ArtCenter/South Florida Names Dennis Scholl President and Chief Executive and Announces Expansion Plans

POSTED July 31, 2017

Brett Sokol reports in the New York Times that Dennis Scholl, previously vice president for arts at the Knight Foundation in Miami, will become the president and chief executive of the nonprofit ArtCenter/South Florida this September. While at the foundation, Scholl expanded its philanthropy into the national arts arena, overseeing nearly $200 million in grants during his tenure from 2009 to 2015. As one of Miami’s best known contemporary art collectors, he has served on the boards of several museums, including the Pérez Art Museum Miami, where he remains a trustee and donated nearly 300 works to in 2013.

The 2014 sale of one of ArtCenter’s buildings for $88 million, after it was purchased in 1988 for $684,000, along with has prudent investing and a booming stock market, has left the institution with an endowment of $94 million, the largest of any visual arts organization in South Florida. Scholl has implied that subsidized artist studios will remain at the core of ArtCenter, but with a new campus for the institution. The center will also initiate a grant program to fund local artists’ new work and participation in exhibitions around the world. He stated that the goal is to transform the Miami art world into one that commands attention “beyond those five days in December” during Art Basel.

“We’ve seen an uneven development of what it takes to make a vibrant art scene in our community,” Scholl said. “We’re going to put the fuel where the artists are. We aspire to help our artists reach a point where, if you’re an international art collector, you have to consider Miami artists.”

July 31, 2017

Jia Dong reports at ArtAsiaPacific that the Asia Art Archive (AAA) has announced the three latest recipients of the Robert HN Ho Family Foundation Greater China Research Grant. Belinda Qian He will receive a major grant of $15,000, while Duan Ziying and Liu Nanxi will each receive grants of $5,000.

The Robert HN Ho Family Foundation Greater China Research Grant is as part of the organization’s Greater China Research Program, which in 2016 also established a residency for researchers. The three recipients, who have been granted yearlong fellowships, will conduct research on contemporary art from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. In addition to project-related fieldwork in the region, all grant recipients are expected to conduct onsite research for up to two months at AAA, which is also sponsored by the Robert HN Ho Family Foundation.

Belinda Qian He is a Ph.D candidate in the department of comparative literature, cinema, and media at the University of Washington. Her research project is a multidisciplinary exploration of the representation of “struggle sessions” in a “socialist and post-socialist media culture.” He’s fellowship research will focus on case studies that tie together art history, multimedia representations, and anthropological studies to “establish a relationship between the daily realities during the Maoist Period and the projected image of these major events in Chinese history.”

Duan Ziying holds a master’s degree in curatorial practice from the California College of the Arts, San Francisco. She is assistant curator of Asia programs at the Kadist Art Foundation’s location there, as well as assistant curator at the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco. Her research weaves together three exhibitions that explore urbanization, exploring the relationship between architecture development, urbanization, and the idea of a “global city.” Liu Nanxi is a graduate in cultural management from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and her area of research is the performing arts. She studies performance art festivals in China, and aims to build an archive of documentation of the earliest such events in the country. LESS

July 31, 2017

Javier Pes is stepping down as editor of the Art Newspaper this fall, after working at the publication for almost a decade. He joined the publication in 2008, was appointed deputy editor in 2009, and became editor in June of last year. “This has been a hard decision to make but the time feels right to leave at the top of my game to write about a greater variety of artists and museums and pursue other projects,” said Pes.

July 31, 2017

After a gift of 2,070 Annie Leibovitz photographs to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax encountered delays, Sopan Deb reports in the New York Times that a Canadian government panel has finally decided against certifying the entire collection of photos as “culturally significant,” a designation that had been sought for tax purposes by the museum.

“We disagree with the decision,” the museum said in a statement. “We consider Annie Leibovitz to be one of the most influential photographers of her time and feel the collection is culturally significant—to our province, our country and internationally.” The photographs were originally bought for $4.75 million by retired Canadian businessman Harley Mintz, who donated them to the museum in 2013, but the institution has not exhibited them while the government panel, known as the Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board, has been deliberating. While the board has approved 762 of the works, with a value of $1.6 million, as “culturally significant,” it has rejected several attempts by the museum to have the whole collection deemed as such.

