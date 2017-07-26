Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago Receives Major Photography Gift

recent
San Antonio Museum of Art Gifted Thirty-One Portraits by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders
Ringling Museum Appoints Rhiannon Paget Curator of Asian Art
Philippe de Montebello, Former Director of the Metropolitan Museum, to Lead Acquavella Galleries
Collector Faces Prison Sentence and $100 Million Fine for Smuggling a Picasso
Gift of Annie Leibovitz Photos to Nova Scotia Museum Encounters Delays
In anticipation of the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago’s fiftieth anniversary, trustee and collection committee member Jack Guthman and his wife Sandra gave the institution fifty photographs by contemporary female artists.
A selection of works from the recent acquisition is currently on view in the exhibition “Woman with a Camera,” which will run until January 14, 2018. Featuring eighteen works by established artists such as Marina Abramovic, Laurie Simmons, and Carrie Mae Weems, and emerging artists such as Anne Collier, Xaviera Simmons, and Mickalene Thomas, the show examines the many ways women across different generations and backgrounds approach the topics of identity, politics, and history.
“Jack and Sandy are the ideal patrons, making gifts that strengthen the direction the museum is already heading, while providing a bold example for how to positively impact an institution,” chief curator Michael Darling said. The Guthmans’ first donated to the MCA in honor of its tenth anniversary. Their gift included major works by Jin Soo Kim, Sol Lewitt, and Glenn Ligon. Jack Guthman has been a MCA trustee since 1989. He also serves on the museum’s collection, executive, board governance, and nominating committees. Sandra Guthman is a longtime supporter of the MCA’s youth and education programming.
Kim Ki-choon, former chief of staff of ousted President Park Geun-hye, at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday. Photo: Ahn Young-Joon
Six members of ousted president Park Geun-hye’s administration were sentenced to prison on Thursday for blacklisting thousands of artists due to their political beliefs, Choe Sang-Hun of the New York Times reports. The revelation of the government’s blacklist in December 2016 caused widespread public outrage that contributed to Park’s impeachment.
While investigators have not disclosed the names of the cultural figures on the list, officials estimate that at least 10,000 people were denied access to government-funded programs because they were critical of Park’s leadership. The scandal has prompted hundreds of South Korean artists to sue the former leader and her aides and has spurred politicians to call for new legislation that will protect artists from discrimination and political oppression.
Convicted for abuse of power and perjury, Kim Ki-choon, Park’s former chief of staff, was given a three-year term for ordering members of the president’s staff and ministry of culture officials to draw up the blacklist and lie about its creation. Kim Jong-deok, the former culture minister, received a two-year sentence, and three other former top aides were sentenced to one and a half years each. Another former culture minister, Cho Yoon-sun, who was convicted of perjury for lying about her knowledge of the blacklist before the National Assembly, was given a suspended prison sentence and was released from jail.
Park was officially removed from office and arrested in March. She is facing a slew of criminal charges that include accepting bribes and colluding with city officials to oppress South Koreans who did not agree with her political agenda.
The longest-running German legal battle over Nazi-looted art has finally come to an end. On Wednesday, July 26, the city of Munich settled with the family of German art historians Sophie Lissitzky and Paul Küppers from whom a Paul Klee masterpiece was seized by the Nazis during World War II, Catherine Hickley of the New York Times reports.
“It’s a scandal that it has taken so long, and a disgrace that we had no alternative to going to court,” said Gunnar Schnabel, a lawyer for the heirs, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Sophie Lissitzky-Küppers.
City officials had argued that Klee’s Swamp Legend, 1919, belonged at Munich’s Lenbachhaus museum for decades, but finally succumbed to political pressure and agreed to reimburse the heirs of Sophie Lissitzky and Paul Küppers, who is believed to have acquired the painting directly from the artist, by paying them a sum equal to the piece’s market value.
“Through the story of this painting over the last twenty-six years, we can trace the change of mentality not just in the museums, but also in the legal approach, the way we think about law and justice,” Matthias Mühling, the director of the Lenbachhaus said. “Law and justice are not always the same thing. This settlement is a very important achievement for our museum. This is not just an important painting by Paul Klee, it contains the whole history of the twentieth century.”
