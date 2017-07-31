Jeanne Moreau (1928–2017)

POSTED July 31, 2017

The actress Jeanne Moreau, perhaps best known for starring in François Truffaut’s 1962 French New Wave film Jules and Jim, died today at home in Paris according to a report by Anita Gates in the New York Times. Her death was confirmed by French president Emmanuel Macron’s office. Born in Paris in 1928, she was fifteen when she saw her first play, Antigone, and decided to become an actress, despite her father’s disapproval. However, she saw his opposition as a motivating force: “It forces you toward excellence,” she told a reporter for the French newspaper Le Figaro in 2001. “All my life I wanted to prove to my father that I was right.”

She studied at the Conservatoire National d’Art Dramatique and, at age twenty, became the youngest-ever full-time member of the Comédie-Française, making her debut in Ivan Turgenev’s drama A Month in the Country. She later joined the Théâtre National Populaire and, in 1953, had a notable appearance in a production of L’Heure Éblouissante after the other leading lady became ill and Moreau managed to play two characters throughout. After seeing her in Peter Brook’s 1956 Paris production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Louis Malle cast her in his 1958 drama The Lovers, which caused a stir at the time for a lengthy love scene in which Moreau’s character reaches orgasm. Other notable roles included playing Marcello Mastroianni’s wife in Michelangelo Antonioni’s The Night (1961), a servant in Luis Buñuel’s Diary of a Chambermaid (1964), a seductress in Eva (1962) and a vengeful widow in The Bride Wore Black (1968).

In 1960, she shared the Cannes Film Festival’s best actress prize for her role as a murder witness in Peter Brook’s psychological drama Moderato Cantabile. She received the 1967 BAFTA Film Award for best foreign actress, for her role as Brigitte Bardot’s striptease partner in Viva Maria!, and she also won a César award for best actress in 1992 for playing a con woman in the comedy The Old Lady Who Walked in the Sea. She also directed three films in her lifetime, including a 1983 documentary about Lillian Gish. Moreau was made an officer of the Legion of Honor and was the first woman inducted into the Académie des Beaux-Arts.

Though she was throughout her life romantically linked with Truffaut and Malle, as well as the fashion designer Pierre Cardin, the director Tony Richardson, and actor Lee Marvin, she married Jean-Louis Richard, a French actor and screenwriter with whom she had a son, in 1949. Her second marriage was to the American director William Friedkin. In 1965, Truffaut said of Moreau to a reporter for Time magazine, “She has all the qualities one expects in a woman, plus all those one expects in a man — without the inconveniences of either.” LESS

July 29, 2017

Daniel H. Weiss, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, announced five senior staff appointments that went into effect this month.

Quincy Houghton was promoted to deputy director for exhibitions; Dita Amory was named curator in charge and administrator of the Robert Lehman Collection; Kim Benzel was appointed curator in charge of the department of ancient Near Eastern art; Jayson Dobney was promoted to curator in charge of the department of musical instruments; and Janina Poskrobko has been tapped as the new conservator in charge of textile conservation.

“It is an honor to announce these appointments, all of which are extremely well deserved,” said Weiss. “This is a group of dedicated, talented, and experienced individuals who bring an impressive level of expertise to their positions. In addition to being collaborative colleagues who care deeply about this institution, they also exemplify the high standard of excellence that is at the core of the museum.”

July 29, 2017

Sydney artist Mitch Cairns was awarded this year’s $80,000 Archibald Prize with a stylized portrait of his artist partner, contemporary artist Agatha Gothe-Snape. “I composed this portrait with love. Agatha and I share everything in our lives; our two-year-old son; our work as artists; and our day-to-day lives,” Cairns said. Cairns is a four-time Archibald Prize finalist.

The oil, which pays tribute to Henrí Matisse’s works from the early 1900s, began as a series of drawings. Sydney’s Art Gallery of New South Wales’s board president David Gonski said, “There were many great Archibald contenders this year, but it was the skill and sensitivity of Mitch’s portrait which left a significant impression on us all.”

The Archibald prize is awarded each year to a portrait “preferentially of some man or woman distinguished in art, letters, science or politics.” The gallery’s board of trustees, who served as the jury, said that the award received 822 submissions from which forty-three finalist portraits were selected.