The donor needed the panel to approve the full collection’s significance to qualify for a larger tax deduction. An adviser to the board of the museum had, at one point, described the donation as a “tax grab,” according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, an assessment that the donor disputed. As far as exhibiting the collection goes, even though the museum owns the photographs now, under Canadian copyright law public exhibitions of the works must be authorized by the copyright holder, which in this case is Leibovitz. “Our priority,” the museum said in its statement, “is still to share the work of this iconic and celebrated artist — in our gallery and across the country. We will talk to the artist to determine the best path forward. At this point the final decision to show the work can only be made by the artist.”

July 31, 2017

The actress Jeanne Moreau, perhaps best known for starring in François Truffaut’s 1962 French New Wave film Jules and Jim, died today at home in Paris according to a report by Anita Gates in the New York Times. Her death was confirmed by French president Emmanuel Macron’s office. Born in Paris in 1928, she was fifteen when she saw her first play, Antigone, and decided to become an actress, despite her father’s disapproval. However, she saw his opposition as a motivating force: “It forces you toward excellence,” she told a reporter for the French newspaper Le Figaro in 2001. “All my life I wanted to prove to my father that I was right.”

She studied at the Conservatoire National d’Art Dramatique and, at age twenty, became the youngest-ever full-time member of the Comédie-Française, making her debut in Ivan Turgenev’s drama A Month in the Country. She later joined the Théâtre National Populaire and, in 1953, had a notable appearance in a production of L’Heure Éblouissante after the other leading lady became ill and Moreau managed to play two characters throughout. After seeing her in Peter Brook’s 1956 Paris production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Louis Malle cast her in his 1958 drama The Lovers, which caused a stir at the time for a lengthy love scene in which Moreau’s character reaches orgasm. Other notable roles included playing Marcello Mastroianni’s wife in Michelangelo Antonioni’s The Night (1961), a servant in Luis Buñuel’s Diary of a Chambermaid (1964), a seductress in Eva (1962) and a vengeful widow in The Bride Wore Black (1968).

In 1960, she shared the Cannes Film Festival’s best actress prize for her role as a murder witness in Peter Brook’s psychological drama Moderato Cantabile. She received the 1967 BAFTA Film Award for best foreign actress, for her role as Brigitte Bardot’s striptease partner in Viva Maria!, and she also won a César award for best actress in 1992 for playing a con woman in the comedy The Old Lady Who Walked in the Sea. She also directed three films in her lifetime, including a 1983 documentary about Lillian Gish. Moreau was made an officer of the Legion of Honor and was the first woman inducted into the Académie des Beaux-Arts.

Though she was throughout her life romantically linked with Truffaut and Malle, as well as the fashion designer Pierre Cardin, the director Tony Richardson, and actor Lee Marvin, she married Jean-Louis Richard, a French actor and screenwriter with whom she had a son, in 1949. Her second marriage was to the American director William Friedkin. In 1965, Truffaut said of Moreau to a reporter for Time magazine, “She has all the qualities one expects in a woman, plus all those one expects in a man — without the inconveniences of either.” LESS

July 29, 2017

Daniel H. Weiss, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, announced five senior staff appointments that went into effect this month.

Quincy Houghton was promoted to deputy director for exhibitions; Dita Amory was named curator in charge and administrator of the Robert Lehman Collection; Kim Benzel was appointed curator in charge of the department of ancient Near Eastern art; Jayson Dobney was promoted to curator in charge of the department of musical instruments; and Janina Poskrobko has been tapped as the new conservator in charge of textile conservation.

“It is an honor to announce these appointments, all of which are extremely well deserved,” said Weiss. “This is a group of dedicated, talented, and experienced individuals who bring an impressive level of expertise to their positions. In addition to being collaborative colleagues who care deeply about this institution, they also exemplify the high standard of excellence that is at the core of the museum.”

