MoMA Names Michelle Elligott Chief of Archives, Library, and Research Collections

The Museum of Modern Art in New York has appointed Michelle Elligott as chief of archives, library, and research collections. She succeeds Milan Hughston who retired in 2016. “I am confident that Michelle will provide exemplary leadership to the archives and library and will continue to advance our efforts in acquisitions, preservation, and accessibility, across all platforms, to ensure that MoMA is a leading center for the study of modern art,” said director Glenn Lowry.

Elligott first joined the museum as the Rona Roob Senior Museum Archivist in 1999. Since 2014, she has served as MoMA’s chief of archives. She recently co-directed the museum’s comprehensive online Exhibition History project that documents the museum’s exhibitions from its founding in 1929 until today and is illustrated by primary documents. Elligott co-edited MoMA’s first self-published history, Art in Our Time: A Chronicle of The Museum of Modern Art (2004) and maintains a “Modern Artifacts” column in the art magazine Esopus. Her book on former MoMA director René d’Harnoncourt, titled René d’Harnoncourt: The Art of Installation, will be forthcoming in 2018.

According to NPR, Israeli police apprehended five Palestinian antiquities dealers in Jerusalem who are allegedly connected to the sale of smuggled artifacts to Hobby Lobby, a privately owned arts and crafts chain based in the US. Law enforcement officials said that falsified documents including invoices for around $20 million in sales, suspicion of tax evasion, and money laundering were the reasons for the arrests. Objects ranging from papyrus fragments from the Egyptian Book of the Dead to a fragment of a fresco from Pompeii as well as $200,000 in cash and two Audi-made vehicles were confiscated from the dealers’ homes on Sunday, July 30.

Israel is currently the only country in the Middle East that allows artifacts that are not considered rare to be legally exported. While some dealers fear the incident will have a chilling affect on the market, others think it might halt the country’s antiquities trade entirely. “This looks to me like the beginning of the end of the legal business in Israel,” said David Hendin, a biblical coin expert and vice president of the American Numismatic Society. “It’s the biggest step yet in the shutting down of what’s left of the legal trade.”

In July, Hobby Lobby surrendered 5,500 illicit artifacts that it purchased from overseas to the US government. The retail giant also agreed to pay a $3 million fine, adopt internal polices about importing cultural objects, and to submit quarterly reports to the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn detailing any purchases of antiquities over the next eighteen months. Hobby Lobby said in a statement that it purchased the artifacts to honor “the company’s mission and passion for the Bible” and “did not fully appreciate the complexities of the acquisitions process,” which resulted in “some regrettable mistakes.” LESS

ProjectArt, the free arts education and residency program that started in a borrowed Harlem office space, and has since expanded from New York City to Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, and Pittsburgh, has named Chana Budgazad Sheldon as its new Miami director and national program advisor.

“I am a strong believer in the transformative power of art, and thrilled to be part of an organization and movement that brings art to underserved children and communities across the country,” said Sheldon.

Prior to joining ProjectArt, Sheldon served as executive director of Locust Projects, producing more than seventy exhibitions during her eight-year term. Under her leadership, Locust secured a major increase in its operating budget and launched its first public art program, featuring artists Liam Gillick and Agustina Woodgate.

Concetto Pozzati, a painter, educator, and former cultural advisor to the city of Bologna, died on August 1, Santa Ribbon of Artribune reports. The artist was eighty-one years old.

Born in Vo’ in the province of Padua, Italy, in 1935, Pozzati relocated to Bologna in 1949 where he studied at the city’s Art Institute. In 1955, he moved to Paris to work in graphic design and advertising at the atelier of his uncle, Severo (“Sepo”) Pozzati, with whom he later founded a school of advertising in Bologna. In 1959, the artist’s first exhibition was staged at the Salone dell'Annunciazione in Milan.

Pozzati’s works have also been featured in a number of international exhibitions including the Tokyo Biennale in 1963; both the Venice Biennale and Documenta Kassel in 1964; the Paris Biennale in 1969; and the Venice Biennale again in 1972, 1982, 2007, and 2009. In 1976, a major show comprising more than two hundred of his works was mounted at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome.

