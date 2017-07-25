Arrested Turkish Cartoonist Releases Statement on “Serving a Terrorist Organization”

POSTED August 1, 2017

Musa Kart, a Turkish cartoonist who worked for the country’s oldest newspaper, Cumhuriyet (Republic)—which was critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was nearly ousted by a bloody coup d'état last year—was arrested in November 2016, along with a number of the paper’s journalists, for their alleged involvement with the upheaval. If Kart is found guilty, he could face nearly thirty years in jail, writes Jude Terror of Bleeding Cool.

The artist’s trial began yesterday. His opening statement, provided by the Cartoonists Rights Network International, an organization that has been monitoring Kart’s situation since his arrest, can be read in full below.

FOR THE ATTENTION OF THE CHAIR OF THE 27TH ISTANBUL HIGH CRIMINAL COURT This is my written statement in response to the indictment. I am a cartoonist. I have been drawing cartoons for thirty-five years. Instead of writing long and winding expositions, cartoonists pour out their feelings and thoughts directly, in a striking and energetic form. Today, I stand here as the respondent to allegations that are unjust, baseless and impossible to come to terms with; allegations the unfairness of which is quite extreme. I am facing a prison sentence of almost twenty-nine years. What is more, we also know that the prosecutor who is making these allegations is being tried on the grounds of ‘Being a member of the Fettullah Gülen organisation and of attempting a coup’. Yes, I am being tried on the grounds of ‘Serving a terrorist organisation to its benefit by way of one’s actions, whilst not being a member of a terrorist organisation and not committing a crime in the name of a terrorist organisation’! My response to this will be both short and sweet: I return the exact same accusation! How terrible it is that on the 15th of July 2016 our country was the stage for a coup attempt that resulted in the death of two hundred and forth-nine of our fellow-citizens and the injury of thousands. The ensuing mistakes and weaknesses that were displayed in the fight back against those who were involved in the coup-attempt confirms the legitimacy of my reaction. I am not a strategist. But my intelligence and common sense tell me the following: Those who were involved in the coup-attempt, the acceptance of which is absolutely impossible in a democracy, should have been isolated as a first course of action. Instead, the prosecution has made a grave error in targeting Cumhuriyetnewspaper, many of whose cherished and distinguished writers such as Uğur Mumcu, Ahmet Taner Kışlalı, Muammer Aksoy and Bahriye Üçok paid with their lives in the struggle against all manner of terrorist organisation. And following this, the pre-trial detentions of almost nine months, which are in fact criminal punishments in advance have proved to be the breaking point, and have resulted in a heavy blow to the cogency of the fight against FETÖ… I would like to ask the prosecution: Did you hear the applause coming all the way from Pennsylvania? Because I heard it loud and clear in my Silivri cell. Years ago, I drew some cartoons drawing attention to the fact that Fettullah Gülen was developing an organisation within the state. How tragic it is, and also how comic that I am being tried today by the testimony of people who were at Gülen’s right hand. Yes, I have had the privilege of being Cumhuriyet newspaper’s cartoonist for twenty-three years. If some unprejudiced research had been conducted in this case it would have been seen that my signature is there, under the most scathing cartoons of terrorist organisations, primarily those of FETÖ. And the fact that these anti-terrorist cartoons have appeared on the front page for the last six years is further proof that my paper should not be held up as being aligned with a terrorist organisation. Essentially, the cartoon is an art form of an age in which a free mind and inquisitive freedom of thought began to express themselves. It is against the very nature of things for cartoons and their creators to align themselves with a culture of submissiveness and with entities that are unbending and based upon crude hierarchical relations that promote violence. Courageous and independent view points that have broken free of cliché and standardised forms are what make for a true and effective cartoon. Conversely, organisational structures based upon strict hierarchical relations cannot create a platform upon which a cartoonist can seek the freedom they need. Whilst organisational structures that are based upon violence rely upon taboos, the role of humour and of cartoons is to categorically destroy taboo. For that reason, those opposed to democracy do not like humorists and humorists, likewise, have no time for structures that worship violence. In the face of this reality, to accuse a cartoonist of aiding and abetting a terrorist organisation and to punish them with a heavy prison sentence is not only a great misdeed to the cartoonist, but to this country itself. In actual fact, caricature is synonymous with critical thought. If you look at the research conducted by the OECD on critical thought and problem solving, the proportion of young people in Turkey capable of a high level of critical thought and of putting up opposition is only 2.2%, whereas the average rate the OECD found was 11% and this figure in South Korea stands at 28%. We could have used caricature, especially in schools, to develop a sense of critical thought. But instead we have preferred to follow a legal process that will destroy it completely. And I would like to say a word or two about the expert whose considerations have formed the basis of these accusations: He is not a criminal lawyer who specialises in media crime, neither is he an expert in semantics. Neither is he a communications expert, by any means. So what is he? He is a computer expert. And he has worked solely in institutions that are close to the government. You know how it is with teenagers when they discover new words, they like to cause a stir by throwing them around in front of their peers. Well, the new word that our expert has discovered is ‘manipulation’. In almost every sentence of the report he seems to be saying, ‘I detected a degree of manipulation’! From what this expert is telling us, it appears that he’s using the reasoning of a wolf who wants to eat the sheep on the other side of the water, saying: ‘You are manipulating my water!’ One of the terms he used to describe manipulation was ‘to veil the truth’. In fact, the purpose of this report, which is the reason for journalists being unjustly and baselessly detained for nine months behind the thick walls of Silivri, is exactly this: To veil the truth. It is manipulation! It was clear from day one that this indictment was loaded with inspirational material for a humourist. It was not just the opposition, but even the newspapers close to the government who drew attention to these farcical allegations. And now everybody knows that the prosecutor who prepared this indictment is facing two life sentences and is being tried as a FETÖ suspect and for instigating the coup. According to this indictment: • Our newspaper has ‘so to speak’ been taken over by the armed terrorist organisation FETÖ/PDY, our newspaper had ‘so to speak’ defended a terrorist organisation and had ‘so to speak’ been its protector. There is no concrete evidence here at all, no membership of a terrorist organisation, but there is, ‘so to speak’, a terrorist organisation and this organisation has committed ‘so to speak’ crimes. • If this is the case, we have been locked up ‘so to speak’ in Silivri for nine months! • One of our colleagues is said to have made contact, and was able to make contact with a ByLock user at a time when ByLock did not yet exist. • Our colleague who had parquet flooring laid in his house was accused of being a member of FETÖ because another customer of the man who sold him the parquet was a FETÖ supporter! • I rang a well-known travel agent, one that has full-page adverts in all the papers, looking for a three day holiday in Bodrum and this phonecall has been listed as evidence against me that I made contact with a terrorist organisation. • Whilst I had been hoping to spend three days in a room with a sea view in Bodrum, I ended up spending nine months in a cell with a concrete view in Silivri. I don’t think that my experiences can be passed off as a mere reservation blunder! This indictment has severed all contact with objective reality, is beyond the bounds of reason and cannot be taken seriously. It is frowned upon even by all those people who are not encumbered with a heart and a brain. It’s lost face even with them! You will appreciate of course, that I could have made my own jokes about this indictment, but I didn’t. This is because good-mannered humourists know only too well, you don’t hit a man when he’s down! The prosecution have worked for no less than five-and-a-half months and have prepared an investigation file that amounts, with its appendices, to thirty folders in order to show that we are in communication with certain terrorist organisations. Given this, there must be some expectation that one of us will confess the crime. But perhaps a task such as this falls best to a cartoonist! Can you make a cartoonist confess? Let’s see! Yes, in my life as a cartoonist I have aided and abetted only one organisation. And the name of this organisation is the ACC. Which is an acronym for All my Country’s Children. Among the members is my grandson, who is two-and-a-half. I know for a fact that children of the members of your board and children of all of our friends who are present in the courtroom here today are among the members of this organisation. I asked my granddaughter what the purpose of this organisation was and she said: ‘Grandpa, we want to live like our friends in the west. We want our lives to be free and happy too. We want to live in nice stable homes and be taught in good schools. And we don’t want anybody to die, or anything like that.’ ‘So, will you make me a member of your organisation too?’ I asked. ‘No, I can’t Grandpa,’ she said, ‘Because you’re not a child… But if you really want to, you can aid and abet us. You can draw for us.’ There you have it, my confession. The truth of the matter is, aiding and abetting this children’s organisation has been the meaning of my life. Instead of the threat of punishment, I have always feared being an embarrassment to our children! As you will know, in 2016, Turkey was in ninety-ninth position out of one hundred and thirteen countries in the index on the rule of law. And we can all see that the situation is getting even worse in 2017. In all of the debates on justice there is no-one left saying ‘There is Justice in this Country.’ What we need to be able to live together is common ground and common justice! May the first hearing of this trial, that is being followed with interest by the whole world, be the miracle of a new era that will cause our faith in the law and in justice to blossom. I wish this not only for myself and for my colleagues, I wish it for my country. When our homes were searched with a fine-toothed comb, no safes full of money were found nor shoe boxes stuffed with dollars! The Financial Crimes Investigation Board and the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund examined the bank accounts and movement of monies of ourselves and our family members. But they did not find evidence of one penny’s worth of irregularity. For months now, our personal electronic devices, the headlines that appeared in our newspaper, our news articles, photographs, opinion columns and cartoons have been examined in detail and yet not one shred of concrete evidence has been found to show that we have aided or abetted terrorist organisations. Yes, in this country everyone is very familiar with sentences that begin with a declamatory… ‘O!’ I would like my defence to be noted as, ‘O, CONSCIENCE!’ MUSA KART LESS

