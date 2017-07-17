Tang Museum Awarded $160,000 in Grants

POSTED July 20, 2017

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs has received two major grants totaling $160,000 from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Terra Foundation for American Art in support of the fall 2018 exhibition and catalogue “The Imagist Object: New Dimensions in Chicago Art, 1964–1980.”

On view at the Tang from September through December 2018, the exhibition will explore the sculptural work and dimensional paintings by Chicago Imagists, who invented their own kind of pop art. The show is organized by Tang Museum director Ian Berry and Chicago-based curators John Corbett and Jim Dempsey, who co-owner Corbett vs. Dempsey Gallery.

The Terra Foundation for American Art has awarded $100,000 for the exhibition and catalogue as part of Art Design Chicago, a yearlong initiative in 2018 to explore Chicago’s role as a catalyst and incubator for innovations in art and design through exhibitions, publications, and public programs. The Andy Warhol Foundation gave $60,000 for the mounting of the exhibition.

July 20, 2017

On Wednesday, July 19, Mayor Bill de Blasio released New York City’s first-ever comprehensive cultural plan, which examines issues ranging from equity and inclusion to the affordability of arts programming. Dubbed CreateNYC, the 180-page report, which includes input from more than 200,000 New Yorkers, both celebrates the city’s cultural scene and aims to strengthen it.

“This is a city of unmatched cultural richness that expresses itself on sidewalks, in storefronts, in museums, theaters and parks in every single corner of the five boroughs. New York City is the world capital of art and culture,” said Mayor de Blasio. “If we are going to continue to live up to that title we must use every tool we have to ensure that every resident, in every neighborhood, has the same access to cultural opportunities.”

Highlights of the plan include increased support for low-income communities and underrepresented groups, the promotion of greater diversity and equity in the workforce, financial support for individual artists, expanded access to cultural events for people with disabilities, and collaboration with arts organizations on sustainability goals.

On Wednesday, July 19, Mayor Bill de Blasio released New York City's first-ever comprehensive cultural plan, which examines issues ranging from equity and inclusion to the affordability of arts programming. Dubbed CreateNYC, the 180-page report, which includes input from more than 200,000 New Yorkers, both celebrates the city's cultural scene and aims to strengthen it.

"This is a city of unmatched cultural richness that expresses itself on sidewalks, in storefronts, in museums, theaters and parks in every single corner of the five boroughs. New York City is the world capital of art and culture," said Mayor de Blasio. "If we are going to continue to live up to that title we must use every tool we have to ensure that every resident, in every neighborhood, has the same access to cultural opportunities."

Highlights of the plan include increased support for low-income communities and underrepresented groups, the promotion of greater diversity and equity in the workforce, financial support for individual artists, expanded access to cultural events for people with disabilities, and collaboration with arts organizations on sustainability goals.

In anticipation of the release of the plan, a coalition of artists and activists outlined a number of grievances they believed were not being addressed and published their own proposal for arts funding in May, which they called the People's Cultural Plan. The seventeen-page document urged the city to overhaul housing, labor, and development laws and criticized de Blasio for contracting developers who have close ties with the mayor. Major arts institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is currently facing a number of challenges including a $10 million deficit, were also anxious that the redistribution of funds and de Blasio's pledge to give more to smaller organizations would result in less financial support, but their worries have been put to rest since the plan maintains the level of monies allotted to many of the city's cultural giants. A new concern for the Cultural Institutions Group (CIG), comprised of thirty-three institutions that receive financial support from the city in exchange for reduced-admissions costs including the Met, Carnegie Hall, and the Museum of Natural Museum, is the unprecedented proposal to link funding to diversity goals. If these institutions don't make diversifying their staffs a priority, they may receive less financial support from the city. While the plan doesn't elaborate on what diversity targets will look like, Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl told the New York Times that diversity reporting from city-funded groups "is the next step [in working] toward a cultural sector that is fairer, more equitable and looks like the city it serves." Katy Clark, the president of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, which receives funding from the city, said, "I actually welcome the mandate. You have to consider it in every hire. You have to work a little harder, but the talent is there." According to the New York Times, the city's budget for fiscal year 2018, which increased arts spending by $18.5 million, is $188.1 million. The funding boost will allow the city to support more smaller arts organizations in underrepresented communities. It will also be used to create a professional development program for minorities who want to join the cultural workforce as well as a new fund to support translation services at institutions across the city, which will meet the needs of about 50 percent of New Yorkers who speak a language other than English at home. In addition, the funds will given to grant partners to increase monies available to individual artists since the Department of Cultural Affairs finds that 75 percent of artists must resort to supporting their art practice with income from other sources. Planning for CreateNYC first kicked off in the fall of 2016. The city met with more than 30,000 residents who attended more than 400 events and engaged with more than 150,000 individuals who participated online in order to assess the needs of New York's cultural sector. Among the many organizations that submitted formal proposals for the plan are the NYC Artist Coalition, Dance/NYC, the Disability/Arts/New York Taskforce, and the Cultural Equity Group. "Getting out to communities in all five boroughs for CreateNYC has been a transformative experience for my agency, and we are so grateful for everyone who contributed their time, voices, and efforts to creating this groundbreaking plan," said Finkelpearl. "With our colleagues throughout the de Blasio Administration, our most pressing priorities are increasing support for culture communities that have for too long have gotten less than their neighbors, and ensuring that the staffs and boards of our iconic institutions reflect the diverse and vibrant public they serve. We have our marching orders from the residents of this great city. Now it's time to get back to work."

