Houston Awards Nearly $3.5 Million in Arts and Cultural Grants

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner has approved a total of $3,463,217 in grants that will be awarded to local nonprofit organizations for the 2018 fiscal year. The grants are funded through a portion of the Hotel Occupancy Tax, which makes up 55 percent of the Houston Arts Alliance’s budget. The financial support will allow eighty-five local organizations to provide a range of programming including public performances, festivals, and exhibitions.

“Houston’s diverse arts and cultural offerings provide tremendous service to our community, attract visitors and set Houston apart from other cities,” said the mayor. “Each dollar the city invests sparks social and economic returns to the city and is a big reason why Houston has grown its creative talent and opportunity.”

The grantees include the University of Houston-Clear Lake Art Gallery, Art League Houston, Box 13 Artspace, Fotofest Inc., the Houston Center for Photography, the Houston International Dance Coalition, Preservation Houston, the University of Houston’s Blaffer Art Museum, Project Row Houses, and the Ensemble Theatre. A complete list of grant recipients can be found on the Houston Arts Alliance’s website.

The Don Macfarlane Prize, a new $50,000 award that will be given annually to senior Australian artists in recognition of their ongoing cultural contribution, leadership, and commitment to mentorship, has named photographer Pat Brassington as the prize’s first recipient.

A statement issued by the prize calls Brassington “one of Australia’s most significant and influential artists” and praises her “genre-defining contribution to the field of visual arts, her breathtaking conceptual work, and her commitment to the sector as a gallery administrator and mentor to many artists.”

Known for her interests in surrealism, feminism and psychoanalysis, and for creating ambiguous photomontages that play on narratives of sexuality, memory and identity, Brassington was also recently named the winner of the 2016 Redlands Konica Minolta Art Prize, and was the subject of a major survey, “Pat Brassington: A Rebours,” which was held at the Australian Center for Contemporary Art, Melbourne, in 2012 and then toured Australia and New Zealand until 2016.

The Macfarlane Prize is the first initiative for the Macfarlane Fund, established to honor the life of Melbourne businessman Donald Macfarlane who was a respected arts patron. The fund offers financial support to artists in all stages of their careers, and will also establish the Macfarlane Commissions, a new biennial series of exhibitions that will commission works by mid-career contemporary artists in collaboration with the Australian Center for Contemporary Art. LESS

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago has announced that Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, has joined its board of trustees, Carolyn Twersky of Artnews reports.

“He brings an incredible expertise as a leader in global art, culture, and philanthropy and through his work at the Barjeel Art Foundation, he is an important collector of contemporary art,” Anne Kaplan, the chair of the museum’s board said in a statement.

Al Qassemi will also act as a co-chair of the Global Vision Initiative, which aims to support contemporary art and artists from the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The project began as a pilot program in 2016. Since then the museum has acquired several works by Middle Eastern artists such as Marwan and Jumana Manna, which will be included in a group exhibition, curated by Omar Kholeif, that is scheduled to open in 2019.

DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum announced today that multimedia artist Sam Durant is the eighteenth recipient of its annual $25,000 Rappaport Prize, which is given to an established contemporary artist with strong ties to New England.

“[Durant] has an impressive record of international and solo exhibitions and a substantial history of scholarly and critical attention,” executive director John Ravenal said. “His thoughtful and timely exploration of social justice and civil rights aligns perfectly with the Rappaport Foundations’ commitment to a better society through supporting leadership in public policy, medicine, and the arts.”

Born in Seattle in 1961, Durant grew up in the Boston area and studied art at the Massachusetts College of Art Boston before earning his MFA from the California Institute of the Arts where he now teaches. Durant often creates politically-charged works that draw inspiration from American history and engage with subjects as diverse as the civil rights movement, southern rock music, and modernism.

