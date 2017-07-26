Twenty-Six-Year Legal Dispute over Nazi-Looted Klee Masterpiece Is Settled

POSTED July 27, 2017

The longest-running German legal battle over Nazi-looted art has finally come to an end. On Wednesday, July 26, the city of Munich settled with the family of a German art historian from whom a Paul Klee masterpiece was seized by the Nazis during World War II, Catherine Hickley of the New York Timesreports.

“It’s a scandal that it has taken so long, and a disgrace that we had no alternative to going to court,” said Gunnar Schnabel, a lawyer for the heirs, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Sophie Lissitzky-Küppers, the art historian’s wife.

City officials had argued that Klee’s Swamp Legend, 1919, belonged at Munich’s Lenbachhaus museum for decades, but finally succumbed to political pressure and agreed to reimburse the heirs of Paul Küppers, who is believed to have acquired the painting directly from the artist, by paying them a sum equal to the piece’s market value.

“Through the story of this painting over the last twenty-six years, we can trace the change of mentality not just in the museums, but also in the legal approach, the way we think about law and justice,” Matthias Mühling, the director of the Lenbachhaus said. “Law and justice are not always the same thing. This settlement is a very important achievement for our museum. This is not just an important painting by Paul Klee, it contains the whole history of the twentieth century.” Another work in the museum is also currently at the heart of a lawsuit that was filed in March. The heirs of Jewish dealer Alfred Flechtheim are suing the Bavarian regional government for the return of Wassily Kandinsky’s Colorful Life, 1907, which they claim was taken by the Nazi Party. While Anne Webber, co-chairwoman of the Commission for Looted Art in Europe, says that Bavaria still has “a great deal to do there in terms of transparency, provenance research and restitution,” the culture ministry assured the public after it returned a Nazi-looted work to its rightful owners last week that it is committed to “vigorous provenance research with the goal of rectifying injustices of the Nazi era.” LESS

July 27, 2017

Asian art historian Dina Bangdel, who specialized in South Asian and Himalayan art, passed away in the United States on Tuesday, July 25, at the age of fifty-four. According to the Kathmandu Post, the scholar died of meningitis, which she contracted after undergoing surgery for sinusitis in March.

Bangdel was the director of the art history department at Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar, which she originally joined as an assistant professor of art history in 2005. After earning tenure and a promotion to associate professor, Bangdel was appointed head of the program in 2012.

Her curatorial work often focused on the ritual performance and identity politics of Buddhist art in South Asia. She was also interested in issues of gender and identity in South Asian contemporary art and film. Among the numerous exhibitions Bangdel curated throughout her career are “Circle of Bliss: Buddhist Meditational Art” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (2003), which was a finalist for the Alfred Barr Award for best exhibition catalogue; “Pilgrimage and Faith: Buddhism, Christianity, and Islam” at the Rubin Museum, New York (2010); and “Prakriti Speaks: Contemporary Nepali Art in Mumbai” (2011).

“Dina will be very much missed as a scholar, teacher, mentor, colleague, friend, mother, and wife,” VCUQatar said in a statement. “Her dedicated and loving spirit was an inspiration to all of us.” LESS

July 27, 2017

Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, announced today the establishment of a newly endowed curatorial position for contemporary art. Guggenheim curator Katherine Brinson, who joined the museum in 2005, will be the first Daskalopoulos Curator, Contemporary Art. The position has been created with the support of Dimitris Daskalopoulos, a vice president of the board of trustees and chairman of the collections council of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation.

“As an active board member, art collector, and patron, Dimitris Daskalopoulos is a preeminent advocate for the power of contemporary art to inspire and reflect creative forces in our society,” said Armstrong. “This generous gift to endow a position allows us to continue to advance a founding commitment of the Guggenheim to collect and exhibit the most thought-provoking and innovative art of our time.”

Brinson, who has previously organized exhibitions of work by artists including Anicka Yi, Doris Salcedo, Paul Chan, and Christopher Wool, is currently curating a mid-career survey of work by artist Danh Vo, which opens at the Guggenheim on February 9, 2018.

July 27, 2017

Arts journalists, writers, editors, and other cultural figures have signed an open letter addressed to Peter Barbey, the billionaire owner of the Village Voice, criticizing his leadership of the storied paper and accusing him of trying to weaken its historic union.

