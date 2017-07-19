Getty Announces Major Acquisition of Sixteen Master Drawings

POSTED July 20, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Museum announced a landmark acquisition of sixteen master drawings, including works by Michelangelo, Lorenzo di Credi, Andrea del Sarto, Parmigianino, Rubens, Barocci, Goya, and Degas, as well as a canonical painting by the eighteenth-century French artist Jean Antoine Watteau.

“This acquisition is truly a transformative event in the history of the Getty Museum,” said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum. “It brings into our collection many of the finest drawings of the Renaissance through nineteenth century that have come to market over the past thirty years. . .It is very unlikely that there will ever be another opportunity to elevate so significantly our representation of these artists, and, more importantly, the status of the Getty collection overall.”

Potts also noted that the Watteau painting, La Surprise, ca. 1718, which is one of the artist’s most famous works, had been lost for centuries and only resurfaced ten years ago in Britain. La Surprise is a fête galante, a popular genre, which Watteau invented, depicting outdoor revelry. The work portrays a young woman and man embracing with a musician, or Mezzetin, a stock comic character from the commedia dell’arte who is known to cause trouble, seated next to them.

The painting and the sixteen drawings were purchased as a group from a British private collection. Highlights of the acquisition include a Andrea del Sarto drawing that was once a part of the famous sixteenth-century art historian Giorgio Vasari’s collection, and a pen and ink study of a mourning woman by Michelangelo. While the majority of the works are currently at the Getty Museum, some are still pending export licenses from the UK. Plans to exhibit the works in a special installation at the Getty Museum are underway. A full list of the acquired works is as follows:

Michelangelo Buonarroti, Study of a Mourning Woman, ca.1500–05. Lorenzo di Credi, The Head of a Young Boy Crowned with Laurel, about 1500–05. Fra Bartolommeo, Heads of Two Dominican Friars, ca. 1511. Andrea del Sarto, Study for the Head of Saint Joseph, ca. 1526–27. Sebastiano del Piombo, Study for the Figure of Christ Carrying the Cross, ca. 1513-–14. Parmigianino (Girolamo Francesco Maria Mazzola), The Head of a Young Man, ca. 1539–40. Domenico Beccafumi, Head of a Youth, ca. 1530. Giovanni Girolamo Savoldo, Study for Saint Peter, about 1533. Federico Barocci, Head of Saint Joseph, ca. 1586. Peter Paul Rubens, The Head of an African Man Wearing a Turban, ca. 1609–13. Aelbert Cuyp, Panoramic View of Dordrecht and the River Maas, about 1645–52. Giovanni Domenico Tiepolo, Punchinello Riding a Camel at the Head of a Caravan, late 1790s. Francisco Jose de Goya y Lucientes, The Eagle Hunter, ca. 1812–20. John Martin, The Destruction of Pharaoh's Host, 1836. Edgar Degas, Two Studies of Dancers, ca. 1873. Edgar Degas, After the Bath (Woman Drying Herself), ca. 1886.

July 20, 2017

Three of five Francis Bacon paintings that were stolen from a collector’s home in Madrid in 2015 have been recovered by the Spanish authorities, BBC reports. A police spokeswoman confirmed that they were found, but did not provide further information since the investigation to find the other two works is still ongoing.

Estimated to be worth more than $29 million, the paintings were taken from José Capelo’s residence along with a safe containing jewels in what is thought to be the biggest theft of contemporary art in Spain. Capelo, who was a friend of the artist, was in London when the burglary took place.

Seven suspects involved in the case were arrested in Madrid in May 2016. Another three suspects were detained in February 2017. Investigators tracked down one of the alleged perpetrators after they received a tip from a London firm that specializes in searching for missing artworks. A Barcelona resident had sent the company photographs of one of the works, which led the police to a suspect that they believe carried out the robbery as well as to an art dealer and his son, who may hidden some of the pieces.

While the police did not provide identifying information about the works, the newspaper El País claims that they were portraits of Capelo. The authorities located one of the works several months ago and only recently found the other two.

July 20, 2017

Journalist and author Daisuke Tsuda has been named the artistic director of the Aichi Triennale’s 2019 edition, Karen Cheung of ArtAsiaPacific reports. The exhibition will be held in Nagoya, the capital of Japan’s Aichi prefecture. Dates have yet to be announced.

Tsuda, who is editor in chief of the web-based media platform POLITAS and the representative director of the activist group Movements for Internet Active Users, said that he is interested in examining the power of art and journalism as well the known and the unknown in the upcoming triennial.

The selection panel that made the appointment comprised Tohoku University Graduate School professor Taro Igarashi, Kyoto City University of Arts professor Akiko Kasuya, Tama Art University president Akira Tatehata, the National Museum of Art Osaka chief curator Yasuyuki Nakai, Yamaguchi University professor Fujikawa Satoshi, Nagoya City University professor Mikako Mizuno, and Tama Art University professor Chihiro Minato, who served as the artistic director of the previous triennial, “Homo Faber: A Rainbow Caravan,” which showcased more than one hundred participating artists.

