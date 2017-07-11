Daniel LaRue Johnson (1938–2017)

POSTED July 13, 2017

American artist Daniel LaRue Johnson, best known for his large-scale public sculptures, including the fifty-foot stainless-steel monolith, Peace Form One, that was erected across the street from the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan in 1980, has died, Pac Pobric and Sarah P. Hanson of the Art Newspaper report.

Born in Los Angeles in 1938, the painter, sculptor, and printmaker studied at the Chouinard Art Institute (now the California Institute of the Arts) in the early 1960s. In 1964, Johnson was invited by John Weber to participate in “Boxes,” an exhibition at Dwan Gallery. In the show, he presented works from his “Black Box” series, assemblages of objects painted black that addressed America’s civil rights movement. One such work, titled Yesterday, comprising an open-faced box containing a section of the American flag besides a headless doll, comments on the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Bombing in Birmingham, Alabama. After graduating in 1965, Johnson received a John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation fellowship, which allowed him and his wife, artist Virginia Jaramillo, to live in Paris, where he studied with Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti, before settling in New York.

The artist’s return to the US coincides with a shift in the focus of his work. Johnson began creating colorful abstract paintings and Minimalist steel sculptures. He also worked on a series of public commissions including Peace Form One, which commemorates Ralph Johnson Bunche, the first African American to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950. Previously, Johnson created the largest corten steel sculpture in the world. Dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr., the work was installed in a park in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1970.

The artist's work has been exhibited in the Whitney Sculpture Annual at the Whiney Museum of American Art, New York (1964, 1970); "Some American History," at the Institute for the Arts at Rice University, Houston (1971); and, more recently, "Now Dig This! Art and Black Los Angeles 1960–1980" at Los Angeles's Hammer Museum (2011–2012) and New York's MoMA (2012–2013). In 1971, Johnson withdrew his work from the Whitney Museum's show "Contemporary Black Artists in America," in solidarity with the Black Emergency Cultural Coalition, the group of African American artists who initiated the exhibition. The boycotting artists claimed that the institution reneged on its promise to consult with African American arts specialists before selecting works for the show and to stage it during "the most prestigious period of the 1970–71 season." Johnson is represented by Peyton Wright Gallery in Santa Fe and Vincent Vallarino of Vallarino Fine Art in New York. "It has been an honor for us to handle Johnson's work and we are grateful for the opportunity to help introduce this pioneering African American artist to new audiences," dealer John Wright Schaefer said in a statement. Johnson's work is currently featured in the Tate Modern show "Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power," which runs through October 2017.

Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that Germany is launching a gallery share program this September—its own version of Condo, the large-scale collaborative exhibition program, which has recently been held in London and New York, that aims to build community among young galleries. The experimental exhibition model requires participating galleries to host out-of-towners by sharing their gallery space.

Organizers Ginerva Gambino, Jan Kaps, and Max Mayer will launch the gallery share project, called Okey Dokey, in September. Nine spaces in Cologne and Düsseldorf will welcome visiting galleries. A total of seventeen spaces will participate. Okey Dokey will run from September 8 through September 30.

The list of participating galleries is as follows:

The list of participating galleries is as follows:

Delmes & Zander (Cologne) to host Neue Alte Brücke (Berlin) and Galerie 1900-2000 (Paris). Lucas Hirsch (Düsseldorf) to host Stereo (Warsaw) and Lomex (New York). Max Mayer (Düsseldorf) to hot Arcadia Missa (London), Miguel Abreu Gallery (New York), and Misako & Rosen (Tokyo). Drei (Cologne) to host Kirchgasse (Steckborn, Switzerland) and Lulu (Mexico City). Jan Kaps (Cologne) to host Weiss Falk (Basel), Edouard Montassut (Paris), and Sax Publishers (Vienna). Studio for Propositional Cinema (Düsseldorf) to host Barbara Rüdiger with Anna Sophie-Berger. Ginerva Gambino (Cologne) to host Ermes Ermes (Vienna and Rome), Sandy Brown (Berlin), and Truth and Consequences (Geneva). Linden (Düsseldorf) will host galleries, which will be announced at a later date. Rob Tufnell (Cologne) to host Tanya Leighton (Berlin).

