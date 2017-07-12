Turkish Police Arrest Director of Film Featuring President Erdogan at Gunpoint

POSTED July 14, 2017

Filmmaker Ali Avci was detained by authorities in Turkey on Thursday, July 13, for directing a controversial film that shows president Recep Tayyip Erdogan under gunpoint during a bloodly coup d’etat, AFP reports. Avci is accused of being involved with the group that unsuccessfully tried to oust Erdogan last year. Another man, Fetullah Karabiber, who authorities found in Avci’s house, was also detained.

Titled Uyanis (Awakening), Avci’s film has not yet been released in theaters. Its trailer, which features the killing of Ergodan’s family, including his wife and son, in their house in Kisikli sparked the controversy. Avci previously produced Reis (the Chief), a biopic about Erdogan’s childhood and the beginning of his career in politics, which premiered in March, one month ahead of a referendum to boost Erdogan’s powers.

Kim Sun-jung, director of the Art Sonje Center in Seoul, has been appointed as the new president of the Gwangju Biennale Foundation, Jia Dong of ArtAsiaPacific reports. She will serve a three-year term.

Prior to joining the foundation, Kim Sun-jung codirected the 2012 Gwangju Biennale, “Roundtable,” which featured ninety-two artists from forty countries. She served as the artistic director of Mediacity Seoul 2010, and commissioned the Korean Pavilion at the 2005 Venice Biennale.

Founded by the foundation in 1995, the Gwangju Biennale strives to provide a dynamic platform for local and international artists. The exhibition drew criticism in 2014, when a Hong Seong-dam painting depicting family members of the children who died in the nation’s ferry disaster confronting former South Korean president Park Geun-hye was removed following political pressure. The controversy prompted several Japanese artists from Okinawa to pull their works, and led to the resignation of Yongwoo Lee, the president of the foundation at the time, and head curator Yoon Beom-mo.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s director Marla Price has announced that chief curator Michael Auping will retire this summer after more than two decades at the museum, Glasstire reports. Auping plans to finish writing a book about his conversations with artists throughout his career, titled “Forty Years: Just Talking about Art,” once he leaves the institution.

“We are grateful to Michael for his enormous contributions to this organization, the Fort Worth arts community, and the art world over the past twenty-four years,” said Price. “His scholarship has elevated the [museum] to international status among modern and contemporary art institutions. We thank him for his dedication, and applaud the legacy he leaves.”

During Auping’s tenure at the museum, he organized a number of exhibitions including “Georg Baselitz: Portraits of Elke” (1997–1998); “Philip Guston Retrospective” (2003); “Anselm Kiefer: Heaven and Earth” (2005–2006); “Ed Ruscha: Road Tested” (2011); “Declaring Space: Mark Rothko, Barnett Newman, Lucio Fontana, Yves Klein” (2007–2008); and “Frank Stella: A Retrospective” (2016), which was coorganized with the Whitney.

Mali’s African photography biennial, the Rencontres de Bamako, has unveiled the upcoming program for its eleventh edition, which will be held at the Musée National du Mali, as well as at various locations across the city of Bamako, from December 2 to January 31, 2018.

Curator Marie-Ann Yemsi established a curatorial advisory committee to select around forty African photographers and video artists out of more than 300 submissions to participate in the exhibition. Titled “Afrotopia,” the biennial aims to explore African’s attempt to establish itself as the center of its own worldview. The artists were asked to consider the meaning of Afrotopia, defined by Senegalese intellectual Felwine Sarr as “an active utopia, with a self-appointed mission to seek out and fertilize the vast spaces of possibility in the reality of Africa today.”

The curatorial advisory committee comprised artist Sammy Baloji; architect and independent curator Olfa Feki; Rébecca Lamarche-Vadel, curator at Palais de Tokyo, Paris; artist and filmmaker Lekgetho James Makola, who is the head of the Market Photo Workshop, Johannesburg; Aïda Muluneh, artist and founder/managing director of Addis Foto Fest and DESTA For Africa Creative Consulting PLC, Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia; Azu Nwagbogu, founding director of the African Artists’ Foundation and LagosPhoto Festival and director and editor-in-chief of Art Base Africa, Lagos, Nigeria.