July 20, 2017

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s board of trustees announced the appointment of J. Edward Barth as its new board chair. Barth will succeed Judge Jerome A. Holmes, who completed a two-year term.

“I am honored to begin my service during the museum’s fifteenth year in downtown Oklahoma City,“ said Barth. ”We are looking forward to another incredible year of exhibitions including the current Kehinde Wiley retrospective that opened recently to a wonderful response from our members and the community. It has been exciting to see our membership and visitor base grow as downtown Oklahoma City has become a magnet for dwellers, workers, and visitors. The museum’s exhibitions and programming have been integral to this new energy. It is a great time to be part of the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.”

Barth has over thirty years of experience in law and currently represents clients throughout the world for Andrew Davis. Barth serves as the chair of the committee on admissions and grievances for the US District Court, Western District of Oklahoma, and as president of the Historical Society for the United States District Court of the Western District of Oklahoma. He is involved in several nonprofit and charitable organizations, including the Oklahoma Philharmonic Society, Oklahoma Humanities Council, and the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. Barth was chairman of Oklahoma City Citizen Oversight Board for Metropolitan Area Projects from 1994 to 2004 and a former president and director of leadership for Oklahoma City.

July 20, 2017

Unknown perpetrators severely damaged a sculpture that was part of artist Nicole Eisenman’s site-specific installation, Sketch for a Fountain, at Skulptur Projekte Münster sometime between Wednesday July 19, and Thursday, July 20.

According to exhibition officials, vandals beheaded the sculpture of a larger-than-life-sized figure reclining on the ground in front of a rectangular fountain. The head has since been missing. The four other figures installed in various positions—sitting, laying down, and standing—in and around the basin were left alone.

After Eisenman was informed of the incident, she decided that the best course of action is to repair the sculpture’s damaged area. The figure will remain a part of the ensemble, but the head will not be reconstructed. The artist will work with the exhibition’s curatorial team to complete the necessary repairs by the end of the day.

Shortly after the decennial opened in June, thieves targeted Harsh Citation, Harsh Pastoral, Harsh Münster, 2017, an installation by Japanese-American artist Ei Arakawa. According to police, the perpetrators stole the LED painting of the Jutta Koether work, which was encased in a glass vitrine. For more on Skulptur Projekte Münster, read Alex Fialho's opening weekend Diary on artforum.com.

July 20, 2017

On Tuesday, July 18, a Manhattan federal court judge rejected appropriation artist Richard Prince, Gagosian Gallery, and Larry Gagosian’s request to dismiss the copyright infringement lawsuit filed by photographer Donald Graham, Laura Gilbert of the Art Newspaper reports.

According to the suit, Graham claims that Prince used his photograph Rastafarian Smoking a Joint, 1996, without his consent. Prince incorporated the image into a work from his Instagram series for his “New Portraits” exhibition, which was held at Gagosian Gallery in New York in 2014.

Prince’s lawyers defended his work, Untitled, arguing that the artist’s use of Graham’s photograph was transformative, and therefore, qualifies as fair use. Judge Sidney Stein noted that Prince had cropped the original image and added comments below its subject, but then declared that “the primary image in both works is the photograph itself.” He added, “Prince has not materially altered the composition, presentation, scale, color palette, and media originally used by Graham.” Stein decided that he could not determine whether Prince’s piece added a new meaning to Graham’s work without consulting an expert in art criticism.

Prince's lawyer, Joshua Schiller, of Boies, Schiller & Flexner, remains confident that they will be able to prove that the work is protected under fair use. The artist's Instagram series also prompted several other defendants, including photographer Eric McNatt and California-based makeup artist and model Ashley Salazar, to take legal action against Prince.

July 20, 2017

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs has received two major grants totaling $160,000 from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Terra Foundation for American Art in support of the fall 2018 exhibition and catalogue “The Imagist Object: New Dimensions in Chicago Art, 1964–1980.”

On view at the Tang from September through December 2018, the exhibition will explore the sculptural work and dimensional paintings by Chicago Imagists, who invented their own kind of Pop art. The show is organized by Tang Museum director Ian Berry and Chicago-based curators John Corbett and Jim Dempsey, who together run Corbett vs. Dempsey Gallery.

The Terra Foundation for American Art has awarded $100,000 for the exhibition and catalogue as part of Art Design Chicago, a yearlong initiative in 2018 to explore Chicago’s role as a catalyst and incubator for innovations in art and design through exhibitions, publications, and public programs. The Andy Warhol Foundation gave $60,000 for the mounting of the exhibition.

