Untitled Art Fair Appoints Manuela Mozo as Director

Untitled, Art—the curated contemporary art fair founded in 2012, announced today that it has appointed Manuela Mozo as its first-ever director. Mozo will be responsible for leading the international development of Untitled and overseeing the curatorial and strategic vision of the fair’s Miami Beach and San Francisco editions.

The newly-created position will allow founder Jeff Lawson to focus more on the company’s operations and management. “As an established fair, Untitled has remained true to our vision of placing artists and curatorial excellence firmly at the core of everything we do,” Lawson said. “With extensive experience in the commercial gallery sector, and as a long-time fair exhibitor, Manuela is strongly positioned to produce fairs that emphasize our shared commitment to artistic integrity, as well as deliver an excellent fair experience for both exhibitors and visitors.”

Mozo is a former partner at Simon Lee Gallery, where she established the gallery’s office in New York in 2013. Prior to this, she was a director at Metro Pictures and Skarstedt Gallery, both in New York. Mozo holds a masters in contemporary art theory and cultural studies from New York University and currently sits on the advisory board of RxArt.

The awardees of the $50,000 Rabkin Prize for Arts Writers have been announced, according to Glasstire.

The eight winners are:

Phong Bui, cofounder and artistic director of The Brooklyn Rail

Charles Desmarais, art critic for the San Francisco Chronicle

Bob Keyes, writer for the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Jason Farago, art critic for the New York Times

Jeff Huebner, arts journalist and freelance writer based in Chicago, Illinois

Carolina Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times

Christina Rees, editor in chief of Glasstire in Dallas, Texas

Chris Vitiello, writer, curator, and organizer based in Durham, North Carolina

The jurors for this year’s round of prizes were artist and critic Walter Robinson; writer and editor Lisa Gabrielle Mark; and Paul Ha, director of the List Visual Arts Center at MIT.

“Our program will recognize outstanding career contributions by art critics who inform the public through their writing on contemporary art and artists. This program is by nomination and it will involve the input and deliberation of panels of nationally-recognized curators, writers, artists and other thoughtful readers of contemporary art criticism,” the Rabkin Foundation said in a statement. The foundation was established by Dorothea and Leo Rabkin in 1999 in honor of Leo, who was an artist and art collector.

The Leeds Art Gallery, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the Henry Moore Institute, and the Hepworth Wakefield—a grouping of institutions also known as the Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle—have secured nearly one million dollars for the launch of an international sculpture triennial that will be known as the Yorkshire Sculpture International, reports ArtDaily. The exhibition, which will be taking place from July to September 2018, is being funded through Art Council England’s “Ambition for Excellence” program.

The director of the Henry Moore Foundation, Godfrey Worsdale, said: “Since the early twentieth century, Yorkshire has been associated with the development of sculpture. Over recent years, Leeds Art Gallery, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the Henry Moore Institute and the Hepworth Wakefield have brought collective energy and expertise to the subject through exhibitions, commissions, collections, archiving, and academic research.”

Sarah Maxfield, Arts Council England’s area north director, said: “Yorkshire has long been celebrated for its wealth of world class sculpture and I’m delighted that we are funding this project through our ‘Ambition for Excellence’ program. ‘Yorkshire Sculpture International’ will illustrate how the region is a world center for cultural excellence in sculpture and I’m looking forward to seeing the new commissions.”

A criminal trial for those accused of conspiring to perpetrate the attack at Tunis’s Bardo Museum in 2015, where two gunmen killed an officer and twenty-one tourists, has been postponed until October 31, reports News24. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

A little while after the assault, police arrested twenty people, announcing that they had dissolved “around 80 percent of the cell” responsible. Eight suspects, however, were released months later, including a man who might have been the leader of the cell. Currently, twenty-two detained suspects are being tried for “terrorist crimes,” while thirty more are being sought. The identities of the suspects have yet to be released. Legal representatives for the French tourists who died in the Bardo tragedy state that the Tunisian investigation into the event has left “several dark areas.”

Since the country’s 2011 revolution, it has fallen victim to many jihadist attacks. Just a month after the Bardo massacre, thirty-eight people were killed in a gun-and-grenade attack at a beach resort outside the city of Sousse. And though Tunisia has not implemented capital punishment since 1991, the Bardo assailants could face a death sentence under a 2015 anti-terror law.

Istanbul’s contemporary art gallery Rampa, started in 2010 by Leyla Tara Suyabatmaz and Arif Suyabatmaz, has shuttered its doors, according to the editorial team at Artnews. It seems that the gallery’s last show was with artist Selma Gürbüz, and ended in April.