July 29, 2017

Sydney artist Mitch Cairns was awarded this year’s $80,000 Archibald Prize with a stylized portrait of his artist partner, contemporary artist Agatha Gothe-Snape. “I composed this portrait with love. Agatha and I share everything in our lives; our two-year-old son; our work as artists; and our day-to-day lives,” Cairns said. Cairns is a four-time Archibald Prize finalist.

The oil, which pays tribute to Henrí Matisse’s works from the early 1900s, began as a series of drawings. Sydney’s Art Gallery of New South Wales’s board president David Gonski said, “There were many great Archibald contenders this year, but it was the skill and sensitivity of Mitch’s portrait which left a significant impression on us all.”

The Archibald prize is awarded each year to a portrait “preferentially of some man or woman distinguished in art, letters, science or politics.” The gallery’s board of trustees, who served as the jury, said that the award received 822 submissions from which forty-three finalist portraits were selected.

AGNSW also announced that Betty Kuntiwa Pumani from Antara in South Australia was awarded the $40,000 Wynne Prize. Commenting on her winning landscape of Antara, the artist said that the piece is a celebration of her Anangu culture. “My family is responsible for taking care of this country,” she said. “The ancestors taught the lessons of taking care of the country, and these lessons have been passed through the generations.” Joan Ross was named the 2017 Sulman Prize winner for her mixed media work Oh history, you lied to me, 2017. Ross is a first-time finalist of the $32,000 Sulman Prize, which was judged by Indigenous artist Tony Albert. LESS

July 28, 2017

The Whitney Museum of American Art has announced that it has received a major donation of archival materials relating to the life and career of artist Edward Hopper. The materials, to be known as the Sanborn Hopper Archive at the Whitney Museum of American Art, were gifted by the Arthayer R. Sanborn Hopper Collection Trust. The archive will be housed at the Whitney’s Frances Mulhall Achilles Library.

“The Sanborn Family has stewarded this collection and Hopper’s legacy for decades,” director Adam D. Weinberg said. “We are delighted that the family has chosen the Whitney—home to the largest collection of Edward Hopper works in the world—as the site for these fascinating and informative materials, and I am deeply grateful to the Sanborn family for entrusting us to establish this archive.”

The gift consists of about 4,000 items including more than 300 letters and notes from Hopper to his family, friends, and colleagues; twenty-one notebooks in Hopper’s own hand; and ninety notebooks by Hopper’s wife, Josephine Nivison Hopper, as well as extensive archival material relating to Hopper’s artistic career and personal life, such as photographs, personal papers, and dealer records.

Carol Troyen, curator emerita of American Paintings at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and principal organizer of the MFA’s 2007 Hopper retrospective, said, “This archive, so carefully and respectfully preserved, is a treasure trove of new information about one of the most admired and enigmatic American artists. The Hoppers were meticulous record keepers, and the notebooks, photographs, ledgers, correspondence, and even the ticket stubs included in the Sanborns’ generous donation provide insights into the Hoppers’ daily routines, their friendships, the economics of his art-making, and—perhaps most enlightening—Hopper’s private reflections on painting. It is a boon to scholars and to those interested in both Hopper the artist and Hopper the person.” LESS

July 28, 2017

Artists who signed up to participate in the Artist Pension Trust, a mutual assurance fund that was established to provide long-term financial security for artists, are up in arms over a new monthly storage fee. The trust’s announcement that it would soon charge $6.50 per month for each work that the members of the trust want to store beginning in September has some threatening to pull out of APT.

In the Facebook group “APT Artist Solidarity,” which was started by Los Angeles artist Kristin Calabrese, members of the trust are airing their grievances. “I originally understood that that APT was developed to protect artists and their futures. It makes me sad that it has become increasingly clear that it is about making a profit,” wrote New York artist Marina Kappos.

Kirsten Hassenfeld said the move was “a breach of trust and a tactic to mitigate financial pressure on APT while transferring the burden to the artists themselves.” Since the artists only have until August 11 to decide whether they will agree to the trust’s new policy, many are concerned that there is not enough time to make other arrangements for storing their works. Some are even considering destroying works that they cannot afford to transport.