August 1, 2017

Bill Sherman, the director of research and collections at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, has now been appointed the director of the Warburg Institute at the School of Advanced Study, University of London, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The institute developed out of German art historian Aby Warburg’s private library. Warburg’s massive collection of art history, history, and science publications—60,000 items–strong—was shipped to London in 1933 to protect it from the Nazis.

“My vision for the Warburg is to consolidate its reputation for innovative research and teaching (in its heyday it was the place to be trained) and recover its founding role as a haven for displaced scholars and endangered knowledge. At the same time, it badly needs some profile-raising and has limitless potential for engagement with new audiences and new partners. It sits, after all, in what may be the world's greatest concentration of books and data, and we ought to be joining forces to address the role of libraries in preserving and shaping our access to knowledge,” said Sherman.

August 1, 2017

A sixty-seven-year-old woman was arrested in Mallorca last week for stealing a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, Untitled, 1982, from a collector who lives in the town of Alcúdia, reports Victor Forés Palma of the paper Diario de Mallorca. The woman, who worked for the owner of the Basquiat, was going to hold the work ransom for about $35,000—an amount the woman claims the collector owes her. The collector picked the work up from the police station, packed away in its original crate and undamaged. Apparently the work was acquired directly from the artist’s father, and has never appeared on the market.

Some art experts, however, claim that the piece is a forgery. Miquel Font, an art collector, believes it’s a fake because the piece is overrun with the artist’s motifs: “Basquiat used words in his painting, but there are too many here, he didn’t use that many,” he said. The dealer Frederic Pinya, director of Galeria Pelaires, said the work should be properly authenticated. But the authentication committee for the Basquiat estate dissolved in 2012, and the estate has yet to comment on the situation.

August 1, 2017

Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper writes that a work by Japanese artist Koki Tanaka, Provisional Studies: Workshop #7 How to Live Together and Sharing the Unknown, as part of the exhibition Skulptur Projekt Münster 2017, was damaged by thieves when they broke into a local university building to steal tech equipment that was a part of the piece. This year’s exhibition, held every ten years, has been plagued by a number of incidents: A figure from Nicole Eisenman’s Sketch for a Fountain sculpture was beheaded, and parts of Ei Arakawa’s Harsh Citation, Harsh Pastoral, Harsh Münster, situated in a meadow in front of Haus Kump, were vandalized and stolen.

“We have to assume that art in a public space is at risk,” a spokeswoman from Skulptur Projekt Münster said. “We don’t have a night guard because that would go against the concept. We have to live with it. Similar things happened in the last Sculpture Projects.”

Exhibition administrators are doing what they can to restore Tanaka’s piece quickly. The incident is being investigated as a typical burglary.

