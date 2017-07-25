 

POSTED August 2, 2017

Nadine Wietlisbach Named Director of Switzerland’s Fotomuseum Winterthur

Nadine Wietlisbach.

Nadine Wietlisbach will join Switzerland’s Fotomuseum Winterthur as director in January 2018, reports Monopol. Elected by the board of trustees, Wietlisbach is currently the director and curator at Photoforum Pasquart in Biel, Switzerland. She will succeed the Fotomuseum’s current director, Thomas Seelig, who will stay on as a curator.

Previously, Wietlisbach was curator and associate director at the Nidwaldner Museum in Stans and director of the independent art space sic! Raum für Kunst (sic! Room for Art) in Luzern, which she cofounded and ran along with students of Lucerne University of Applied Sciences, Design & Art, from 2007 to 2015. Wietlisbach also teaches, and her writings on contemporary art and photography has appeared in a number of publications. In 2015, the country’s Federal Office of Culture awarded her the Swiss Art Award for her achievements as a curator and critic.

Established in 1993, the Fotomuseum Winterthur functions as an exhibition space and gathering place for the discussion of photography.

August 2, 2017

Collector Budi Tek Awarded Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor

Budi Tek

The art collector Budi Tek is being awarded the Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor for his contributions in advancing cultural dialogue between China and France, reports Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. A ceremony will take place at the Yuz Museum, a private institution founded by the collector, on August 13.

Since 2011, the Yuz Foundation has been responsible for giving a number of significant loans, gifts, and exhibitions to French institutions, such as the sponsorship of Zeng Fanzhi’s solo exhibition at the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris in 2013. Tek also worked with the Giacometti Foundation to mount the largest-ever retrospective of the artist’s work in China in 2016. “As a patriot, I hope to make my humble effort to promote interactions and communications between Eastern and Western contemporary art,” said Tek.

The collector has been struggling with pancreatic cancer for the past eighteen months. In light of this, he plans to turn the Yuz Museum into a nonprofit with a board of trustees.

August 2, 2017

NEH Awards $39.3 Million in Last Round of Grants for 2017

The Constitution Center, headquarters of the NEH.

The National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded a total of $39.3 million in grants to 245 recipients for its last round this year, writes Jennifer Schuessler of the New York Times. The initiatives and projects being funded include an exhibition at the New York Botanical Garden that will feature Georgia O’Keeffe’s commercial work for the Hawaiian Pineapple Company; a literacy program on military bases in the United States; a history of American comedy between World Wars I and II; and the preservation of Ernest Hemingway’s home in Idaho.

Despite Trump’s calls to dismantle the NEH and the National Endowment for the Arts in March—the first president who took steps to do so since the formation of the agencies—a bill was passed by the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee last month, approving $145 million for each agency in the 2018 fiscal year.

“NEH grants ensure that Americans around the country have the opportunity to engage with our shared cultural heritage. These projects demonstrate the power of the humanities to build connections, stimulate discovery and contribute to vibrant communities,” said Jon Parrish Peede, the acting chairman of the endowment.

August 1, 2017

Harold M. Williams (1928–2017)

Harold M. Williams. Photo: J. Paul Getty Trust.

Harold M. Williams, the founding president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust, one of the world’s largest cultural and philanthropic institutions, died on July 30. Under his leadership, the trust became a multidimensional organization that focused on the study and presentation of visual art through the Getty Conservation Institute, the Getty Foundation, the J. Paul Getty Museum, and the Getty Research Institute. Williams served the foundation from 1981 to 1998. He retired in 1997 but maintained an office at the Getty Center for the remainder of his life, attending meetings and events. In 2013, he and his wife, Nancy—the director of program planning and analysis for the Getty—were the first to receive J. Paul Getty Medals from the organization’s trustees.

“Harold envisioned and then built the Getty Center as a museum, library, laboratories, and public spaces for the greater appreciation, understanding, and conservation of the world’s artistic legacy. We are all deeply in his debt,” said James Cuno, the Getty’s current CEO and president.

A memorial service for Williams is planned for the fall.

August 1, 2017

Bill Sherman Appointed Director of Warburg Institute

Bill Sherman

Bill Sherman, the director of research and collections at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, has now been appointed the director of the Warburg Institute at the School of Advanced Study, University of London, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The institute developed out of German art historian Aby Warburg’s private library. Warburg’s massive collection of publications on art history, history, and science—sixty thousand items strong—was shipped to London in 1933 to protect it from the Nazis.