AGNSW also announced that Betty Kuntiwa Pumani from Antara in South Australia was awarded the $40,000 Wynne Prize. Commenting on her winning landscape of Antara, the artist said that the piece is a celebration of her Anangu culture. “My family is responsible for taking care of this country,” she said. “The ancestors taught the lessons of taking care of the country, and these lessons have been passed through the generations.” Joan Ross was named the 2017 Sulman Prize winner for her mixed media work Oh history, you lied to me, 2017. Ross is a first-time finalist of the $32,000 Sulman Prize, which was judged by Indigenous artist Tony Albert. LESS

July 28, 2017

The Whitney Museum of American Art has announced that it has received a major donation of archival materials relating to the life and career of artist Edward Hopper. The materials, to be known as the Sanborn Hopper Archive at the Whitney Museum of American Art, were gifted by the Arthayer R. Sanborn Hopper Collection Trust. The archive will be housed at the Whitney’s Frances Mulhall Achilles Library.

“The Sanborn Family has stewarded this collection and Hopper’s legacy for decades,” director Adam D. Weinberg said. “We are delighted that the family has chosen the Whitney—home to the largest collection of Edward Hopper works in the world—as the site for these fascinating and informative materials, and I am deeply grateful to the Sanborn family for entrusting us to establish this archive.”

The gift consists of about 4,000 items including more than 300 letters and notes from Hopper to his family, friends, and colleagues; twenty-one notebooks in Hopper’s own hand; and ninety notebooks by Hopper’s wife, Josephine Nivison Hopper, as well as extensive archival material relating to Hopper’s artistic career and personal life, such as photographs, personal papers, and dealer records.

Carol Troyen, curator emerita of American Paintings at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and principal organizer of the MFA’s 2007 Hopper retrospective, said, “This archive, so carefully and respectfully preserved, is a treasure trove of new information about one of the most admired and enigmatic American artists. The Hoppers were meticulous record keepers, and the notebooks, photographs, ledgers, correspondence, and even the ticket stubs included in the Sanborns’ generous donation provide insights into the Hoppers’ daily routines, their friendships, the economics of his art-making, and—perhaps most enlightening—Hopper’s private reflections on painting. It is a boon to scholars and to those interested in both Hopper the artist and Hopper the person.” LESS

July 28, 2017

Artists who signed up to participate in the Artist Pension Trust, a mutual assurance fund that was established to provide long-term financial security for artists, are up in arms over a new monthly storage fee. The trust’s announcement that it would soon charge $6.50 per month for each work that the members of the trust want to store beginning in September has some threatening to pull out of APT.

In the Facebook group “APT Artist Solidarity,” which was started by Los Angeles artist Kristin Calabrese, members of the trust are airing their grievances. “I originally understood that that APT was developed to protect artists and their futures. It makes me sad that it has become increasingly clear that it is about making a profit,” wrote New York artist Marina Kappos.

Kirsten Hassenfeld said the move was “a breach of trust and a tactic to mitigate financial pressure on APT while transferring the burden to the artists themselves.” Since the artists only have until August 11 to decide whether they will agree to the trust’s new policy, many are concerned that there is not enough time to make other arrangements for storing their works. Some are even considering destroying works that they cannot afford to transport.

Al Brenner, CEO of the Mutual Art Group, which includes APT, defended the new fee arguing that the cost is much less than artists will have to pay elsewhere. He told Colin Gleadell of Artnet that “it’s not about raising money to balance our books; [it’s about getting] the work out of storage so that it can be seen and eventually sold. Some works have been in storage for ten years and that’s not good.” According to Brenner, the appeal of APT for some artists was the free storage facilities. In order to become a member, one originally had to agree to contribute to the storage expenses for over-sized works when signing the contract, but the policy has never been enforced. APT recently faced criticism in April when it withdrew eighteen lots from a Sotheby’s London auction. While APT successfully put fifteen works on the block in a Sotheby’s New York auction in March, Brenner said the artists whose works were up for sale in London were afraid that they would be undersold, which could negatively impact future sales. Founded by businessman Moti Shniberg in 2004, APT asks participating artists to contribute more than twenty works over the course of two decades. The works will eventually be sold and the profits divided between all of the artists in the trust. APT’s holdings consist of 13,000 works by 2,000 artists—one of the largest collections of contemporary art in the world. LESS

July 28, 2017

The Cleveland Museum of Art’s board of trustees has approved a seven-year contract that will allow William M. Griswold, who became the ninth permanent director of the institution in May 2014, to continue serving as the museum’s director through December 31, 2024.