Since the last union contract expired on June 30, union members have been trying to negotiate new terms with the management team appointed by Barbey. Management, however, wants to make severe modifications to the contract, such as eliminating the paper’s diversity and affirmative-action commitments; terminating the union’s ability to bargain over healthcare (union members must accept whatever healthcare options management offers, without question); and reducing the amount of leave new parents can have.

Employees became quickly frustrated with management’s inflexible stance and their ignorance of the paper’s history. Over the years, the Village Voice has staunchly defended LGBTQ rights and was the first private company in the country to offer domestic/same-sex partner benefits in 1982. On June 21, union members peacefully protested outside the paper’s inaugural annual Voice Pride Awards gala—celebrating New York’s LGBTQ community—at the event space Capitale in the Bowery.

One employee told artforum.com that “[the] paper was founded to serve as a voice of resistance—cultural, political—so the idea that management wants to roll back the rights and protections this proud union has fought for over four decades fundamentally misunderstands what the Village Voice stands for. So many of America’s great journalists and critics have written for the Voice: Hilton Als, J. Hoberman, Thulani Davis, Jill Johnston, Deborah Jowitt, Cynthia Carr, Peter Schjeldahl, Colson Whitehead, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jerry Saltz, B. Ruby Rich, Roberta Smith, Molly Haskell, Mark Schoofs, Manohla Dargis—and so many of them were union members.” Als and Schjeldahl, the theater critic and the art critic at the New Yorker, respectively, are among the signees of the open letter, published on Medium, which states: “We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in the Village Voice Union. We hope you will meet its members with a fair and reasonable contract, upholding their hard-won rights and benefits. If you do, our entire field will be much richer for it.” Those interested in supporting the union may contribute to its strike fund here. The entire open letter is as follows: An Open Letter to Peter Barbey, Owner of the Village Voice: We the undersigned have all written for the Village Voice over the course of our careers. We each found it to be a paper where journalists and critics such as ourselves could hone our chops, find our voices, and receive the freedom and encouragement to become the writers we are now. Though we have moved on from its ranks for one reason or another, our admiration and affection for the publication remain strong. We are disappointed to learn that you and your leadership want to weaken the Village Voice Union, one of the proudest legacies of the paper. As writers and journalists, we understand all too well the challenges that face print media today. That said, we wish to see this beloved paper continue to produce the highest caliber of work — work that deserves and demands your fullest support. We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in the Village Voice Union. We hope you will meet its members with a fair and reasonable contract, upholding their hard-won rights and benefits. If you do, our entire field will be much richer for it. Respectfully, Vince Aletti

Photography Critic, The New Yorker Hilton Als

Theater Critic, The New Yorker William Bastone

Founder/Editor, The Smoking Gun Raillan Brooks

Senior Staff Editor, The New York Times Robert Christgau

Music Critic and Essayist Ta-Nehisi Coates

Writer Joe Conason

Editor-in-Chief, The National Memo Joe Coscarelli

Culture Writer, The New York Times Araceli Cruz

Writer Manohla Dargis

Co-Chief Film Critic, The New York Times Camille Dodero

Writer, Editor, and Reporter Jen Doll

Writer, The New York Times, New York Magazine, Glamour; Author, Save the Date and Unclaimed Baggage Gary Giddins

Author Richard Goldstein

Author Jennifer Gonnerman

Staff Writer, The New Yorker Vivian Gornick

Critic, Journalist, and Memoirist Ed Halter

Author and Critic; Co-Director of Light Industry LynNell Hancock

Education Reporter; Professor, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism Rob Harvilla

Staff Writer, The Ringer Molly Haskell

Author and Critic Doug Henwood

Journalist and Broadcaster; Contributing Editor, The Nation Elizabeth Hess

Author J. Hoberman

Author Andrew Hsiao

U.S. Publisher, Verso Books Sharyn Jackson

Staff Writer, Minneapolis Star Tribune Foster Kamer

Managing Editor, Mashable James Ledbetter

Editor and Author Dennis Lim

Author and Critic; Director of Programming, Film Society of Lincoln Center Stan Mack

Cartoonist Brian McManus

Special Projects Editor, VICE Coco McPherson

Writer Anna Merlan

Senior Reporter, Gizmodo Media Group Michael Miller

Editor, Bookforum Michael Musto

Writer Ed Park

Novelist; Executive Editor, Penguin Press Brian Parks

Senior Editor, 4Columns Dan Perkins (a/k/a Tom Tomorrow)