In May, his work Scaffold, 2012, sparked a public outcry after the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis installed it in its sculpture garden. The two-story sculpture—a composite of representations of seven historical gallows that were used in the US between 1859 and 2006—was considered offensive by the Dakota Nation. Some American Indians even labeled it a “a monument to genocide.” The controversy prompted hundreds of protesters to demonstrate outside the center and to demand the removal of the piece. In response, Durant said that he made a “grave miscalculation” when he did not consult with the Dakota community before allowing the Walker Art Center to erect the piece so close to Mankato, where thirty-eight Dakotas were hanged in 1862. The artist issued an apology to the community and then transferred the intellectual property rights to the piece to the Dakota Indians, who have since dismantled it, and will now decide whether to burn it in a ceremonial ritual. The work has since led to intense debate about issues such as cultural appropriation and institutional responsibilities. Other major works by Durant include Labyrinth, 2015, in Philadelphia, which addresses mass incarceration, The Meeting House, 2016, in Concord, Massachusetts, which examines the subject of race in colonial and contemporary New England, and What #is a museum?, a discursive social media project he started while serving as an artist in residence at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2013. “It is such a wonderful surprise and tremendous honor to be recognized in my home region with the Rappaport Prize,” said Durant. “I am a New Englander to the core—its remarkable history has profoundly shaped and inspired me. The deCordova Museum was a big part of my formation as an artist, and my teacher George Greenamyer’s work Mass Art Vehicle at deCordova was one of the first public sculptures I loved. My work often puts me in the cross hairs of contentious and difficult debates, as it has recently, so deCordova’s acknowledgement is particularly timely—a cool drink of water for a parched soul.” LESS

Six members of ousted president Park Geun-hye’s administration were sentenced to prison on Thursday for blacklisting thousands of artists due to their political beliefs, Choe Sang-Hun of the New York Times reports. The revelation of the government’s blacklist in December 2016 caused widespread public outrage that contributed to Park’s impeachment.

While investigators have not disclosed the names of the cultural figures on the list, officials estimate that at least 10,000 people were denied access to government-funded programs because they were critical of Park’s leadership. The scandal has prompted hundreds of South Korean artists to sue the former leader and her aides and has spurred politicians to call for new legislation that will protect artists from discrimination and political oppression.

Convicted for abuse of power and perjury, Kim Ki-choon, Park’s former chief of staff, was given a three-year term for ordering members of the president’s staff and ministry of culture officials to draw up the blacklist and lie about its creation. Kim Jong-deok, the former culture minister, received a two-year sentence, and three other former top aides were sentenced to one and a half years each. Another former culture minister, Cho Yoon-sun, who was convicted of perjury for lying about her knowledge of the blacklist before the National Assembly, was given a suspended prison sentence and was released from jail.

Park was officially removed from office and arrested in March. She is facing a slew of criminal charges that include accepting bribes and colluding with city officials to oppress South Koreans who did not agree with her political agenda. LESS

In anticipation of the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago’s fiftieth anniversary, trustee and collection committee member Jack Guthman and his wife Sandra gave the institution fifty photographs by contemporary female artists.

A selection of works from the recent acquisition is currently on view in the exhibition “Woman with a Camera,” which will run until January 14, 2018. Featuring eighteen works by established artists such as Marina Abramovic, Laurie Simmons, and Carrie Mae Weems, and emerging artists such as Anne Collier, Xaviera Simmons, and Mickalene Thomas, the show examines the many ways women across different generations and backgrounds approach the topics of identity, politics, and history.

“Jack and Sandy are the ideal patrons, making gifts that strengthen the direction the museum is already heading, while providing a bold example for how to positively impact an institution,” chief curator Michael Darling said. The Guthmans’ first donated to the MCA in honor of its tenth anniversary. Their gift included major works by Jin Soo Kim, Sol Lewitt, and Glenn Ligon. Jack Guthman has been a MCA trustee since 1989. He also serves on the museum’s collection, executive, board governance, and nominating committees. Sandra Guthman is a longtime supporter of the MCA’s youth and education programming.

