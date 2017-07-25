ProjectArt Appoints Chana Budgazad Sheldon as Miami Director and National Program Advisor

POSTED August 3, 2017

ProjectArt, the free arts education and residency program that started in a borrowed Harlem office space, and has since expanded from New York City to Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, and Pittsburgh, has named Chana Budgazad Sheldon as its new Miami director and national program advisor.

“I am a strong believer in the transformative power of art, and thrilled to be part of an organization and movement that brings art to underserved children and communities across the country,” said Sheldon.

Prior to joining ProjectArt, Sheldon served as executive director of Locust Projects, producing more than seventy exhibitions during her eight-year term. Under her leadership, Locust secured a major increase in its operating budget and launched its first public art program, featuring artists Liam Gillick and Agustina Woodgate.

August 2, 2017

Concetto Pozzati, a painter, educator, and former cultural advisor to the city of Bologna, died on August 1, Santa Ribbon of Artribune reports. The artist was eighty-one years old.

Born in Vo’ in the province of Padua, Italy, in 1935, Pozzati relocated to Bologna in 1949 where he studied at the city’s Art Institute. In 1955, he moved to Paris to work in graphic design and advertising at the atelier of his uncle, Severo (“Sepo”) Pozzati, with whom he later founded a school of advertising in Bologna. In 1959, the artist’s first exhibition was staged at the Salone dell'Annunciazione in Milan.

Pozzati’s works have also been featured in a number of international exhibitions including the Tokyo Biennale in 1963; both the Venice Biennale and Documenta Kassel in 1964; the Paris Biennale in 1969; and the Venice Biennale again in 1972, 1982, 2007, and 2009. In 1976, a major show comprising more than two hundred of his works was mounted at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome.

In 1998, he served as the director of the Casa di Mantegna in Mantua. Pozzati also taught at the Academy of Fine Arts in Urbino and the Academies of Florence, and was the chair of painting at the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna. The MAMbo Museum in Bologna, which dedicated an exhibition to the artist in 2015, issued a statement in which it recalled the artist’s involvement in the founding of the gallery and the establishment of its permanent collection. During his three-year term as councilor of the culture of the city of Bologna, Pozzati helped secure a donation of four hundred works on paper for the institution as well around thirty works by important Italian artists. LESS

August 2, 2017

Nadine Wietlisbach will join Switzerland’s Fotomuseum Winterthur as director in January 2018, reports Monopol. Elected by the board of trustees, Wietlisbach is currently the director and curator at Photoforum Pasquart in Biel, Switzerland. She will succeed the Fotomuseum’s current director, Thomas Seelig, who will stay on as a curator.

Previously, Wietlisbach was curator and associate director at the Nidwaldner Museum in Stans and director of the independent art space sic! Raum für Kunst (sic! Room for Art) in Luzern, which she cofounded and ran along with students of Lucerne University of Applied Sciences, Design & Art, from 2007 to 2015. Wietlisbach also teaches, and her writings on contemporary art and photography has appeared in a number of publications. In 2015, the country’s Federal Office of Culture awarded her the Swiss Art Award for her achievements as a curator and critic.

Established in 1993, the Fotomuseum Winterthur functions as an exhibition space and gathering place for the discussion of photography.

August 2, 2017

The art collector Budi Tek is being awarded the Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor for his contributions in advancing cultural dialogue between China and France, reports Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. A ceremony will take place at the Yuz Museum, a private institution founded by the collector, on August 13.

Since 2011, the Yuz Foundation has been responsible for giving a number of significant loans, gifts, and exhibitions to French institutions, such as the sponsorship of Zeng Fanzhi’s solo exhibition at the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris in 2013. Tek also worked with the Giacometti Foundation to mount the largest-ever retrospective of the artist’s work in China in 2016. “As a patriot, I hope to make my humble effort to promote interactions and communications between Eastern and Western contemporary art,” said Tek.

The collector has been struggling with pancreatic cancer for the past eighteen months. In light of this, he plans to turn the Yuz Museum into a nonprofit with a board of trustees.

August 2, 2017

The National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded a total of $39.3 million in grants to 245 recipients for its last round this year, writes Jennifer Schuessler of the New York Times. The initiatives and projects being funded include an exhibition at the New York Botanical Garden that will feature Georgia O’Keeffe’s commercial work for the Hawaiian Pineapple Company; a literacy program on military bases in the United States; a history of American comedy between World Wars I and II; and the preservation of Ernest Hemingway’s home in Idaho.