July 20, 2017

On Wednesday, July 19, Mayor Bill de Blasio released New York City’s first-ever comprehensive cultural plan, which examines issues ranging from equity and inclusion to the affordability of arts programming. Dubbed CreateNYC, the 180-page report, which includes input from more than 200,000 New Yorkers, both celebrates the city’s cultural scene and aims to strengthen it.

“This is a city of unmatched cultural richness that expresses itself on sidewalks, in storefronts, in museums, theaters and parks in every single corner of the five boroughs. New York City is the world capital of art and culture,” said Mayor de Blasio. “If we are going to continue to live up to that title we must use every tool we have to ensure that every resident, in every neighborhood, has the same access to cultural opportunities.”

Highlights of the plan include increased support for low-income communities and underrepresented groups, the promotion of greater diversity and equity in the workforce, financial support for individual artists, expanded access to cultural events for people with disabilities, and collaboration with arts organizations on sustainability goals.

In anticipation of the release of the plan, a coalition of artists and activists outlined a number of grievances they believed were not being addressed and published their own proposal for arts funding in May, which they called the People's Cultural Plan. The seventeen-page document urged the city to overhaul housing, labor, and development laws and criticized de Blasio for contracting developers who have close ties with the mayor. Major arts institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is currently facing a number of challenges including a $10 million deficit, were also anxious that the redistribution of funds and de Blasio's pledge to give more to smaller organizations would result in less financial support, but their worries have been put to rest since the plan maintains the level of monies allotted to many of the city's cultural giants. A new concern for the Cultural Institutions Group (CIG), comprised of thirty-three institutions that receive financial support from the city in exchange for reduced-admissions costs including the Met, Carnegie Hall, and the Museum of Natural History, is the unprecedented proposal to link funding to diversity goals. If these institutions don't make diversifying their staffs a priority, they may receive less financial support from the city. While the plan doesn't elaborate on what diversity targets will look like, Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl told the New York Times that diversity reporting from city-funded groups "is the next step [in working] toward a cultural sector that is fairer, more equitable and looks like the city it serves." Katy Clark, the president of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, which receives funding from the city, said, "I actually welcome the mandate. You have to consider it in every hire. You have to work a little harder, but the talent is there." According to the New York Times, the city's cultural budget for fiscal year 2018, which increased arts spending by $18.5 million, is $188.1 million. The funding boost will allow the city to support more smaller arts organizations in underrepresented communities. It will also be used to create a professional development program for minorities who want to join the cultural workforce as well as a new fund to support translation services at institutions across the city, which will meet the needs of about 50 percent of New Yorkers who speak a language other than English at home. In addition, funds will be given to grant partners to increase monies available to individual artists, since the Department of Cultural Affairs finds that 75 percent of artists must resort to supporting their art practice with income from other sources. Planning for CreateNYC first kicked off in the fall of 2016. City officials met with more than 30,000 residents who attended more than 400 events, and engaged with more than 150,000 individuals who participated online in order to assess the needs of New York's cultural sector. Among the many organizations that submitted formal proposals for the plan are the NYC Artist Coalition, Dance/NYC, the Disability/Arts/New York Taskforce, and the Cultural Equity Group. "Getting out to communities in all five boroughs for CreateNYC has been a transformative experience for my agency, and we are so grateful for everyone who contributed their time, voices, and efforts to creating this groundbreaking plan," said Finkelpearl. "With our colleagues throughout the de Blasio Administration, our most pressing priorities are increasing support for culture communities that have for too long have gotten less than their neighbors, and ensuring that the staffs and boards of our iconic institutions reflect the diverse and vibrant public they serve. We have our marching orders from the residents of this great city. Now it's time to get back to work."

July 19, 2017

The Valley Performing Arts Center at California State University, Northridge received a $17 million gift from first-generation Iranian immigrants Younes and Soraya Nazarian last Tuesday, Jeffrey Fleishman of the LA Times reports. The donation is the largest single arts gift ever awarded to the state’s university system.

Younes Nazarian, head of the Los Angeles–based Nazarian Enterprises, which invests in alternative energy, logistics technology, aerospace, and real estate, and his wife Soraya Nazarian, a sculptor who often works with Italian marble, fled their home in Tehran during the 1979 Iranian Revolution and migrated to California.

Four decades after the revolution, the Nazarians decided it was time to give back to their community. With their contribution to the 1,700-seat Valley Performing Arts Center, the couple hopes to boost the center’s visibility and strengthen its programming. Younes and Soraya’s daughter Sharon Nazarians, the president of the Y&S Nazarian Family Foundation, said, “Los Angeles is a very invigorating place to be in terms of art. It wasn’t always like that. When we first came from Iran, LA was not really well known as a mecca of the art world. But I think today we’re a serious player. The creativity California represents is penetrating the arts world.”