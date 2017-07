Arts Writers Rally Behind Village Voice’s Union

POSTED July 27, 2017

Arts journalists, writers, editors, and other cultural figures have signed an open letter addressed to Peter Barbey, the billionaire owner of the Village Voice, criticizing his leadership of the storied paper and accusing him of trying to weaken its historic union.

Since the last union contract expired on June 30, members of the union have been trying to negotiate its new terms with the management team appointed by Barbey. However, management wants to make severe modifications to their contract including the elimination of the paper’s diversity and affirmative-action commitments; the termination of the union’s ability to bargain over healthcare (union members must accept whatever healthcare options management offers, without question); and a reduction on the amount of leave new parents can have.

Employees became quickly frustrated with management’s inflexible stance and their ignorance of the paper’s history. Over the years, the Village Voice has staunchly defended LGBTQ rights and was the first private company in the country to offer domestic/same-sex partner benefits in 1982. On June 21, union members peacefully protested outside the paper’s inaugural annual Voice Pride Awards gala—celebrating New York’s LGBTQ community—at the event space Capitale in the Bowery.

One employee told artforum.com that “[the] paper was founded to serve as a voice of resistance—cultural, political—so the idea that management wants to roll back the rights and protections this proud union has fought for over four decades fundamentally misunderstands what the Village Voice stands for. So many of America’s great journalists and critics have written for the Voice: Hilton Als, J. Hoberman, Thulani Davis, Jill Johnston, Deborah Jowitt, Cynthia Carr, Peter Schjeldahl, Colson Whitehead, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jerry Saltz, B. Ruby Rich, Roberta Smith, Molly Haskell, Mark Schoofs, Manohla Dargis—and so many of them were union members.” Als and Schjeldahl, the theater critic and the art critic at the New Yorker, are among the signees of the open letter, published on Medium, which states: “We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in the Village Voice Union. We hope you will meet its members with a fair and reasonable contract, upholding their hard-won rights and benefits. If you do, our entire field will be much richer for it.” Those interested in supporting the union may contribute to its strike fund here. The entire open letter is as follows: An Open Letter to Peter Barbey, Owner of the Village Voice: We the undersigned have all written for the Village Voice over the course of our careers. We each found it to be a paper where journalists and critics such as ourselves could hone our chops, find our voices, and receive the freedom and encouragement to become the writers we are now. Though we have moved on from its ranks for one reason or another, our admiration and affection for the publication remain strong. We are disappointed to learn that you and your leadership want to weaken the Village Voice Union, one of the proudest legacies of the paper. As writers and journalists, we understand all too well the challenges that face print media today. That said, we wish to see this beloved paper continue to produce the highest caliber of work — work that deserves and demands your fullest support. We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in the Village Voice Union. We hope you will meet its members with a fair and reasonable contract, upholding their hard-won rights and benefits. If you do, our entire field will be much richer for it. Respectfully, Vince Aletti

Photography Critic, The New Yorker Hilton Als

Theater Critic, The New Yorker William Bastone

Founder/Editor, The Smoking Gun Raillan Brooks

Senior Staff Editor, The New York Times Robert Christgau

Music Critic and Essayist Ta-Nehisi Coates

Writer Joe Conason

Editor-in-Chief, The National Memo Joe Coscarelli

Culture Writer, The New York Times Araceli Cruz

Writer Manohla Dargis

Co-Chief Film Critic, The New York Times Camille Dodero

Writer, Editor, and Reporter Jen Doll

Writer, The New York Times, New York Magazine, Glamour; Author, Save the Date and Unclaimed Baggage Gary Giddins

Author Richard Goldstein

Author Jennifer Gonnerman

Staff Writer, The New Yorker Vivian Gornick

Critic, Journalist, and Memoirist Ed Halter

Author and Critic; Co-Director of Light Industry LynNell Hancock

Education Reporter; Professor, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism Rob Harvilla

Staff Writer, The Ringer Molly Haskell

Author and Critic Doug Henwood

Journalist and Broadcaster; Contributing Editor, The Nation Elizabeth Hess

Author J. Hoberman

Author Andrew Hsiao

U.S. Publisher, Verso Books Sharyn Jackson

Staff Writer, Minneapolis Star Tribune Foster Kamer

Managing Editor, Mashable James Ledbetter

Editor and Author Dennis Lim

Author and Critic; Director of Programming, Film Society of Lincoln Center Stan Mack

