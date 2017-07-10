Rampa in Istanbul Has Shuttered Its Doors

POSTED July 18, 2017

Istanbul’s contemporary art gallery Rampa, started in 2010 by Leyla Tara Suyabatmaz and Arif Suyabatmaz, has shuttered its doors, according to the editorial team at Artnews. It seems that the gallery’s last show was with artist Selma Gürbüz, which ended in April. It also appears that the global art press has not reported the gallery’s closing.

“The aim of Rampa was always to put up rigorous and thoughtful exhibitions, to build artist’s careers internationally, and to do so with passion and steadfast belief in the work,” said Esra Sarıgedik Öktem, the gallery’s senior director, in an email received by Belgian collector Alain Servais. Rampa represented Nevin Aladağ, Hüseyin Bahri Alptekin, Vahap Avşar, Hera Büyüktaşçıyan, CANAN, Ergin Çavuşoğlu, Cengiz Çekil, Nilbar Güreş, Gülsün Karamustafa, Servet Koçyiğit, Nuri Kuzucan, Joanna Rajkowska, and Michael Rakowitz.

CANAN’s 2015–16 exhibition at the gallery, “The Shining Darkness,” was chosen for a Critic’s Pick by artforum.com correspondent Merve Unsal.

Carolyn Twersky of Artnews writes that the Salon Art + Design fair, scheduled to take place at New York’s Park Avenue Armory from November 9 to November 13, has announced its list of participating galleries. “We are thrilled to celebrate the rare and unexpected material so highly sought by today’s collectors and designers,” said Jill Bokor, the fair’s executive director.

This year’s participants are:

Belgium: David Lévy & Associés, Galerie Le Beau, Galerie Marc Heiremans, Pierre Marie Giraud Denmark: Etage Projects France: Galerie Berès, Galerie BSL, Galerie Chastel-Maréchal, Galerie du Passage, Galerie kreo, Galerie Maria Wettergren, Galerie Negropontes, Galerie Philippe Gravier, Maison Rapin, Oscar Graf, Thomas Fritsch – Artrium, Vallois Germany: ammann // gallery Italy: Galleria Rossella Colombari, Giustini / Stagetti Galleria O. Roma, Mazzoleni, Nilufar Gallery Monaco: M.F. Toninelli Art Moderne & Thomas Monohan Fine Art Netherlands: Priveekollektie Contemporary Art | Design Spain: Garrido Gallery Sweden: Modernity United Kingdom: Adrian Sassoon, David Gill Gallery, Gallery FUMI, Michael Goedhuis, Richard Nagy Ltd., Sarah Myerscough Gallery, Yves Macaux United States: Ariadne Galleries, Atmosphere by Amy Lau, Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts, Chesterfield Gallery, Cristina Grajales Gallery, DeLorenzo Gallery, Demisch Danant – U.S., Friedman Benda, Gallery ALL, Hostler Burrows, J. Lohmann Gallery, Joan B Mirviss LTD, Liz O’Brien, Magen H Gallery, Maison Gerard, Moderne Gallery, Nicholas Kilner, Patrick Parrish Gallery, R & Company, Twenty First Gallery, Vivian Horan Fine Art, Wexler Gallery LESS

The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, has received $500,000 from activist and collector Agnes Gund to create a new initiative. The gift will endow the Dorothy Lichtenstein ArtsReach Fund, which will support programs designed to effect social change. Director Terrie Sultan made the announcement at the institution’s annual Midsummer Party on July 15.

Dorothy Lichtenstein, a longterm member of the Parrish’s board of trustees, which she joined nearly two decades ago, has donated an additional $100,000 in support of the fund. “I am honored and moved by this wonderful gift from a friend who has always motivated and inspired me,” said Lichtenstein. “I am particularly grateful that Agnes Gund has chosen to support an initiative that will enable the Parrish, a museum and program I have loved for many years, to have even greater impact on the injustices of our world. To that end, I’m making my own contribution to the fund, to encourage others to recognize this important initiative.”

