Australian Center for the Moving Image Names Paul Bowers Director of Exhibitions and Collections

POSTED July 21, 2017

The Australian Center for the Moving Image has announced that Paul Bowers, head of exhibitions, collections research, and the exhibitions division at Museums Victoria, has been appointed director of exhibitions and collections. He will take up the post on August 21.

“We are delighted that Paul Bowers will be joining ACMI in this key role,” ACMI director and CEO, Katrina Sedgwick, said. “Our exhibition and collections teams have been going from strength to strength, and as we begin the first stage of ACMI’s renewal, Paul’s extensive experience, his strategic and wholistic understanding of the museum sector, and his audience facing, progressive approach to the development and presentation of award-winning exhibitions will be a real asset to our leadership team.”

Paul joins the center’s staff as it begins to develop plans for a renovation project that, according to a statement issued by ACMI, will “transform the museum both physically and technologically, ensuring it remains at the forefront of twenty-first century museum practice.” The state of Victoria will fund the first stage of the museum’s refurbishment with a commitment of $5 million, which will be distributed over the next two years.

July 21, 2017

After thirty-seven years in business, Baltimore’s nonprofit ceramics space Clayworks will close, Tim Smith of the Baltimore Sun reports. Last year the board of directors announced a plan to relocate and sell the center’s studio and gallery buildings in Mount Washington in order to pay off its debts, totaling more than $1 million, but it was unsuccessful.

“We’ve had to make the difficult decision to file Chapter Seven [bankruptcy] and shut down operations,” interim executive director Devon Powell said. “We’re sad about the totally avoidable and unnecessary loss of Baltimore’s jewel of a ceramics organization.”

A deal to sell the organization’s facilities to Itineris, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that provides job training for adults with autism, for $3.7 million fell through last week. An appeal to the public to raise funds only brought in 10 percent of its $50,000 goal. The Clayworks Community Campaign, a grassroots organization that formed after learning about the organization’s financial troubles, successfully raised $200,000, which it offered to Clayworks in exchange for representation on the board, but was turned down.

“It was not enough, nor in enough time, to stave off bankruptcy,” Powell said. “An infusion of an immediate $200,000 would have allowed us to file for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, giving us time to continue operations and restructure, to continue to seek a buyer for our [properties], to work with the steering committee, and, potentially, to survive.” Clayworks, which has had an annual budget of about $1.2 million, will be closed until further notice, or until a court-appointed trustee can assess the situation. As of now, it is unclear when artists will be able to retrieve their artworks from its facilities. LESS

July 21, 2017

A new bill that was passed by the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee may save the National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities from being axed by the Trump administration, Graham Bowley of the New York Times reports.

When President Donald Trump announced that he planned to eliminate the federal agencies from the 2018 federal budget in March, arts advocates across the country were outraged. In the months since he revealed his proposal for the nation’s spending priorities there have been protests, petitions, and calls to action to protect the endowments.

Ken Calvert, the chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, drafted the bill, which was approved by a vote of 30-21. Totaling $31.4 billion, the bill also includes funding for the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Park Service. It will award $145 million for each endowment—approximately $5 million less than their current budgets.

“It is a very solid rejection of the administration’s proposals to terminate the two agencies,” said Narric Rome, who is responsible for government affairs at Americans for the Arts, an advocacy group. “We consider the House number to be a very good starting point for the appropriations process.” The bill must be passed by the House before it can be presented to the Senate.

July 21, 2017

The Beirut-based Ramzi and Saeda Dalloul Art Foundation is planning to build a new private museum dedicated to Arab art, Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper reports. The Beirut Arab Art Museum will be the latest addition to the capital of Lebanon’s rapidly expanding cultural sector, where the Renzo Piano¬–designed Beirut City Museum is currently under construction, and the Beirut Museum of Art, a private nonprofit institution, will open in 2020.

“There is enough demand to accommodate them all,” said managing director of the Dalloul foundation Basel Dalloul. “Lebanon is a cultural center in the region and it has always been considered that way historically. Downtown is the traditional hub of Beirut and it’s accessible [to] everyone.”

