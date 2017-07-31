National Academy of Art Members Defend Dana Schutz in Open Letter

POSTED August 4, 2017

After the controversy over artist Dana Schutz’s Emmett Till–inspired Open Casket painting followed her from the Whitney Biennial in New York to the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, Marina Abramovic, Cindy Sherman, Ed Ruscha, and Dread Scott as well as around fifty other members and members-elect of the National Academy of Art penned an open letter in support of the artist and the ICA for staging a ten-year survey of her works.

The letter was written in response to protests by a group of local artists, activists, and community members in the Boston-area who demanded that the ICA shut down the exhibition in their own letter, addressed to chief curator Eva Respini and her team, which was composed on July 25. It read: “Even though [Open Casket] will not be shown, even in its absence, backing its artist without accountability nor transparency about proceeds from the exhibition, the institution will be participating in condoning the coopting of Black pain and showing the art world and beyond that people can co-opt sacred imagery rooted in oppression and face little consequence, contributing to and perpetuating centuries-old racist iconography that ultimately justifies state and socially sanctioned violence on Black people.”

The National Academy members condemned the idea of penalizing an artist over an artwork. The letter, which was released on August 3, and has been circulating via email, states: “It is of the utmost importance to us that artists not perpetrate upon each other the same kind of intolerance and tyranny that we criticize in others. We support the ICA-Boston and its decision to exhibit the works of Dana Schutz, and to maintain programming that fosters conversations between people with different points of view, especially given our current political climate of intolerance.”

Open Casket first created waves in the art world when a small-scale protest took place in front of the painting, which depicts the disfigured corpse of Emmett Till, a fourteen-year-old African American boy who was brutally beaten and killed in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a store in 1955. The controversy escalated when artist Hannah Black wrote a letter, which was signed by dozens of artists and writers, urging the curators of the biennial to take down the work and recommending that it be destroyed. The work has since sparked intense public debate about the representation of African Americans in art and the appropriation of black culture by non-black artists.

The full letter released by the National Academy reads: August 3, 2017 As members of the National Academy, we would like to voice our unequivocal support for Dana Schutz, who was recently excoriated by a group of Boston artists who were demanding that her current exhibition at the ICA in Boston be canceled, a demand meant to penalize Schutz, the artist behind Open Casket, a controversial painting featured at the 2017 Whitney Biennial, which draws on the well-known photograph of Emmett Till lying disfigured in his casket. This painting is not included in the ICA exhibition. As fellow artists and architects, we wholeheartedly support cultural institutions like the ICA-Boston who refuse to bow to forces in favor of censorship or quelling dialogue. It is also of the utmost importance to us that artists not perpetrate upon each other the same kind of intolerance and tyranny that we criticize in others. We support the ICA-Boston and its decision to exhibit the works of Dana Schutz, and to maintain programming that fosters conversations between people with different points of view, especially given our current political climate of intolerance. Sig Abeles, NA

