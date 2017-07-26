 

POSTED July 27, 2017

Sam Durant Wins DeCordova Sculpture Park’s 2017 Rappaport Prize

Sam Durant.

DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum announced today that multimedia artist Sam Durant is the eighteenth recipient of its annual $25,000 Rappaport Prize, which is given to an established contemporary artist with strong ties to New England.

“[Durant] has an impressive record of international and solo exhibitions and a substantial history of scholarly and critical attention,” executive director John Ravenal said. “His thoughtful and timely exploration of social justice and civil rights aligns perfectly with the Rappaport Foundations’ commitment to a better society through supporting leadership in public policy, medicine, and the arts.”

Born in Seattle in 1961, Durant grew up in the Boston area and studied art at the Massachusetts College of Art Boston before earning his MFA from the California Institute of the Arts where he now teaches. Durant often creates politically-charged works that draw inspiration from American history and engage with subjects as diverse as the civil rights movement, southern rock music, and modernism.

July 28, 2017

Pat Brassington Awarded Inaugural $50,000 Don Macfarlane Prize

Pat Brassington (Left) and Melissa Macfarlane (Right).

The Don Macfarlane Prize, a new $50,000 award that will be given annually to senior Australian artists in recognition of their ongoing cultural contribution, leadership, and commitment to mentorship, has named photographer Pat Brassington as the prize’s first recipient.

A statement issued by the prize calls Brassington “one of Australia’s most significant and influential artists” and praises her “genre-defining contribution to the field of visual arts, her breathtaking conceptual work, and her commitment to the sector as a gallery administrator and mentor to many artists.”

Known for her interests in surrealism, feminism and psychoanalysis, and for creating ambiguous photomontages that play on narratives of sexuality, memory and identity, Brassington was also recently named the winner of the 2016 Redlands Konica Minolta Art Prize, and was the subject of a major survey, “Pat Brassington: A Rebours,” which was held at the Australian Center for Contemporary Art, Melbourne, in 2012 and then toured Australia and New Zealand until 2016.

July 28, 2017

Houston Awards Nearly $3.5 Million in Arts and Cultural Grants

Houston’s Project Row Houses.

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner has approved a total of $3,463,217 in grants that will be awarded to local nonprofit organizations for the 2018 fiscal year. The grants are funded through a portion of the Hotel Occupancy Tax, which makes up 55 percent of the Houston Arts Alliance’s budget. The financial support will allow eighty-five local organizations to provide a range of programming including public performances, festivals, and exhibitions.

“Houston’s diverse arts and cultural offerings provide tremendous service to our community, attract visitors and set Houston apart from other cities,” said the mayor. “Each dollar the city invests sparks social and economic returns to the city and is a big reason why Houston has grown its creative talent and opportunity.”

The grantees include the University of Houston-Clear Lake Art Gallery, Art League Houston, Box 13 Artspace, Fotofest Inc., the Houston Center for Photography, the Houston International Dance Coalition, Preservation Houston, the University of Houston’s Blaffer Art Museum, Project Row Houses, and the Ensemble Theatre. A complete list of grant recipients can be found on the Houston Arts Alliance’s website.

July 28, 2017

MCA Chicago Adds Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi to Its Board of Trustees

Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago has announced that Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, has joined its board of trustees, Carolyn Twersky of Artnews reports.

“He brings an incredible expertise as a leader in global art, culture, and philanthropy and through his work at the Barjeel Art Foundation, he is an important collector of contemporary art,” Anne Kaplan, the chair of the museum’s board said in a statement.

Al Qassemi will also act as a co-chair of the Global Vision Initiative, which aims to support contemporary art and artists from the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The project began as a pilot program in 2016. Since then the museum has acquired several works by Middle Eastern artists such as Marwan and Jumana Manna, which will be included in a group exhibition, curated by Omar Kholeif, that is scheduled to open in 2019.

July 27, 2017

South Korea Sentences Six Former Officials for Blacklisting Artists

Kim Ki-choon, former chief of staff of ousted President Park Geun-hye, at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday. Photo: Ahn Young-Joon

Six members of ousted president Park Geun-hye’s administration were sentenced to prison on Thursday for blacklisting thousands of artists due to their political beliefs, Choe Sang-Hun of the New York Times reports. The revelation of the government’s blacklist in December 2016 caused widespread public outrage that contributed to Park’s impeachment.

While investigators have not disclosed the names of the cultural figures on the list, officials estimate that at least 10,000 people were denied access to government-funded programs because they were critical of Park’s leadership. The scandal has prompted hundreds of South Korean artists to sue the former leader and her aides and has spurred politicians to call for new legislation that will protect artists from discrimination and political oppression.