According to the museum, the fund will allow it to engage in dialogue with local communities, collaborate on programming at the Parrish and beyond, and foster community by using art to challenge prevailing narratives. The overall strategy will be an integrated effort of all of its departments: curatorial, education, public programs, museum experiences, membership, and communications. “This gift is nothing short of transformational for the museum,” Sultan said. “It will allow us to take a thoroughly unified approach to all our efforts, and make the Parrish the truly comprehensive, collaborative, and inclusive center for cultural engagement that we wish it to be.”

Gund’s major gift comes on the heels of her decision to start the Art for Justice Fund to advance criminal justice reform in the United States with the proceeds from her sale of her prized Roy Lichtenstein canvas, Masterpiece, 1962. In June, she announced that she hopes to raise $100 million more over the next five years. Gund is a president emerita of New York’s MoMA and chair of its international council. She is also chair of MoMA PS1, the founder and board chair of Studio in a School—a nonprofit organization she established in 1977 in response to budget cuts that almost eliminated arts classes from New York City public schools—and cofounder of the Center for Curatorial Leadership. LESS

Due to severe storms in Paris last week, several masterpieces in the Louvre’s collection have been damaged, reports Connexion France. Two of the pieces in Nicolas Poussin’s series “Four Seasons,” 1594–1665, showed water damage, as did Jean-François de Troy’s work The Triumph of Mordecai, 1736. Artworks by seventeenth-century artists Georges de La Tour and Eustache Le Sueur have been removed from the exhibition as a precaution and will be examined by conservators.

According to a museum statement, “water seeped into the mezzanine of the Denon wing (the Islamic Art and Eastern Mediterranean areas), the first floor of the Sully wing (Salle des Sept-Cheminées, Henri IV staircase) and the second floor of the Cour Carrée (certain French painting galleries).”

Several Metro stations were also flooded during the weekend’s thunderstorms, which resulted in the city’s heaviest July rainfall since records began in 1880.

Authorities in Genoa have confiscated twenty-one works previously credited to Amedeo Modigliani after confirming that several of the paintings, which were showcased in an exhibition at Doge’s Palace in Venice and are now on display in Genoa, are most likely inauthentic, reports Andrea Vogt in The Telegraph.

Earlier this week, the foundation sponsoring the show in Genoa decided to shut down the exhibition three days before it was set to close in order to cooperate with the investigation. A seventy-nine-year-old Tuscan art critic and collector, Carlo Pepi, alerted authorities about the suspected fraud.

Pepi began publicly expressing doubts about Genoa’s Modigliani exhibit last February, when the palace first began promoting it with a suspicious-looking reprint of the 1918 oil painting Marie, Daughter of the People. He then filed a formal complaint with the Carabinieri art fraud unit in Rome. French art historian and Modigliani expert Marc Restellini, who founded the Pinacothèque de Paris, backed him, calling the exhibit “dubious.”

As of now, three people, including the curator from Lugano, Switzerland, are under investigation. Meanwhile, Doge’s Palace released a statement “offering maximum collaboration.” The museum considers itself an injured party and views the closing of an exhibition, which received one hundred thousand visitors since March, a blow to its reputation as a prestigious international art venue that has previously staged shows by art historical luminaries as Frida Kahlo, Vincent Van Gogh, and Pablo Picasso. LESS

The director, photographer, producer, and author Wim Wenders has been awarded the Helena Vaz da Silva European Award for Raising Public Awareness on Cultural Heritage for 2017. This is the fifth edition of the award, which is named after the late Portuguese cultural activist Helena Vaz da Silva, who was a member of the European parliament. It is administered by Lisbon’s Centro Nacional de Cultura, in cooperation with the European heritage organizations Europa Nostra and Clube Português de Imprensa, and is supported by the Portuguese Ministry of Culture, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, and Turismo de Portugal.

