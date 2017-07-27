Artist Pension Trust Faces Backlash over Storage Fees

POSTED July 28, 2017

Artists who signed up to participate in the Artist Pension Trust, a mutual assurance fund that was established to provide long-term financial security for artists, are up in arms over a new monthly storage fee. The trust’s announcement that it would soon charge $6.50 per month for each work that the members of the trust want to store beginning in September has some threatening to pull out of APT.

In the Facebook group “APT Artist Solidarity,” which was started by Los Angeles artist Kristin Calabrese, members of the trust are airing their grievances. “I originally understood that that APT was developed to protect artists and their futures. It makes me sad that it has become increasingly clear that it is about making a profit,” wrote New York artist Marina Kappos.

Kirsten Hassenfeld said the move was “a breach of trust and a tactic to mitigate financial pressure on APT while transferring the burden to the artists themselves.” Since the artists only have until August 11 to decide whether they will agree to the trust’s new policy, many are concerned that there is not enough time to make other arrangements for storing their works. Some are even considering destroying works that they cannot afford to transport.

Al Brenner, CEO of the Mutual Art Group, which includes APT, defended the new fee arguing that the cost is much less than artists will have to pay elsewhere. He told Colin Gleadell of Artnet that “it’s not about raising money to balance our books; [it’s about getting] the work out of storage so that it can be seen and eventually sold. Some works have been in storage for ten years and that’s not good.” According to Brenner, the appeal of APT for some artists was the free storage facilities. In order to become a member, one originally had to agree to contribute to the storage expenses for over-sized works when signing the contract, but the policy has never been enforced. APT recently faced criticism in April when it withdrew eighteen lots from a Sotheby’s London auction. While APT successfully put fifteen works on the block in a Sotheby’s New York auction in March, Brenner said the artists whose works were up for sale in London were afraid that they would be undersold, which could negatively impact future sales. Founded by businessman Moti Shniberg in 2004, APT asks participating artists to contribute more than twenty works over the course of two decades. The works will eventually be sold and the profits divided between all of the artists in the trust. APT’s holdings consist of 13,000 works by 2,000 artists—one of the largest collections of contemporary art in the world. LESS

July 28, 2017

The Cleveland Museum of Art’s board of trustees has approved a seven-year contract that will allow William M. Griswold, who became the ninth permanent director of the institution in May 2014, to continue serving as the museum’s director through December 31, 2024.

“Bill has done an incredible job and demonstrated exceptional leadership during a pivotal time in the museum’s history,” said board chair Peter E. Raskind. “He combines a lifelong dedication as an esteemed scholar and curator with a strong sense of commitment to the community we serve and a visionary mind for the future. He is uniquely qualified to continue to lead the museum and build further on the distinguished foundation we have established in the past three years.”

Under Griswold’s leadership, the museum successfully campaigned to raise funds for its historic renovation and expansion and organized a yearlong centennial celebration in 2016 featuring a wide variety of community events and special exhibitions. These achievements led the board to propose an extension to the term of his original agreement with the museum, which would have expired in 2019.

Prior to joining the Cleveland Museum of Art, Griswold served as director of the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City for seven years .He also previously served as director and president of the Minneapolis Institute of Arts from 2005 to 2007; acting director and chief curator of the J. Paul Getty Museum from 2004 to 2005; and associate director for collections at the Getty, beginning in 2001. LESS

July 28, 2017

The first International Biennial of Contemporary Art of South America, dubbed BienalSur, will launch across thirty cities in South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia in September Gabriella Angeleti of the Art Newspaper reports. While based in Buenos Aires, the biennial strives to promote cultural exchange between countries.

Aníbal Jozami, the director of the large-scale exhibition, said, “The biennials that we are now acquainted with were born at different historical times as a consequence of certain social groups attempting to boost their city or region, as was the case with the political leaders of northern Italy after reunification, when they established the Venice Biennale in the late-nineteenth century. In view of this context, together with [the artistic director of the biennial] Diana Wechsler and [the biennial’s advisor] Marlise Ilhesca, we felt the need to rethink the current formats—conversely, this biennial does not respond to any city in particular”

Organized by the Universidad Nacional de Tres de Febrero of Argentina, BienalSur will feature 379 projects that are not required to adhere to any specific theme. Among the artists participating are South American artists Paulo Nazareth, Cildo Meireles, Iván Navarro, Oscar Muñoz, Voluspa Jarpa, and Marcelo Brodsky as well as international artists Katsuhiko Hibino, Angelika Markul, and Abdellah Karroum.

