Columbia University Settles Out of Court with Artist’s Accused Rapist

POSTED July 17, 2017

Kate Taylor reports in the New York Times that a former student, accused of raping artist Emma Sulkowicz when they were attending Columbia University together, has settled out of court with Columbia in a conclusion to his suit against the college.

The accused, Paul Nungesser, who was cleared of responsibility in terms of harm to Sulkowicz by a university disciplinary panel, filed suit a month before he and the artist graduated in 2015, claiming that her Jon Kessler-advised thesis project, wherein she consistently carried around campus a twin-sized mattress and received academic credit for it, was an “outrageous display of harassment and defamation” against him. The university did not disclose the terms of the settlement with Nungesser, but said in a statement: “Columbia recognizes that after the conclusion of the investigation, Paul’s remaining time at Columbia became very difficult for him and not what Columbia would want any of its students to experience. Columbia will continue to review and update its policies toward ensuring that every student—accuser and accused, including those like Paul who are found not responsible—is treated respectfully and as a full member of the Columbia community.”

Nungesser’s lawsuit had been dismissed twice in Federal District Court, but his lawyer noted that, shortly before settlement talks began, he had filed a notice saying that he intended to appeal the case to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

July 17, 2017

July 9 storms in Paris have left several masterpieces in the Louvre damaged, reports Connexion France. Two of the pieces in Nicolas Poussin’s “Four Seasons,” 1594–1665, showed water damage, as did Jean-François de Troy’s work The Triumph of Mordecai, 1736. Artworks by seventeenth-century artists Georges de La Tour and Eustache Le Sueur have also been removed from exhibition as a precaution. They will be examined by conservators and assessed for damage.

Several Metro stations were also flooded during the weekend’s severe thunderstorms, which caused the city’s heaviest July rainfall since records began in 1880.

July 17, 2017

Authorities in Genoa have confiscated twenty-one works previously credited to Amedeo Modigliani after confirming that several of the paintings, showcased in an exhibition at the Doge’s Palace in Venice and now on display in Genoa, were most likely inauthentic, according to a report by Andrea Vogt in The Telegraph. The foundation sponsoring the show in Genoa decided this week to shut down the exhibition three days early in order to collaborate with the investigation of the pieces. A seventy-nine-year-old Tuscan art critic and collector, Carlo Pepi, alerted authorities about the suspected fraud.

Pepi began publicly expressing doubts about Genoa’s Modigliani exhibit last February, when the palace first began promoting it with a suspicious-looking reprint of the 1918 oil painting Marie, Daughter of the People, and he filed a formal complaint with the Carabinieri art fraud unit in Rome. French art historian Marc Restellini, who is founder of the Pinacothèque de Paris and a Modigliani expert, backed him, calling the exhibit “dubious.”

As of now, three people, including the curator from Lugano, Switzerland, are under investigation. Meanwhile, the Doge’s Palace released a statement “offering maximum collaboration” and clearly noted that it considered itself an injured party, given that this is a blow to its reputation as a prestigious international art venue that shows such art historical luminaries as Frida Kahlo, Vincent Van Gogh, and Pablo Picasso.

July 17, 2017

The director, photographer, producer, and author Wim Wenders has been awarded the Helena Vaz da Silva European Award for Raising Public Awareness on Cultural Heritage for 2017. This is the fifth edition of the award, which is named after the late Portuguese cultural activist Helena Vaz da Silva who was a member of the European parliament, and is given by the Centro Nacional de Cultura in Lisbon in cooperation with the European heritage organizations Europa Nostra and Clube Português de Imprensa. The award is supported by the Portuguese Ministry of Culture, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, and Turismo de Portugal.

The jury this year also singled out for special recognition a current member of the European parliament, Silvia Costa from Italy, for her outstanding contribution to the development of an EU strategy on cultural heritage and to the promotion of the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018. The presentation ceremony for Costa and Wenders will take place on October 24, 2017 at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon.

July 14, 2017

Sculptor and educator Charles McGill, best known for repurposing vintage golf bags by creating assemblages with their tempered plastic, steel, leather, vinyl, and hardware, died on Sunday, July 9, near his home in Peekskill, New York. The fifty-three-year-old artist’s passing was confirmed by Pavel Zoubok Gallery.

“I find the golf bag to be a very political object due to its historical associations with class . . . and racial injustice . . . . It is both an object and subject that lends itself well to found object abstractions and assemblages that address these well-chronicled complexities,” McGill said.