Highlights of the exhibition will include a retrospective of the oeuvre of James Barnor, a pioneer of Ghanaian photography who is famous for works he produced during in the 1950s when Ghana gained independence. Established in 1994, Recontres de Bamako was forced to cancel its tenth edition due to take place in 2013, after an armed conflict erupted between Tuareg nationalist rebels and government forces in the northern part of the country. The exhibition returned in 2015 with its eleventh edition, curated by , A month after its opening, an Islamist gunman killed more than twenty people in a mass shooting at the central Radisson Blu Hotel. LESS

Newspace Center for Photography, the fifteen-year-old nonprofit in Portland, Oregon, has permanently closed its doors, The Oregonian reports. News of the organization’s financial struggles came as a surprise to many of its supporters.

The center, which closed on July 7, held a community meeting on July 10 to explain to the public its reasons for shuttering. Andrew Kaiser, a photography center donor and volunteer who attended the meeting, wrote on Facebook that he left the gathering with “far more questions than answers.” He said that the board members blamed a national trend toward lower class enrollments and a decrease in donations as the reasons for the arts space’s financial difficulties and also claimed that the worsening financial situation “hit them out of nowhere.” His frustrations were echoed by other members of the community who wondered why the public wasn’t informed or engaged to help raise funds.

Board member Bob Hestand said, “We’re unable to fulfill our mission. Our expenses were outpacing our revenue.” Treasurer Steve G. Stegeman said that they ran out of money and that their debt to creditors and grantgiving organizations amounts to around $115,000. He added that the center, which was known for its monthly exhibition program and for its classes, workshops, and public discussions, had considered longterm solutions such as merging with other organizations and even hired a director of development, but that they did not have enough time to save the organization.

The French postwar artist Pierrette Bloch, known for her formal abstractions for which she dripped and blotted ink on paper and used unconventional materials such as horsehair to “draw” in space, died in her home in Paris on July 7, at the age of eighty-nine. Galerie Karsten Greve confirmed her passing.

Bloch, whose career spans sixty years, had her first solo show at Mai Gallery in Paris in 1951. She was a student of André Lhote and Henri Goetz, and was later viewed as a forerunner to the short-lived French art movement that emerged in the late 1960s. Her work has been exhibited in a variety of institutions including Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris; Musée Bellerive, Zurich; Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris; Centre d'Art Contemporain, Brussels; MoMA, New York, and the Yokohama Museum of Art, Yokohama, Japan.

“Pierrette will be remembered for her courage, boldness, curiosity and adventurous spirit in her exploration of visual articulation as well as the deeply moving simplicity and expressivity inherent in her nuanced work,” Galerie Karsten Greve said in a statement.

American artist Daniel LaRue Johnson, best known for his large-scale public sculptures, including the fifty-foot stainless-steel monolith, Peace Form One, that was erected across the street from the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan in 1980, has died, Pac Pobric and Sarah P. Hanson of the Art Newspaper report.

Born in Los Angeles in 1938, the painter, sculptor, and printmaker studied at the Chouinard Art Institute (now the California Institute of the Arts) in the early 1960s. In 1964, Johnson was invited by John Weber to participate in “Boxes,” an exhibition at Dwan Gallery. In the show, he presented works from his “Black Box” series, assemblages of objects painted black that addressed America’s civil rights movement. One such work, titled Yesterday, comprising an open-faced box containing a section of the American flag besides a headless doll, comments on the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Bombing in Birmingham, Alabama. After graduating in 1965, Johnson received a John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation fellowship, which allowed him and his wife, artist Virginia Jaramillo, to live in Paris, where he studied with Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti, before settling in New York.

The artist’s return to the US coincides with a shift in the focus of his work. Johnson began creating colorful abstract paintings and Minimalist steel sculptures. He also worked on a series of public commissions including Peace Form One, which commemorates Ralph Johnson Bunche, the first African American to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950. Previously, Johnson created the largest Corten steel sculpture in the world. Dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr., the work was installed in a park in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1970.