Cartoonist Brian McManus

Special Projects Editor, VICE Coco McPherson

Writer Anna Merlan

Senior Reporter, Gizmodo Media Group Michael Miller

Editor, Bookforum Michael Musto

Writer Ed Park

Novelist; Executive Editor, Penguin Press Brian Parks

Senior Editor, 4Columns Dan Perkins (a/k/a Tom Tomorrow)

Creator, This Modern World Tejal Rao

Reporter, The New York Times; Columnist, The New York Times Magazine B. Ruby Rich

Editor-in-Chief, Film Quarterly; Professor, Film and Digital Media Department, University of California, Santa Cruz Carrie Rickey

Movie Critic and Independent Film Historian James Ridgeway

Founder and Co-Director, Solitarywatch.com Tom Robbins

Investigative Journalist–in-Residence, CUNY Graduate School of Journalism Jerry Saltz

Senior Art Critic, New York Magazine Albert Samaha

National Reporter, Buzzfeed News Peter Schjeldahl

Art Critic, The New Yorker Harry Siegel

Senior Editor, The Daily Beast Robert Sietsma

Senior Critic, Eater New York Alisa Solomon

Professor & Director, Arts Concentration, M.A. Program, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism Mark Alan Stamaty

Cartoonist and Illustrator Laurie Stone

Author Tessa Stuart

Staff Writer, Rolling Stone Eric Sundermann

Editor-In-Chief, Noisey John Surico

Contributor, The New York Times; Reporter, VICE Jonathan Tasini

Writer Amy Taubin

Contributing Editor and Critic, Artforum and Film Comment Steven Thrasher

Writer-at-Large and Senior Columnist, The Guardian US Michael Tomasky

Special Correspondent, The Daily Beast; Editor, Democracy: A Journal of Ideas Jeff Weinstein

Writer and Editor; Trustee at the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art Eric Weisbard

Organizer, MoPOP Pop Conference Colson Whitehead

Novelist Lynn Yaeger

Contributing Editor, Vogue Stephanie Zacharek

Film Critic, Time

July 27, 2017

The Menil Collection in Houston, Texas, has postponed the opening of its new drawing institute, which was originally scheduled for October 7, due to the need for additional construction work. As a result it has rescheduled previously announced exhibitions including, “The Condition of Being Here: Drawings by Jasper Johns;” “Think of Them as Spaces: Brice Marden’s Drawings;” and “Roni Horn: When I Breathe, I Draw.”

“Over the past few weeks, it has become clear that we will need more time to complete the Menil Drawing Institute and the other exciting projects on our campus, such as the new public greenspaces, in a manner that meets our exacting standards,” director Rebecca Rabinow said. “Rather than rush to open the Menil Drawing Institute in early October, the trustees and I have decided to delay the festivities, to ensure that everything is perfect. We apologize for any inconvenience this change of date may cause, especially for those who have factored an early October celebration into their fall plans.”

Dedicated to the exhibition, conservation, and study of modern and contemporary drawings, the $40 million institute will be housed in a new 30,000-square-foot facility, designed by the Los Angeles–based firm Johnston Marklee and Associates.

July 26, 2017

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s longtime Asian arts curator Barry Till has announced he will step down after a thirty-six-year term. Till will be named as the gallery’s first curator emeritus when his retirement takes effect at the end of September.

“Barry is an internationally known and admired treasure in the field of Asian Art,” said director Jon Tupper. “Barry’s work and reputation have attracted donors, volunteers, and staff, including myself to the AGGV, he will be truly missed by all.”

The gallery’s first director, Colin Graham, wanted the AGGV to stand out from other institutions in western Canada and began acquiring Asian art. Graham originally hired Till as a part-time Asian arts curator in 1981. Since then, Till has grown the gallery’s holdings to more than 10,000 works, which make up 50 percent of its total collection. During his tenure, Till curated almost 200 exhibitions, twenty of which have travelled nationally or internationally.

July 26, 2017

Organizers of the Skulptur Projekte Münster announced today that artist Ei Arakawa’s project Harsh Citation, Harsh Pastoral, Harsh Münster, which was targeted by thieves only one week after the decennial’s opening, has been repaired.