“My vision for the Warburg is to consolidate its reputation for innovative research and teaching (in its heyday it was the place to be trained) and recover its founding role as a haven for displaced scholars and endangered knowledge. At the same time, it badly needs some profile-raising and has limitless potential for engagement with new audiences and new partners. It sits, after all, in what may be the world's greatest concentration of books and data, and we ought to be joining forces to address the role of libraries in preserving and shaping our access to knowledge,” said Sherman.

August 1, 2017

Arrested Turkish Cartoonist Releases Statement Rebutting Charges

Turkish cartoonist Musa Kart. Photo: Jonathan Guyer.

Musa Kart, a Turkish cartoonist who worked for the country’s oldest newspaper, Cumhuriyet (Republic)—a publication critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was nearly ousted by a bloody coup d’etat last year—was arrested in November 2016, along with a number of the paper’s journalists, for their alleged involvement with the upheaval. If Kart is found guilty, he could face nearly thirty years in jail, writes Jude Terror of Bleeding Cool.

The artist’s trial began yesterday. His opening statement, provided by the Cartoonists Rights Network International, an organization that has been monitoring Kart’s situation since his arrest, can be read in full below.

August 1, 2017

Woman Apprehended for Stealing Basquiat Work

A picture of the recovered Basquiat. Photo: Guardia Civil.

A sixty-seven-year-old woman was arrested in Mallorca last week for stealing a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, Untitled, 1982, from a collector who lives in the town of Alcúdia, reports Victor Forés Palma of the paper Diario de Mallorca. The woman, who worked for the owner of the Basquiat, was going to hold the work ransom for about $35,000—an amount the woman claims the collector owes her. The collector picked up the work, which remained undamaged, from the police station and packed away in its original crate. Apparently, the work was acquired directly from the artist’s father and has never appeared on the market.

Some art experts, however, are claiming that the piece is a forgery. Miquel Font, an art collector, believes it’s a fake because the piece is overrun with the artist’s motifs: “Basquiat used words in his painting, but there are too many here, he didn’t use that many,” he said. The dealer Frederic Pinya, director of Galeria Pelaires, said the work should be properly authenticated. But the authentication committee for the Basquiat estate dissolved in 2012, and the estate has yet to comment on the situation.

August 1, 2017

Third Work Vandalized at Skulptur Projekte Münster 2017

Koki Tanaka, Provisional Studies: Workshop #7 How to Live Together and Sharing the Unknown, 2017. Photo: Henning Rogge/Skulptur Projekte 2017.

Catherine Hickley of the Art Newspaper writes that a work by Japanese artist Koki Tanaka, Provisional Studies: Workshop #7 How to Live Together and Sharing the Unknown, included in Skulptur Projekte Münster 2017, was damaged by thieves when they broke into a local university building to steal tech equipment that was a part of the piece. This year’s exhibition, held every ten years, has been plagued by a number of incidents: A figure from Nicole Eisenman’s Sketch for a Fountain sculpture was beheaded, and parts of Ei Arakawa’s Harsh Citation, Harsh Pastoral, Harsh Münster, situated in a meadow in front of Haus Kump, were vandalized and stolen.

“We have to assume that art in a public space is at risk,” a spokeswoman from Skulptur Projekte Münster said. “We don’t have a night guard because that would go against the concept. We have to live with it. Similar things happened in the last Skulptur Projektes.”

Exhibition administrators are doing what they can to restore Tanaka’s piece quickly. The incident is being investigated as a typical burglary.

August 1, 2017

Authorities Seize Ancient Vase from Metropolitan Museum

The Python krater. Photo: Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York surrendered a 2,300-year old painted vessel, known as a bell krater, to law enforcement on July 24 after a warrant was issued to the museum based on evidence that the artifact had been looted from Italy in the 1970s, Tom Mashberg of the New York Times reports.

The painted vase by the Greek artist Python, considered to be one of the best vase painters of his time, depicts Dionysus, the god of the harvest, driving a cart that is pulled by a satyr. It is now in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Photos sent by a forensic archaeologist based in Europe had prompted the investigation.

Forensic archaeologist Christos Tsirogiannis, who had been tracking stolen antiquities for more than a decade, originally published an article about a Greco-Roman terracotta vase from 360 BCE in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection that he surmised was looted in an issue of the Journal of Art Crime in 2014. The piece was purchased legally by the museum from a Sotheby’s auction in 1989 for $90,000. A representative from the auction house did not name the consignor, mentioning privacy concerns, but said Sotheby’s did not find any issues surrounding its provenance when the sale took place.