July 28, 2017

The Don Macfarlane Prize, a new $50,000 award that will be given annually to senior Australian artists in recognition of their ongoing cultural contribution, leadership, and commitment to mentorship, has named photographer Pat Brassington as the prize’s first recipient.

A statement issued by the prize calls Brassington “one of Australia’s most significant and influential artists” and praises her “genre-defining contribution to the field of visual arts, her breathtaking conceptual work, and her commitment to the sector as a gallery administrator and mentor to many artists.”

Known for her interests in surrealism, feminism and psychoanalysis, and for creating ambiguous photomontages that play on narratives of sexuality, memory and identity, Brassington was also recently named the winner of the 2016 Redlands Konica Minolta Art Prize, and was the subject of a major survey, “Pat Brassington: A Rebours,” which was held at the Australian Center for Contemporary Art, Melbourne, in 2012 and then toured Australia and New Zealand until 2016.

The Macfarlane Prize is the first initiative for the Macfarlane Fund, established to honor the life of Melbourne businessman Donald Macfarlane who was a respected arts patron. The fund offers financial support to artists in all stages of their careers, and will also establish the Macfarlane Commissions, a new biennial series of exhibitions that will commission works by mid-career contemporary artists in collaboration with the Australian Center for Contemporary Art. LESS

July 28, 2017

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner has approved a total of $3,463,217 in grants that will be awarded to local nonprofit organizations for the 2018 fiscal year. The grants are funded through a portion of the Hotel Occupancy Tax, which makes up 55 percent of the Houston Arts Alliance’s budget. The financial support will allow eighty-five local organizations to provide a range of programming including public performances, festivals, and exhibitions.

“Houston’s diverse arts and cultural offerings provide tremendous service to our community, attract visitors and set Houston apart from other cities,” said the mayor. “Each dollar the city invests sparks social and economic returns to the city and is a big reason why Houston has grown its creative talent and opportunity.”

The grantees include the University of Houston-Clear Lake Art Gallery, Art League Houston, Box 13 Artspace, Fotofest Inc., the Houston Center for Photography, the Houston International Dance Coalition, Preservation Houston, the University of Houston’s Blaffer Art Museum, Project Row Houses, and the Ensemble Theatre. A complete list of grant recipients can be found on the Houston Arts Alliance’s website.

July 28, 2017

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago has announced that Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, has joined its board of trustees, Carolyn Twersky of Artnews reports.

“He brings an incredible expertise as a leader in global art, culture, and philanthropy and through his work at the Barjeel Art Foundation, he is an important collector of contemporary art,” Anne Kaplan, the chair of the museum’s board said in a statement.

Al Qassemi will also act as a co-chair of the Global Vision Initiative, which aims to support contemporary art and artists from the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The project began as a pilot program in 2016. Since then the museum has acquired several works by Middle Eastern artists such as Marwan and Jumana Manna, which will be included in a group exhibition, curated by Omar Kholeif, that is scheduled to open in 2019.

July 27, 2017

DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum announced today that multimedia artist Sam Durant is the eighteenth recipient of its annual $25,000 Rappaport Prize, which is given to an established contemporary artist with strong ties to New England.

“[Durant] has an impressive record of international and solo exhibitions and a substantial history of scholarly and critical attention,” executive director John Ravenal said. “His thoughtful and timely exploration of social justice and civil rights aligns perfectly with the Rappaport Foundations’ commitment to a better society through supporting leadership in public policy, medicine, and the arts.”

Born in Seattle in 1961, Durant grew up in the Boston area and studied art at the Massachusetts College of Art Boston before earning his MFA from the California Institute of the Arts where he now teaches. Durant often creates politically-charged works that draw inspiration from American history and engage with subjects as diverse as the civil rights movement, southern rock music, and modernism.