The longest-running German legal battle over Nazi-looted art has finally come to an end. On Wednesday, July 26, the city of Munich settled with the family of German art historians Sophie Lissitzky and Paul Küppers from whom a Paul Klee masterpiece was seized by the Nazis during World War II, Catherine Hickley of the New York Times reports.

“It’s a scandal that it has taken so long, and a disgrace that we had no alternative to going to court,” said Gunnar Schnabel, a lawyer for the heirs, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Sophie Lissitzky-Küppers.

City officials had argued that Klee’s Swamp Legend, 1919, belonged at Munich’s Lenbachhaus museum for decades, but finally succumbed to political pressure and agreed to reimburse the heirs of Sophie Lissitzky and Paul Küppers, who is believed to have acquired the painting directly from the artist, by paying them a sum equal to the piece’s market value.

“Through the story of this painting over the last twenty-six years, we can trace the change of mentality not just in the museums, but also in the legal approach, the way we think about law and justice,” Matthias Mühling, the director of the Lenbachhaus said. “Law and justice are not always the same thing. This settlement is a very important achievement for our museum. This is not just an important painting by Paul Klee, it contains the whole history of the twentieth century.” Another work in the museum is also currently at the heart of a lawsuit that was filed in March. The heirs of Jewish dealer Alfred Flechtheim are suing the Bavarian regional government for the return of eight paintings including Wassily Kandinsky’s Colorful Life, 1907, which they claim was taken by the Nazi Party. While Anne Webber, co-chairwoman of the Commission for Looted Art in Europe, says that Bavaria still has “a great deal to do there in terms of transparency, provenance research and restitution,” the culture ministry assured the public after it returned a Nazi-looted work to its rightful owners last week that it is committed to “vigorous provenance research with the goal of rectifying injustices of the Nazi era.” LESS

Asian art historian Dina Bangdel, who specialized in South Asian and Himalayan art, passed away in the United States on Tuesday, July 25, at the age of fifty-four. According to the Kathmandu Post, the scholar died of meningitis, which she contracted after undergoing surgery for sinusitis in March.

Bangdel was the director of the art history department at Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar, which she originally joined as an assistant professor of art history in 2005. After earning tenure and a promotion to associate professor, Bangdel was appointed head of the program in 2012.

Her curatorial work often focused on the ritual performance and identity politics of Buddhist art in South Asia. She was also interested in issues of gender and identity in South Asian contemporary art and film. Among the numerous exhibitions Bangdel curated throughout her career are “Circle of Bliss: Buddhist Meditational Art” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (2003), which was a finalist for the Alfred Barr Award for best exhibition catalogue; “Pilgrimage and Faith: Buddhism, Christianity, and Islam” at the Rubin Museum, New York (2010); and “Prakriti Speaks: Contemporary Nepali Art in Mumbai” (2011).

“Dina will be very much missed as a scholar, teacher, mentor, colleague, friend, mother, and wife,” VCUQatar said in a statement. “Her dedicated and loving spirit was an inspiration to all of us.” LESS

Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, announced today the establishment of a newly endowed curatorial position for contemporary art. Guggenheim curator Katherine Brinson, who joined the museum in 2005, will be the first Daskalopoulos Curator, Contemporary Art. The position has been created with the support of Dimitris Daskalopoulos, a vice president of the board of trustees and chairman of the collections council of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation.

“As an active board member, art collector, and patron, Dimitris Daskalopoulos is a preeminent advocate for the power of contemporary art to inspire and reflect creative forces in our society,” said Armstrong. “This generous gift to endow a position allows us to continue to advance a founding commitment of the Guggenheim to collect and exhibit the most thought-provoking and innovative art of our time.”

Brinson, who has previously organized exhibitions of work by artists including Anicka Yi, Doris Salcedo, Paul Chan, and Christopher Wool, is currently curating a mid-career survey of work by artist Danh Vo, which opens at the Guggenheim on February 9, 2018.