Another work in the museum is also currently at the heart of a lawsuit that was filed in March. The heirs of Jewish dealer Alfred Flechtheim are suing the Bavarian regional government for the return of eight paintings including Wassily Kandinsky’s Colorful Life, 1907, which they claim was taken by the Nazi Party.
While Anne Webber, co-chairwoman of the Commission for Looted Art in Europe, says that Bavaria still has “a great deal to do there in terms of transparency, provenance research and restitution,” the culture ministry assured the public after it returned a Nazi-looted work to its rightful owners last week that it is committed to “vigorous provenance research with the goal of rectifying injustices of the Nazi era.”
Asian art historian Dina Bangdel, who specialized in South Asian and Himalayan art, passed away in the United States on Tuesday, July 25, at the age of fifty-four. According to the Kathmandu Post, the scholar died of meningitis, which she contracted after undergoing surgery for sinusitis in March.
Bangdel was the director of the art history department at Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar, which she originally joined as an assistant professor of art history in 2005. After earning tenure and a promotion to associate professor, Bangdel was appointed head of the program in 2012.
Her curatorial work often focused on the ritual performance and identity politics of Buddhist art in South Asia. She was also interested in issues of gender and identity in South Asian contemporary art and film. Among the numerous exhibitions Bangdel curated throughout her career are “Circle of Bliss: Buddhist Meditational Art” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (2003), which was a finalist for the Alfred Barr Award for best exhibition catalogue; “Pilgrimage and Faith: Buddhism, Christianity, and Islam” at the Rubin Museum, New York (2010); and “Prakriti Speaks: Contemporary Nepali Art in Mumbai” (2011).
“Dina will be very much missed as a scholar, teacher, mentor, colleague, friend, mother, and wife,” VCUQatar said in a statement. “Her dedicated and loving spirit was an inspiration to all of us.”
Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, announced today the establishment of a newly endowed curatorial position for contemporary art. Guggenheim curator Katherine Brinson, who joined the museum in 2005, will be the first Daskalopoulos Curator, Contemporary Art. The position has been created with the support of Dimitris Daskalopoulos, a vice president of the board of trustees and chairman of the collections council of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation.
“As an active board member, art collector, and patron, Dimitris Daskalopoulos is a preeminent advocate for the power of contemporary art to inspire and reflect creative forces in our society,” said Armstrong. “This generous gift to endow a position allows us to continue to advance a founding commitment of the Guggenheim to collect and exhibit the most thought-provoking and innovative art of our time.”
Brinson, who has previously organized exhibitions of work by artists including Anicka Yi, Doris Salcedo, Paul Chan, and Christopher Wool, is currently curating a mid-career survey of work by artist Danh Vo, which opens at the Guggenheim on February 9, 2018.
Arts journalists, writers, editors, and other cultural figures have signed an open letter addressed to Peter Barbey, the billionaire owner of the Village Voice, criticizing his leadership of the storied paper and accusing him of trying to weaken its historic union.
Since the last union contract expired on June 30, union members have been trying to negotiate new terms with the management team appointed by Barbey. Management, however, wants to make severe modifications to the contract, such as eliminating the paper’s diversity and affirmative-action commitments; terminating the union’s ability to bargain over healthcare (union members must accept whatever healthcare options management offers, without question); and reducing the amount of leave new parents can have.
Employees became quickly frustrated with management’s inflexible stance and their ignorance of the paper’s history. Over the years, the Village Voice has staunchly defended LGBTQ rights and was the first private company in the country to offer domestic/same-sex partner benefits in 1982. On June 21, union members peacefully protested outside the paper’s inaugural annual Voice Pride Awards gala—celebrating New York’s LGBTQ community—at the event space Capitale in the Bowery.
One employee told artforum.com that “[the] paper was founded to serve as a voice of resistance—cultural, political—so the idea that management wants to roll back the rights and protections this proud union has fought for over four decades fundamentally misunderstands what the Village Voice stands for. So many of America’s great journalists and critics have written for the Voice: Hilton Als, J. Hoberman, Thulani Davis, Jill Johnston, Deborah Jowitt, Cynthia Carr, Peter Schjeldahl, Colson Whitehead, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jerry Saltz, B. Ruby Rich, Roberta Smith, Molly Haskell, Mark Schoofs, Manohla Dargis—and so many of them were union members.”