Creator, This Modern World Tejal Rao

Reporter, The New York Times; Columnist, The New York Times Magazine B. Ruby Rich

Editor-in-Chief, Film Quarterly; Professor, Film and Digital Media Department, University of California, Santa Cruz Carrie Rickey

Movie Critic and Independent Film Historian James Ridgeway

Founder and Co-Director, Solitarywatch.com Tom Robbins

Investigative Journalist–in-Residence, CUNY Graduate School of Journalism Jerry Saltz

Senior Art Critic, New York Magazine Albert Samaha

National Reporter, Buzzfeed News Peter Schjeldahl

Art Critic, The New Yorker Harry Siegel

Senior Editor, The Daily Beast Robert Sietsma

Senior Critic, Eater New York Alisa Solomon

Professor & Director, Arts Concentration, M.A. Program, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism Mark Alan Stamaty

Cartoonist and Illustrator Laurie Stone

Author Tessa Stuart

Staff Writer, Rolling Stone Eric Sundermann

Editor-In-Chief, Noisey John Surico

Contributor, The New York Times; Reporter, VICE Jonathan Tasini

Writer Amy Taubin

Contributing Editor and Critic, Artforum and Film Comment Steven Thrasher

Writer-at-Large and Senior Columnist, The Guardian US Michael Tomasky

Special Correspondent, The Daily Beast; Editor, Democracy: A Journal of Ideas Jeff Weinstein

Writer and Editor; Trustee at the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art Eric Weisbard

Organizer, MoPOP Pop Conference Colson Whitehead

Novelist Lynn Yaeger

Contributing Editor, Vogue Stephanie Zacharek

Film Critic, Time LESS

July 27, 2017

The Menil Collection in Houston, Texas, has postponed the opening of its new drawing institute, which was originally scheduled for October 7, due to the need for additional construction work. As a result it has rescheduled previously announced exhibitions including, “The Condition of Being Here: Drawings by Jasper Johns”; “Think of Them as Spaces: Brice Marden’s Drawings”; and “Roni Horn: When I Breathe, I Draw.”

“Over the past few weeks, it has become clear that we will need more time to complete the Menil Drawing Institute and the other exciting projects on our campus, such as the new public greenspaces, in a manner that meets our exacting standards,” director Rebecca Rabinow said. “Rather than rush to open the Menil Drawing Institute in early October, the trustees and I have decided to delay the festivities, to ensure that everything is perfect. We apologize for any inconvenience this change of date may cause, especially for those who have factored an early October celebration into their fall plans.”

Dedicated to the exhibition, conservation, and study of modern and contemporary drawings, the $40 million institute will be housed in a new 30,000-square-foot facility, designed by the Los Angeles–based firm Johnston Marklee and Associates.

July 26, 2017

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s longtime Asian arts curator Barry Till has announced he will step down after a thirty-six-year term. Till will be named as the gallery’s first curator emeritus when his retirement takes effect at the end of September.

“Barry is an internationally known and admired treasure in the field of Asian Art,” said director Jon Tupper. “Barry’s work and reputation have attracted donors, volunteers, and staff, including myself to the AGGV, he will be truly missed by all.”

The gallery’s first director, Colin Graham, wanted the AGGV to stand out from other institutions in western Canada and began acquiring Asian art. Graham originally hired Till as a part-time Asian arts curator in 1981. Since then, Till has grown the gallery’s holdings to more than 10,000 works, which make up 50 percent of its total collection. During his tenure, Till curated almost 200 exhibitions, twenty of which have travelled nationally or internationally.

July 26, 2017

Organizers of the Skulptur Projekte Münster announced today that artist Ei Arakawa’s project Harsh Citation, Harsh Pastoral, Harsh Münster, which was targeted by thieves only one week after the decennial’s opening, has been repaired.

On June 17, one of the artist’s seven digital paintings, which consist of screened pixelated LED panels on hand-dyed fabric, was stolen. The works depict well-known pieces by other artists, such as Joan Mitchell, Gustave Courbet, and Amy Sillman, and there is an audio component to the ensemble as well. The perpetrators took the LED painting of a Jutta Koether work without causing the piece significant damage. According to the police, one of the installation’s glass vitrines was carefully opened and the power cords were severed in order to remove the work.