Despite Trump’s calls to dismantle the NEH and the National Endowment for the Arts in March—the first president who took steps to do so since the formation of the agencies—a bill was passed by the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee last month, approving $145 million for each agency in the 2018 fiscal year.

“NEH grants ensure that Americans around the country have the opportunity to engage with our shared cultural heritage. These projects demonstrate the power of the humanities to build connections, stimulate discovery and contribute to vibrant communities,” said Jon Parrish Peede, the acting chairman of the endowment.

August 1, 2017

Harold M. Williams, the founding president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust, one of the world’s largest cultural and philanthropic institutions, died on July 30. Under his leadership, the trust became a multidimensional organization that focused on the study and presentation of visual art through the Getty Conservation Institute, the Getty Foundation, the J. Paul Getty Museum, and the Getty Research Institute. Williams served the foundation from 1981 to 1998. He retired in 1997 but maintained an office at the Getty Center for the remainder of his life, attending meetings and events. In 2013, he and his wife, Nancy—the director of program planning and analysis for the Getty—were the first to receive J. Paul Getty Medals from the organization’s trustees.

“Harold envisioned and then built the Getty Center as a museum, library, laboratories, and public spaces for the greater appreciation, understanding, and conservation of the world’s artistic legacy. We are all deeply in his debt,” said James Cuno, the Getty’s current CEO and president.

A memorial service for Williams is planned for the fall.

August 1, 2017

Bill Sherman, the director of research and collections at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, has now been appointed the director of the Warburg Institute at the School of Advanced Study, University of London, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The institute developed out of German art historian Aby Warburg’s private library. Warburg’s massive collection of publications on art history, history, and science—sixty thousand items strong—was shipped to London in 1933 to protect it from the Nazis.

“My vision for the Warburg is to consolidate its reputation for innovative research and teaching (in its heyday it was the place to be trained) and recover its founding role as a haven for displaced scholars and endangered knowledge. At the same time, it badly needs some profile-raising and has limitless potential for engagement with new audiences and new partners. It sits, after all, in what may be the world's greatest concentration of books and data, and we ought to be joining forces to address the role of libraries in preserving and shaping our access to knowledge,” said Sherman.

August 1, 2017

Musa Kart, a Turkish cartoonist who worked for the country’s oldest newspaper, Cumhuriyet (Republic)—a publication critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was nearly ousted by a bloody coup d’etat last year—was arrested in November 2016, along with a number of the paper’s journalists, for their alleged involvement with the upheaval. If Kart is found guilty, he could face nearly thirty years in jail, writes Jude Terror of Bleeding Cool.

The artist’s trial began yesterday. His opening statement, provided by the Cartoonists Rights Network International, an organization that has been monitoring Kart’s situation since his arrest, can be read in full below.

