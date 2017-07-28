Ancient Vase, Presumed to be Looted, Seized from Metropolitan Museum’s Collection

POSTED August 1, 2017

In an issue of the Journal of Art Crime in 2014, a forensic archaeologist, Dr. Christos Tsirogiannis, who had been tracking stolen antiquities for more than a decade, published an article about a Greco-Roman terracotta vase from 360 BCE in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection that he surmised was looted (the piece was purchased legally by the museum from a Sotheby’s auction in 1989 for $90,000). The work—known as a bell krater by the Greek artist Python, considered to be one of the best vase painters of his time—was seized this year on July 24 and now rests in the evidence room of the New York district attorney’s office, writes Tom Mashberg of the New York Times. It appears the vase was indeed lifted by tomb raiders sometime during the 1970s, and will likely be returned to Italy. Tsirogiannis based his conclusions on inventory Polaroids that belonged to Giacomo Medici, an art dealer who was arrested twenty years ago, then convicted in 2004, of conspiracy to traffic in antiquities (Tsirogiannis had access to the photos via the Greek and Italian governments). In 2008, another ancient vessel, the Euphronios Krater, was taken from the Met because it had been appropriated from an ancient Italian burial ground. Police and Met officials believe that both vessels went through Medici’s hands.

Tsirogiannis claims the Met never responded when he reached out to the institution about the Python krater. Frustrated, he sent his evidence to Matthew Bogdanos, an art crime specialist, last spring. “When I sent American police the information, they immediately told me that this was ‘a great case.’ It was abundantly clear that this rare object had been stolen,” said Tsirogiannis. The Met says it never ignored the doctor’s warnings about the vase—museum officials were concerned to see Medici’s name associated with the work, so a message was informally sent to Italian law enforcement, but a response was never received. So then the museum got in touch with the Italian Culture Ministry to resolve the matter. According to the Met, it was waiting to hear from the ministry before Manhattan prosecutors contacted the museum about the vessel.

Medici, who is now seventy-nine years old, says he has no recollection of ever encountering the Python krater. He was let out of house arrest in 2016 after serving four years of an eight-year sentence that was reduced for good behavior, along with a two-year amnesty provision that’s given to all Italian prisoners. “I am a free man. I went on trial, it lasted years, I was convicted for some of the objects” Italian investigators believed were ransacked, “and now I have nothing more to do with the justice system. The story is finished,” he said.

July 31, 2017

Henri Neuendorf of Artnet reports that Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert has lost the lawsuit he brought against the Kunsthaus Hamburg and the Norwegian artist Ida Ekblad over an image featuring his six-year-old daughter, which the artist appropriated for one of her works. Last Thursday, a Hamburg court lifted an injunction forbidding the museum from showing the piece. The exhibition that included the artwork in question has ended, but the ruling means that Ekblad and the institution may show the work in the future.

In March, the Reichert family obtained a court order forcing the museum to take down the artwork that incorporated the image of the girl, which the artist sourced from an ad for the German sandal manufacturer. Ekblad says she used the picture because it reminded her of how she looked as a child. The girl’s parents said they feared that they would lose control over their daughter’s image rights. After the injunction was filed, the Kunsthaus Hamburg was forced to close for two days while the artist replaced the image of Reichert’s daughter with a childhood representation of herself.

In the ruling, the judge explained that the Reicherts’ concerns over their daughter’s privacy and personal rights were unfounded, as they had “been willing to present [their daughter] to a very large audience” already via her inclusion in two Birkenstock ads. In a separate copyright lawsuit brought against Ekblad by the photographer who took the original image, Anders Overgaard, the Hamburg higher regional court ruled on July 4 that the artist’s use of the ad doesn’t infringe his copyrights or moral rights and is permissible under the constitutional right of artistic freedom. The executive director of the Kunsthaus Hamburg told the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the rulings are “a positive signal for artistic freedom.”

July 31, 2017

Sopan Deb reports in the New York Times that the playwright and actor Sam Shepard at his home in Kentucky at the age of seventy-three. A spokesman for his family said the cause was complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He is best known for writing plays such as Curse of the Starving Class (1977), Buried Child—which won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1979 and was part of his “Family Trilogy”—and A Lie of the Mind (1985). Shepard was also was nominated for two Pulitzers with True West (1980) and Fool for Love (1983), which both received Broadway productions. He received the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award for his plays in 2009.