This year’s jury also singled recognized Italy’s European parliament member Silvia Costa for her outstanding contribution to the development of an EU strategy on cultural heritage and to the promotion of the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018. The presentation ceremony for Costa and Wenders will take place on October 24 at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon.

Former Columbia University student Paul Nungesser, who was accused of raping artist and fellow student Emma Sulkowicz, has settled his lawsuit against the college, Kate Taylor of the New York Times reports.

Nungesser, who was cleared of wrongdoing by a university disciplinary panel, sued Columbia one month before he and Sulkowicz graduated in 2015, claiming that her art project, Mattress Performance (Carry That Weight), was an “outrageous display of harassment and defamation” against him. For the Jon Kessler-advised senior thesis performance, Sulkowicz carried a twin-sized mattress around campus for an entire year. The artist declared she would only cease hauling the fifty-pound bed when Nungesser was no longer at the school—she even lugged it to their graduation ceremony.

The university did not disclose the terms of the settlement with Nungesser, but said in a statement: “Columbia recognizes that after the conclusion of the investigation, Paul’s remaining time at Columbia became very difficult for him and not what Columbia would want any of its students to experience. Columbia will continue to review and update its policies toward ensuring that every student—accuser and accused, including those like Paul who are found not responsible—is treated respectfully and as a full member of the Columbia community.”

Nungesser’s lawsuit had been dismissed twice in Federal District Court, but his lawyer noted that, shortly before settlement talks began, he had filed a notice saying that he intended to appeal the case to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. While Sulkowicz did not respond to requests for comment. Dana Bolger, a founder of Know Your IX, an organization which works to eradicate sexual violence on college campuses, said, “I hope that schools don’t interpret this as a sign that they should be cracking down on student activism. Especially now as we see some retrenchment from the current administration, it’s more important than ever that student speech is allowed to thrive on campuses.” The settlement coincides with the Trump administration’s decision to review policies regarding sexual assault cases at schools across the nation. On Thursday, July 13, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos began the evaluation process by meeting with victims of sexual violence, the students who have been accused and their families, and advocates on both sides of the issue. LESS

Sculptor and educator Charles McGill, best known for repurposing vintage golf bags by creating assemblages with their tempered plastic, steel, leather, vinyl, and hardware, died on Sunday, July 9, near his home in Peekskill, New York. The fifty-three-year-old artist’s passing was confirmed by Pavel Zoubok Gallery.

“I find the golf bag to be a very political object due to its historical associations with class . . . and racial injustice . . . . It is both an object and subject that lends itself well to found object abstractions and assemblages that address these well-chronicled complexities,” McGill said.

McGill was originally trained as a figurative painter. He first studied at the School of Visual Arts and the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture before earning his master’s degree in fine arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art in 1989. McGill’s works have been exhibited in a variety of institutions, including the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Virginia Museum of Fine Art, the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, and the Norton Museum of Art. He received a grant from the Pollock-Krasner Foundation in 2014, and the Joan Mitchell Foundation in 2015. In 2016, the Boca Raton Museum of Art staged his first solo museum exhibition, “Front Line, Back Nine,” curated by Kathleen Goncharov.

Filmmaker Ali Avci was detained by authorities in Turkey on Thursday, July 13, for directing a controversial film that shows president Recep Tayyip Erdogan under gunpoint during a bloodly coup d’etat, AFP reports. Avci is accused of being involved with the group that unsuccessfully tried to oust Erdogan last year. Another man, Fetullah Karabiber, who authorities found in Avci’s house, was also detained.

Titled Uyanis (Awakening), Avci’s film has not yet been released in theaters. Its trailer, which features the killing of Ergodan’s family, including his wife and son, in their house in Kisikli sparked the controversy. Avci previously produced Reis (the Chief), a biopic about Erdogan’s childhood and the beginning of his career in politics, which premiered in March, one month ahead of a referendum to boost Erdogan’s powers.