The 10,000 to 15,000-square-foot-building will house the foundation’s collection of 4,000 artworks. Dalloul’s father, the Palestinian businessman Ramzi Dalloul, bought his first pieces four decades ago, he has since amassed one of the world’s largest holdings of modern and contemporary art from the Middle East. While the location for the institution is still being determined, Basel Dalloul said that it will be free to the public and will present temporary exhibitions, organize educational programming, and provide space for conservation and research. Once the museum opens in 2020, it will begin to look for international partners such as the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.

In anticipation of the museum’s opening, an online database of the works in the collection will launch by December. Dalloul also plans to organize a series of pop-up exhibitions. “For years, people have only heard stories about death and destruction coming from the Arab world and forget that it is the cradle of civilization,” Dalloul said. We’d like to show a better face of this part of the planet.” LESS

July 20, 2017

After more than a decade of negotiations, the Pompidou Center in Paris finalized a deal that will allow it to establish its first Chinese exhibition space. The Paris institution and the West Bund Group in Shanghai is calling their agreement “the most important cultural exchange project” to take place between France and China.

Set to open in a wing of the West Bund Art Museum in 2019, the museum plans to stage twenty exhibitions in its first five years. Designed by British architect David Chipperfield, the West Bund Art Museum is currently being built in Shanghai’s cultural district and is scheduled to open in 2018. The renewable five-year contract will be signed by both parties before the end of 2017.

Last year the Pompidou center mounted its first show in China. Titled “Masterpieces from the Centre Pompidou 1906-77,” the exhibition featured works by Marcel Duchamp, Pablo Picasso, and other well-known artists at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

July 20, 2017

Three of five Francis Bacon paintings that were stolen from a collector’s home in Madrid in 2015 have been recovered by the Spanish authorities, BBC reports. A police spokeswoman confirmed that they were found, but did not provide further information since the investigation to find the other two works is still ongoing.

Estimated to be worth more than $29 million, the paintings were taken from José Capelo’s residence along with a safe containing jewels in what is thought to be the biggest theft of contemporary art in Spain. Capelo, who was a friend of the artist, was in London when the burglary took place.

Seven suspects involved in the case were arrested in Madrid in May 2016. Another three suspects were detained in February 2017. Investigators tracked down one of the alleged perpetrators after they received a tip from a London firm that specializes in searching for missing artworks. A Barcelona resident had sent the company photographs of one of the works, which led the police to a suspect that they believe carried out the robbery as well as to an art dealer and his son, who may hidden some of the pieces.

While the police did not provide identifying information about the works, the newspaper El País claims that they were portraits of Capelo. The authorities located one of the works several months ago and only recently found the other two. LESS

July 20, 2017

Journalist and author Daisuke Tsuda has been named the artistic director of the Aichi Triennale’s 2019 edition, Karen Cheung of ArtAsiaPacific reports. The exhibition will be held in Nagoya, the capital of Japan’s Aichi prefecture. Dates have yet to be announced.

Tsuda, who is editor in chief of the web-based media platform POLITAS and the representative director of the activist group Movements for Internet Active Users, said that he is interested in examining the power of art and journalism as well the known and the unknown in the upcoming triennial.

The selection panel that made the appointment comprised Tohoku University Graduate School professor Taro Igarashi, Kyoto City University of Arts professor Akiko Kasuya, Tama Art University president Akira Tatehata, the National Museum of Art Osaka chief curator Yasuyuki Nakai, Yamaguchi University professor Fujikawa Satoshi, Nagoya City University professor Mikako Mizuno, and Tama Art University professor Chihiro Minato, who served as the artistic director of the previous triennial, “Homo Faber: A Rainbow Caravan,” which showcased more than one hundred participating artists.