The University of New Mexico Art Museum has appointed Mary Statzer, an adjunct professor at the University of Arizona, as its new curator of prints and photographs. Statzer will take up the post on August 1.

“Mary Statzer brings a unique skill set to the University of New Mexico Art Museum during a pivotal period in our museum’s history,” said Arif Khan, director of the UNM Art Museum. “Her focus on twentieth-century photography and photographers, combined with her expertise as a collaborative printmaker, has positioned her to work with one of the finest photography and print collections in the country. These experiences will provide a fresh interpretation for a new generation of museum visitors.”

Prior to joining the university, Statzer was a curatorial assistant for the departments of Latin American and modern and contemporary art at the Phoenix Art Museum for seven years. She also served as a founding board member and the education chair of InFocus, a volunteer group that provides financial support for photography exhibitions, publications, and programs at the Phoenix Art Museum. Previously, Statzer worked as a lead collaborating printer for Segura Publishing Company in Tempe, Arizona, where she created fine art prints in collaboration with artists such as Mark Klett, Buzz Spector, William Wegman, Francis Whitehead and Patssi Valdez.

On Wednesday, July 12, the NY Dance and Performance Awards, aka The Bessies, announced the nominees for the 2016−17 season. Will Rawls was also named as the recipient of the Outstanding Emerging Choreographer Award and Abby Zbikowski was selected as the winner of the 2017 Juried Bessie Award.

Rawls was honored for creating “astute, genre-eluding work that explores the relationship between movement and language and delves deeply into ideas of transmission, translation, and authorship,” The Bessies said in a statement. This year’s jury, comprising Kyle Abraham, Brenda Bufalino, and Beth Gill, recognized Zbikowski “for her rigorous and utterly unique development of an authentic movement vocabulary, employed in complex and demanding structures to create dances of great energy, intensity, surprise, and danger.”

Executive director of The Bessies Lucy Sexton said, “The city’s dance world this season was incredibly vital, brave, and engaged with the issues of our time, featuring boundary-stretching explorations of hip-hop, African, and African American dance traditions, as well as political cabaret and searingly relevant balletic work.” The thirty-third annual Bessie Awards will take place on Monday, October 9, 2017, at NYU’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

The 2017 nominees are as follows:

Outstanding Production Vanessa Anspaugh for The End of Men; An Ode to Ocean.

Joyce Unleashed at Abrons Art Center Kader Attou of CCN de la Rochelle/Cie Accrorap for OPUS 14.

Fall for Dance at New York City Center Bridgman / Packer for Voyeur.

Sheen Center Nora Chipaumire for portrait of myself as my father.

BAM Fisher Antony Hamilton for Meeting.

La MaMa and Performance Space 122, COIL 2017 Jessica Lang for Thousand Yard Stare.

The Joyce Theater Ligia Lewis for minor matter.

American Realness at Abrons Art Center Taylor Mac for A 24-Decade History of Popular Music.

St. Ann’s Warehouse/Pomegranate Arts Crystal Pite for The Statement, performed by Nederlands Dans Theater.

New York City Center Sébastien Ramirez and Honji Wang for Monchichi.

BAM Fisher Abdel Salaam for Healing Sevens, featuring Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, Asase Yaa African American Dance Theatre, Ill Style & Peace Productions, and Dyane Harvey Salaam.

DanceAfrica at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Adrienne Truscott for THIS.

New York Live Arts Outstanding Revived Work Variations on Themes from Lost and Found: Scenes from a Life and other works by John Bernd, conceived by Ishmael Houston-Jones and codirected by Ishmael Houston-Jones and Miguel Gutierrez. John Bernd’s music compositions were arranged and re-mixed by Nick Hallett. Consultation by Jennifer Monson.

Danspace Project Platform 2016: Lost and Found About Kazuo Ohno

By Takao Kawaguchi

Japan Society Trio A (1966), Chair Pillow (1969), and Diagonal (1963) by Yvonne Rainer; Goldberg Variations (1986) by Steve Paxton; The Courtesan and the Crone (1999) by Anna Halprin

Stephen Petronio Company

The Joyce Theater Outstanding Performer Yeman Brown for Citizen by Reggie Wilson.

BAM Harvey PeiJu Chien-Pott for Ekstasis, Virginie Mécène’s reimagining of Martha Graham’s 1933 solo.