August 1, 2017

In an issue of the Journal of Art Crime in 2014, a forensic archaeologist, Dr. Christos Tsirogiannis, who had been tracking stolen antiquities for more than a decade, published an article about a Greco-Roman terracotta vase from 360 BCE in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection that he surmised was looted (the piece was purchased legally by the museum from a Sotheby’s auction in 1989 for $90,000). The work—known as a bell krater by the Greek artist Python, considered to be one of the best vase painters of his time—was seized this year on July 24 and now rests in the evidence room of the New York district attorney’s office, writes Tom Mashberg of the New York Times. It appears the vase was indeed lifted by tomb raiders sometime during the 1970s, and will likely be returned to Italy. Tsirogiannis based his conclusions on inventory Polaroids that belonged to Giacomo Medici, an art dealer who was arrested twenty years ago, then convicted in 2004, of conspiracy to traffic in antiquities (Tsirogiannis had access to the photos via the Greek and Italian governments). In 2008, another ancient vessel, the Euphronios Krater, was taken from the Met because it had been appropriated from an ancient Italian burial ground. Police and Met officials believe that both vessels went through Medici’s hands.

Tsirogiannis claims the Met never responded when he reached out to the institution about the Python krater. Frustrated, he sent his evidence to Matthew Bogdanos, an art crime specialist, last spring. “When I sent American police the information, they immediately told me that this was ‘a great case.’ It was abundantly clear that this rare object had been stolen,” said Tsirogiannis. The Met says it never ignored the doctor’s warnings about the vase—museum officials were concerned to see Medici’s name associated with the work, so a message was informally sent to Italian law enforcement, but a response was never received. So then the museum got in touch with the Italian Culture Ministry to resolve the matter. According to the Met, it was waiting to hear from the ministry before Manhattan prosecutors contacted the museum about the vessel.

Medici, who is now seventy-nine years old, says he has no recollection of ever encountering the Python krater. He was let out of house arrest in 2016 after serving four years of an eight-year sentence that was reduced for good behavior, along with a two-year amnesty provision that’s given to all Italian prisoners. “I am a free man. I went on trial, it lasted years, I was convicted for some of the objects” Italian investigators believed were ransacked, “and now I have nothing more to do with the justice system. The story is finished,” he said.

July 31, 2017

Henri Neuendorf of Artnet reports that Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert has lost the lawsuit he brought against the Kunsthaus Hamburg and the Norwegian artist Ida Ekblad over an image featuring his six-year-old daughter, which the artist appropriated for one of her works. Last Thursday, a Hamburg court lifted an injunction forbidding the museum from showing the piece. The exhibition that included the artwork in question has ended, but the ruling means that Ekblad and the institution may show the work in the future.

In March, the Reichert family obtained a court order forcing the museum to take down the artwork that incorporated the image of the girl, which the artist sourced from an ad for the German sandal manufacturer. Ekblad says she used the picture because it reminded her of how she looked as a child. The girl’s parents said they feared that they would lose control over their daughter’s image rights. After the injunction was filed, the Kunsthaus Hamburg was forced to close for two days while the artist replaced the image of Reichert’s daughter with a childhood representation of herself.

In the ruling, the judge explained that the Reicherts’ concerns over their daughter’s privacy and personal rights were unfounded, as they had “been willing to present [their daughter] to a very large audience” already via her inclusion in two Birkenstock ads. In a separate copyright lawsuit brought against Ekblad by the photographer who took the original image, Anders Overgaard, the Hamburg higher regional court ruled on July 4 that the artist’s use of the ad doesn’t infringe his copyrights or moral rights and is permissible under the constitutional right of artistic freedom. The executive director of the Kunsthaus Hamburg told the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the rulings are “a positive signal for artistic freedom.”

July 31, 2017

Sopan Deb reports in the New York Times that the playwright and actor Sam Shepard at his home in Kentucky at the age of seventy-three. A spokesman for his family said the cause was complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He is best known for writing plays such as Curse of the Starving Class (1977), Buried Child—which won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1979 and was part of his “Family Trilogy”—and A Lie of the Mind (1985). Shepard was also was nominated for two Pulitzers with True West (1980) and Fool for Love (1983), which both received Broadway productions. He received the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award for his plays in 2009.