Ei Arakawa has since prepared a new LED panel. According to a statement issued by the exhibition, two technicians of the LWL-Museum für Kunstund Kultur installed the electronic screen into the deserted frame today and from now on the work will be on display for its regular hours, from Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 8 PM, and on Friday, 10 AM to 10 PM.

July 26, 2017

A local group of artists, activists, and community members are criticizing the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston’s decision to stage a solo show by artist Dana Schutz, whose Emmett Till–inspired work Open Casket, 2016, which was included in the Seventy-Eighth Whitney Biennial earlier this year, has created a furor in the arts community.

In a six-page open letter addressed to the institution’s chief curator Eva Respini and her team, the protesters criticized the ICA for not adequately addressing the concerns raised by critics of the Whitney Biennial and for failing to acknowledge how an exhibition dedicated to the artist may impact the African American community.

Among the signatories of the letter are Megan Smith, Allison Disher, Stephanie Houten, Pampi, and Vounds DuBuisson, who were invited by the institute’s staff to attend meetings regarding the show on July 13 and July 20. While the group thanked the institute for reaching out to the community and acknowledged that “such meetings are rare and require personal integrity and a tremendous amount of dedication to democratic principles of representation on the part of the institution’s head staff,” ultimately, the group does not think the ICA “is making a responsible decision.”

The curatorial team decided not to exhibit Open Casket but planned to engage with the public about the work by leaving an area of the gallery wall empty except for text explaining its significance. According to the letter, the critics of the show do not find this act sufficient. “Even though the painting will not be shown, even in its absence, backing its artist without accountability nor transparency about proceeds from the exhibition, the institution will be participating in condoning the coopting of Black pain and showing the art world and beyond that people can co-opt sacred imagery rooted in oppression and face little consequence, contributing to and perpetuating centuries-old racist iconography that ultimately justifies state and socially sanctioned violence on Black people.” In response to the backlash against the exhibition, ICA director Jill Medvedow issued a statement on the institute’s website: “Art often exposes the fault lines in our culture, and Open Casket raised difficult questions about cultural appropriation, race, and representation. Though Open Casket is not in the ICA exhibition, we welcome the opportunity for debate and reflection on the issues of representation and responsibility, sympathy and empathy, art, and social justice. Complex, challenging, sensitive, and urgent, these are issues deserving of thoughtful discourse, and museums are one of the few places where the artist’s voice is central to the conversation.” As of now, the institution has organized three programs related to the show. Talks with Boston poet laureate Danielle Legros-Georges and the artist Josephine Halverson have been scheduled as well as a forum with Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research on representation and responsibility. Since the 2017 Whitney Biennial’s opening weekend in March, Schutz’s painting has fueled a passionate public debate about the representation of African Americans, violence against Black bodies, and cultural appropriation, among other issues. On March 21, artist Hannah Black penned a letter that urged the biennial’s team to remove the painting and then destroy it. The Whitney Museum did not take the work down. On April 9, it hosted an event, “Perspectives on Race and Representation: An Evening with the Racial Imaginary Institute,” to open up the dialogue regarding the controversial work to the public. LESS

July 26, 2017

The San Antonio Museum of Art announced today that it is due to receive thirty-one portraits from American photographer Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’s “Latino List” series, wherein the artist documents the struggles and the accomplishments of Latinos. The promised gift, from Houston-based dealer and collector Hiram Butler and his spouse Andrew Spindler-Roesle, will be exhibited at the museum in October 2017.

“Giving the ‘Latino List’ to the San Antonio Museum of Art memorializes old friendships and shared values,” said donor Hiram Butler. “This group of photographs is especially important to me, as I grew up in Eagle Pass speaking Spanish, and San Antonio was my connection to the larger world of culture. Museum trustee Banks Smith and I have known one another since we entered the University of Texas in 1970, while Timothy Greenfield-Sanders and I have been friends and worked together since 1979. I want my gift to acknowledge Banks and the friendship he has shown me—and to support an institution that does so much to share the art of cultures from around the world.”

Greenfield-Sanders began shooting his large-format portraits in the late 1970s. His works can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the New York Public Library, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the National Portrait Gallery, among others. In 2004, his series of seven hundred art world portraits was accepted into the permanent collections of New York’s MoMA and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.