The Joyce Theater Sean Donovan for his body of work with The Builders Association, Faye Driscoll, Witness Relocation, Jennie MaryTai Liu, and Jane Comfort. Jonathan Gonzalez for minor matter by Ligia Lewis.

American Realness at Abrons Art Center Julie McMillan for KO-BU by Benjamin Kimitch.

Danspace Project Cast of Riff this, Riff that by Ephrat Asherie Dance.

River to River Festival, Atrium Plaza Anna Schön for Citizen by Reggie Wilson.

BAM Harvey Nicholas Sciscione for Steve Paxton’s Goldberg Variations, presented by the Stephen Petronio Company.

The Joyce Theater Ensemble of Skeleton Architecture curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa: Maria Bauman, Sidra Bell, Davalois Fearon, Marjani Forté-Saunders, Melanie Greene, Kayla Hamilton, Jasmine Hearn, Marguerite Hemmings, Nia Love, Paloma McGregor, Sydnie L. Mosley, Rakiya Orange, Leslie Parker, Angie Pittman, Samantha Speis, Charmaine Warren, Marýa Wethers, Ni’Ja Whitson, and others. (Edisa Weeks and Tara Aisha Willis also appeared in the cast, but are ineligible to vote on or receive awards as current Bessie Awards Committee members.)

Danspace Project Platform 2016: Lost and Found Daaimah Taalib-Din for Eclipse: Visions of the Crescent and the Cross by Abdel Salaam.

Aaron Davis Hall Diana Vishneva for Sustained Achievement with American Ballet Theatre. Cast of we free by Marguerite Hemmings: DJ BLKWYNTR, Arielle Rosales, and Solo Woods, as well as Courtney Cook, Marguerite Hemmings, Jessica Phoenix and Italy Welton.

Gibney Dance: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center Outstanding Emerging Choreographer Lela Aisha Jones Niall Jones Will Rawls Katarzyna Skarpetowska Outstanding Music Composition/Sound Design ICTUS ensemble/ROSAS for Vortex Temporum by Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker.

BAM Next Wave Festival, Howard Gilman Opera House Chris Kuklis and Will Rawls for The Planet-Eaters: Seconds by Rawls.

River to River Festival, National Museum of the American Indian Ryan MacDonald for The End of Men, Again by Vanessa Anspaugh.

Danspace Project Alisdair Macindoe for Meeting by Antony Hamilton.

La MaMa and Performance Space 122, COIL 2017 Outstanding Visual Design Nora Chipaumire

For portrait of myself as my father by Chipaumire.

BAM Fisher Taylor Mac, Niegel Smith, Machine Dazzle, Mimi Lien, John Torres, Eric Avery, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar for A 24-Decade History of Popular Music by Mac.

St. Ann’s Warehouse/Pomegranate Arts Paulina Olowska for Slavic Goddesses–A Wreath of Ceremonies by Olowska.

The Kitchen Mark Ryden and Brad Fields for Whipped Cream by Alexei Ratmansky, performed by American Ballet Theatre.

Metropolitan Opera House

On Monday, July 10, the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals gave the green light to a lawsuit filed by the family of a Jewish woman who was forced to sell her artwork to the Nazis in 1939, AP reports. Two of Lily Cassirer’s great-grandchildren have been seeking the return of the Camille Pissarro canvas titled Rue Saint-Honoré, Après-midi, Effet de Pluie (Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon, Effect of Rain), 1897, from Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum for over a decade. They claim that Cassirer sold the work to a Nazi art appraiser for $360 before she fled Germany. The work’s estimated value is $40 million.

The painting, which depicts a Paris street, has been in the possession of the museum since 1993. The institution acquired the piece when it bought Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza’s art collection for $338 million, which was well below the holdings’ worth of roughly $2 billion. Thyssen-Bornemisza himself purchased the Pissarro from a New York art dealer for $275,000 in 1976.

Commenting on the reversal of the 2015 dismissal of the suit, the family’s attorney, David Boies, said, “It sent a strong message that even public authorities cannot take possession in bad faith of stolen property and then somehow gain title to it simply over the passage of time.”

