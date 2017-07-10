Suspects in $4.5 Million Gold Coin Heist Case Arrested

POSTED July 12, 2017

Kirsten Grieshaber of the Associated Press writes that two suspects have been arrested in connection to the theft of the 221-pound “Big Maple Leaf” Canadian gold coin—worth $4.5 million—that was stolen from Berlin’s Bode Museum in March. Three hundred police raided several buildings in Berlin’s Neukölln neighborhood today in order to locate the coin and those connected to the burglary.

“We assume that the two suspects match the ones seen on the video footage from surveillance cameras,” said Winfrid Wenzel, a police spokesman. The gold has yet to be found, but Wenzel says the search is ongoing. Some experts believe that the coin could have been melted down for cash.

Only five coins of this type, as issued by the Royal Canadian Mint, exist. The piece was on loan to the museum from a private party.

Denis Johnson, the novelist who died in May, will posthumously receive the Prize for American Fiction from the Library of Congress, reports Jennifer Schuessler of the New York Times. Johnson, the author of acclaimed books such as Jesus’ Son (1992) and The Name of the World (2000), was notified of the award in March. Cindy Johnson, the author’s widow, will accept the honor on his behalf September 2 during the National Book Festival in Washington, DC.

Previous winners of the award include Marilynne Robinson, Don DeLillo, and Toni Morrison. “In prose that fused grace with grit, he spun tale after tale about our waking wounded, the demons that haunt, the salvation we seek,” said the Librarian of Congress, Dr. Carla Hayden.

Agence France-Presse has revealed that French fashion designer Agnès B. will open a foundation in Paris to exhibit her five-thousand-piece collection of contemporary art. It is scheduled to open next spring.

The designer has a wide range of works—sculptures, paintings, photographs—from a variety of artists, such as Kenneth Anger, Roger Ballen, Raymond Pettibon, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. “She wants the public to have access to [her art] and enjoy it,” the fashion house said in a statement. It is not yet known where in the city the foundation will be located.

Michele A. Berdy of the Moscow Times reports that painter Ilya Glazunov, the founder and rector of the Russian Academy of Painting, Sculpture, and Architecture, as well the artistic director for the restoration of the Great Kremlin Palace, has died. He will be buried in Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery, where many of Russia’s elite from the fields of art, politics, and science are interred.

Glazunov was a favorite of the Russian government—he received the State Prize of the Russian Federation and the People’s Artist of the USSR award, among other accolades. He was renowned for his portraits of people from pop culture and history, from Monica Lewinsky to Prince Igor. One of his most well-known works, The Mystery of the 20th Century, 1976, features depictions of the Winged Victory of Samothrace, John F. Kennedy (with crosshairs over his face), Charlie Chaplin, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Vladimir Lenin, and a glowing Jesus Christ hovering around an atomic bomb explosion. Glazunov’s rendering of Solzhenitsyn—who wears a prison outfit—almost got him exiled from the Soviet Union, as it was an “ideological crime” to depict the novelist. Instead the artist was sent to Sibera to create portraits of the people who worked on the Baikal-Amur Railroad.

After he returned to Moscow, a large exhibition of his works was staged at the Manege Exhibition Hall in 1986. A museum containing Glazunov’s art and personal collection of religious icons opened close to the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts in 2004.

Washburn Gallery, formerly located on Fifty-Seventh Street in Manhattan, near Trump Tower, has now relocated to 177 Tenth Avenue in Chelsea, writes Andrew Russeth of Artnews. The heightened security around the president’s dark edifice caused some problems for the space: “Nothing will solve that, as there’s no solution to Trump,” said Joan Washburn, who owns the gallery.

Washburn’s first exhibition in its new Chelsea location will focus on art produced under the Works Progress Administration, a New Deal program that helped artists of all stripes throughout the United States after the Great Depression. The exhibition is going to be called “The WPA,” with the subtitle “Save the NEA.”

Alex Poots, founding artistic director and CEO of the Shed, announced today that Emma Enderby has joined its staff as curator. Enderby will work closely with Poots and artistic advisor Hans Ulrich Obrist on the conception and realization of the center’s visual arts and cross-disciplinary programming.

“Emma’s experience in contemporary visual art and across other artistic disciplines is impressive and wide-ranging,” Poots said. “Her work in New York and internationally reflects the Shed’s commitment to creating a local and global program. I’m thrilled to begin working with her.”

Prior to joining the Shed, Enderby was an associate curator at the Public Art Fund in New York, where she cocurated the group exhibitions “Commercial Break” and “The Language of Things,” and organized the solo presentations “Katja Novitskova,” “EARTH POTENTIAL,” “David Shrigley: MEMORIAL,” and “Spencer Finch: Lost Man Creek.” Previously, she served as the exhibitions curator at the Serpentine Galleries in London from June 2013 to May 2016, and as an exhibitions assistant at the Royal Academy of Arts, London, from August 2011 to July 2013. Enderby will continue to work as an adjunct curator at the Public Art Fund for a forthcoming project and as an adviser to the London-based artist project space Rice + Toye, which she cofounded in 2014.

