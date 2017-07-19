University of Michigan Museum of Art Hires New Director

POSTED July 24, 2017

Lindsay Knake reports at MichiganLive that the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has hired a new director for its museum. Christina Olsen will run the institution for the next five years, starting October 30. The UM’s board of regents approved the appointment last week. Olsen has been the director of the Williams College Museum of Art in Massachusetts since 2012 and has a bachelor’s degree in art history from the University of Chicago as well as a master’s and Ph.D. in art history from the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to her tenure at Williams College, she worked at SFMoMA, the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, and the Portland Art Museum in Portland, Oregon. The previous director of the UM Museum of Art, Joseph Rosa, became the director of the Frye Art Museum in Seattle last summer.

July 24, 2017

The Brooklyn Academy of Music announced today that Ashley Clark has been appointed senior programmer of cinema. Clark will work with BAM’s associate vice president of cinema, Gina Duncan, to curate and conceive independent film programs, series.

“Ashley’s passion for film is palpable and evident both in his curation and writing,” Duncan said. “I’m excited to have his insight and perspective as we create a more cohesive, accessible, and dynamic film program at BAM.”

Clark began his association with BAMcinématek on the series “Space is the Place: Afrofuturism on Film” in 2015, and has since curated “Behind the Mask: Bamboozled in Focus” and this year’s “Major League: Wesley Snipes in Focus.” He’s the author of “Facing Blackness: Media and Minstrelsy in Spike Lee’s Bamboozled” (2015), and has written for Film Comment, Sight & Sound, and The Guardian.

July 24, 2017

Raymond Sackler, the philanthropist and founder of the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma, best known for its creation in 1995 of the synthetic version of morphine called OxyContin, has died, according to a report by Sam Roberts in the New York Times. Raymond and his wife Beverly financed the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Gallery for Assyrian Art and the Sackler Wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Freer and Sackler Gallery at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, as well as the Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences at Tufts University, the Mortimer and Raymond Sackler Institute of Advanced Studies at the University of Tel Aviv, and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Medical Research Center at the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine, among other institutions and cultural programs. Sackler was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1995 for his contributions to science and the arts.

Born in Brooklyn in 1920, he graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in the borough and then earned a bachelor’s of science degree from New York University in 1938. He pursued his medical degree at Anderson College of Medicine in Glasgow, due to the imposed quotas on the number of Jewish students admitted to medical school in New York, and he also joined the British Home Guard and served as a plane spotter during World War II. Sackler eventually graduated from the since-closed Middlesex University Medical School in Waltham, Massachusetts. He and his brother Mortimer founded the Creedmoor Institute of Psychobiological Studies at the state hospital in Queens Village, NY, and along with another brother named Arthur they bought a small Greenwich Village drug manufacturer, the Purdue Frederick Company, in 1952, of which Raymond and Mortimer became cochairmen.

Their company began experimenting with generic oxycodone, which was originally invented in Germany during World War I, to create a time-release formula capable of spreading the analgesic narcotic’s effects across twelve hours and allow patients in pain to sleep through the night. Before their eventual development of OxyContin, they created MS Contin in 1984, an extended-release, morphine-based drug to relieve cancer pain.

July 24, 2017

After previously announcing the theme for the fifteenth Istanbul Biennial, to be curated by Elmgreen & Dragset, organizers have now announced the full list of artists that will participate in the exhibition, set to open on September 16. Works in the show will be installed across several venues, including the Galata Greek Primary School, Istanbul Modern, ARK Kültür, the Pera Museum, the Yoğunluk Atelier, and Küçük Mustafa Paşa Hammam in addition to other offsite locations. The participants in this year’s biennial are as follows.

Heba Y. Amin (Born in Cairo, lives in Berlin)

Mark Dion (Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, lives in New York)

Jonah Freeman and Justin Lowe (Born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Dayton, Ohio, both live in New York)

Kasia Fudakowski (Born in London, lives in Berlin)

Pedro Gómez-Egaña (Born in Bucaramanga, lives between Bergen and Copenhagen)

Lungiswa Gqunta (Born in Port Elizabeth, lives in Cape Town)

Andrea Joyce Heimer (Born in Great Falls, Montana, lives in Ferndale, Washington)

Morag Keil and Georgie Nettell (Born in Edinburgh and Bedford, both live in London)

Olaf Metzel (Born in Berlin, lives in Munich)

Mahmoud Obaidi (Born in Baghdad, lives in Burlington, Ontario)

