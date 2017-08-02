Martin Roth (1955–2017)

POSTED August 7, 2017

Martin Bailey reports in the Art Newspaper that Martin Roth, the former director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, died yesterday in Berlin. He resigned from the V&A last September, and was diagnosed with cancer after he left. He just took over as president of Germany’s Institute for Foreign Relations at the beginning of last month, in order to become more politically engaged.

From 2001 to 2011, Roth served as director general of the Dresden State Art Collections, overseeing twelve museums, before moving to London to become the first foreign director of the V&A since it was founded in 1852. Germany’s foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, paid tribute to Roth, saying that he “set standards for the museum world” and was “committed to cultural cooperation.” Nicholas Coleridge, the chairman of the V&A, said that Roth “will be remembered as a man of prodigious energy; a director with a global reputation both within the museum world and beyond; a committed Europhile and cultural ambassador with a philosophical turn of mind, as well as a dedicated husband and father.”

August 4, 2017

The Columbia Museum of Art in South Carolina has announced that Della Watkins, the executive director of the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, Virginia, has been named director. She will take up the post on October 1.

After fourteen years of working as an art educator, Watkins began her career in museum education at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in 2013. Under her leadership as executive director, the museum completed an expansion project that increased gallery space, reclaimed its financial footing through fundraising initiatives, and forged new collegial partnerships.

“After a thorough search process, selecting Della was a clear choice to lead this dynamic organization,” said CMA board president R. Scott McClelland. “Her experience and passion allowed the search committee to check every box for leadership attributes essential to achieving the next step in the museum’s vision.”

August 4, 2017

The Getty Foundation has announced that $1.66 million in architectural conservation grants have been awarded to twelve significant twentieth-century buildings as part of its “Keeping It Modern” initiative. Among this year’s projects are Germany’s Bauhaus Building, designed by architect Walter Gropius, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma; the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, built for the 1964 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan; and the Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand in São Paulo, Brazil.

“Over the past three years, we have given forty-five ‘Keeping It Modern’ grants in twenty-two countries, and we bring together experts working on the conservation projects each summer to share their findings,” Deborah Marrow, director of the Getty Foundation said. “Together our colleagues are building a critical body of knowledge for the stewardship of modern buildings. This year’s twelve new projects, along with prior grants for landmarks all over the world, will provide models for the protection of modern architecture for future generations.”

In its fourth year, the preservation initiative will support its first project in Russia. Moscow’s Melnikov House, an example of Soviet avant-garde architecture, was built as two intersecting cylinders that are free of interior walls. The house’s unconventional style reflects the boundary-pushing vision of architect Konstantin Melnikov, who designed the house as his studio and family residence. The Getty grant comes at a time of renewed national interest in conservation planning as the building’s stewards prepare to increase visitorship to the home.

The list of twelve projects is as follows: Bauhaus Building in Dessau, Germany (architect: Walter Gropius)

Boston City Hall, Boston, Massachusetts (architects: Kallmann, McKinnell, & Knowles)

Coventry Cathedral, Coventry, England (architect: Sir Basil Spence)

Faculty of Architecture Building, Middle East Technical University, Ankara, Turkey (architects: Altuğ and Behruz Çinici)

Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, India (architect: Le Corbusier)

Melnikov House, Moscow, Russia (architect: Konstantin Melinkov)

Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP), São Paulo, Brazil (architect: Lina Bo Bardi)

Price Tower, Bartlesville, Oklahoma (architect: Frank Lloyd Wright)

Sidi Harazem Thermal Bath Complex, Sidi Harazem, Morocco (architect: Jean-François Zevaco)

St. Peter’s Seminary, Glasgow, Scotland (architects: Andy MacMillan and Isi Metzstein of Gillespie, Kidd & Coia architectural practice)

Stadio Flaminio, Rome, Italy (architect: Pier Luigi Nervi)

Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan (architect: Kenzo Tange) LESS

August 4, 2017

Hammer Museum curator Anne Ellegood has addressed criticisms of the traveling retrospective “Jimmie Durham: At the Center of the World.” The exhibition, which was mounted at the Hammer in Los Angeles before it opened at Minneapolis’s Walker Art Center in June (it opens at the Whitney Museum in New York on November 3), has reignited a decades-long debate over artist Jimmie Durham’s American Indian ancestry.

While Durham has previously said that he was Cherokee—in the Bulletin to the Alternative Museum published in 1984 Durham wrote, “I am a Cherokee artist who strives to make Cherokee art that is considered just as universal and without limits as the art of any white man”—he has also resisted such categorizations. Following Lucy Lippard’s “Postmodernist ‘Savage,’” which appeared in American Art Magazine in 1993, he wrote a letter to the publication stating: “I am not Cherokee. I am not an American Indian. This is in concurrence with recent US legislation, because I am not enrolled on any reservation or in any American Indian community.”