Born Samuel Shepard Rogers IV in 1943 in Illinois, he began acting and writing poetry as well as working as a stable hand at a ranch in Chino when he was a teenager. After graduating from Duarte High School in Los Angeles County in 1961, he briefly studied agriculture at nearby Mt. San Antonio College but soon dropped out to join a touring repertory group called the Bishop’s Company. He adopted the professional name “Sam Shepard” after he moved to New York and became involved in the Off-Off-Broadway theater scene. Winning six Obie Awards between 1966 and 1978, Shepard wrote the 1971 play Cowboy Mouth—a collaboration with his then-lover Patti Smith—in 1971, which was staged at the American Place Theater in April of that year. In 1975, he was named playwright-in-residence at the Magic Theater, where he created many of his most notable works, including his “Family Trilogy.” Shepard also toured with Bob Dylan on his Rolling Thunder Revue tour that same year, serving as the ostensible screenwriter of Dylan’s foray into film Renaldo and Clara (1978), though much of the film was improvised. His book Rolling Thunder Logbook, a diary of the tour, was published by Penguin Books in 1978. A decade later, Dylan and Shepard cowrote the song “Brownsville Girl,” which was included on the album Knocked Out Loaded (1986).

Shepard was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in Philip Kaufman’s 1983 film The Right Stuff, which in 2013 was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. His most recent work as an actor was in the Netflix show Bloodline (2015–). Shepard’s papers are archived at the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

July 31, 2017

Brett Sokol reports in the New York Times that Dennis Scholl, previously vice president for arts at the Knight Foundation in Miami, will become the president and chief executive of the nonprofit ArtCenter/South Florida this September. While at the foundation, Scholl expanded its philanthropy into the national arts arena, overseeing nearly $200 million in grants during his tenure from 2009 to 2015.

Kim Kovel, ArtCenter’s board chair, called the hiring of Scholl, one of Miami’s best known contemporary art collectors, a “gamechanger.” Scholl has served on the boards of several museums, including the Pérez Art Museum Miami, where he donated nearly 300 works in 2013 and remains a trustee.

The ArtCenter’s 2014 sale of one of its landmark buildings for $88 million, which was purchased for $684,000 in 1988, left the institution with an endowment of $94 million, the largest of any visual arts organization in South Florida. Kovel also credits the institution’s prudent investing as well as a booming stock market for its strong financial footing, which will allow it to expand its program.

Scholl has implied that subsidized artist studios will remain at the core of ArtCenter/South Florida, and that improvements will be made to its campus. The institution will also initiate a grant program to fund local artists’ new work and participation in exhibitions around the world. He stated that the goal is to transform the Miami art world into one that commands attention “beyond those five days in December” during Art Basel. “We’ve seen an uneven development of what it takes to make a vibrant art scene in our community,” Scholl said. “We’re going to put the fuel where the artists are. We aspire to help our artists reach a point where, if you’re an international art collector, you have to consider Miami artists.” LESS

July 31, 2017

Jia Dong reports in ArtAsiaPacific that the Asia Art Archive (AAA) has announced the three latest recipients of the Robert HN Ho Family Foundation Greater China Research Grant. Belinda Qian He will receive a major grant of $15,000 while Duan Ziying and Liu Nanxi will each receive grants of $5,000.

The Robert HN Ho Family Foundation Greater China Research Grant is part of the organization’s Greater China Research Program, which in 2016 also established a residency for researchers. The three recipients, who have been granted yearlong fellowships, will conduct research on contemporary art from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. In addition to project-related fieldwork in the region, all grant recipients are expected to conduct onsite research for up to two months at AAA, which is also sponsored by the Robert HN Ho Family Foundation.

Belinda Qian He is a Ph.D. candidate in the department of comparative literature, cinema, and media at the University of Washington. Her research project is a multidisciplinary exploration of the representation of “struggle sessions” in a “socialist and post-socialist media culture.” He’s fellowship research will focus on case studies that tie together art history, multimedia representations, and anthropological studies to “establish a relationship between the daily realities during the Maoist Period and the projected image of these major events in Chinese history.”

Duan Ziying holds a master’s degree in curatorial practice from the California College of the Arts, San Francisco. She is assistant curator of Asia programs at the Kadist Art Foundation’s location there, as well as assistant curator at the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco. Her research weaves together three exhibitions that explore urbanization, the relationship between architecture development, urbanization, and the idea of a “global city.” Liu Nanxi is a graduate in cultural management from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and her area of research is the performing arts. She studies performance art festivals in China and aims to build an archive of documentation of the earliest such events in the country. LESS

July 31, 2017

After working at the Art Newspaper for almost a decade, Javier Pes is stepping down as editor of the publication this fall. He joined the company in 2008, was appointed deputy editor in 2009, and became editor in June of last year. “This has been a hard decision to make but the time feels right to leave at the top of my game to write about a greater variety of artists and museums and pursue other projects,” said Pes.

Chairman of the Art Newspaper Anna Somers Cocks, who praised Pes’s thoroughness, professionalism, and respect for the truth, said that the publication will be hiring a new senior editorial leader “who can build on this good work and expand the brand into new kinds of reporting and activities.”