Opening in spring 2019, the Shed is being billed as “New York’s first multi-arts center designed to commission, produce, and present all types of performing arts, visual arts, and popular culture.” Located on the west side of Manhattan, where the High Line meets Hudson Yards, the 200,000-square-foot venue featuring two 25,000-square-foot gallery spaces, a five-hundred-seat theater, an event and rehearsal space, and a free lab for the creation of new work was designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with the Rockwell Group. LESS

On July 5, a federal judge ordered Long Island dealer Glafira Rosales to pay $81 million in restitution to the victims of the Knoedler gallery art forgery ring, Eileen Kinsella of Artnet reports. Rosales, the only person connected to the fraud who has been detained, has previously served three months of jail time and is currently serving nine months of house arrest and three years of probation.

The restitution order was only recently filed in the US District Court of the Southern District of New York, as compiling information on the buyers who were duped by Knoedler gallery took longer than expected. Attorney Joon Kim and assistant US attorney Patrick Egan said that the government “has been working to identify all of the victims in this fraud that dates back to 1994 . . . The process has proven more complicated than originally anticipated.” The amounts owed to each victim were sealed to protect their privacy.

Rosales transported a number of the fake works, which were sold for millions between 1994 and 2009, to and from Knoedler and other galleries. She had maintained that the pieces, which were supposedly by artists such as Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Robert Motherwell, had only been recently discovered after being kept in a secret collection for decades. Their mysterious owner was identified as Mr. X.

Rosales’s alleged accomplices include Jose Carlos Bergantiños Diaz—her partner of twenty-five years, with whom she has a daughter—his brother Jesus Bergantiños Diaz, and Chinese immigrant and painter Pei-Shen Qian. Pei-Shen, the former Queens-based artist who created the fakes, could have been sentenced to up to forty-five years in prison but fled the United States and took refuge in China before he could be arrested. The Diaz brothers also left the US for Spain before they could be indicted. In May 2016, a Spanish court denied the US’s extradition request for José Carlos Bergantiños Diaz, citing his health. Jesus Bergantiños Diaz’s whereabouts are unknown. Since the 165-year-old Knoedler Gallery closed in 2011, it has privately settled a number of lawsuits with former clients. LESS

The Robert Rauschenberg Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2017 Artist as Activist fellowships. The program provides artists and art collectives who address social issues in their works with up to $100,000 over a period of two years, along with access to opportunities for professional advancement.

After the foundation received more than six hundred applications from forty-two states for its inaugural round of fellowships in 2015, it decided to narrow the focus of future open calls by inviting projects addressing a specific issue or theme. This year’s fellows were asked to address racial justice through the lens of mass incarceration.

The 2017 fellows are Eve Abrams, Chicago Torture Justice Memorial, Erika Cohn, Jesse Krimes, Jo Kreiter, Michelle Ortiz, Zoey Martinson, Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra, and Spirithouse. A detailed description of the artists’ projects can be found on the foundation’s website.

Vladimir G. Urin, the general director of Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater, announced that a new work about the life and time of dance icon Rudolf Nureyev has been postponed, reports Neil MacFarquhar of the New York Times. Nureyev, staged by Kirill S. Serebrennikov—the director of the Gogol Theater whose home was raided in May as he was accused of embezzling government funds—is being shut down because the piece allegedly still needs work: “We were very depressed by what we saw,” said Urin.

In 2013 Russia passed a law forbidding anything that could be viewed as “gay propaganda.” Nureyev addresses the dancer’s homosexuality and how it might have influenced his work (Nureyev died in 1993 from AIDS). Leaked footage from a rehearsal also showed male dancers performing in high heels. A nationalist website said, “The video of the rehearsal of the performance clearly testifies to the fact that this ‘creation’ is propaganda for sodomy, which is against current Russian law. People who have not lost their moral compass are concerned by the impending disgrace.” The group running the website asked Vladimir R. Medinsky, the conservative minister of culture, to stop the ballet. There is also a line in the work that criticizes Russia for ridding itself of its most talented citizens.

Many within the country’s cultural circles believe that these factors, not Nureyev’s quality, caused the government to halt the production (Serebrennikov is also a passionate opponent of Vladimir Putin). But Simon A. Morrison, a Princeton University music professor and author of a book on the recent history of the Bolshoi, saw video from the last rehearsals, saying: “It looked hesitant, it was shaky, it was not there,” while taking note of the ambiguities surrounding such a major cancelation. “If you do something controversial and it doesn’t come off, then it becomes a travesty.” A number of people who worked on Nureyev are comparing the situation to the time Joseph Stalin forced the Bolshoi stop the premiere of Dmitri Shostakovich’s The Bright Stream in 1935. Shostakovich’s piece did not see the light of day until 2003.