Durham wrote the letter after President George H. W. Bush signed the federal Indian Arts and Crafts Art (IACA) into law in November 1990. The legislation stipulates that a person cannot be called an “Indian artist” if he is not registered as a member of an American Indian tribe. While it was designed to prevent non-Indians from profiting off of the sale of indigenous objects and artworks, it doesn’t take into account American Indians who refused to enroll in a tribe for political reasons or who cannot trace their lineage.

Durham’s decision not to register as a member of a tribe and his choice not to publicly reveal documentation about his family history has led to intense public discussion over whether his works should be construed as representative of American Indians. While the artist claims that he is “not an ‘Indian artist,’ in any sense” and maintains that his work is “simply contemporary art,” critics claim that his works, which often feature American Indian iconography and themes, misrepresent Cherokee culture. On June 26, ten members of the Cherokee nation including artist American Meredith, the publishing editor of First American Magazine, and artist Kade Twist, who cofounded the group Postcommodity, wrote an editorial for Indian Country Today: “No matter what metric is used to determine Indigenous status, Durham does not fulfill any of them. Jimmie Durham is not a Cherokee in any legal or cultural sense. This not a small matter of paperwork but a fundamental matter of tribal self-determination and self-governance. Durham has no Cherokee relatives; he does not live in or spend time in Cherokee communities; he does not participate in dances and does not belong to a ceremonial ground.” The letter accuses the artist of appropriating Cherokee language, history, and culture, as well as other tribes’ practices. “While he has toned down his positioning of himself as the representative of all things American Indian, art writers now do the job for him. When art historians, curators, and critics describe Durham as Cherokee or indigenous, Durham makes no attempt to correct them. The IACA does not apply to the current traveling exhibit, ‘From Center of the World,’ because the artwork is for not sale, but the curators should not need to be legally coerced into seeking the truth; they should do so for scholarly integrity.” In response to the letter and the widespread criticism that it has generated, Ellegood wrote an article published by Artnet that addresses the controversy. “To suggest that Durham has positioned ‘himself as the representative of all things American Indian,’ as the letter in Indian Country Today reads, is to deliberately misinterpret, or egregiously misunderstand, a fundamental premise of his work . . . He is not ‘representing’ Indigenous culture in his works, but investigating how American Indian history and culture have been misrepresented by others. A number of works from the 1980s deliberately set out to dismantle stereotypes of American Indians that have been widely accepted and disseminated in American popular culture.” She notes Durham’s involvement in the 1970s as an organizer of the American Indian Movement and director of the International Indian Treaty Council. “The fact that the Indigenous people of the world have the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples stems directly from Durham’s efforts during this period.” She also discusses Durham’s suspicion of the practice of grouping artists by race, ethnicity, and gender; the Cherokee Nation’s right to not recognize Durham as a Cherokee artist; the artist’s genealogical information; and whether organizing the survey is harmful to other Indian artists. “Given how little Durham’s work has been shown in the US—he has not had a significant solo show in the US since 1995—the argument that support of his work correlates in some way to lack of support for other Native artists seems dubious at best,” Ellegood writes. Despite the debate that has erupted around the exhibition and lingering questions of Durham’s Cherokee ancestry Ellegood said the show presents an opportunity for other institutions to engage in and continue the ongoing discourse surrounding issues of identity, representation, and institutional responsibility. LESS

August 4, 2017

Liverpool Biennial has added five new members to its board of trustees. May Calil, Chris Evans, Jonathan Falkingham, Sandeep Parmar, and Anna Valle join chair Kathleen Soriano, and current trustees, Juan Cruz, Roland Hill, Paul Hyland, Judith Nesbitt, John Shield, and Tony Wilson.

“With their experience and that of our existing trustees, we now have a group of dedicated people with the multiple skills and commitment to steer us through our next phase of development as the UK’s most important international contemporary art commissioning organization and flagship for the city of Liverpool across the world,” Soriano said.

Calil, a collector who has spent ten years working in arts development, has held posts at the Royal Academy of Arts and the Tate before founding May Calil Consultants. Evans is a London-based artist and tutor at De Ateliers, Amsterdam and Liverpool John Moores University. Falkingham is creative director and cofounder of Urban Splash with Tom Bloxham, which was established in 1993. Parmar is an author, who codirects the Center for New and International Writing and is a senior lecturer in English literature at the University of Liverpool. Valle is a businesswoman with marketing experience in the FMCG industry. She is currently the vice president of global brands at Walgreens Boots Alliance and global brand director.

August 4, 2017

After the controversy over artist Dana Schutz’s Emmett Till–inspired Open Casket painting followed her from the Whitney Biennial in New York to the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, Marina Abramovic, Cindy Sherman, Ed Ruscha, and Dread Scott as well as around seventy other members and members-elect of the National Academy of Art penned an open letter in support of the artist and the ICA for staging a ten-year survey of her works.

The letter was written in response to protests by a group of local artists, activists, and community members in the Boston-area who demanded that the ICA shut down the exhibition in their own letter, addressed to chief curator Eva Respini and her team, which was composed on July 25. It read: “Even though [Open Casket] will not be shown, even in its absence, backing its artist without accountability nor transparency about proceeds from the exhibition, the institution will be participating in condoning the coopting of Black pain and showing the art world and beyond that people can co-opt sacred imagery rooted in oppression and face little consequence, contributing to and perpetuating centuries-old racist iconography that ultimately justifies state and socially sanctioned violence on Black people.”