Marina Abramovic, NA-Elect

Stan Allen, NA

Polly Apfelbaum, NA

Dotty Attie, NA

Judith Bernstein, NA-Elect

Robert Birmelin, NA

Willard Boepple, NA

Richard Bosman, NA

Gregory Botts, NA

Pau Broches, NA-Elect

Henry Casselli, NA

Walter Chatham, NA

Chuck Close, NA

William Clutz, NA

Lisa Corinne Davis, NA-Elect

Donna Dennis, NA

Jane Dickson, NA

Rackstraw Downes, NA

Jackie Ferrara, NA-Elect

Louise Fishman, NA

Andrew Ginzel, NA

Jacqueline Gourevitch, NA

Philip Grausman, NA

Barbara Grossman, NA

Richard Haas, NA

Nancy Hagin, NA

Ann Hamilton, NA

Walter Hatke, NA

Julie Heffernan, NA

Nona Hershey, NA

Diana Horowitz, NA

David Humphrey, NA

Valerie Jaudon, NA

Roberto Juarez, NA

Harriet Korman, NA

Joyce Kozloff, NA

Tuck Langland, NA

Pat Lasch, NA

Jonathan Lasker, NA

Mel Leipzig, NA

Alfred Leslie, NA

James McGarrell, NA

Melissa Meyer, NA

Raoul Middleman, NA

John Moore, NA

John Newman, NA

Catherine Opie, NA-Elect

Tom Otterness, NA

Anthony Panzera, NA

Philip Pearlstein, NA

Judy Pfaff, NA-Elect

Ed Ruscha, NA-Elect

Joseph Santore, NA

Peter Saul, NA

Dread Scott, NA-Elect

Annabelle Selldorf, NA

Arlene Shechet, NA

Laura Shechter, NA

Cindy Sherman, NA-Elect

James Siena, NA

Elena Sisto, NA

Richard Sloat, NA

Joan Snyder, NA

Gary Stephan, NA

Jessica Stockholder, NA

Immi Storrs, NA

Altoon Sultan, NA

Barbara Takenaga, NA

Claire Van Vliet, NA

Don Voisine, NA

Kara Walker, NA-Elect

Susan Jane Walp, NA

Sharon Wandel, NA

Leslie Wayne, NA

Stephen Westfall, NA

Jack Whitten, NA-Elect LESS

August 4, 2017

David Galligan, deputy director of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, has resigned. The longtime arts administrator’s last official day will be August 11, but he will stay on until September 8 to help the center with the transition. He will then take up consulting work in interim executive management, resource development, strategic planning, and nonprofit governance, among other things.

“David is talented and was a crucial partner to me during our major planning efforts with the new campus,” executive director Olga Viso told the Star Tribune. “I recruited him to help lead this major project which has been successfully completed. It is a great moment for him to make a change.”

Galligan had previously served as treasurer and then COO of the center for seventeen years, from 1985 to 2002. During his tenure, he helped to persuade the Minneapolis City Council to pay for a $25 million underground parking garage, and to develop the Walker’s 2005 addition. He also spearheaded the center’s efforts to launch online education programs and was instrumental in balancing its budget. He returned to the center in 2013 to collaborate on plans for its new campus and the renovation of its sculpture garden. Galligan was present at the dismantling ceremony of Los Angeles–based artist Sam Durant’s Scaffold, following protests by the Dakota Nation in the days leading up to the sculpture garden’s opening in June.

August 3, 2017

While Venice is struggling with overcrowding—roughly 20 million tourists invade its narrow streets each year—it is also making an attempt to revive its declining glass industry, the Art Newspaper reports. With competition for cheaper alternatives, a shortage of young glass blowers, and the popularity of Murano glass fading, the city aims to restore interest in this Venetian tradition by launching the first-ever international festival dedicated to the medium. Venice Glass Week kicks off on September 10 and will run until September 17.

Promoted by the Town Council of Venice, the festival will consist of more than 140 exhibitions, talks, educational initiatives, and film screenings, among other programing. The week-long event was organized by three Venetian institutions: the Fondazione Musei Civici di Venezia, Fondazione Giorgio Cini, and the Istituto Veneto di Scienze, Lettere ed Arti.

The festival will launch with the opening of the exhibition “Vittorio Zecchin: Transparent Glass for Cappellin and Venini,” curated by Marino Barovier. Held at Fondazione Giorgio Cini, the show features transparent glass works designed by Zecchin during the 1920s for the V.S.M. Cappellin Venini & C. company and later for the M.V.M. Cappellin & C.

August 3, 2017

The Graham Foundation announced today that it has awarded over $400,000 in grants to organizations across the globe for projects engaging original ideas in architecture. Among the forty-one projects recognized by the foundation are exhibitions, publications, events, research projects, and site-specific installations and performances.

“This year marks an extraordinary group of projects from organizations around the world working to advance architectural thinking, push the boundaries of the field, and expand into previously underrepresented areas,” said Graham Foundation director Sarah Herda.

Recipients include the Architectural League for its publication examining the physical dimensions of the criminal justice system in the built environment as critical spaces of urban infrastructure; the 2017 Black in Design Conference organized by the African American Student Union at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design; and Storefront for Art and Architecture’s exhibition curated by Byony Roberts, which addressed marching performance as a medium for community cultural identity and political resistance. A full list of the 2017 grantees can be found on the foundation’s website.

August 3, 2017

The Museum of Modern Art in New York has appointed Michelle Elligott as chief of archives, library, and research collections. She succeeds Milan Hughston, who retired in 2016. “I am confident that Michelle will provide exemplary leadership to the archives and library and will continue to advance our efforts in acquisitions, preservation, and accessibility, across all platforms, to ensure that MoMA is a leading center for the study of modern art,” said director Glenn Lowry.

Elligott first joined the museum as the Rona Roob Senior Museum Archivist in 1999. Since 2014, she has served as MoMA’s chief of archives. She recently codirected the museum’s comprehensive online Exhibition History project that documents the museum’s exhibitions from its founding in 1929 until today and is illustrated by primary documents. Elligott coedited MoMA’s first self-published history, Art in Our Time: A Chronicle of The Museum of Modern Art (2004) and maintains a “Modern Artifacts” column in the art magazine Esopus. Her book on former MoMA director René d’Harnoncourt, titled René d’Harnoncourt: The Art of Installation, will be forthcoming in 2018.