“The aim of Rampa was always to put up rigorous and thoughtful exhibitions, to build artist’s careers internationally, and to do so with passion and steadfast belief in the work,” said Esra Sarıgedik Öktem, the gallery’s senior director, in an email shared by Belgian collector Alain Servais. Rampa represented Nevin Aladağ, Hüseyin Bahri Alptekin, Vahap Avşar, Hera Büyüktaşçıyan, CANAN, Ergin Çavuşoğlu, Cengiz Çekil, Nilbar Güreş, Gülsün Karamustafa, Servet Koçyiğit, Nuri Kuzucan, Joanna Rajkowska, and Michael Rakowitz.

CANAN’s 2015–16 exhibition at the gallery, “The Shining Darkness,” was

chosen as a Critic’s Pick by artforum.com writer Merve Unsal.

Carolyn Twersky of Artnews writes that the Salon Art + Design fair, scheduled to take place at New York’s Park Avenue Armory from November 9 to November 13, has announced its list of participating galleries. “We are thrilled to celebrate the rare and unexpected material so highly sought by today’s collectors and designers,” said Jill Bokor, the fair’s executive director.

This year’s participants are:

This year's participants include galleries from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Monaco, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and United States.

The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, has received $500,000 from activist and collector Agnes Gund to create a new initiative. The gift will endow the Dorothy Lichtenstein ArtsReach Fund, which will support programs designed to effect social change. Director Terrie Sultan made the announcement at the institution’s annual Midsummer Party on July 15.

Dorothy Lichtenstein, a longterm member of the Parrish’s board of trustees, which she joined nearly two decades ago, has donated an additional $100,000 in support of the fund. “I am honored and moved by this wonderful gift from a friend who has always motivated and inspired me,” said Lichtenstein. “I am particularly grateful that Agnes Gund has chosen to support an initiative that will enable the Parrish, a museum and program I have loved for many years, to have even greater impact on the injustices of our world. To that end, I’m making my own contribution to the fund, to encourage others to recognize this important initiative.”

According to the museum, the fund will allow it to engage in dialogue with local communities, collaborate on programming at the Parrish and beyond, and foster community by using art to challenge prevailing narratives. The overall strategy will be an integrated effort of all of its departments: curatorial, education, public programs, museum experiences, membership, and communications. “This gift is nothing short of transformational for the museum,” Sultan said. “It will allow us to take a thoroughly unified approach to all our efforts, and make the Parrish the truly comprehensive, collaborative, and inclusive center for cultural engagement that we wish it to be.”

Gund's major gift comes on the heels of her decision to start the Art for Justice Fund to advance criminal justice reform in the United States with the proceeds from her sale of her prized Roy Lichtenstein canvas, Masterpiece, 1962. In June, she announced that she hopes to raise $100 million more over the next five years. Gund is a president emerita of New York's MoMA and chair of its international council. She is also chair of MoMA PS1, the founder and board chair of Studio in a School—a nonprofit organization she established in 1977 in response to budget cuts that almost eliminated arts classes from New York City public schools—and cofounder of the Center for Curatorial Leadership.

Due to severe storms in Paris last week, several masterpieces in the Louvre’s collection have been damaged, reports Connexion France. Two of the pieces in Nicolas Poussin’s series “Four Seasons,” 1594–1665, showed water damage, as did Jean-François de Troy’s work The Triumph of Mordecai, 1736. Artworks by seventeenth-century artists Georges de La Tour and Eustache Le Sueur have been removed from the exhibition as a precaution and will be examined by conservators.

According to a museum statement, “water seeped into the mezzanine of the Denon wing (the Islamic Art and Eastern Mediterranean areas), the first floor of the Sully wing (Salle des Sept-Cheminées, Henri IV staircase) and the second floor of the Cour Carrée (certain French painting galleries).”

Several Metro stations were also flooded during the weekend’s thunderstorms, which resulted in the city’s heaviest July rainfall since records began in 1880.

Authorities in Genoa have confiscated twenty-one works previously credited to Amedeo Modigliani after confirming that several of the paintings, which were showcased in an exhibition at Doge’s Palace in Venice and are now on display in Genoa, are most likely inauthentic, reports Andrea Vogt in The Telegraph.

Earlier this week, the foundation sponsoring the show in Genoa decided to shut down the exhibition three days before it was set to close in order to cooperate with the investigation. A seventy-nine-year-old Tuscan art critic and collector, Carlo Pepi, alerted authorities about the suspected fraud.

Pepi began publicly expressing doubts about Genoa’s Modigliani exhibit last February, when the palace first began promoting it with a suspicious-looking reprint of the 1918 oil painting Marie, Daughter of the People. He then filed a formal complaint with the Carabinieri art fraud unit in Rome. French art historian and Modigliani expert Marc Restellini, who founded the Pinacothèque de Paris, backed him, calling the exhibit “dubious.”