July 19, 2017

The Valley Performing Arts Center at California State University, Northridge received a $17 million gift from first-generation Iranian immigrants Younes and Soraya Nazarian last Tuesday, Jeffrey Fleishman of the LA Times reports. The donation is the largest single arts gift ever awarded to the state’s university system.

Younes Nazarian, head of the Los Angeles–based Nazarian Enterprises, which invests in alternative energy, logistics technology, aerospace, and real estate, and his wife Soraya Nazarian, a sculptor who often works with Italian marble, fled their home in Tehran during the 1979 Iranian Revolution and migrated to California.

Four decades after the revolution, the Nazarians decided it was time to give back to their community. With their contribution to the 1,700-seat Valley Performing Arts Center, the couple hopes to boost the center’s visibility and strengthen its programming. Younes and Soraya’s daughter Sharon Nazarians, the president of the Y&S Nazarian Family Foundation, said, “Los Angeles is a very invigorating place to be in terms of art. It wasn’t always like that. When we first came from Iran, LA was not really well known as a mecca of the art world. But I think today we’re a serious player. The creativity California represents is penetrating the arts world.”

For Thor Steingraber, executive director of VPAC, the Nazarians’ commitment highlights the center’s status as a leading San Fernando Valley venue that showcases diverse programs that reflect the community. “The Nazarians are an immigrant family. That sentence means a lot,” said Steingraber. “It’s important and exciting to have a major donor who shares our values around the diversity of the American tapestry. The Valley is changing so quickly right now.” The Nazarians have been longtime supporters of the Southern California art scene. Previously, they donated to the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Skirball Cultural Center through the Y&S Nazarian Family Foundation. The center at Cal State Northridge, which has staged performances by a variety of artists including Chinese classical pianist Yuja Wang, the Russian National Orchestra, and Mariachi Vargas and Pakistan’s Sachal Jazz Ensemble, will be renamed the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, or “the Soraya” for short. LESS

July 19, 2017

The theme for the Biennale of Sydney 2018 has been announced. Titled “SUPERPOSITION: Art of Equilibrium and Engagement,” the exhibition will highlight “the concept of superposition in quantum mechanics as a metaphor to link the notions of equilibrium and engagement and provide us with insights into the world today. We are surrounded by conflicting ideas across all levels of humanity: different cultures; readings of nature and the universe; political ideologies and systems of government; and interpretations of human history, including the history of art and definitions of contemporary art,” according to Mami Kataoka, the show’s artistic director.

Jo-Anne Birnie Danzker, director and CEO of the Biennale of Sydney, said, “[The biennale] encourages us to consider how all things of this world interact with each other. [It] promises to be an inspiring and important means for us to contemplate our place in the world.” The show will run from March 16 until June 11, 2018 at multiple locations throughout Sydney.

The artists participating in the twenty-first Biennale of Sydney are:

Julian “Togar” Abraham (Born 1987 in Indonesia, lives and works in Medan)

Eija-Liisa Ahtila (Born 1959 in Finland, lives and works in Helsinki)

Brook Andrew (Born 1970 in Australia, lives and works in Melbourne)

Oliver Beer (Born 1985 in England, lives and works in Paris and London)

Wong Hoy Cheong (Born 1960 in Malaysia, lives and works in Kuala Lumpur)

Hsu Chia-Wei (Born 1983 in Taiwan, lives and works in Taipei)

Anya Gallaccio (Born 1963 in Scotland, lives and works in San Diego and London)

Tanya Goel (Born 1985 in India, lives and works in New Delhi)