Als and Schjeldahl, the theater critic and the art critic at the New Yorker, respectively, are among the signees of the open letter, published on Medium, which states: “We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in the Village Voice Union. We hope you will meet its members with a fair and reasonable contract, upholding their hard-won rights and benefits. If you do, our entire field will be much richer for it.” Those interested in supporting the union may contribute to its strike fund here.
The entire open letter is as follows:
An Open Letter to Peter Barbey, Owner of the Village Voice:
We the undersigned have all written for the Village Voice over the course of our careers. We each found it to be a paper where journalists and critics such as ourselves could hone our chops, find our voices, and receive the freedom and encouragement to become the writers we are now. Though we have moved on from its ranks for one reason or another, our admiration and affection for the publication remain strong.
We are disappointed to learn that you and your leadership want to weaken the Village Voice Union, one of the proudest legacies of the paper. As writers and journalists, we understand all too well the challenges that face print media today. That said, we wish to see this beloved paper continue to produce the highest caliber of work — work that deserves and demands your fullest support.
We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in the Village Voice Union. We hope you will meet its members with a fair and reasonable contract, upholding their hard-won rights and benefits. If you do, our entire field will be much richer for it.
Respectfully,
Vince Aletti
Photography Critic, The New Yorker
Hilton Als
Theater Critic, The New Yorker
William Bastone
Founder/Editor, The Smoking Gun
Raillan Brooks
Senior Staff Editor, The New York Times
Robert Christgau
Music Critic and Essayist
Ta-Nehisi Coates
Writer
Joe Conason
Editor-in-Chief, The National Memo
Joe Coscarelli
Culture Writer, The New York Times
Araceli Cruz
Writer
Manohla Dargis
Co-Chief Film Critic, The New York Times
Camille Dodero
Writer, Editor, and Reporter
Jen Doll
Writer, The New York Times, New York Magazine, Glamour; Author, Save the Date and Unclaimed Baggage
Gary Giddins
Author
Richard Goldstein
Author
Jennifer Gonnerman
Staff Writer, The New Yorker
Vivian Gornick
Critic, Journalist, and Memoirist
Ed Halter
Author and Critic; Co-Director of Light Industry
LynNell Hancock
Education Reporter; Professor, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism
Rob Harvilla
Staff Writer, The Ringer
Molly Haskell
Author and Critic
Doug Henwood
Journalist and Broadcaster; Contributing Editor, The Nation
Elizabeth Hess
Author
J. Hoberman
Author
Andrew Hsiao
U.S. Publisher, Verso Books
Sharyn Jackson
Staff Writer, Minneapolis Star Tribune
Foster Kamer
Managing Editor, Mashable
James Ledbetter
Editor and Author
Dennis Lim
Author and Critic; Director of Programming, Film Society of Lincoln Center
Stan Mack
Cartoonist
Brian McManus
Special Projects Editor, VICE
Coco McPherson
Writer
Anna Merlan
Senior Reporter, Gizmodo Media Group
Michael Miller
Editor, Bookforum
Michael Musto
Writer
Ed Park
Novelist; Executive Editor, Penguin Press
Brian Parks
Senior Editor, 4Columns
Dan Perkins (a/k/a Tom Tomorrow)
Creator, This Modern World
Tejal Rao
Reporter, The New York Times; Columnist, The New York Times Magazine
B. Ruby Rich
Editor-in-Chief, Film Quarterly; Professor, Film and Digital Media Department, University of California, Santa Cruz
Carrie Rickey
Movie Critic and Independent Film Historian
James Ridgeway
Founder and Co-Director, Solitarywatch.com
Tom Robbins
Investigative Journalist–in-Residence, CUNY Graduate School of Journalism
Jerry Saltz
Senior Art Critic, New York Magazine
Albert Samaha
National Reporter, Buzzfeed News
Peter Schjeldahl
Art Critic, The New Yorker
Harry Siegel
Senior Editor, The Daily Beast
Robert Sietsma
Senior Critic, Eater New York
Alisa Solomon
Professor & Director, Arts Concentration, M.A. Program, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism
Mark Alan Stamaty
Cartoonist and Illustrator
Laurie Stone
Author
Tessa Stuart
Staff Writer, Rolling Stone
Eric Sundermann
Editor-In-Chief, Noisey
John Surico
Contributor, The New York Times; Reporter, VICE
Jonathan Tasini
Writer
Amy Taubin
Contributing Editor and Critic, Artforum and Film Comment
Steven Thrasher
Writer-at-Large and Senior Columnist, The Guardian US
Michael Tomasky
Special Correspondent, The Daily Beast; Editor, Democracy: A Journal of Ideas
Jeff Weinstein
Writer and Editor; Trustee at the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art
Eric Weisbard
Organizer, MoPOP Pop Conference
Colson Whitehead
Novelist
Lynn Yaeger
Contributing Editor, Vogue
Stephanie Zacharek
Film Critic, Time
Rendering of the Johnston Marklee and Associates–designed Menil Drawing Institute, currently being built in Houston, Texas.
