, 2017

Castello di Rivoli, the contemporary art museum housed in a newly renovated villa in Turin, announced that it has entered a special partnership with the Fondazine Francesco Federico Cerruti. The museum will absorb the $570 million Cerruti Collection—comprising around three hundred paintings and sculptures as well as several hundred rare books, spanning the Middle Ages to the twentieth century—allowing it to become the first contemporary art institution to support an encyclopedic collection.

“We are transforming what a museum of contemporary art can be, creating a new model that turns the paradigm of museums on its head,” said Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, director of the Castello di Rivoli. “Instead of a museum of the past adding a contemporary wing, we are a museum of today, looking at the art of the past from a contemporary perspective. We are offering artists and the broader public the opportunity to relate up-close to periods that came before.”

The Italian collector and recluse Francesco Federico Cerruti was born to a family of bookbinders who operated a factory in Turin, one of the first industrial book-bindery companies in Italy. Cerruti began amassing his extraordinary collection in the 1950s, eventually building a villa to house his prized works, including pieces by Francis Bacon, Umberto Boccioni, Paul Cézanne, Marc Chagall, Max Ernst, Lucio Fontana, Francisco Goya, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Franz Kline, Joan Miró, Amedeo Modigliani, Pablo Picasso, and Rembrandt van Rijn.

The Villa Cerruti, which is a five-minute walk from the Castello di Ravioli, will be renovated and is expected to open on January 2, 2019, marking the first time the public will have access to the collection. “The full scope of the Cerutti collection has always been a secret, but we can now see that his exceptional eye brought together an astonishing range of work of all periods, all of the highest quality,” Nicholas Serota said. “For the Castello, the proximity of this fine collection will provide inspiring histories and stimulating comparisons for the collection of Arte Povera and contemporary art.” LESS

July 10, 2017

Dia Art Foundation announced today that it has expanded its collection of Asian art from the 1960s and 1970s by adding works by two new artists—Lee Ufan and Kishio Suga. Previously, the only Asian artist represented in the collection was On Kawara.

The newly-acquired works will introduce the materials and techniques of Mono-ha (School of Things)—a 1960s movement, originating in Japan, that emphasizes natural and man-made materials. Mono-ha artists’ interests align with the Arte Povera, Land art, and Minimalist art movements, which form the foundation of Dia’s collection.

“Since arriving at Dia, I have had a strong desire to deepen the institution’s commitment to reflect a greater understanding of the seminal work that was being made internationally during the period that Dia has championed,” said Jessica Morgan, director of the Dia Art Foundation. “The addition of Lee Ufan and Kishio Suga to Dia’s collection was a natural progression for our foundation. Both artists were contributing to parallel conversations around Minimalism and post-Minimalism in the 1960s and 1970s, and are still developing their resonant and influential practices today.”