Laurent Grasso (Born 1972 in France, lives and works in Paris and New York)

N.S. Harsha (Born 1969 in India, lives and works in Mysore)

Mit Jai Inn (Born 1960 in Thailand, lives and works in Chiang Mai)

Ami Inoue (Born 1991 in Japan, lives and works in Kyoto)

Sosa Joseph (Born 1971 in India, lives and works in Kochi)

Prabhavathi Meppayil (Born 1965 in India, lives and works in Bangalore)

Kate Newby (Born 1979 in New Zealand, lives and works in Auckland and New York)

Tomie Ohtake (Born 1913 in Japan, died in 2015 in São Paulo)

Ciara Phillips (Born 1976 in Canada, lives and works in Glasgow)

Tawatchai Puntusawasdi (Born 1971 in Thailand, lives and works in Chiang Mai)

Noguchi Rika (Born 1971 in Japan, lives and works in Okinawa)

Koji Ryui (Born 1976 in Japan, lives and works in Sydney)

Sa Sa Art Projects (founded in 2010 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia)

Svay Sareth (Born 1972 in Cambodia, lives and works in Siam Reap)

Semiconductor (Ruth Jarman, born 1973 in England, and Joe Gerhardt, born 1972 in England, live and work in Brighton)

Chen Shaoxiong (Born 1962 in China, died in 2016 in Beijing)

Yasmin Smith (Born 1984 in Australia, lives and works in Sydney)

Akira Takayama (Born 1969 in Japan, lives and works in Saitama)

Maria Taniguchi (Born 1981 in Philippines, lives and works in Manila)

Nguyen Trinh Thi (Born 1973 in Vietnam, lives and works in Hanoi)

George Tjungurrayi (Born ca. 1943 in Australia, lives and works in Kintore)

Su-Mei Tse (Born 1973 in Luxembourg, lives and works in Luxembourg)

Ai Weiwei (Born 1957 in China, lives and works in Beijing)

Nicole Wong (Born 1990 in Hong Kong, lives and works in Hong Kong)

Geng Xue (Born 1983 in China, lives and works in Beijing)

Yukinori Yanagi (Born 1959 in Japan, lives and works in Hiroshima)

Haegue Yang (Born 1971 in South Korea, lives and works in Berlin and Seoul)

Jun Yang (Born 1975 in China, lives and works in Vienna, Taipei, and Yokohama)

Samson Young (Born 1979 in Hong Kong, lives and works in Hong Kong) LESS

July 19, 2017

Hicham Aboutaam, an antiquities dealer, has brought a libel suit against the Wall Street Journal over an article published in May that claimed he and his brother were being investigated by Switzerland, France, Belgium, and the US for handling ISIS-looted artifacts, writes Barry Meier of the New York Times. It seems that the dealer’s reputation has been damaged since the story came out. A $50,000 donation to the Toledo Museum of Art for an antiquities-rich exhibition, “The Berlin Painter and His World”—given on his gallery’s behalf, Phoenix Ancient Art, based in New York—has been returned.

Colleen Schwartz, a representative for the paper, said in a statement that the piece was “thoroughly reported, fair and wholly accurate. We fully stand by the article and will mount a robust defense to Hicham Aboutaam’s lawsuit.”

Published May 31, the article said that the Aboutaams were not charged with any wrongdoing in regards to the investigations. The brothers are on a list of fifteen other dealers who are also being looked into by French authorities, but the people in that grouping were not named in the story.

July 19, 2017

Within the Brooklyn Army Terminal, a former military supply base built nearly one hundred years ago and located along the waterfront in the Sunset Park neighborhood, the Brooklyn-based nonprofit ArtBuilt has begun construction on fifty thousand square feet of new workspaces for artists and artisans of all stripes. According to Victoria Stapley-Brown of the Art Newspaper, around fifty tenants are set to move into the new spaces by the end of 2017. Each tenant will be provided with an affordable, long-term lease. The initiative is a part of New York’s Affordable Real Estate for Artists (AREA) program, in collaboration with other stage agencies—such as the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and the Department of Cultural Affairs—to create reasonably priced workspaces for artists throughout the city over the next ten years. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in 2015 that he’d deliver “five hundred dedicated affordable work spaces for the cultural community,” as a gesture to keep the city’s arts professionals happy and, indeed, within the boundaries of New York.

