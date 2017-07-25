Ringling Museum Appoints Rhiannon Paget Curator of Asian Art

POSTED July 26, 2017

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida, has named Rhiannon Paget the institution’s new curator of Asian art. Paget will oversee the Ringling’s Asian art exhibitions, collections, and publications as well as the Ringling’s new Center for Asian Art, which opened in May 2016. She will assume the post on July 31.

“Asian art has been a priority at the Ringling since John and Mable Ringling began collecting objects of Asian origin nearly a century ago,” said executive director Steven High. “I am pleased to welcome a curator of Rhiannon Paget’s caliber and potential to our team and look forward to a number of exciting Asian projects and initiatives under her auspices in the coming years.”

Paget comes to the Ringling from the Saint Louis Art Museum, where she was the Andrew W. Mellon Fellow for Japanese Art in the department of Asian art. While at the museum she cocurated the exhibition, “Conflicts of Interest: Art and War in Modern Japan” (2016–2017) and co-authored its catalogue. Previously, she served as research associate at the Clark Center for Japanese Art and Culture in Hanford, California. As a specialist in Japanese art and culture, Paget has written a number of books, catalogues, and essays. Her most recent book, Hiroshige & Eisen: The Sixty-Nine Stations along the Kisokaido, coauthored with Andreas Marks, which will be published by Taschen in October 2017.

A local group of artists, activists, and community members are criticizing the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston’s decision to stage a solo show by artist Dana Schutz, whose Emmett Till–inspired work Open Casket, which was included in the Seventy-Eighth Whitney Biennial earlier this year, created a furor in the arts community.

In a six-page open letter addressed to the institution’s chief curator Eva Respini and her team, the protesters criticized the ICA for not adequately addressing the concerns raised by critics of the Whitney Biennial and for failing to acknowledge how an exhibition dedicated to the artist may impact the African American community.

Among the signatories of the letter are Megan Smith, Allison Disher, Stephanie Houten, Pampi, and Vounds DuBuisson, who were invited by the institute’s staff to attend meetings regarding the show on July 13 and July 20. While the group thanked the institute for reaching out to the community and acknowledged that “such meetings are rare and require personal integrity and a tremendous amount of dedication to democratic principles of representation on the part of the institution’s head staff,” ultimately, the group does not think the ICA “is making a responsible decision.”

The curatorial team decided not to exhibit Open Casket but planned to engage with the public about the work by leaving an area of the gallery wall empty except for text explaining its significance. According to the letter, the critics of the show do not find this act sufficient. “Even though the painting will not be shown, even in its absence, backing its artist without accountability nor transparency about proceeds from the exhibition, the institution will be participating in condoning the coopting of Black pain and showing the art world and beyond that people can co-opt sacred imagery rooted in oppression and face little consequence, contributing to and perpetuating centuries-old racist iconography that ultimately justifies state and socially sanctioned violence on Black people.” In response to the backlash against the exhibition, ICA director Jill Medvedow told Claire Voon of Hyperalleric, “Art often exposes the fault lines in our culture, and Open Casket raised difficult questions about cultural appropriation, race, and representation. Though Open Casket is not in the ICA exhibition, we welcome the opportunity for debate and reflection on the issues of representation and responsibility, sympathy and empathy, art, and social justice. Complex, challenging, sensitive, and urgent, these are issues deserving of thoughtful discourse, and museums are one of the few places where the artist’s voice is central to the conversation.” As of now, the institution has organized three programs related to the show. Talks with Boston Poet Laureate Danielle Legros-Georges and the artist Josephine Halverson have been scheduled as well as a forum with Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research on representation and responsibility. Since the 2017 Whitney Biennial’s opening weekend in March, Schutz’s painting has fueled a passionate public debate about the representation of African Americans, violence against Black bodies, and cultural appropriation, among other issues. On March 21, artist Hannah Black penned a letter that urged the biennial to remove the painting and then destroy it. The Whitney Museum did not take the work down. On April 9, it hosted an event, Perspectives on Race and Representation: An Evening with the Racial Imaginary Institute, to open up the dialogue regarding the controversial work to the public. LESS

The Frye Art Museum announced today that Amanda Donnan has been appointed

curator. Donnan comes to the Frye from Seattle University, where she served as curator of the University Galleries, in addition to holding a teaching appointment in the department of art and art history.

“I am greatly impressed with her proven track record of working on both a regional and international scale,” said director and CEO Joseph Rosa. “She brings a high caliber of thoughtfulness and a true commitment to working with artists in respectful and creative collaboration. I look forward to the dynamism and vision she will contribute to the museum and Seattle’s greater cultural community.”