McGill was originally trained as a figurative painter. He first studied at the School of Visual Arts and the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture before earning his master’s degree in fine arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art in 1989. McGill’s works have been exhibited in a variety of institutions, including the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Virginia Museum of Fine Art, the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, and the Norton Museum of Art. He received a grant from the Pollock-Krasner Foundation in 2014, and the Joan Mitchell Foundation in 2015. In 2016, the Boca Raton Museum of Art staged his first solo museum exhibition, “Front Line, Back Nine,” curated by Kathleen Goncharov.

July 14, 2017

Filmmaker Ali Avci was detained by authorities in Turkey on Thursday, July 13, for directing a controversial film that shows president Recep Tayyip Erdogan under gunpoint during a bloodly coup d’etat, AFP reports. Avci is accused of being involved with the group that unsuccessfully tried to oust Erdogan last year. Another man, Fetullah Karabiber, who authorities found in Avci’s house, was also detained.

Titled Uyanis (Awakening), Avci’s film has not yet been released in theaters. Its trailer, which features the killing of Ergodan’s family, including his wife and son, in their house in Kisikli sparked the controversy. Avci previously produced Reis (the Chief), a biopic about Erdogan’s childhood and the beginning of his career in politics, which premiered in March, one month ahead of a referendum to boost Erdogan’s powers.

July 14, 2017

Kim Sun-jung, director of the Art Sonje Center in Seoul, has been appointed as the new president of the Gwangju Biennale Foundation, Jia Dong of ArtAsiaPacific reports. She will serve a three-year term.

Prior to joining the foundation, Kim Sun-jung codirected the 2012 Gwangju Biennale, “Roundtable,” which featured ninety-two artists from forty countries. She served as the artistic director of Mediacity Seoul 2010, and commissioned the Korean Pavilion at the 2005 Venice Biennale.

Founded in 1995, the Gwangju Biennale strives to provide a dynamic platform for local and international artists. The exhibition drew criticism in 2014, when a Hong Seong-dam painting depicting family members of the children who died in the nation’s ferry disaster was removed following political pressure. The controversy prompted several Japanese artists from Okinawa to pull their works, and led to the resignation of Yongwoo Lee, the president of the foundation at the time, and head curator Yoon Beom-mo.

July 14, 2017

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s director Marla Price has announced that chief curator Michael Auping will retire this summer after more than two decades at the museum, Glasstire reports. Auping plans to finish writing a book about his conversations with artists throughout his career, titled “Forty Years: Just Talking about Art,” once he leaves the institution.

“We are grateful to Michael for his enormous contributions to this organization, the Fort Worth arts community, and the art world over the past twenty-four years,” said Price. “His scholarship has elevated the [museum] to international status among modern and contemporary art institutions. We thank him for his dedication, and applaud the legacy he leaves.”

During Auping’s tenure at the museum, he organized a number of exhibitions including “Georg Baselitz: Portraits of Elke” (1997–1998); “Philip Guston Retrospective” (2003); “Anselm Kiefer: Heaven and Earth” (2005–2006); “Ed Ruscha: Road Tested” (2011); “Declaring Space: Mark Rothko, Barnett Newman, Lucio Fontana, Yves Klein” (2007–2008); and “Frank Stella: A Retrospective” (2016), which was coorganized with the Whitney.

July 14, 2017

Mali’s African photography biennial, the Rencontres de Bamako, has unveiled the upcoming program for its eleventh edition, which will be held at the Musée National du Mali, as well as at various locations across the city of Bamako, from December 2 to January 31, 2018.

Curator Marie-Ann Yemsi established a curatorial advisory committee to select around forty African photographers and video artists out of more than 300 submissions to participate in the exhibition. Titled “Afrotopia,” the biennial aims to explore African’s attempt to establish itself as the center of its own worldview. The artists were asked to consider the meaning of Afrotopia, defined by Senegalese intellectual Felwine Sarr as “an active utopia, with a self-appointed mission to seek out and fertilize the vast spaces of possibility in the reality of Africa today.”

The curatorial advisory committee comprised artist Sammy Baloji; architect and independent curator Olfa Feki; Rébecca Lamarche-Vadel, curator at Palais de Tokyo, Paris; artist and filmmaker Lekgetho James Makola, who is the head of the Market Photo Workshop, Johannesburg; Aïda Muluneh, artist and founder/managing director of Addis Foto Fest and DESTA For Africa Creative Consulting PLC, Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia; Azu Nwagbogu, founding director of the African Artists’ Foundation and LagosPhoto Festival and director and editor-in-chief of Art Base Africa, Lagos, Nigeria.