Studios for the incoming tenants will range in size from 250 to four thousand square feet. The Brooklyn Army Terminal has three million square feet of usable space—the City of New York has invested about $115 million for its refurbishment. Chashama, another nonprofit organization, has already renovated sixty thousand square feet of space for artists on the property. Esther Robinson and Guy Buckles, the executive codirectors of ArtBuilt, said in a statement, “New York would be a poorer place without its small-scale producers. We’re helping these vital but vulnerable economic generators stay in NYC, not just to survive but to flourish, for the benefit of all New Yorkers.”

July 19, 2017

More than four hundred cultural, educational, and scientific organizations and representatives from across Europe have endorsed “Our Shared European Future,” a series of recommendations for Brexit negotiators in the European Union and the UK, which calls for the protection of cultural exchange across borders.

The document urges politicians to introduce measures such as cultural and educational permits, which will allow people and assets operating in the education, science, culture, and research sectors to continue to move with ease between the UK and the EU. It also calls for the UK to continue contributing to multilateral programs such as Creative Europe so that it may remain effective and UK institutions and individuals can remain eligible for inclusion in its programming. In addition, the cultural leaders are calling for the UK to guarantee residency for EU nationals working in the UK as well as British nationals working in the EU.

Other key recommendations include engaging with young people on post-Brexit policy-making; maintaining equal intellectual property and copyright laws between the UK and EU; and consulting with leaders and experts in the arts, education, science, and research fields in order to make informed decisions.

"For centuries, British scholars, scientists, artists have worked and shared ideas with their European counterparts, producing an untold number of scientific breakthroughs, academic achievements and great works of art, enriching us culturally and economically," the communiqué states. "This exchange of ideas and creativity has survived wars and revolutions. We must ensure it survives Brexit, and indeed future challenges in a changing Europe." Among the organizations and individuals supporting the call are the UK's Victoria and Albert Museum, the Tate, the British Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, and the Art Fund, as well as the European Cultural Foundation, Netherlands; Culture Action Europe, Belgium; the Slovak Arts Council, Slovakia; the National Theater of Budapest, Romania; the National Gallery of Ireland, the Republic of Ireland; the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art, Portugal; and a number of universities. Since it was published earlier this month, the document has been submitted to Brexit negotiators in the UK and EU, including the UK government and the European Parliament's Committee on Culture and Education. At a conference for the Creative Industries Federation in London on July 12, Nicholas Serota, the chair of Arts Council England, and Tristram Hunt, the director of the V&A Museum, discussed the cultural impact of Brexit. Serota, who resigned as director of the Tate last year, said that Brexit "reminded us of how valuable international work and exchange has become for the quality, diversity, and strength of our national culture. A two-way flow of talent is crucial to the arts in Britain. It is the interaction of forces that has made British culture so rich and increasingly complex." In an attempt to prevent the UK's cultural scene from becoming "stagnate" and "irrelevant to a changing world," Serota announced that Arts Council England is creating a Creative Practitioners Fund for creatives to "experience the value of working abroad."

July 18, 2017

Off Vendome will close its New York location at 254 West Twenty-Third Street by the end of this month. Originally founded in Düsseldorf in 2013, the gallery has shown artists such as Sam Anderson, Lena Henke, Max Brand, Ian Cheng, Talia Chetrit, Dustin Hodges, Jacob Kassay, Zak Kitnick, Bradley Kronz, Veit Laurent Kurz, Win McCarthy, Jeanette Mundt, Juan Antonio Olivares, Margaret Lee and Emily Sundblad, Kyle Thurman, and Ellie de Verdier. Off Vendome also recently participated in the first edition of Condo New York.

July 18, 2017

The awardees of the $50,000 Rabkin Prize for Arts Writers have been announced, according to Glasstire.

The eight winners are:

Phong Bui, cofounder and artistic director of The Brooklyn Rail

Charles Desmarais, art critic for the San Francisco Chronicle

Bob Keyes, writer for the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Jason Farago, art critic for the New York Times

Jeff Huebner, arts journalist and freelance writer based in Chicago, Illinois

Carolina Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times

Christina Rees, editor in chief of Glasstire in Dallas, Texas

Chris Vitiello, writer, curator, and organizer based in Durham, North Carolina

The jurors for this year’s prizes were artist and critic Walter Robinson; writer and editor Lisa Gabrielle Mark; and Paul Ha, director of the List Visual Arts Center at MIT.

“Our program will recognize outstanding career contributions by art critics who inform the public through their writing on contemporary art and artists. This program is by nomination and it will involve the input and deliberation of panels of nationally recognized curators, writers, artists and other thoughtful readers of contemporary art criticism,” the Rabkin Foundation said in a statement. The foundation was established by Dorothea and Leo Rabkin in 1999 in honor of Leo, who was an artist and art collector.