Henrik Olesen (Born in Esbjerg, lives in Berlin)

Erkan Özgen (Born in Mardin, lives in Diyarbakır)

Leander Schönweger (Born in Meran, lives in Vienna)

Dan Stockholm (Born in Thisted, lives in Copenhagen)

Ali Taptık (Born in Istanbul, lives in Istanbul)

Bilal Yılmaz (Born in Manisa, lives in Istanbul)

Volkan Aslan (Born in Ankara, lives in Istanbul)

Alper Aydın (Born in Ordu, lives between Ordu, Ankara, Konya, and Istanbul)

Monica Bonvicini (Born in Venice, lives in Berlin)

Louise Bourgeois (Born in Paris, died in New York)

Latifa Echakhch (Born in El Khnansa, lives in Martigny)

Candeğer Fürtun (Born in Istanbul, lives in Istanbul)

Kim Heecheon (Born in Seoul, lives in Seoul)

Mirak Jamal (Born in Tehran, lives in Berlin)

Fernando Lanhas (Born in Porto, died in Porto)

Victor Leguy (Born in São Paolo, lives in São Paolo)

Klara Lidén (Born in Stockholm, lives in Berlin)

Lydia Ourahmane (Born in Saida, lives in Oran and London)

Rayyane Tabet (Born in Ashquot, lives in Beirut)

Young-Jun Tak (Born in Seoul, lives in Berlin)

Kaari Upson (Born in San Bernadino, California, lives in Los Angeles)

Kemang Wa Lehulere (Born in Cape Town, lives in Cape Town)

Yonamine (Born in Luanda, lives in Harare)

Xiao Yu (Born in Inner Mongolia, lives in Beijing)

Mahmoud Khaled (Born in Alexandria, lives in Trondheim)

Adel Abdessemed (Born in Constantine, lives in London)

Njideka Akunyili Crosby (Born in Enugu, lives in Los Angeles)

Alejandro Almanza Pereda (Born in Mexico City, lives in Guadalajara)

Berlinde De Bruyckere (Born in Ghent, lives in Ghent)

Vajiko Chachkhiani (Born in Tbilisi, lives in Berlin)

Gözde İlkin (Born in Istanbul, lives in Istanbul)

Liliana Maresca (Born in Buenos Aires, died in Buenos Aires)

Lee Miller (Born in Poughkeepsie, New York, died in Chiddingly, East Sussex)

Aude Pariset (Born in Versailles, lives in Berlin)

Sim Chi Yin (Born in Singapore, lives in Beijing)

Dayanita Singh (Born in New Delhi, lives in New Delhi)

Tatiana Trouvé (Born in Cosenza, lives in Paris)

Tsang Kin-Wah (Born in Shantou, lives in Hong Kong)

Andra Ursuta (Born in Salonta, lives in New York)

Fred Wilson (Born in New York, lives in New York)

Yoğunluk (Founded in Istanbul, live in Istanbul)

Stephen G. Rhodes (Born in Houston, Texas, lives in Berlin)

Tuğçe Tuna (Born in Mons, lives in Istanbul)

Burçak Bingöl (Born in Giresun, lives in Istanbul)

Lukas Wassmann (Born in Zurich, lives in Berlin)

July 24, 2017

Claiming that the South Korean company LG Electronics is using an image similar to her late mother’s installation of golden threads that bisect in a dark room—Ttéia, 2003—as a wallpaper option available on their K20 V mobile phone, the daughter of seminal twentieth century artist Lygia Pape is now filing an infringement of copyright lawsuit against LG as well as several vendors of its mobile phones, in addition to Getty Images Korea, in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Sarah P. Hanson reports in the Art Newspaper that the complaint states that LG had previously sought to license an image of Ttéia from Projeto Lygia Pape, the artist’s estate administered by her daughter Paula Pape. After she had denied LG’s repeated requests via Getty Images, the plaintiff says the company ignored the advice of its copyright agent and proceeded to create an “unauthorized derivation” of Pape’s work that it then sought permission from the estate to use instead.

The Projeto Lygia Pape rejected this “unequivocally,” noting that a license would not be granted “under any circumstances” as the artist had refused to engage in commercial transactions around her art for much of her life. Regardless, LG went ahead and used a similar image anyway, according to the complaint. Paula Pape is seeking a jury trial to award damages, plus a permanent injunction against LG prohibiting further shipment or sales of their device or promotional materials, and furthermore demands that the company reveal the identity of the image’s creator and destroy all unauthorized derivations. Her lawyer, Paul Cossu, of Cahill Cossu Robinson & Noh LLP, said, “Because the image is the default wallpaper in the phone’s software and is featured on the box it comes in, Ms. Pape has asked the Court to recall all packaging, advertising, and other materials that contain the infringing image, including the phone itself if the wallpaper cannot be otherwise removed therefrom.”