The National Academy members condemned the idea of penalizing an artist over an artwork. The letter, which was released on August 3, and has been circulating via email, states: “It is of the utmost importance to us that artists not perpetrate upon each other the same kind of intolerance and tyranny that we criticize in others. We support the ICA-Boston and its decision to exhibit the works of Dana Schutz, and to maintain programming that fosters conversations between people with different points of view, especially given our current political climate of intolerance.”

Open Casket first created waves in the art world when a small-scale protest took place in front of the painting, which depicts the disfigured corpse of Emmett Till, a fourteen-year-old African American boy who was brutally beaten and killed in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a store in 1955. The controversy escalated when artist Hannah Black wrote a letter, which was signed by dozens of artists and writers, urging the curators of the biennial to take down the work and recommending that it be destroyed. The work has since sparked intense public debate about the representation of African Americans in art and the appropriation of black culture by non-black artists.

August 3, 2017 As members of the National Academy, we would like to voice our unequivocal support for Dana Schutz, who was recently excoriated by a group of Boston artists who were demanding that her current exhibition at the ICA in Boston be canceled, a demand meant to penalize Schutz, the artist behind Open Casket, a controversial painting featured at the 2017 Whitney Biennial, which draws on the well-known photograph of Emmett Till lying disfigured in his casket. This painting is not included in the ICA exhibition. As fellow artists and architects, we wholeheartedly support cultural institutions like the ICA-Boston who refuse to bow to forces in favor of censorship or quelling dialogue. It is also of the utmost importance to us that artists not perpetrate upon each other the same kind of intolerance and tyranny that we criticize in others. We support the ICA-Boston and its decision to exhibit the works of Dana Schutz, and to maintain programming that fosters conversations between people with different points of view, especially given our current political climate of intolerance.

August 4, 2017

David Galligan, deputy director of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, has resigned. The longtime arts administrator’s last official day will be August 11, but he will stay on until September 8 to help the center with the transition. He will then take up consulting work in interim executive management, resource development, strategic planning, and nonprofit governance, among other things.

“David is talented and was a crucial partner to me during our major planning efforts with the new campus,” executive director Olga Viso told the Star Tribune. “I recruited him to help lead this major project which has been successfully completed. It is a great moment for him to make a change.”

Galligan had previously served as treasurer and then COO of the center for seventeen years, from 1985 to 2002. During his tenure, he helped to persuade the Minneapolis City Council to pay for a $25 million underground parking garage, and to develop the Walker’s 2005 addition. He also spearheaded the center’s efforts to launch online education programs and was instrumental in balancing its budget. He returned to the center in 2013 to collaborate on plans for its new campus and the renovation of its sculpture garden. Galligan was present at the dismantling ceremony of Los Angeles–based artist Sam Durant’s Scaffold, following protests by the Dakota Nation in the days leading up to the sculpture garden’s opening in June.

August 3, 2017

While Venice is struggling with overcrowding—roughly 20 million tourists invade its narrow streets each year—it is also making an attempt to revive its declining glass industry, the Art Newspaper reports. With competition for cheaper alternatives, a shortage of young glass blowers, and the popularity of Murano glass fading, the city aims to restore interest in this Venetian tradition by launching the first-ever international festival dedicated to the medium. Venice Glass Week kicks off on September 10 and will run until September 17.

Promoted by the Town Council of Venice, the festival will consist of more than 140 exhibitions, talks, educational initiatives, and film screenings, among other programing. The week-long event was organized by three Venetian institutions: the Fondazione Musei Civici di Venezia, Fondazione Giorgio Cini, and the Istituto Veneto di Scienze, Lettere ed Arti.

The festival will launch with the opening of the exhibition “Vittorio Zecchin: Transparent Glass for Cappellin and Venini,” curated by Marino Barovier. Held at Fondazione Giorgio Cini, the show features transparent glass works designed by Zecchin during the 1920s for the V.S.M. Cappellin Venini & C. company and later for the M.V.M. Cappellin & C.

August 3, 2017

The Graham Foundation announced today that it has awarded over $400,000 in grants to organizations across the globe for projects engaging original ideas in architecture. Among the forty-one projects recognized by the foundation are exhibitions, publications, events, research projects, and site-specific installations and performances.

“This year marks an extraordinary group of projects from organizations around the world working to advance architectural thinking, push the boundaries of the field, and expand into previously underrepresented areas,” said Graham Foundation director Sarah Herda.

Recipients include the Architectural League for its publication examining the physical dimensions of the criminal justice system in the built environment as critical spaces of urban infrastructure; the 2017 Black in Design Conference organized by the African American Student Union at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design; and Storefront for Art and Architecture’s exhibition curated by Byony Roberts, which addressed marching performance as a medium for community cultural identity and political resistance. A full list of the 2017 grantees can be found on the foundation’s website.