On June 17, one of the artist’s seven digital paintings, which consist of screened pixelated LED panels on hand-dyed fabric, was stolen. The works depict well-known pieces by other artists, such as Joan Mitchell, Gustave Courbet, and Amy Sillman, and there is an audio component to the ensemble as well. The perpetrators took the LED painting of a Jutta Koether work without causing the piece significant damage. According to the police, one of the installation’s glass vitrines was carefully opened and the power cords were severed in order to remove the work.

Ei Arakawa has since prepared a new LED panel. According to a statement issued by the exhibition, two technicians of the LWL-Museum für Kunstund Kultur installed the electronic screen into the deserted frame today and from now on the work will be on display for its regular hours, from Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 8 PM, and on Friday, 10 AM to 10 PM.

July 26, 2017

A local group of artists, activists, and community members are criticizing the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston’s decision to stage a solo show by artist Dana Schutz, whose Emmett Till–inspired work Open Casket, 2016, which was included in the Seventy-Eighth Whitney Biennial earlier this year, has created a furor in the arts community.

In a six-page open letter addressed to the institution’s chief curator Eva Respini and her team, the protesters criticized the ICA for not adequately addressing the concerns raised by critics of the Whitney Biennial and for failing to acknowledge how an exhibition dedicated to the artist may impact the African American community.

Among the signatories of the letter are Megan Smith, Allison Disher, Stephanie Houten, Pampi, and Vounds DuBuisson, who were invited by the institute’s staff to attend meetings regarding the show on July 13 and July 20. While the group thanked the institute for reaching out to the community and acknowledged that “such meetings are rare and require personal integrity and a tremendous amount of dedication to democratic principles of representation on the part of the institution’s head staff,” ultimately, the group does not think the ICA “is making a responsible decision.”

The curatorial team decided not to exhibit Open Casket but planned to engage with the public about the work by leaving an area of the gallery wall empty except for text explaining its significance. According to the letter, the critics of the show do not find this act sufficient. “Even though the painting will not be shown, even in its absence, backing its artist without accountability nor transparency about proceeds from the exhibition, the institution will be participating in condoning the coopting of Black pain and showing the art world and beyond that people can co-opt sacred imagery rooted in oppression and face little consequence, contributing to and perpetuating centuries-old racist iconography that ultimately justifies state and socially sanctioned violence on Black people.” In response to the backlash against the exhibition, ICA director Jill Medvedow issued a statement on the institute’s website: “Art often exposes the fault lines in our culture, and Open Casket raised difficult questions about cultural appropriation, race, and representation. Though Open Casket is not in the ICA exhibition, we welcome the opportunity for debate and reflection on the issues of representation and responsibility, sympathy and empathy, art, and social justice. Complex, challenging, sensitive, and urgent, these are issues deserving of thoughtful discourse, and museums are one of the few places where the artist’s voice is central to the conversation.” As of now, the institution has organized three programs related to the show. Talks with Boston poet laureate Danielle Legros-Georges and the artist Josephine Halverson have been scheduled as well as a forum with Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research on representation and responsibility. Since the 2017 Whitney Biennial’s opening weekend in March, Schutz’s painting has fueled a passionate public debate about the representation of African Americans, violence against Black bodies, and cultural appropriation, among other issues. On March 21, artist Hannah Black penned a letter that urged the biennial’s team to remove the painting and then destroy it. The Whitney Museum did not take the work down. On April 9, it hosted an event, “Perspectives on Race and Representation: An Evening with the Racial Imaginary Institute,” to open up the dialogue regarding the controversial work to the public. LESS

July 26, 2017

The San Antonio Museum of Art announced today that it is due to receive thirty-one portraits from American photographer Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’s “Latino List” series, wherein the artist documents the struggles and the accomplishments of Latinos. The promised gift, from Houston-based dealer and collector Hiram Butler and his spouse Andrew Spindler-Roesle, will be exhibited at the museum in October 2017.

“Giving the ‘Latino List’ to the San Antonio Museum of Art memorializes old friendships and shared values,” said donor Hiram Butler. “This group of photographs is especially important to me, as I grew up in Eagle Pass speaking Spanish, and San Antonio was my connection to the larger world of culture. Museum trustee Banks Smith and I have known one another since we entered the University of Texas in 1970, while Timothy Greenfield-Sanders and I have been friends and worked together since 1979. I want my gift to acknowledge Banks and the friendship he has shown me—and to support an institution that does so much to share the art of cultures from around the world.”