LG’s counsel, John A. Mancini of Mayer Brown LLP, could not be reached for comment. For more on the artist, see Briony Fer’s review of her exhibition at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in the October 2011 issue of Artforum.

July 21, 2017

After two years as director of Berlin’s Humboldt Forum, Neil MacGregor, the former director of the British Museum, has extended his contract, Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper reports. MacGregor will remain at the helm of the institution until its opening in 2019.

The museum and communication center, which will be housed in the refurbished palace in the center of the city, aims to bring diverse cultures together to examine contemporary issues such as migration, religion, and globalization.

MacGregor joined the institution in 2015 along with two other founding directors, Hermann Parzinger, the president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, and art historian Horst Bredekamp. “Setting up this unique cultural project continues to be a wonderful task from my point of view,” MacGregor said, adding that he hopes to take on an advisory role after the Humboldt Forum opens.

July 21, 2017

After discovering one of the works in its holdings was looted by the Nazis then bought by Reichsmarschall Hermann Goering—the highest-ranking official of the Nazi Party charged at Nuremberg—the Bavarian State Paintings Collection retuned a painting to the heirs of a German banking family, Catherine Hickley of the New York Times reports.

The painting, The Raising of Lazarus, ca. 1530–1540, by an unknown German artist, has been in the possession of the state collection since 1961. Estimated to be worth $250,000, it was one of more than one thousand works that had been amassed by Goering and recovered by the Monuments Men when the United States military seized his holdings at the end of World War II. The family was alerted to the painting’s location by a company that assists families in their search for missing artworks. After negotiations with the descendants, the Bavarian State Paintings Collection agreed to buy back the piece.

James von Bleichröder, the son of the Jewish banker Gerson von Bleichröder, who served as the personal financial advisor to Otto von Bismarck, owned the piece before it was confiscated by the Nazis and auctioned in Berlin in May 1938. It was returned to Frank Winkel, who is a descendent of James von Bleichröder’s daughter Ellie—a Theresienstadt concentration camp survivor—at a ceremony in Munich. The heir of Maria Christina von Bleichröder, the wife of James’s son Wolfgang, is also a beneficiary.

July 21, 2017

The Australian Center for the Moving Image has announced that Paul Bowers, head of exhibitions, collections research, and the exhibitions division at Museums Victoria, has been appointed director of exhibitions and collections. He will take up the post on August 21.

“We are delighted that Paul Bowers will be joining ACMI in this key role,” ACMI director and CEO, Katrina Sedgwick, said. “Our exhibition and collections teams have been going from strength to strength, and as we begin the first stage of ACMI’s renewal, Paul’s extensive experience, his strategic and wholistic understanding of the museum sector, and his audience facing, progressive approach to the development and presentation of award-winning exhibitions will be a real asset to our leadership team.”

Paul joins the center’s staff as it begins to develop plans for a renovation project that, according to a statement issued by ACMI, will “transform the museum both physically and technologically, ensuring it remains at the forefront of twenty-first century museum practice.” The state of Victoria will fund the first stage of the museum’s refurbishment with a commitment of $5 million, which will be distributed over the next two years.

July 21, 2017

After thirty-seven years in business, Baltimore’s nonprofit ceramics space Clayworks will close, Tim Smith of the Baltimore Sun reports. Last year the board of directors announced a plan to relocate and sell the center’s studio and gallery buildings in Mount Washington in order to pay off its debts, totaling more than $1 million, but it was unsuccessful.

“We’ve had to make the difficult decision to file Chapter Seven [bankruptcy] and shut down operations,” interim executive director Devon Powell said. “We’re sad about the totally avoidable and unnecessary loss of Baltimore’s jewel of a ceramics organization.”

A deal to sell the organization’s facilities to Itineris, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that provides job training for adults with autism, for $3.7 million fell through last week. An appeal to the public to raise funds only brought in 10 percent of its $50,000 goal. The Clayworks Community Campaign, a grassroots organization that formed after learning about the organization’s financial troubles, successfully raised $200,000, which it offered to Clayworks in exchange for representation on the board, but was turned down.