July 20, 2017

The J. Paul Getty Museum announced a landmark acquisition of sixteen master drawings, including works by Michelangelo, Lorenzo di Credi, Andrea del Sarto, Parmigianino, Rubens, Barocci, Goya, and Degas, as well as a canonical painting by the eighteenth-century French artist Jean Antoine Watteau.

“This acquisition is truly a transformative event in the history of the Getty Museum,” said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum. “It brings into our collection many of the finest drawings of the Renaissance through nineteenth century that have come to market over the past thirty years. . .It is very unlikely that there will ever be another opportunity to elevate so significantly our representation of these artists, and, more importantly, the status of the Getty collection overall.”

Potts also noted that the Watteau painting, La Surprise, ca. 1718, which is one of the artist’s most famous works, had been lost for centuries and only resurfaced ten years ago in Britain. La Surprise is a fête galante, a popular genre, which Watteau invented, depicting outdoor revelry. The work portrays a young woman and man embracing with a musician, or Mezzetin, a stock comic character from the commedia dell’arte who is known to cause trouble, seated next to them.

The painting and the sixteen drawings were purchased as a group from a British private collection. Highlights of the acquisition include a Andrea del Sarto drawing that was once a part of the famous sixteenth-century art historian Giorgio Vasari’s collection, and a pen and ink study of a mourning woman by Michelangelo. While the majority of the works are currently at the Getty Museum, some are still pending export licenses from the UK. Plans to exhibit the works in a special installation at the Getty Museum are underway. A full list of the acquired works is as follows:

Michelangelo Buonarroti, Study of a Mourning Woman, ca.1500–05. Lorenzo di Credi, The Head of a Young Boy Crowned with Laurel, about 1500–05. Fra Bartolommeo, Heads of Two Dominican Friars, ca. 1511. Andrea del Sarto, Study for the Head of Saint Joseph, ca. 1526–27. Sebastiano del Piombo, Study for the Figure of Christ Carrying the Cross, ca. 1513-–14. Parmigianino (Girolamo Francesco Maria Mazzola), The Head of a Young Man, ca. 1539–40. Domenico Beccafumi, Head of a Youth, ca. 1530. Giovanni Girolamo Savoldo, Study for Saint Peter, about 1533. Federico Barocci, Head of Saint Joseph, ca. 1586. Peter Paul Rubens, The Head of an African Man Wearing a Turban, ca. 1609–13. Aelbert Cuyp, Panoramic View of Dordrecht and the River Maas, about 1645–52. Giovanni Domenico Tiepolo, Punchinello Riding a Camel at the Head of a Caravan, late 1790s. Francisco Jose de Goya y Lucientes, The Eagle Hunter, ca. 1812–20. John Martin, The Destruction of Pharaoh’s Host, 1836. Edgar Degas, Two Studies of Dancers, ca. 1873. Edgar Degas, After the Bath (Woman Drying Herself), ca. 1886. LESS

July 20, 2017

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s board of trustees announced the appointment of J. Edward Barth as its new board chair. Barth will succeed Judge Jerome A. Holmes, who completed a two-year term.

“I am honored to begin my service during the museum’s fifteenth year in downtown Oklahoma City,“ said Barth. ”We are looking forward to another incredible year of exhibitions including the current Kehinde Wiley retrospective that opened recently to a wonderful response from our members and the community. It has been exciting to see our membership and visitor base grow as downtown Oklahoma City has become a magnet for dwellers, workers, and visitors. The museum’s exhibitions and programming have been integral to this new energy. It is a great time to be part of the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.”

Barth has over thirty years of experience in law and currently represents clients throughout the world for Andrew Davis. Barth serves as the chair of the committee on admissions and grievances for the US District Court, Western District of Oklahoma, and as president of the Historical Society for the United States District Court of the Western District of Oklahoma. He is involved in several nonprofit and charitable organizations, including the Oklahoma Philharmonic Society, Oklahoma Humanities Council, and the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. Barth was chairman of Oklahoma City Citizen Oversight Board for Metropolitan Area Projects from 1994 to 2004 and a former president and director of leadership for Oklahoma City.