As Part of City Initiative, Affordable New York Artist Studios Become Available

Within the Brooklyn Army Terminal, a former military supply base built nearly one hundred years ago and located along the waterfront in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, the nonprofit ArtBuilt, also located in Brooklyn, has begun construction on fifty thousand square feet of new workspaces for artists and artisans of all stripes. According to Victoria Stapley-Brown of the Art Newspaper, around fifty tenants are set to move into the new spaces by the end of 2017. Each tenant will be provided with an affordable, long-term lease. The initiative is a part of New York’s Affordable Real Estate for Artists (AREA) program, in collaboration with other stage agencies—such as the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and the Department of Cultural Affairs—to create reasonably priced workspaces for artists throughout the city over the next ten years. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in 2015 that he’d deliver “five hundred dedicated affordable work spaces for the cultural community,” as a gesture to keep the city’s arts professionals happy and, indeed, within the boundaries of New York.

Studios for the incoming tenants will range in size from 250 to four thousand square feet. The Brooklyn Army Terminal has three million square feet of usable space—the City of New York has invested about $115 million for its refurbishment. Chashama, another nonprofit organization, has already renovated sixty thousand square of space for artists on the property. Esther Robinson and Guy Buckles, the executive codirectors of ArtBuilt, said in a statement, “New York would be a poorer place without its small-scale producers. We’re helping these vital but vulnerable economic generators stay in NYC, not just to survive but to flourish, for the benefit of all New Yorkers.”

More than four hundred cultural, educational, and scientific organizations and representatives from across Europe have endorsed “Our Shared European Future,” a series of recommendations for Brexit negotiators in the European Union and the UK, which calls for the protection of cultural exchange across borders.

The document urges politicians to introduce measures such as cultural and educational permits, which will allow people and assets operating in the education, science, culture, and research sectors to continue to move with ease between the UK and the EU. It also calls for the UK to continue contributing to multilateral programs such as Creative Europe so that it may remain effective and UK institutions and individuals can remain eligible for inclusion in its programming. In addition, the cultural leaders are calling for the UK to guarantee residency for EU nationals working in the UK as well as British nationals working in the EU.

Other key recommendations include engaging with young people on post-Brexit policy-making; maintaining equal intellectual property and copyright laws between the UK and EU; and consulting with leaders and experts in the arts, education, science, and research fields in order to make informed decisions.

“For centuries, British scholars, scientists, artists have worked and shared ideas with their European counterparts, producing an untold number of scientific breakthroughs, academic achievements and great works of art, enriching us culturally and economically,” the communiqué states. “This exchange of ideas and creativity has survived wars and revolutions. We must ensure it survives Brexit, and indeed future challenges in a changing Europe.” Among the organizations and individuals supporting the call are the UK’s Victoria and Albert Museum, the Tate, the British Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, and the Art Fund, as well as the European Cultural Foundation, Netherlands; Culture Action Europe, Belgium; the Slovak Arts Council, Slovakia; the National Theater of Budapest, Romania; the National Gallery of Ireland, the Republic of Ireland; the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art, Portugal; and a number of universities. Since it was published earlier this month, the document has been submitted to Brexit negotiators in the UK and EU, including the UK government and the European Parliament’s Committee on Culture and Education. At a conference for the Creative Industries Federation in London on July 12, Nicholas Serota, the chair of Arts Council England, and Tristram Hunt, the director of the V&A Museum, discussed the cultural impact of Brexit. Serota, who resigned as director of the Tate last year, said that Brexit “reminded us of how valuable international work and exchange has become for the quality, diversity, and strength of our national culture. A two-way flow of talent is crucial to the arts in Britain. It is the interaction of forces that has made British culture so rich and increasingly complex.” In an attempt to prevent the UK’s cultural scene from becoming “stagnate” and “irrelevant to a changing world,” Serota announced that Arts Council England is creating a Creative Practitioners Fund for creatives to “experience the value of working abroad.” LESS

Off Vendome will close its New York location at 254 West Twenty-Third Street by the end of this month. Originally founded in Düsseldorf in 2013, the gallery has shown artists such as Sam Anderson, Lena Henke, Max Brand, Ian Cheng, Talia Chetrit, Dustin Hodges, Jacob Kassay, Zak Kitnick, Bradley Kronz, Veit Laurent Kurz, Win McCarthy, Jeanette Mundt, Juan Antonio Olivares, Margaret Lee and Emily Sundblad, Kyle Thurman, and Ellie de Verdier. Off Vendome also recently participated in the first edition of Condo New York.

The awardees of the $50,000 Rabkin Prize for Arts Writers have been announced, according to Glasstire.

The eight winners are:

Phong Bui, cofounder and artistic director of The Brooklyn Rail

Charles Desmarais, art critic for the San Francisco Chronicle

Bob Keyes, writer for the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Jason Farago, art critic for the New York Times

Jeff Huebner, arts journalist and freelance writer based in Chicago, Illinois

Carolina Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times

Christina Rees, editor in chief of Glasstire in Dallas, Texas

Chris Vitiello, writer, curator, and organizer based in Durham, North Carolina

The jurors for this year’s prizes were artist and critic Walter Robinson; writer and editor Lisa Gabrielle Mark; and Paul Ha, director of the List Visual Arts Center at MIT.