The Menil Collection in Houston, Texas, has postponed the opening of its new drawing institute, which was originally scheduled for October 7, due to the need for additional construction work. As a result it has rescheduled previously announced exhibitions including, “The Condition of Being Here: Drawings by Jasper Johns”; “Think of Them as Spaces: Brice Marden’s Drawings”; and “Roni Horn: When I Breathe, I Draw.”
“Over the past few weeks, it has become clear that we will need more time to complete the Menil Drawing Institute and the other exciting projects on our campus, such as the new public greenspaces, in a manner that meets our exacting standards,” director Rebecca Rabinow said. “Rather than rush to open the Menil Drawing Institute in early October, the trustees and I have decided to delay the festivities, to ensure that everything is perfect. We apologize for any inconvenience this change of date may cause, especially for those who have factored an early October celebration into their fall plans.”
Dedicated to the exhibition, conservation, and study of modern and contemporary drawings, the $40 million institute will be housed in a new 30,000-square-foot facility, designed by the Los Angeles–based firm Johnston Marklee and Associates.
Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s longtime Asian arts curator Barry Till has announced he will step down after a thirty-six-year term. Till will be named as the gallery’s first curator emeritus when his retirement takes effect at the end of September.
“Barry is an internationally known and admired treasure in the field of Asian Art,” said director Jon Tupper. “Barry’s work and reputation have attracted donors, volunteers, and staff, including myself to the AGGV, he will be truly missed by all.”
The gallery’s first director, Colin Graham, wanted the AGGV to stand out from other institutions in western Canada and began acquiring Asian art. Graham originally hired Till as a part-time Asian arts curator in 1981. Since then, Till has grown the gallery’s holdings to more than 10,000 works, which make up 50 percent of its total collection. During his tenure, Till curated almost 200 exhibitions, twenty of which have travelled nationally or internationally.
Technicians repairing Ei Arakawa’s project, Harsh Citation, Harsh Pastoral, Harsh Münster. Photo: Sophia Trollmann
Organizers of the Skulptur Projekte Münster announced today that artist Ei Arakawa’s project Harsh Citation, Harsh Pastoral, Harsh Münster, which was targeted by thieves only one week after the decennial’s opening, has been repaired.
On June 17, one of the artist’s seven digital paintings, which consist of screened pixelated LED panels on hand-dyed fabric, was stolen. The works depict well-known pieces by other artists, such as Joan Mitchell, Gustave Courbet, and Amy Sillman, and there is an audio component to the ensemble as well. The perpetrators took the LED painting of a Jutta Koether work without causing the piece significant damage. According to the police, one of the installation’s glass vitrines was carefully opened and the power cords were severed in order to remove the work.
Ei Arakawa has since prepared a new LED panel. According to a statement issued by the exhibition, two technicians of the LWL-Museum für Kunstund Kultur installed the electronic screen into the deserted frame today and from now on the work will be on display for its regular hours, from Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 8 PM, and on Friday, 10 AM to 10 PM.