Prior to her tenure at Seattle University, Donnan spent six years as assistant curator of contemporary art at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, where she contributed to the organization of the 2013 Carnegie International and codirected an archival initiative of the museum’s time-based media collection.

Former Metropolitan Museum of Art director Philippe de Montebello is joining the Acquavella Galleries as director. De Montebello, who has been friends with the organization’s founder, Bill Acquavella, for more than fifty years, will focus on organizing special exhibitions and developing publications.

“I think it’s one of the great art galleries,” de Montebello told Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times in a telephone interview. “We have been talking over the last few years since I left the Met about how I could use some of my academic and other experience with the gallery.”

Since stepping down from the helm of the Met neatly a decade a ago, de Montebello has served as a chairman of the Hispanic Society of America; a professor at New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts; an honorary trustee of the Prado Museum; and a host of the PBS TV program NYC-ARTS. The museum veteran retired after more than thirty years as the Met’s eighth, and longest-serving, director.

Spanish collector and billionaire Jaime Botín, the largest shareholder in the Spanish bank Bankinter S.A. and great grandson of the founder of Santander, has been accused of smuggling Pablo Picasso’s Head of a Young Woman, 1906, out of Spain, José María Irujo of El País reports.

Botín could be sentenced to up to four years in prison and ordered to pay a $100 million fine if convicted. The prosecutor is also asking for the court to invoke Article 29 of the Law of Historical Heritage in order to transfer ownership of the work, valued at $30 million, to the state.

Picasso’s portrait, an early work from his Gósol period, was declared a national treasure by the Spanish National Court in May 2015, and, therefore, can not be exported. French authorities confiscated the painting from a yacht in the waters near Corsica, France. Botín is the major shareholder of the business that owns the ship, the Euroshipping Charter Company. Once the canvas was seized it was moved to the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in Madrid, where it will remain until the conclusion of the investigation.

The defense is arguing that the entrepreneur did not know that sailing in international waters in a vessel that was registered to Botín would constitute exporting the work. LESS

Harley Mintz, a retired Canadian businessman, purchased 2,070 Annie Leibovitz photographs in 2012 for $4.75 million and planned to gift the group of works to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax, making him eligible for a generous tax deduction. But years later the Canadian government, which scrutinizes such deductions more carefully than the US, has become reticent to approve it, as its review panel won’t accept the collection’s $20 million valuation, write Sopan Deb and Colin Moynihan of the New York Times. The Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board has only certified 762 of the prints so far, valued at $1.6 million. The gift has been called “a tax grab” by an advisor to the panel. Mintz does not see it this way: “We were asked to help facilitate a major gift to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia that would provide it with a unique collection of art from one of the world’s most praised photographers and that is exactly what we did. Instead of being celebrated, it has been met with resistance, for reasons that we do not understand,” he said. The museum is in the middle of preparing its fourth application to the board for the works’ approval.

Leibovitz has only received half of the $4.75 million purchase from Mintz. She will not receive the rest of the money until the panel approves the gift, as stated in a contract she signed with the businessman. It’s also unclear why Leibovitz agreed to this particular deal if the photos are worth considerably more. Experts say the $20 million valuation for the works isn’t off the mark, provided they are not sold in one fell swoop. (“I can’t imagine that you’re going to sell 2,000 Annie Leibovitz prints at whatever her prices are in a [short] period of time,” said Alan Klinkhoff, a Canadian art dealer.) But a representative for the board, who spoke anonymously on its behalf, said that the artist’s works did not meet its criteria of “outstanding significance and national importance”—even though Leo Glavine, Nova Scotia’s minister of culture, said, “I’m quite mystified as to why this has not been given the significance that it should have received.”

The museum would consider receiving the full collection a major boon, as it would make Halifax a cultural destination. “I know that Nova Scotians and Art Gallery of Nova Scotia visitors are eager and excited to see this collection. I know the results of previous applications—and the length of time it has taken—has been frustrating for the artist, the donor and, most importantly, for Nova Scotians,” said Nancy Noble, the museum’s director. Noble, however, is optimistic that the board will accept the work this time around—a decision is expected in the fall.