FOR THE ATTENTION OF THE CHAIR OF THE 27TH ISTANBUL HIGH CRIMINAL COURT This is my written statement in response to the indictment. I am a cartoonist. I have been drawing cartoons for thirty-five years. Instead of writing long and winding expositions, cartoonists pour out their feelings and thoughts directly, in a striking and energetic form. Today, I stand here as the respondent to allegations that are unjust, baseless and impossible to come to terms with; allegations the unfairness of which is quite extreme. I am facing a prison sentence of almost twenty-nine years. What is more, we also know that the prosecutor who is making these allegations is being tried on the grounds of ‘Being a member of the Fettullah Gülen organisation and of attempting a coup’. Yes, I am being tried on the grounds of ‘Serving a terrorist organisation to its benefit by way of one’s actions, whilst not being a member of a terrorist organisation and not committing a crime in the name of a terrorist organisation’! My response to this will be both short and sweet: I return the exact same accusation! How terrible it is that on the 15th of July 2016 our country was the stage for a coup attempt that resulted in the death of two hundred and forth-nine of our fellow-citizens and the injury of thousands. The ensuing mistakes and weaknesses that were displayed in the fight back against those who were involved in the coup-attempt confirms the legitimacy of my reaction. I am not a strategist. But my intelligence and common sense tell me the following: Those who were involved in the coup-attempt, the acceptance of which is absolutely impossible in a democracy, should have been isolated as a first course of action. Instead, the prosecution has made a grave error in targeting Cumhuriyetnewspaper, many of whose cherished and distinguished writers such as Uğur Mumcu, Ahmet Taner Kışlalı, Muammer Aksoy and Bahriye Üçok paid with their lives in the struggle against all manner of terrorist organisation. And following this, the pre-trial detentions of almost nine months, which are in fact criminal punishments in advance have proved to be the breaking point, and have resulted in a heavy blow to the cogency of the fight against FETÖ… I would like to ask the prosecution: Did you hear the applause coming all the way from Pennsylvania? Because I heard it loud and clear in my Silivri cell. Years ago, I drew some cartoons drawing attention to the fact that Fettullah Gülen was developing an organisation within the state. How tragic it is, and also how comic that I am being tried today by the testimony of people who were at Gülen’s right hand. Yes, I have had the privilege of being Cumhuriyet newspaper’s cartoonist for twenty-three years. If some unprejudiced research had been conducted in this case it would have been seen that my signature is there, under the most scathing cartoons of terrorist organisations, primarily those of FETÖ. And the fact that these anti-terrorist cartoons have appeared on the front page for the last six years is further proof that my paper should not be held up as being aligned with a terrorist organisation. Essentially, the cartoon is an art form of an age in which a free mind and inquisitive freedom of thought began to express themselves. It is against the very nature of things for cartoons and their creators to align themselves with a culture of submissiveness and with entities that are unbending and based upon crude hierarchical relations that promote violence. Courageous and independent view points that have broken free of cliché and standardised forms are what make for a true and effective cartoon. Conversely, organisational structures based upon strict hierarchical relations cannot create a platform upon which a cartoonist can seek the freedom they need. Whilst organisational structures that are based upon violence rely upon taboos, the role of humour and of cartoons is to categorically destroy taboo. For that reason, those opposed to democracy do not like humorists and humorists, likewise, have no time for structures that worship violence. In the face of this reality, to accuse a cartoonist of aiding and abetting a terrorist organisation and to punish them with a heavy prison sentence is not only a great misdeed to the cartoonist, but to this country itself. In actual fact, caricature is synonymous with critical thought. If you look at the research conducted by the OECD on critical thought and problem solving, the proportion of young people in Turkey capable of a high level of critical thought and of putting up opposition is only 2.2%, whereas the average rate the OECD found was 11% and this figure in South Korea stands at 28%. We could have used caricature, especially in schools, to develop a sense of critical thought. But instead we have preferred to follow a legal process that will destroy it completely. And I would like to say a word or two about the expert whose considerations have formed the basis of these accusations: He is not a criminal lawyer who specialises in media crime, neither is he an expert in semantics. Neither is he a communications expert, by any means. So what is he? He is a computer expert. And he has worked solely in institutions that are close to the government. You know how it is with teenagers when they discover new words, they like to cause a stir by throwing them around in front of their peers. Well, the new word that our expert has discovered is ‘manipulation’. In almost every sentence of the report he seems to be saying, ‘I detected a degree of manipulation’! From what this expert is telling us, it appears that he’s using the reasoning of a wolf who wants to eat the sheep on the other side of the water, saying: ‘You are manipulating my water!’ One of the terms he used to describe manipulation was ‘to veil the truth’. In fact, the purpose of this report, which is the reason for journalists being unjustly and baselessly detained for nine months behind the thick walls of Silivri, is exactly this: To veil the truth. It is manipulation! It was clear from day one that this indictment was loaded with inspirational material for a humourist. It was not just the opposition, but even the newspapers close to the government who drew attention to these farcical allegations. And now everybody knows that the prosecutor who prepared this indictment is facing two life sentences and is being tried as a FETÖ suspect and for instigating the coup. According to this indictment: • Our newspaper has ‘so to speak’ been taken over by the armed terrorist organisation FETÖ/PDY, our newspaper had ‘so to speak’ defended a terrorist organisation and had ‘so to speak’ been its protector. There is no concrete evidence here at all, no membership of a terrorist organisation, but there is, ‘so to speak’, a terrorist organisation and this organisation has committed ‘so to speak’ crimes. • If this is the case, we have been locked up ‘so to speak’ in Silivri for nine months! • One of our colleagues is said to have made contact, and was able to make contact with a ByLock user at a time when ByLock did not yet exist. • Our colleague who had parquet flooring laid in his house was accused of being a member of FETÖ because another customer of the man who sold him the parquet was a FETÖ supporter! • I rang a well-known travel agent, one that has full-page adverts in all the papers, looking for a three day holiday in Bodrum and this phonecall has been listed as evidence against me that I made contact with a terrorist organisation. • Whilst I had been hoping to spend three days in a room with a sea view in Bodrum, I ended up spending nine months in a cell with a concrete view in Silivri. I don’t think that my experiences can be passed off as a mere reservation blunder! This indictment has severed all contact with objective reality, is beyond the bounds of reason and cannot be taken seriously. It is frowned upon even by all those people who are not encumbered with a heart and a brain. It’s lost face even with them! You will appreciate of course, that I could have made my own jokes about this indictment, but I didn’t. This is because good-mannered humourists know only too well, you don’t hit a man when he’s down! The prosecution have worked for no less than five-and-a-half months and have prepared an investigation file that amounts, with its appendices, to thirty folders in order to show that we are in communication with certain terrorist organisations. Given this, there must be some expectation that one of us will confess the crime. But perhaps a task such as this falls best to a cartoonist! Can you make a cartoonist confess? Let’s see! Yes, in my life as a cartoonist I have aided and abetted only one organisation. And the name of this organisation is the ACC. Which is an acronym for All my Country’s Children. Among the members is my grandson, who is two-and-a-half. I know for a fact that children of the members of your board and children of all of our friends who are present in the courtroom here today are among the members of this organisation. I asked my granddaughter what the purpose of this organisation was and she said: ‘Grandpa, we want to live like our friends in the west. We want our lives to be free and happy too. We want to live in nice stable homes and be taught in good schools. And we don’t want anybody to die, or anything like that.’ ‘So, will you make me a member of your organisation too?’ I asked. ‘No, I can’t Grandpa,’ she said, ‘Because you’re not a child… But if you really want to, you can aid and abet us. You can draw for us.’ There you have it, my confession. The truth of the matter is, aiding and abetting this children’s organisation has been the meaning of my life. Instead of the threat of punishment, I have always feared being an embarrassment to our children! As you will know, in 2016, Turkey was in ninety-ninth position out of one hundred and thirteen countries in the index on the rule of law. And we can all see that the situation is getting even worse in 2017. In all of the debates on justice there is no-one left saying ‘There is Justice in this Country.’ What we need to be able to live together is common ground and common justice! May the first hearing of this trial, that is being followed with interest by the whole world, be the miracle of a new era that will cause our faith in the law and in justice to blossom. I wish this not only for myself and for my colleagues, I wish it for my country. When our homes were searched with a fine-toothed comb, no safes full of money were found nor shoe boxes stuffed with dollars! The Financial Crimes Investigation Board and the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund examined the bank accounts and movement of monies of ourselves and our family members. But they did not find evidence of one penny’s worth of irregularity. For months now, our personal electronic devices, the headlines that appeared in our newspaper, our news articles, photographs, opinion columns and cartoons have been examined in detail and yet not one shred of concrete evidence has been found to show that we have aided or abetted terrorist organisations. Yes, in this country everyone is very familiar with sentences that begin with a declamatory… ‘O!’ I would like my defence to be noted as, ‘O, CONSCIENCE!’ MUSA KART LESS

August 1, 2017

A sixty-seven-year-old woman was arrested in Mallorca last week for stealing a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, Untitled, 1982, from a collector who lives in the town of Alcúdia, reports Victor Forés Palma of the paper Diario de Mallorca. The woman, who worked for the owner of the Basquiat, was going to hold the work ransom for about $35,000—an amount the woman claims the collector owes her. The collector picked up the work, which remained undamaged, from the police station and packed away in its original crate. Apparently, the work was acquired directly from the artist’s father and has never appeared on the market.

Some art experts, however, are claiming that the piece is a forgery. Miquel Font, an art collector, believes it’s a fake because the piece is overrun with the artist’s motifs: “Basquiat used words in his painting, but there are too many here, he didn’t use that many,” he said. The dealer Frederic Pinya, director of Galeria Pelaires, said the work should be properly authenticated. But the authentication committee for the Basquiat estate dissolved in 2012, and the estate has yet to comment on the situation.