Greenfield-Sanders began shooting his large-format portraits in the late 1970s. His works can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the New York Public Library, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the National Portrait Gallery, among others. In 2004, his series of seven hundred art world portraits was accepted into the permanent collections of New York’s MoMA and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

“We are so grateful to Hiram Butler and Andrew Spindler-Roesle for this gift, which reflects the diverse culture of San Antonio and contributes much to our contemporary art collection,” said Katherine Crawford Luber, the director of the San Antonio Museum of Art. “Greenfield-Sanders’ portraits are quietly compelling. The list demonstrates the important contributions that Latinos have made to American culture and all facets of American life.” The full list of subject for his portraits is as follows: Henry Cisneros

Sandra Cisneros

Victor Cruz

César Conde

Ralph de la Vega

Emilio Estefan

Gloria Estefan

Giselle Fernández

America Ferrera

Nely Galán

José Fernández

Dolores Huerta

Maria Hinojosa

Consuelo Castillo Kickbusch

George Lopez

John Leguizamo

Eva Longoria

Robert Menéndez

Janet Murguía

Pitbull

Judy Reyes

Chi Chi Rodríguez

Eddie “Piolín” Sotelo

Jon Seda

Soledad O'Brien

Anthony D. Romero

Sonia Sotomayor

Julie Stav

Christy Turlington Burns

Dr. Marta Moreno Vega

Raúl Yzaguirre

July 26, 2017

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida, has named Rhiannon Paget the institution’s new curator of Asian art. Paget will oversee the Ringling’s Asian art exhibitions, collections, and publications as well as the museum’s new Center for Asian Art, which opened in May 2016. She will assume the post on July 31.

“Asian art has been a priority at the Ringling since John and Mable Ringling began collecting objects of Asian origin nearly a century ago,” said executive director Steven High. “I am pleased to welcome a curator of Rhiannon Paget’s caliber and potential to our team and look forward to a number of exciting Asian projects and initiatives under her auspices in the coming years.”

Paget comes to the institution from the Saint Louis Art Museum, where she was the Andrew W. Mellon Fellow for Japanese Art in the department of Asian art. While at the museum she cocurated the exhibition, “Conflicts of Interest: Art and War in Modern Japan” (2016–2017) and coauthored its catalogue. Previously, she served as research associate at the Clark Center for Japanese Art and Culture in Hanford, California. As a specialist in Japanese art and culture, Paget has written a number of books, catalogues, and essays. Her most recent book is Hiroshige & Eisen: The Sixty-Nine Stations along the Kisokaido, coauthored with Andreas Marks, which will be published by Taschen in October 2017.

July 26, 2017

The Frye Art Museum announced today that Amanda Donnan has been appointed

curator. Donnan comes to the Frye from Seattle University, where she served as curator of the University Galleries, in addition to holding a teaching appointment in the department of art and art history.

“I am greatly impressed with her proven track record of working on both a regional and international scale,” said director and CEO Joseph Rosa. “She brings a high caliber of thoughtfulness and a true commitment to working with artists in respectful and creative collaboration. I look forward to the dynamism and vision she will contribute to the museum and Seattle’s greater cultural community.”

Prior to her tenure at Seattle University, Donnan spent six years as assistant curator of contemporary art at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, where she contributed to the organization of the 2013 Carnegie International and codirected an archival initiative of the museum’s time-based media collection.

July 26, 2017

Former Metropolitan Museum of Art director Philippe de Montebello is joining the Acquavella Galleries as director. De Montebello, who has been friends with the organization’s founder, Bill Acquavella, for more than fifty years, will focus on organizing special exhibitions and developing publications.

“I think it’s one of the great art galleries,” de Montebello told Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times in a telephone interview. “We have been talking over the last few years since I left the Met about how I could use some of my academic and other experience with the gallery.”

Since stepping down from the helm of the Met neatly a decade a ago, de Montebello has served as a chairman of the Hispanic Society of America; a professor at New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts; an honorary trustee of the Prado Museum; and a host of the PBS TV program NYC-ARTS. The museum veteran retired after more than thirty years as the Met’s eighth, and longest-serving, director.