The artist Cady Noland filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in New York early last week against the collector Wilhelm Schurmann, Berlin’s KOW Gallery, art advisor and dealer Chris D’Amelio, and art dealer Michael Janssen and his gallery, claiming that the group was responsible for creating a forgery of her sculpture Log Cabin Blank with Screw Eyes and Café Door (Memorial to John Caldwell), 1990, when a conservator refurbished a great deal of it, as much of the work’s facade and other elements, all made from wood, were afflicted with rot. Noland, who says she was not consulted about the conservation, feels that the sculpture is no longer authentically hers, write Eileen Kinsella and Julia Halperin of Artnet. “Wood can be restored, even rotting wood. This is a forgery,” said Andrew Epstein, the artist’s lawyer.

Noland also claims that her rights were violated under New York’s rarely-litigated Visual Artist Rights Act, which allows artists to disown their own works, especially in situations where the artworks have been improperly restored. Noland says the owner of the piece was responsible for its rough condition, as he was “either negligent or indifferent to the work” and “failed . . . to protect the work from rot, deterioration, and exposure to the elements.” Schurmann loaned the artist’s work to the Suermondt-Ludwig-Museum in Aachen, Germany, where it was displayed from 1995 to 2005 in an outdoor courtyard.

Noland was made aware of the work’s repair in 2014, faxing a handwritten note to Scott Mueller, the Ohio collector who subsequently purchased it, that said “this is not an artwork” because she was not consulted about Log Cabin’s renovation. The artist filed her lawsuit on July 18, 2017—almost missing the three-year statute of limitations for making a claim of copyright infringement. (Last year, Mueller tried suing Michael Janssen for $1.4 million over the piece—the amount the collector paid for it—because Noland disowned it. He was, however, only given $600,000 for it because he did not register his complaint with the gallery for more than a year after buying the sculpture.)

Noland wants the piece to be destroyed and demands that the court stop the defendants from disseminating any images of it. She also wants to be paid for damages and receive all profits incurred from the sale of the work. LESS

In a Facebook post with the heading “Our films are not available / Nos films ne sont pas disponibles,” the Syrian film collective Abounaddara accused the curators of the Milan Triennale of screening its works without the group’s permission. The show’s organizers approached the filmmakers about participating last November, but Abounaddara declined the offer. “The Triennale of Milan argues that they are not exhibiting films, but rather simply providing monitors connected to the Abounaddara’s Vimeo channel,” said the group in its message. “Can an institution make use of films by the internet and without the consent of their authors? Can a curator decide these films are not artworks, but just internet, and thus ignore the related artistic and moral rights?”

“Terra Inquieta” (The Restless Earth), the section of the triennale in which Abounaddara’s works appear, was curated by Massimiliano Gioni, the artistic director of the New Museum in New York. According to a press release for “Terra Inquieta,” the show “explores real and imaginary geographies, reconstructing the odyssey of migrants through personal and collective tales of exodus inspired by varying degrees of urgency and longing” via “the war in Syria, the state of emergency in Lampedusa, life in refugee camps, the figure of the nomad or stateless person, and Italian migration in the early twentieth century.” In response to the exhibition’s conceptual framework, Abounaddara said “the Milan Triennial uses films that speak of the struggle of the Syrians for dignity, in the service of an aesthetic-political discourse on the ‘refugee crisis’ which privileges a Western point of view. There is an abuse of right in [using our works], duplicated with contempt, to which our collective cannot resign, except to renounce our fight for the right to the image.”

The New York Foundation for the Arts has announced the winners of the 2017 Murray Reich Distinguished Artist Award, given to artists over fifty years of age who have maintained a steady studio practice and created an exceptional body of work. Merion Estes will use the funds to publish a catalogue raisonné that will accompany her exhibition at the Craft and Folk Art Museum in Los Angeles (scheduled to coincide with her eightieth birthday); and Mario Martinez, a New York–based artist, will use his prize toward expanding his work. Each will receive $10,000.

“Receiving this award is so cool because it is the first award of its kind that I’ve received from a mainstream arts organization. I’ve painted and drawn since grade school six decades ago, so this award is confirmation of better professional and artistic developments to come,” said Martinez. Responding to the honor, Estes said, “This is only the second grant I have received in my long career, and I am most grateful.”

Estes and Martinez were selected from a panel made up of artists Cynthia Carlson, Alan Michelson, and Sanford Wurmfiel; arts editor and educator editor Marcia E. Vetrocq; and poet, critic, and curator John Yau. Nominees were recommended by a group of unidentified US art-world professionals. The prize, started by NYFA two years ago with the help of an anonymous donor, is named in honor of the late Murray Reich, a New York–based painter who taught as an art professor at Bard College.