After World War II, Cassirer had unsuccessfully tried to locate the work. Thinking the painting was lost or destroyed in the war, the German government paid her $13,000 in reparations in 1958. Her grandson Claude Cassirer, who was with her when she fled the Third Reich, first learned of the existence of the painting in 1999 when a friend saw it listed in a catalogue, and he has been fighting for its return since. The family filed a petition in Spain for the restitution of the work in 2001 before deciding to sue the museum from the US in 2005. Since Claude's death in 2010, his son took over the litigation. Thaddeus Stauber, a lawyer representing the foundation that runs the museum, said that he is confident the baron and the museum acquired the Pissarro in good faith. According to the court ruling, the museum must prove that it did not know that Cassirer sold the painting to the Nazis under duress when it purchased it.

Nanne Dekking has been appointed as the new chairman of the European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF), which hosts the annual Maastricht fair in the Netherlands, and, as of 2016, at the Park Avenue Armory in New York. He succeeds Willem van Roijen, who will continue to serve on the organization’s board of trustees.

“In a new chairman of TEFAF, the board of trustees and the EC looked for a supporter of change who has broad experience in both the institutional and private sectors of the art market,” Willem van Roijen said. “Nanne Dekking has these qualities in abundance. In addition, Nanne has lived and worked in New York since 1996 so his knowledge of the US market, a key market for TEFAF and our dealer community, will be invaluable for driving the TEFAF organization forward.”

Dekking previously served as vice chairman and worldwide head of private sales at Sotheby’s, and worked for Wildenstein & Co. for eleven years. In 2015, he cofounded Artory, a service which compiles provenance information on individual artworks. “I am of course excited that TEFAF selected someone who is not a dealer, but rather a change agent for the industry as their chairman,” Dekking told the Art Newspaper. “It says a lot about TEFAF’s goal to become an even more trusted marketplace.”

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, beleaguered by controversy last year, announced today that it was awarded a $25,000 grant in support of a new fellowship program that aims to promote diversity and equity at the museum. Funded by the PNC Foundation, through its Arts Alive initiative, CAM’s new Museum Pathways Project will also engage with existing youth programs, such as LEAP Middle School Intensive, Teen Museum Studies, and New Art in the Neighborhood, to educate adolescents on how to pursue a career in the arts.

“Throughout the museum field we are motivated to make our profession more diverse—to make sure museums are welcoming, inclusive, and relevant to all,” CAM executive director Lisa Melandri said. “Thanks to PNC Arts Alive, we are providing more opportunities to a new generation of arts professionals. Museums and museum goers will all benefit from their wider range of experiences and perspectives.”

The museum will award a three-month fellowship to one undergraduate student as well as a nine-month fellowship to one post-undergraduate student. The fellows will be selected from groups that are underrepresented in museum professions.

Christie’s announced that Giovanna Bertazzoni and Adrien Meyer have been appointed cochairs of the auction house’s Impressionist and modern art department. In their new roles, Bertazzoni and Meyer will focus on working with clients and collectors of twentieth-century art.

During her nineteen-year tenure at the auction house, Bertazzoni has held multiple leadership roles including head of Christie’s European Impressionist and modern art department, international head of the department, and most recently, deputy chairman of the department. She has also helped Christie’s develop its presence in Asia.

Meyer joined Christie’s in 2004 and has held roles in both London and Paris, where he led the European furniture department. In 2010, he joined the New York Impressionist and modern team as a specialist and vice president. More recently, he has served as cohead of Christie’s private sales channel.

Carnegie Mellon University’s Regina Gouger Miller Gallery has appointed Elizabeth Chodos as director. Chodos joins CMU from the Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency in Saugatuck, Michigan, where she has worked since 2010, most recently as executive and creative director.

“I believe deeply that art has the power to transform and that contemporary art offers society a vehicle to participate directly in social change,” Chodos said. “Miller Gallery has a history of blending rigorous exhibition practices with higher education, and it is an honor to join the gallery and continue this work.”

Previously, Chodos served as the director of programs as well as the executive director at Threewalls, the Chicago-based nonprofit organization dedicated to contemporary art. She also cofounded Hand in Glove, a national organization, which supports practitioners of alternative art spaces and projects, and helped launch Common Field, a national alliance of, and advocacy group for, artist-centered visual arts platforms and their producers.