Christie’s Appoints New Co-Chairmen of Impressionist and Modern Art Department

Christie’s announced that Giovanna Bertazzoni and Adrien Meyer have been appointed co-chairman of the auction house’s Impressionist and modern art department. In their new roles, Bertazzoni and Meyer will focus on working with clients and collectors of twentieth-century art.

During her nineteen-year tenure at the auction house, Bertazzoni has held multiple leadership roles including head of Christie’s European Impressionist and modern art department, international head of the department, and most recently, deputy chairman of the department. She has also helped Christie’s develop its presence in Asia.

Meyer joined Christie’s in 2004 and has held roles in both London and Paris, where he led the European Furniture department for the auction house before joining the New York Impressionist and modern team as a specialist and vice president in 2010. More recently, he has served as co-head of Christie’s private sales channel.

Nanne Dekking has been appointed as the new chairman of the European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF), which hosts the annual Maastricht fair in the Netherlands, and as of 2016, the Park Avenue Armory in New York. He succeeds Willem van Roijen, who will continue to serve on the organization’s board of trustees.

“In a new chairman of TEFAF, the board of trustees and the EC looked for a supporter of change who has broad experience in both the institutional and private sectors of the art market,” Willem van Roijen said. “Nanne Dekking has these qualities in abundance. In addition, Nanne has lived and worked in New York since 1996 so his knowledge of the US market, a key market for TEFAF and our dealer community, will be invaluable for driving the TEFAF organization forward.”

Dekking previously served as vice chairman and worldwide head of private sales at Sotheby’s, and worked for Wildenstein & Co for eleven years. In 2015, he co-founded Artory, which compiles provenance information on individual artworks. “I am of course excited that Tefaf selected someone who is not a dealer, but rather a change agent for the industry as their chairman,” Dekking told the Art Newspaper. “It says a lot about Tefaf’s goal to become an even more trusted marketplace.”

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis announced today that it was awarded a $25,000 grant in support of a new fellowship program that aims to promote diversity and equity at the museum. Funded by the PNC Foundation, through its Arts Alive initiative, CAM’s new Museum Pathways Project will also engage with existing youth programs, such as LEAP Middle School Intensive, Teen Museum Studies, and New Art in the Neighborhood, to educate adolescents on how to pursue a career in the arts.

“Throughout the museum field we are motivated to make our profession more diverse—to make sure museums are welcoming, inclusive, and relevant to all,” CAM executive director Lisa Melandri said. “Thanks to PNC Arts Alive, we are providing more opportunities to a new generation of arts professionals. Museums and museum goers will all benefit from their wider range of experiences and perspectives.”

The museum will award a three-month fellowship to one undergraduate student as well as a nine-month fellowship to one post-undergraduate student. The fellows will be selected from groups that are underrepresented in museum professions.

Carnegie Mellon University’s Regina Gouger Miller Gallery has appointed Elizabeth Chodos as director. Chodos joins CMU from the Ox-Bow, school of art and artists’ residency in Saugatuck, Michigan, where she has worked since 2010, most recently as executive and creative director.

“I believe deeply that art has the power to transform and that contemporary art offers society a vehicle to participate directly in social change,” Chodos said. “Miller Gallery has a history of blending rigorous exhibition practices with higher education, and it is an honor to join the gallery and continue this work.”

Throughout her career, Chodos has worked as the director of programs as well as executive director at Threewalls in Chicago. She also cofounded Hand in Glove, a national organization, which supports practitioners of alternative art spaces and projects, and helped launch Common Field, a national alliance of, and advocacy group for, artist-centered visual arts platforms and their producers.

Kirsten Grieshaber of the Associated Press writes that two suspects have been arrested in connection to the theft of the 221-pound “Big Maple Leaf” Canadian gold coin—worth $4.5 million—that was stolen from Berlin’s Bode Museum in March. Three hundred police raided several buildings in Berlin’s Neukölln neighborhood today in order to locate the coin and those connected to the burglary.

“We assume that the two suspects match the ones seen on the video footage from surveillance cameras,” said Winfrid Wenzel, a police spokesman. The gold has yet to be found, but Wenzel says the search is ongoing. Some experts believe that the coin could have been melted down for cash.

Only five coins of this type, as issued by the Royal Canadian Mint, exist. The piece was on loan to the museum from a private party.

Denis Johnson, the novelist who died in May, will posthumously receive the Prize for American Fiction from the Library of Congress, reports Jennifer Schuessler of the New York Times. Johnson, the author of acclaimed books such as Jesus’ Son (1992) and The Name of the World (2000), was notified of the award in March. Cindy Johnson, the author’s widow, will accept the honor on his behalf September 2 during the National Book Festival in Washington, DC.

Previous winners of the award include Marilynne Robinson, Don DeLillo, and Toni Morrison. “In prose that fused grace with grit, he spun tale after tale about our waking wounded, the demons that haunt, the salvation we seek,” said the Librarian of Congress, Dr. Carla Hayden.

Agence France-Presse has revealed that French fashion designer Agnès B. will open a foundation in Paris to exhibit her five-thousand-piece collection of contemporary art. It is scheduled to open next spring.

The designer has a wide range of works—sculptures, paintings, photographs—from a variety of artists, such as Kenneth Anger, Roger Ballen, Raymond Pettibon, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. “She wants the public to have access to [her art] and enjoy it,” the fashion house said in a statement. It is not yet known where in the city the foundation will be located.

Michele A. Berdy of the Moscow Times reports that painter Ilya Glazunov, the founder and rector of the Russian Academy of Painting, Sculpture, and Architecture, as well the artistic director for the restoration of the Great Kremlin Palace, has died. He will be buried in Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery, where many of Russia’s elite from the fields of art, politics, and science are interred.

Glazunov was a favorite of the Russian government—he received the State Prize of the Russian Federation and the People’s Artist of the USSR award, among other accolades. He was renowned for his portraits of people from pop culture and history, from Monica Lewinsky to Prince Igor. One of his most well-known works, The Mystery of the 20th Century, 1976, features depictions of the Winged Victory of Samothrace, John F. Kennedy (with crosshairs over his face), Charlie Chaplin, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Vladimir Lenin, and a glowing Jesus Christ hovering around an atomic bomb explosion. Glazunov’s rendering of Solzhenitsyn—who wears a prison outfit—almost got him exiled from the Soviet Union, as it was an “ideological crime” to depict the novelist. Instead the artist was sent to Sibera to create portraits of the people who worked on the Baikal-Amur Railroad.

After he returned to Moscow, a large exhibition of his works was staged at the Manege Exhibition Hall in 1986. A museum containing Glazunov’s art and personal collection of religious icons opened close to the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts in 2004.

Washburn Gallery, formerly located on Fifty-Seventh Street in Manhattan, near Trump Tower, has now relocated to 177 Tenth Avenue in Chelsea, writes Andrew Russeth of Artnews. The heightened security around the president’s dark edifice caused some problems for the space: “Nothing will solve that, as there’s no solution to Trump,” said Joan Washburn, who owns the gallery.

Washburn’s first exhibition in its new Chelsea location will focus on art produced under the Works Progress Administration, a New Deal program that helped artists of all stripes throughout the United States after the Great Depression. The exhibition is going to be called “The WPA,” with the subtitle “Save the NEA.”