Born Samuel Shepard Rogers IV in 1943 in Illinois, he began acting and writing poetry as well as working as a stable hand at a ranch in Chino when he was a teenager. After graduating from Duarte High School in Los Angeles County in 1961, he briefly studied agriculture at nearby Mt. San Antonio College but soon dropped out to join a touring repertory group called the Bishop’s Company. He adopted the professional name “Sam Shepard” after he moved to New York and became involved in the Off-Off-Broadway theater scene. Winning six Obie Awards between 1966 and 1978, Shepard wrote the 1971 play Cowboy Mouth—a collaboration with his then-lover Patti Smith—in 1971, which was staged at the American Place Theater in April of that year. In 1975, he was named playwright-in-residence at the Magic Theater, where he created many of his most notable works, including his “Family Trilogy.” Shepard also toured with Bob Dylan on his Rolling Thunder Revue tour that same year, serving as the ostensible screenwriter of Dylan’s foray into film Renaldo and Clara (1978), though much of the film was improvised. His book Rolling Thunder Logbook, a diary of the tour, was published by Penguin Books in 1978. A decade later, Dylan and Shepard cowrote the song “Brownsville Girl,” which was included on the album Knocked Out Loaded (1986).

Shepard was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in Philip Kaufman’s 1983 film The Right Stuff, which in 2013 was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. His most recent work as an actor was in the Netflix show Bloodline (2015–). Shepard’s papers are archived at the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

July 31, 2017

Brett Sokol reports in the New York Times that Dennis Scholl, previously vice president for arts at the Knight Foundation in Miami, will become the president and chief executive of the nonprofit ArtCenter/South Florida this September. While at the foundation, Scholl expanded its philanthropy into the national arts arena, overseeing nearly $200 million in grants during his tenure from 2009 to 2015.

Kim Kovel, ArtCenter’s board chair, called the hiring of Scholl, one of Miami’s best known contemporary art collectors, a “gamechanger.” Scholl has served on the boards of several museums, including the Pérez Art Museum Miami, where he donated nearly 300 works in 2013 and remains a trustee.

The ArtCenter’s 2014 sale of one of its landmark buildings for $88 million, which was purchased for $684,000 in 1988, left the institution with an endowment of $94 million, the largest of any visual arts organization in South Florida. Kovel also credits the institution’s prudent investing as well as a booming stock market for its strong financial footing, which will allow it to expand its program.

Scholl has implied that subsidized artist studios will remain at the core of ArtCenter/South Florida, and that improvements will be made to its campus. The institution will also initiate a grant program to fund local artists’ new work and participation in exhibitions around the world. He stated that the goal is to transform the Miami art world into one that commands attention “beyond those five days in December” during Art Basel. “We’ve seen an uneven development of what it takes to make a vibrant art scene in our community,” Scholl said. “We’re going to put the fuel where the artists are. We aspire to help our artists reach a point where, if you’re an international art collector, you have to consider Miami artists.” LESS

July 31, 2017

Jia Dong reports in ArtAsiaPacific that the Asia Art Archive (AAA) has announced the three latest recipients of the Robert HN Ho Family Foundation Greater China Research Grant. Belinda Qian He will receive a major grant of $15,000 while Duan Ziying and Liu Nanxi will each receive grants of $5,000.

The Robert HN Ho Family Foundation Greater China Research Grant is part of the organization’s Greater China Research Program, which in 2016 also established a residency for researchers. The three recipients, who have been granted yearlong fellowships, will conduct research on contemporary art from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. In addition to project-related fieldwork in the region, all grant recipients are expected to conduct onsite research for up to two months at AAA, which is also sponsored by the Robert HN Ho Family Foundation.

Belinda Qian He is a Ph.D. candidate in the department of comparative literature, cinema, and media at the University of Washington. Her research project is a multidisciplinary exploration of the representation of “struggle sessions” in a “socialist and post-socialist media culture.” He’s fellowship research will focus on case studies that tie together art history, multimedia representations, and anthropological studies to “establish a relationship between the daily realities during the Maoist Period and the projected image of these major events in Chinese history.”