The artist’s work has been exhibited in the Whitney Sculpture Annual at the Whiney Museum of American Art, New York (1964, 1970); “Some American History,” at the Institute for the Arts at Rice University, Houston (1971); and, more recently, “Now Dig This! Art and Black Los Angeles 1960–1980” at Los Angeles’s Hammer Museum (2011–12) and New York’s MoMA (2012–13). In 1971, Johnson withdrew his work from the Whitney Museum’s show “Contemporary Black Artists in America,” in solidarity with the Black Emergency Cultural Coalition, the group of African American artists who initiated the exhibition. The boycotting artists claimed that the institution reneged on its promise to consult with African American arts specialists before selecting works for the show and to stage it during “the most prestigious period of the 1970–71 season.” Johnson is represented by Peyton Wright Gallery in Santa Fe and Vincent Vallarino of Vallarino Fine Art in New York. “It has been an honor for us to handle Johnson’s work and we are grateful for the opportunity to help introduce this pioneering African American artist to new audiences,” dealer John Wright Schaefer said in a statement. Johnson’s work is currently featured in the Tate Modern show “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power,” which runs through October 2017. LESS

Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that Germany is launching a gallery share program this September—its own version of Condo, the large-scale collaborative exhibition program, which has recently been held in London and New York, that aims to build community among young galleries. The experimental exhibition model requires participating galleries to host out-of-towners by sharing their gallery space.

Organizers Ginerva Gambino, Jan Kaps, and Max Mayer will launch the gallery share project, called Okey Dokey, in September. Nine spaces in Cologne and Düsseldorf will welcome seventeen visiting galleries. Okey Dokey will run from September 8 through September 30.

The list of participating galleries is as follows:

Delmes & Zander (Cologne) to host Neue Alte Brücke (Berlin) and Galerie 1900-2000 (Paris). Lucas Hirsch (Düsseldorf) to host Stereo (Warsaw) and Lomex (New York). Max Mayer (Düsseldorf) to host Arcadia Missa (London), Miguel Abreu Gallery (New York), and Misako & Rosen (Tokyo). Drei (Cologne) to host Kirchgasse (Steckborn, Switzerland) and Lulu (Mexico City). Jan Kaps (Cologne) to host Weiss Falk (Basel), Edouard Montassut (Paris), and Sax Publishers (Vienna). Studio for Propositional Cinema (Düsseldorf) to host Barbara Rüdiger with Anna Sophie-Berger. Ginerva Gambino (Cologne) to host Ermes Ermes (Vienna and Rome), Sandy Brown (Berlin), and Truth and Consequences (Geneva). Linden (Düsseldorf) to host galleries, which will be announced at a later date. Rob Tufnell (Cologne) to host Tanya Leighton (Berlin). LESS

The University of New Mexico Art Museum has appointed Mary Statzer, an adjunct professor at the University of Arizona, as its new curator of prints and photographs. Statzer will take up the post on August 1.

“Mary Statzer brings a unique skill set to the University of New Mexico Art Museum during a pivotal period in our museum’s history,” said Arif Khan, director of the UNM Art Museum. “Her focus on twentieth-century photography and photographers, combined with her expertise as a collaborative printmaker, has positioned her to work with one of the finest photography and print collections in the country. These experiences will provide a fresh interpretation for a new generation of museum visitors.”

Prior to joining the university, Statzer was a curatorial assistant for the departments of Latin American and modern and contemporary art at the Phoenix Art Museum for seven years. She also served as a founding board member and the education chair of InFocus, a volunteer group that provides financial support for photography exhibitions, publications, and programs at the Phoenix Art Museum. Previously, Statzer worked as a lead collaborating printer for Segura Publishing Company in Tempe, Arizona, where she created fine art prints in collaboration with artists such as Mark Klett, Buzz Spector, William Wegman, Francis Whitehead, and Patssi Valdez.