“Bill has done an incredible job and demonstrated exceptional leadership during a pivotal time in the museum’s history,” said board chair Peter E. Raskind. “He combines a lifelong dedication as an esteemed scholar and curator with a strong sense of commitment to the community we serve and a visionary mind for the future. He is uniquely qualified to continue to lead the museum and build further on the distinguished foundation we have established in the past three years.”

Under Griswold’s leadership, the museum successfully campaigned to raise funds for its historic renovation and expansion and organized a yearlong centennial celebration in 2016 featuring a wide variety of community events and special exhibitions. These achievements led the board to propose an extension to the term of his original agreement with the museum, which would have expired in 2019.

Prior to joining the Cleveland Museum of Art, Griswold served as director of the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City for seven years .He also previously served as director and president of the Minneapolis Institute of Arts from 2005 to 2007; acting director and chief curator of the J. Paul Getty Museum from 2004 to 2005; and associate director for collections at the Getty, beginning in 2001. LESS

July 28, 2017

The first International Biennial of Contemporary Art of South America, dubbed BienalSur, will launch across thirty cities in South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia in September Gabriella Angeleti of the Art Newspaper reports. While based in Buenos Aires, the biennial strives to promote cultural exchange between countries.

Aníbal Jozami, the director of the large-scale exhibition, said, “The biennials that we are now acquainted with were born at different historical times as a consequence of certain social groups attempting to boost their city or region, as was the case with the political leaders of northern Italy after reunification, when they established the Venice Biennale in the late-nineteenth century. In view of this context, together with [the artistic director of the biennial] Diana Wechsler and [the biennial’s advisor] Marlise Ilhesca, we felt the need to rethink the current formats—conversely, this biennial does not respond to any city in particular”

Organized by the Universidad Nacional de Tres de Febrero of Argentina, BienalSur will feature 379 projects that are not required to adhere to any specific theme. Among the artists participating are South American artists Paulo Nazareth, Cildo Meireles, Iván Navarro, Oscar Muñoz, Voluspa Jarpa, and Marcelo Brodsky as well as international artists Katsuhiko Hibino, Angelika Markul, and Abdellah Karroum.

July 28, 2017

The Don Macfarlane Prize, a new $50,000 award that will be given annually to senior Australian artists in recognition of their ongoing cultural contribution, leadership, and commitment to mentorship, has named photographer Pat Brassington as the prize’s first recipient.

A statement issued by the prize calls Brassington “one of Australia’s most significant and influential artists” and praises her “genre-defining contribution to the field of visual arts, her breathtaking conceptual work, and her commitment to the sector as a gallery administrator and mentor to many artists.”

Known for her interests in surrealism, feminism and psychoanalysis, and for creating ambiguous photomontages that play on narratives of sexuality, memory and identity, Brassington was also recently named the winner of the 2016 Redlands Konica Minolta Art Prize, and was the subject of a major survey, “Pat Brassington: A Rebours,” which was held at the Australian Center for Contemporary Art, Melbourne, in 2012 and then toured Australia and New Zealand until 2016.

The Macfarlane Prize is the first initiative for the Macfarlane Fund, established to honor the life of Melbourne businessman Donald Macfarlane who was a respected arts patron. The fund offers financial support to artists in all stages of their careers, and will also establish the Macfarlane Commissions, a new biennial series of exhibitions that will commission works by mid-career contemporary artists in collaboration with the Australian Center for Contemporary Art. LESS

July 28, 2017

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner has approved a total of $3,463,217 in grants that will be awarded to local nonprofit organizations for the 2018 fiscal year. The grants are funded through a portion of the Hotel Occupancy Tax, which makes up 55 percent of the Houston Arts Alliance’s budget. The financial support will allow eighty-five local organizations to provide a range of programming including public performances, festivals, and exhibitions.

“Houston’s diverse arts and cultural offerings provide tremendous service to our community, attract visitors and set Houston apart from other cities,” said the mayor. “Each dollar the city invests sparks social and economic returns to the city and is a big reason why Houston has grown its creative talent and opportunity.”

The grantees include the University of Houston-Clear Lake Art Gallery, Art League Houston, Box 13 Artspace, Fotofest Inc., the Houston Center for Photography, the Houston International Dance Coalition, Preservation Houston, the University of Houston’s Blaffer Art Museum, Project Row Houses, and the Ensemble Theatre. A complete list of grant recipients can be found on the Houston Arts Alliance’s website.