“Our program will recognize outstanding career contributions by art critics who inform the public through their writing on contemporary art and artists. This program is by nomination and it will involve the input and deliberation of panels of nationally recognized curators, writers, artists and other thoughtful readers of contemporary art criticism,” the Rabkin Foundation said in a statement. The foundation was established by Dorothea and Leo Rabkin in 1999 in honor of Leo, who was an artist and art collector.

The Leeds Art Gallery, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the Henry Moore Institute, and the Hepworth Wakefield—a grouping of institutions also known as the Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle—have secured nearly one million dollars for the launch of an international sculpture triennial that will be known as the Yorkshire Sculpture International, reports ArtDaily. The exhibition, which will take place from July to September 2018, is being funded through Art Council England’s Ambition for Excellence program.

The director of the Henry Moore Foundation, Godfrey Worsdale, said, “Since the early twentieth century, Yorkshire has been associated with the development of sculpture. Over recent years, Leeds Art Gallery, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the Henry Moore Institute and the Hepworth Wakefield have brought collective energy and expertise to the subject through exhibitions, commissions, collections, archiving, and academic research.”

Sarah Maxfield, Arts Council England’s area north director, said, “Yorkshire has long been celebrated for its wealth of world-class sculpture and I’m delighted that we are funding this project through our ‘Ambition for Excellence’ program. ‘Yorkshire Sculpture International’ will illustrate how the region is a world center for cultural excellence in sculpture and I’m looking forward to seeing the new commissions.”

Untitled, Art—the curated contemporary art fair founded in 2012––announced today that it has appointed Manuela Mozo as its first-ever director. Mozo will be responsible for leading the international development of Untitled and overseeing the curatorial and strategic vision of the fair’s Miami Beach and San Francisco editions.

The newly created position will allow founder Jeff Lawson to focus more on the company’s operations and management. “As an established fair, Untitled has remained true to our vision of placing artists and curatorial excellence firmly at the core of everything we do,” Lawson said. “With extensive experience in the commercial gallery sector, and as a long-time fair exhibitor, Manuela is strongly positioned to produce fairs that emphasize our shared commitment to artistic integrity, as well as deliver an excellent fair experience for both exhibitors and visitors.”

Mozo is a former partner at Simon Lee Gallery, where she established the gallery’s office in New York in 2013. Prior to this, she was a director at Metro Pictures and Skarstedt Gallery, both in New York. Mozo holds a master’s degree in contemporary art theory and cultural studies from New York University and currently sits on the advisory board of RxArt.

A criminal trial for those accused of conspiring to perpetrate the attack at Tunis’s Bardo Museum in 2015, where two gunmen killed an officer and twenty-one tourists, has been postponed until October 31, reports News24. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

A little while after the assault, police arrested twenty people, announcing that they had dissolved “around 80 percent of the cell” responsible. Eight suspects, however, were released months later, including a man who might have been the leader of the cell. Currently, twenty-two detained suspects are being tried for “terrorist crimes,” while thirty more are being sought. The identities of the suspects have yet to be released. Legal representatives for the French tourists who died in the Bardo tragedy state that the Tunisian investigation into the event has left “several dark areas.”

Since the country’s 2011 revolution, it has fallen victim to many jihadist attacks. Just a month after the Bardo massacre, thirty-eight people were killed in a gun-and-grenade attack at a beach resort outside the city of Sousse. And though Tunisia has not implemented capital punishment since 1991, the Bardo assailants could face a death sentence under a 2015 anti-terror law.

Istanbul’s contemporary art gallery Rampa, founded in 2010 by Leyla Tara Suyabatmaz and Arif Suyabatmaz, has closed its doors, according to the editorial team at Artnews. It seems that the gallery’s last show was with artist Selma Gürbüz, which ended in April.

“The aim of Rampa was always to put up rigorous and thoughtful exhibitions, to build artists’ careers internationally, and to do so with passion and steadfast belief in the work,” said Esra Sarıgedik Öktem, the gallery’s senior director, in an e-mail shared by Belgian collector Alain Servais. Rampa represented Nevin Aladağ, Hüseyin Bahri Alptekin, Vahap Avşar, Hera Büyüktaşçıyan, CANAN, Ergin Çavuşoğlu, Cengiz Çekil, Nilbar Güreş, Gülsün Karamustafa, Servet Koçyiğit, Nuri Kuzucan, Joanna Rajkowska, and Michael Rakowitz.

CANAN’s 2015–16 exhibition at the gallery, “The Shining Darkness,” was

chosen as a Critic’s Pick by artforum.com writer Merve Unsal.

Carolyn Twersky of Artnews writes that the Salon Art + Design fair, scheduled to take place at New York’s Park Avenue Armory from November 9 to November 13, has announced its list of participating galleries. “We are thrilled to celebrate the rare and unexpected material so highly sought by today’s collectors and designers,” said Jill Bokor, the fair’s executive director.