Convicted for abuse of power and perjury, Kim Ki-choon, Park’s former chief of staff, was given a three-year term for ordering members of the president’s staff and ministry of culture officials to draw up the blacklist and lie about its creation. Kim Jong-deok, the former culture minister, received a two-year sentence, and three other former top aides were sentenced to one and a half years each. Another former culture minister, Cho Yoon-sun, who was convicted of perjury for lying about her knowledge of the blacklist before the National Assembly, was given a suspended prison sentence and was released from jail.

July 27, 2017

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago Receives Major Photography Gift

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. Photo: Peter McCullough

In anticipation of the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago’s fiftieth anniversary, trustee and collection committee member Jack Guthman and his wife Sandra gave the institution fifty photographs by contemporary female artists.

A selection of works from the recent acquisition is currently on view in the exhibition “Woman with a Camera,” which will run until January 14, 2018. Featuring eighteen works by established artists such as Marina Abramovic, Laurie Simmons, and Carrie Mae Weems, and emerging artists such as Anne Collier, Xaviera Simmons, and Mickalene Thomas, the show examines the many ways women across different generations and backgrounds approach the topics of identity, politics, and history.

“Jack and Sandy are the ideal patrons, making gifts that strengthen the direction the museum is already heading, while providing a bold example for how to positively impact an institution,” chief curator Michael Darling said. The Guthmans’ first donated to the MCA in honor of its tenth anniversary. Their gift included major works by Jin Soo Kim, Sol Lewitt, and Glenn Ligon. Jack Guthman has been a MCA trustee since 1989. He also serves on the museum’s collection, executive, board governance, and nominating committees. Sandra Guthman is a longtime supporter of the MCA’s youth and education programming.

July 27, 2017

Twenty-Six-Year Legal Dispute over Nazi-Looted Klee Masterpiece Is Settled

Paul Klee, Swamp Legend, 1919. Photo: Städtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus und Kunstbau München

The longest-running German legal battle over Nazi-looted art has finally come to an end. On Wednesday, July 26, the city of Munich settled with the family of German art historians Sophie Lissitzky and Paul Küppers from whom a Paul Klee masterpiece was seized by the Nazis during World War II, Catherine Hickley of the New York Times reports.

“It’s a scandal that it has taken so long, and a disgrace that we had no alternative to going to court,” said Gunnar Schnabel, a lawyer for the heirs, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Sophie Lissitzky-Küppers.

City officials had argued that Klee’s Swamp Legend, 1919, belonged at Munich’s Lenbachhaus museum for decades, but finally succumbed to political pressure and agreed to reimburse the heirs of Sophie Lissitzky and Paul Küppers, who is believed to have acquired the painting directly from the artist, by paying them a sum equal to the piece’s market value.

July 27, 2017

Dina Bangdel (1963–2017)

Dina Bangdel. Photo: the Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar

Asian art historian Dina Bangdel, who specialized in South Asian and Himalayan art, passed away in the United States on Tuesday, July 25, at the age of fifty-four. According to the Kathmandu Post, the scholar died of meningitis, which she contracted after undergoing surgery for sinusitis in March.

Bangdel was the director of the art history department at Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar, which she originally joined as an assistant professor of art history in 2005. After earning tenure and a promotion to associate professor, Bangdel was appointed head of the program in 2012.

Her curatorial work often focused on the ritual performance and identity politics of Buddhist art in South Asia. She was also interested in issues of gender and identity in South Asian contemporary art and film. Among the numerous exhibitions Bangdel curated throughout her career are “Circle of Bliss: Buddhist Meditational Art” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (2003), which was a finalist for the Alfred Barr Award for best exhibition catalogue; “Pilgrimage and Faith: Buddhism, Christianity, and Islam” at the Rubin Museum, New York (2010); and “Prakriti Speaks: Contemporary Nepali Art in Mumbai” (2011).

July 27, 2017

Katherine Brinson Named Guggenheim Museum’s First Daskalopoulos Curator, Contemporary Art

Katherine Brinson.

Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, announced today the establishment of a newly endowed curatorial position for contemporary art. Guggenheim curator Katherine Brinson, who joined the museum in 2005, will be the first Daskalopoulos Curator, Contemporary Art. The position has been created with the support of Dimitris Daskalopoulos, a vice president of the board of trustees and chairman of the collections council of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation.

“As an active board member, art collector, and patron, Dimitris Daskalopoulos is a preeminent advocate for the power of contemporary art to inspire and reflect creative forces in our society,” said Armstrong. “This generous gift to endow a position allows us to continue to advance a founding commitment of the Guggenheim to collect and exhibit the most thought-provoking and innovative art of our time.”

Brinson, who has previously organized exhibitions of work by artists including Anicka Yi, Doris Salcedo, Paul Chan, and Christopher Wool, is currently curating a mid-career survey of work by artist Danh Vo, which opens at the Guggenheim on February 9, 2018.