August 3, 2017

According to NPR, Israeli police apprehended five Palestinian antiquities dealers in Jerusalem who are allegedly connected to the sale of smuggled artifacts to Hobby Lobby, a privately owned arts and crafts chain based in the US. Law enforcement officials said that falsified documents including invoices for around $20 million in sales, suspicion of tax evasion, and money laundering were the reasons for the arrests. Items such as papyrus fragments from the Egyptian Book of the Dead, a fresco remnant from Pompeii, more than $200,000 in cash, and a pair of Audi-made vehicles were confiscated from the dealers’ homes on Sunday, July 30.

Israel is currently the only country in the Middle East that allows artifacts not considered rare to be legally exported. While some dealers fear the incident will have a chilling affect on the market, others think it might halt the country’s antiquities trade entirely. “This looks to me like the beginning of the end of the legal business in Israel,” said David Hendin, a biblical coin expert and vice president of the American Numismatic Society. “It’s the biggest step yet in the shutting down of what’s left of the legal trade.”

In July, Hobby Lobby surrendered 5,500 illicit artifacts that it purchased overseas to the US government. The retail giant also agreed to pay a $3 million fine, adopt internal polices about importing cultural objects, and submit quarterly reports to the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn detailing any purchases of antiquities over the next eighteen months. Hobby Lobby said in a statement that it purchased the artifacts to honor “the company’s mission and passion for the Bible” and “did not fully appreciate the complexities of the acquisitions process,” which resulted in “some regrettable mistakes.” LESS

August 3, 2017

ProjectArt, the free arts education and residency program that started in a borrowed Harlem office space and has since expanded to Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, and Pittsburgh, has named Chana Budgazad Sheldon as its new Miami director and national program advisor.

“I am a strong believer in the transformative power of art, and thrilled to be part of an organization and movement that brings art to underserved children and communities across the country,” said Sheldon.

Prior to joining ProjectArt, Sheldon served as executive director of Locust Projects, producing more than seventy exhibitions during her eight-year term. Under her leadership, Locust secured a major increase in its operating budget and launched its first public art program, featuring artists Liam Gillick and Agustina Woodgate.

August 2, 2017

Concetto Pozzati, a painter, educator, and former cultural advisor to the city of Bologna, died on August 1, Santa Ribbon of Artribune reports. The artist was eighty-one years old.

Born in Vo’ in the province of Padua, Italy, in 1935, Pozzati relocated to Bologna in 1949 where he studied at the city’s Art Institute. In 1955, he moved to Paris to work in graphic design and advertising at the atelier of his uncle, Severo (“Sepo”) Pozzati, with whom he later founded a school of advertising in Bologna. In 1959, the artist’s first exhibition was staged at the Salone dell'Annunciazione in Milan.

Pozzati’s works have also been featured in a number of international exhibitions including the Tokyo Biennale in 1963; both the Venice Biennale and Documenta Kassel in 1964; the Paris Biennale in 1969; and the Venice Biennale again in 1972, 1982, 2007, and 2009. In 1976, a major show comprising more than two hundred of his works was mounted at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome.

In 1998, he served as the director of the Casa di Mantegna in Mantua. Pozzati also taught at the Academy of Fine Arts in Urbino and the Academies of Florence, and was the chair of painting at the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna. The MAMbo Museum in Bologna, which dedicated an exhibition to the artist in 2015, issued a statement in which it recalled the artist’s involvement in the founding of the gallery and the establishment of its permanent collection. During his three-year term as councilor of the culture of the city of Bologna, Pozzati helped secure a donation of four hundred works on paper for the institution as well around thirty works by important Italian artists. LESS

August 2, 2017

Nadine Wietlisbach will join Switzerland’s Fotomuseum Winterthur as director in January 2018, reports Monopol. Elected by the board of trustees, Wietlisbach is currently the director and curator at Photoforum Pasquart in Biel, Switzerland. She will succeed the Fotomuseum’s current director, Thomas Seelig, who will stay on as a curator.

Previously, Wietlisbach was curator and associate director at the Nidwaldner Museum in Stans and director of the independent art space sic! Raum für Kunst (sic! Room for Art) in Luzern, which she cofounded and ran along with students of Lucerne University of Applied Sciences, Design & Art, from 2007 to 2015. Wietlisbach also teaches, and her writings on contemporary art and photography has appeared in a number of publications. In 2015, the country’s Federal Office of Culture awarded her the Swiss Art Award for her achievements as a curator and critic.

Established in 1993, the Fotomuseum Winterthur functions as an exhibition space and gathering place for the discussion of photography.