In May, his work Scaffold, 2012, sparked a public outcry after the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis installed it in its sculpture garden. The two-story sculpture—a composite of representations of seven historical gallows that were used in the US between 1859 and 2006—was considered offensive by the Dakota Nation. Some American Indians even labeled it a “a monument to genocide.” The controversy prompted hundreds of protesters to demonstrate outside the center and to demand the removal of the piece. In response, Durant said that he made a “grave miscalculation” when he did not consult with the Dakota community before allowing the Walker Art Center to erect the piece so close to Mankato, where thirty-eight Dakotas were hanged in 1862. The artist issued an apology to the community and then transferred the intellectual property rights to the piece to the Dakota Indians, who have since dismantled it, and will now decide whether to burn it in a ceremonial ritual. The work has since led to intense debate about issues such as cultural appropriation and institutional responsibilities. Other major works by Durant include Labyrinth, 2015, in Philadelphia, which addresses mass incarceration, The Meeting House, 2016, in Concord, Massachusetts, which examines the subject of race in colonial and contemporary New England, and What #is a museum?, a discursive social media project he started while serving as an artist in residence at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2013. “It is such a wonderful surprise and tremendous honor to be recognized in my home region with the Rappaport Prize,” said Durant. “I am a New Englander to the core—its remarkable history has profoundly shaped and inspired me. The deCordova Museum was a big part of my formation as an artist, and my teacher George Greenamyer’s work Mass Art Vehicle at deCordova was one of the first public sculptures I loved. My work often puts me in the cross hairs of contentious and difficult debates, as it has recently, so deCordova’s acknowledgement is particularly timely—a cool drink of water for a parched soul.” LESS

July 27, 2017

Six members of ousted president Park Geun-hye’s administration were sentenced to prison on Thursday for blacklisting thousands of artists due to their political beliefs, Choe Sang-Hun of the New York Times reports. The revelation of the government’s blacklist in December 2016 caused widespread public outrage that contributed to Park’s impeachment.

While investigators have not disclosed the names of the cultural figures on the list, officials estimate that at least 10,000 people were denied access to government-funded programs because they were critical of Park’s leadership. The scandal has prompted hundreds of South Korean artists to sue the former leader and her aides and has spurred politicians to call for new legislation that will protect artists from discrimination and political oppression.

Convicted for abuse of power and perjury, Kim Ki-choon, Park’s former chief of staff, was given a three-year term for ordering members of the president’s staff and ministry of culture officials to draw up the blacklist and lie about its creation. Kim Jong-deok, the former culture minister, received a two-year sentence, and three other former top aides were sentenced to one and a half years each. Another former culture minister, Cho Yoon-sun, who was convicted of perjury for lying about her knowledge of the blacklist before the National Assembly, was given a suspended prison sentence and was released from jail.

Park was officially removed from office and arrested in March. She is facing a slew of criminal charges that include accepting bribes and colluding with city officials to oppress South Koreans who did not agree with her political agenda. LESS

July 27, 2017

In anticipation of the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago’s fiftieth anniversary, trustee and collection committee member Jack Guthman and his wife Sandra gave the institution fifty photographs by contemporary female artists.

A selection of works from the recent acquisition is currently on view in the exhibition “Woman with a Camera,” which will run until January 14, 2018. Featuring eighteen works by established artists such as Marina Abramovic, Laurie Simmons, and Carrie Mae Weems, and emerging artists such as Anne Collier, Xaviera Simmons, and Mickalene Thomas, the show examines the many ways women across different generations and backgrounds approach the topics of identity, politics, and history.

“Jack and Sandy are the ideal patrons, making gifts that strengthen the direction the museum is already heading, while providing a bold example for how to positively impact an institution,” chief curator Michael Darling said. The Guthmans’ first donated to the MCA in honor of its tenth anniversary. Their gift included major works by Jin Soo Kim, Sol Lewitt, and Glenn Ligon. Jack Guthman has been a MCA trustee since 1989. He also serves on the museum’s collection, executive, board governance, and nominating committees. Sandra Guthman is a longtime supporter of the MCA’s youth and education programming.