The announcement follows interim CEO James Hewes’s decision to leave the Art Newspaper earlier this month to join FIPP as president and CEO.

July 31, 2017

After a gift of 2,070 Annie Leibovitz photographs to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax encountered delays, Sopan Deb reports in the New York Times that a Canadian government panel has finally decided against certifying the entire collection of photos as “culturally significant,” a designation that had been sought for tax purposes by the museum.

“We disagree with the decision,” the museum said in a statement. “We consider Annie Leibovitz to be one of the most influential photographers of her time and feel the collection is culturally significant—to our province, our country, and internationally.” The photographs were originally bought for $4.75 million by retired Canadian businessman Harley Mintz, who donated them to the museum in 2013, but the institution has not exhibited them while the government panel, known as the Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board, has been deliberating. While the board has approved 762 of the works, with a value of $1.6 million, as “culturally significant,” it has rejected several attempts by the museum to have the whole collection deemed as such.

The donor needed the panel to approve the full collection’s significance to qualify for a larger tax deduction. An adviser to the board of the museum had, at one point, described the donation as a “tax grab,” according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, an assessment that the donor disputed. As far as exhibiting the collection goes, even though the museum owns the photographs now, under Canadian copyright law public exhibitions of the works must be authorized by the copyright holder, which in this case is Leibovitz. “Our priority,” the museum said in its statement, “is still to share the work of this iconic and celebrated artist—in our gallery and across the country. We will talk to the artist to determine the best path forward. At this point the final decision to show the work can only be made by the artist.”

July 31, 2017

The actress Jeanne Moreau, perhaps best known for starring in François Truffaut’s 1962 French New Wave film Jules and Jim, died today at home in Paris according to a report by Anita Gates in the New York Times. Her death was confirmed by French president Emmanuel Macron’s office. Born in Paris in 1928, she was fifteen when she saw her first play, Antigone, and decided to become an actress, despite her father’s disapproval. However, she saw his opposition as a motivating force: “It forces you toward excellence,” she told a reporter for the French newspaper Le Figaro in 2001. “All my life I wanted to prove to my father that I was right.”

She studied at the Conservatoire National d’Art Dramatique and, at age twenty, became the youngest-ever full-time member of the Comédie-Française, making her debut in Ivan Turgenev’s drama A Month in the Country. She later joined the Théâtre National Populaire and, in 1953, had a notable appearance in a production of L’Heure Éblouissante after the other leading lady became ill and Moreau managed to play two characters throughout. After seeing her in Peter Brook’s 1956 Paris production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Louis Malle cast her in his 1958 drama The Lovers, which caused a stir at the time for a lengthy love scene in which Moreau’s character reaches orgasm. Other notable roles included playing Marcello Mastroianni’s wife in Michelangelo Antonioni’s The Night (1961), a servant in Luis Buñuel’s Diary of a Chambermaid (1964), a seductress in Eva (1962) and a vengeful widow in The Bride Wore Black (1968).

In 1960, she shared the Cannes Film Festival’s best actress prize for her role as a murder witness in Peter Brook’s psychological drama Moderato Cantabile. She received the 1967 BAFTA Film Award for best foreign actress, for her role as Brigitte Bardot’s striptease partner in Viva Maria!, and she also won a César award for best actress in 1992 for playing a con woman in the comedy The Old Lady Who Walked in the Sea. She also directed three films in her lifetime, including a 1983 documentary about Lillian Gish. Moreau was made an officer of the Legion of Honor and was the first woman inducted into the Académie des Beaux-Arts.

Though she was throughout her life romantically linked with Truffaut and Malle, as well as the fashion designer Pierre Cardin, the director Tony Richardson, and actor Lee Marvin, she married Jean-Louis Richard, a French actor and screenwriter with whom she had a son, in 1949. Her second marriage was to the American director William Friedkin. In 1965, Truffaut said of Moreau to a reporter for Time magazine, “She has all the qualities one expects in a woman, plus all those one expects in a man — without the inconveniences of either.” LESS

July 29, 2017

Daniel H. Weiss, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, announced five senior staff appointments that went into effect this month.

Quincy Houghton was promoted to deputy director for exhibitions; Dita Amory was named curator in charge and administrator of the Robert Lehman Collection; Kim Benzel was appointed curator in charge of the department of ancient Near Eastern art; Jayson Dobney was promoted to curator in charge of the department of musical instruments; and Janina Poskrobko has been tapped as the new conservator in charge of textile conservation.

“It is an honor to announce these appointments, all of which are extremely well deserved,” said Weiss. “This is a group of dedicated, talented, and experienced individuals who bring an impressive level of expertise to their positions. In addition to being collaborative colleagues who care deeply about this institution, they also exemplify the high standard of excellence that is at the core of the museum.”