In 1998, he served as the director of the Casa di Mantegna in Mantua. Pozzati also taught at the Academy of Fine Arts in Urbino and the Academies of Florence, and was the chair of painting at the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna. The MAMbo Museum in Bologna, which dedicated an exhibition to the artist in 2015, issued a statement in which it recalled the artist’s involvement in the founding of the gallery and the establishment of its permanent collection. During his three-year term as councilor of the culture of the city of Bologna, Pozzati helped secure a donation of four hundred works on paper for the institution as well around thirty works by important Italian artists. LESS

Nadine Wietlisbach will join Switzerland’s Fotomuseum Winterthur as director in January 2018, reports Monopol. Elected by the board of trustees, Wietlisbach is currently the director and curator at Photoforum Pasquart in Biel, Switzerland. She will succeed the Fotomuseum’s current director, Thomas Seelig, who will stay on as a curator.

Previously, Wietlisbach was curator and associate director at the Nidwaldner Museum in Stans and director of the independent art space sic! Raum für Kunst (sic! Room for Art) in Luzern, which she cofounded and ran along with students of Lucerne University of Applied Sciences, Design & Art, from 2007 to 2015. Wietlisbach also teaches, and her writings on contemporary art and photography has appeared in a number of publications. In 2015, the country’s Federal Office of Culture awarded her the Swiss Art Award for her achievements as a curator and critic.

Established in 1993, the Fotomuseum Winterthur functions as an exhibition space and gathering place for the discussion of photography.

The art collector Budi Tek is being awarded the Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor for his contributions in advancing cultural dialogue between China and France, reports Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. A ceremony will take place at the Yuz Museum, a private institution founded by the collector, on August 13.

Since 2011, the Yuz Foundation has been responsible for giving a number of significant loans, gifts, and exhibitions to French institutions, such as the sponsorship of Zeng Fanzhi’s solo exhibition at the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris in 2013. Tek also worked with the Giacometti Foundation to mount the largest-ever retrospective of the artist’s work in China in 2016. “As a patriot, I hope to make my humble effort to promote interactions and communications between Eastern and Western contemporary art,” said Tek.

The collector has been struggling with pancreatic cancer for the past eighteen months. In light of this, he plans to turn the Yuz Museum into a nonprofit with a board of trustees.

The National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded a total of $39.3 million in grants to 245 recipients for its last round this year, writes Jennifer Schuessler of the New York Times. The initiatives and projects being funded include an exhibition at the New York Botanical Garden that will feature Georgia O’Keeffe’s commercial work for the Hawaiian Pineapple Company; a literacy program on military bases in the United States; a history of American comedy between World Wars I and II; and the preservation of Ernest Hemingway’s home in Idaho.

Despite Trump’s calls to dismantle the NEH and the National Endowment for the Arts in March—the first president who took steps to do so since the formation of the agencies—a bill was passed by the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee last month, approving $145 million for each agency in the 2018 fiscal year.

“NEH grants ensure that Americans around the country have the opportunity to engage with our shared cultural heritage. These projects demonstrate the power of the humanities to build connections, stimulate discovery and contribute to vibrant communities,” said Jon Parrish Peede, the acting chairman of the endowment.

Harold M. Williams, the founding president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust, one of the world’s largest cultural and philanthropic institutions, died on July 30. Under his leadership, the trust became a multidimensional organization that focused on the study and presentation of visual art through the Getty Conservation Institute, the Getty Foundation, the J. Paul Getty Museum, and the Getty Research Institute. Williams served the foundation from 1981 to 1998. He retired in 1997 but maintained an office at the Getty Center for the remainder of his life, attending meetings and events. In 2013, he and his wife, Nancy—the director of program planning and analysis for the Getty—were the first to receive J. Paul Getty Medals from the organization’s trustees.

“Harold envisioned and then built the Getty Center as a museum, library, laboratories, and public spaces for the greater appreciation, understanding, and conservation of the world’s artistic legacy. We are all deeply in his debt,” said James Cuno, the Getty’s current CEO and president.

A memorial service for Williams is planned for the fall.

Bill Sherman, the director of research and collections at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, has now been appointed the director of the Warburg Institute at the School of Advanced Study, University of London, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. The institute developed out of German art historian Aby Warburg’s private library. Warburg’s massive collection of publications on art history, history, and science—sixty thousand items strong—was shipped to London in 1933 to protect it from the Nazis.

“My vision for the Warburg is to consolidate its reputation for innovative research and teaching (in its heyday it was the place to be trained) and recover its founding role as a haven for displaced scholars and endangered knowledge. At the same time, it badly needs some profile-raising and has limitless potential for engagement with new audiences and new partners. It sits, after all, in what may be the world's greatest concentration of books and data, and we ought to be joining forces to address the role of libraries in preserving and shaping our access to knowledge,” said Sherman.